Seafood Linguine

My family LOVES this recipe (minus the 16-year-old son who hates almost everything but pizza). I even impressed MIL and SIL who thought they'd hate it because they don't like scallops. They took seconds ;-) !! This is one of the few things my husband will request if I haven't made it in a while. I make this recipe as a way to use up fresh vegetables I have on hand. I make a few small changes when I make this. 1) I use an extra 1/2 cup of cold milk with the flour to thicken the sauce. Using the hot milk from the pan makes the flour mixture gummy; 2) I use 3 cloves of garlic, minced, and saute with the onion; 3) I add 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese after the flour/milk combination to thicken it a bit more and punch up the flavor. Make sure to use plenty of salt and pepper as well.

