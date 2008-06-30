Seafood Linguine

46 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 18
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Quick and easy pasta meal with a seafood sauce. Add a salad and bread and you have a hearty, healthy meal.

By SKEHLER

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add linguini pasta, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, or until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in an electric frying pan, or large skillet saute the red onion and garlic in olive oil. When onion is translucent, add the milk. Cook until bubbles form around the edges of the pan. Add the parsley, chopped green and red bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, shrimp, crab, and scallops and stir until well incorporated.

  • Remove 1/2 cup of milk from the mixture and place in a small bowl with the flour. Stir until smooth. Add back to skillet with seafood and vegetables. Allow mixture to thicken. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Pour seafood sauce over drained and cooked linguini noodles. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 11g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 242.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022