Seafood Linguine
Quick and easy pasta meal with a seafood sauce. Add a salad and bread and you have a hearty, healthy meal.
Quick and easy pasta meal with a seafood sauce. Add a salad and bread and you have a hearty, healthy meal.
My family LOVES this recipe (minus the 16-year-old son who hates almost everything but pizza). I even impressed MIL and SIL who thought they'd hate it because they don't like scallops. They took seconds ;-) !! This is one of the few things my husband will request if I haven't made it in a while. I make this recipe as a way to use up fresh vegetables I have on hand. I make a few small changes when I make this. 1) I use an extra 1/2 cup of cold milk with the flour to thicken the sauce. Using the hot milk from the pan makes the flour mixture gummy; 2) I use 3 cloves of garlic, minced, and saute with the onion; 3) I add 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese after the flour/milk combination to thicken it a bit more and punch up the flavor. Make sure to use plenty of salt and pepper as well.Read More
I'm sorry... I hate to give a negative review, given how much effort it takes to come up with a recipe and submit it. However, this recipe amounts to boiling your vegetables and seafood in milk. The onion and garlic BARELY come through and the sauce was SO runny. To let it "thicken," as the recipe advises, would have taken so long that the vegetables and seafood would have been way overcooked. Putting a little Bay Seasoning on it at the end helped a bit with the flavor.Read More
My family LOVES this recipe (minus the 16-year-old son who hates almost everything but pizza). I even impressed MIL and SIL who thought they'd hate it because they don't like scallops. They took seconds ;-) !! This is one of the few things my husband will request if I haven't made it in a while. I make this recipe as a way to use up fresh vegetables I have on hand. I make a few small changes when I make this. 1) I use an extra 1/2 cup of cold milk with the flour to thicken the sauce. Using the hot milk from the pan makes the flour mixture gummy; 2) I use 3 cloves of garlic, minced, and saute with the onion; 3) I add 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese after the flour/milk combination to thicken it a bit more and punch up the flavor. Make sure to use plenty of salt and pepper as well.
I'm sorry... I hate to give a negative review, given how much effort it takes to come up with a recipe and submit it. However, this recipe amounts to boiling your vegetables and seafood in milk. The onion and garlic BARELY come through and the sauce was SO runny. To let it "thicken," as the recipe advises, would have taken so long that the vegetables and seafood would have been way overcooked. Putting a little Bay Seasoning on it at the end helped a bit with the flavor.
yum!! this dish is filling, delicious, and surprisingly pretty low fat. i didn't follow the recipe at all as far as veggie measurements went-- i added lots more, as i'm a huge vegetable fan, and they truly make the meal! i also left out the scallops and used more shrimp and imitation crab meat. with all the different colored veggies, it is a beautiful dish. thumbs up!!!
I thought this recipe was great.Was a big hit in my family.We all love seafood and veggies so it went over very well.I do suggest substituting the milk with 2 cups heavy cream and 1 cup 1%milk.Gives it a thicker sauce but makes it just right if you add some milk to it.Great dish!!
This recipe was a nice light meal. I cut it in half for my fiance and I to enjoy. We are thinking of even leaving out the scallops next time and adding some more veggies to make an even healthier meal! Thank you!
This came out a bit bland. Will definitely need more spices next time. Sauce needs to be thicker.
This dish didn't have much flavor. I added more garlic and some cheese and it was still bland. It never really thickened either. My kids loved it though, but they love anything with noodles. I might make it again, but spice it up a little. And next time I will probably use cream instead of milk. It might add more fat, but I'm sure it will add more flavor too.
This was delicious! I omitted the scallops (the store had run out)and added more shrimp. Very easy to make, and as good as the seafood pasta dishes at the Olive Garden.
love it!
We love seafood in my house. Adding a few substitutes such as more fresh garlic, fresh basil and fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese:) I substitued the milk for half and half and also used cornstarch instead of flour. Turned out great!!
It was very bland.
Wow.. I couldn't believe that my guinea pig friends loved this so much that I had to email them the link for the receipe... Only change I made was using whole wheat noodles... It was a BIG HIT! Thanks for being here and making the guinea pig cook look good!
I just didn't think it had much flavor. My husband and I liked it, but I won't ever made it again.
This recipe was OK. Not anything to rave about. The sauce was too liquidy and not very flavorful. I didn't get around to eating the leftovers.
this was spectacular! i modified it just a tad bit and my family told me that i could have served it in a 5 star restaurant
The taste was ok but I couldn't get the sauce to thicken even with more flour. It tastes good but nothing fabulous.
I tweek every recipe to my own tastes. I love the colors in the photo of the recipe so I took it a step further, adding red, green, yellow and orange peppers. I tripled the garlic because I wanted that garlic flavor to stand out by using three whole garlic cloves. Reading the reviews in advance made me aware that the milk would potentially over power the garlic. I added parmesan to the sauce and opted for corn starch vs. flour. Still my family loved it, it will be a new staple in the meal rotation.
Very simple, easy ingrediants to make a flavourful dish. I would use 2% milk or more of thickening agent as it was still quite runny.
Blah and disappointing....although I tried to doctor it up...Hope it's s one of those dishes that tastes better the next day, cause it made an awful lot! But if I had used two cups of heavy cream instead of milk, well maybe that would even have made cardboard taste pretty good!
After reading the reviews I made some changes. I sautéed garlic and veggie in olive oil. I made the white sauce in a separate pan. Added my frozen seafood to the white sauce to cook. Added basil, celery salt, parsley,pinch of cayenne, and s&p. Spooned sauce over the pasta added parmasea. It was a yum. Thanks to all for their input and to Skehler What a great team we make.
Absolutely delicious! I omitted the scallops and added more veggies and a touch more garlic. I will definately be making this recipe again.
Fantastic!! I made a few slight changes. I used hot garlic cloves instead of garlic powder. Replaced the milk with half and half. Loaded on the veggies and left out the scallops!! Yummo!!!
Great meal and easy to make. I added some heat to it with red pepper flakes and a sprinkling of cajun seasoning as well. I don't use canned shrimp though. Just could not bring myself to do it. Thanks for the recipe!
not bad, but not great either. I was disappointed in the lack of flavor. My family didn't seemed impressed or ask when I was making it again.
I loved this one, and others that I've told, have loved it too... I did however change it up a bit... I used 2 cups of whipping cream, and then I added milk later on, otherwise excellent !
After cooking everything in milk, it's kind of bland. Nothing left of salt, pepper or garlic flavor. Also took quite awhile to make.
It ended up being pretty dry, so I added some extra milk to it.
It was okay. Needs more spice for flavor.
Great recipe, but I’ll agree with another review about how you’re basically boiling the veggies in milk. I would suggest making a roux, then add the milk to that to thicken. Sauté the veggies separately, then add to the cream sauce. I also added some red pepper, and would salt/pepper throughout the cooking process.
I cut this recipe in half cuz it was only me. This was bland tasting but still good. Without the fresh veggies & seafood...used shrimp & tiny scallops...this would've been very boring dish at only 2 stars. I mistakenly used vegetable instead of olive oil & substituted 1 garlic clove...I will triple this next time for sure. Also topped with fresh Parmesan. Again it was so so but still tasty. Next time more spices to jazz it up!!
This was delicious. I've made some tweaks: I've used Aldi's frozen sea scallops and imitation crab meat (no need to drain that). I only removed 1/4 of the milk mixture. But the rest tasted great. I'll make it again with less onions and to let the sauce thicken more.
I doctored it very little from the recipe, added another 2 tbsp of flour and maybe a cup of Parmesan cheese to thicken more. Good flavor, will use garlic cloves next time instead of powder
Very Good! Didn't have to really tweak the recipe at all. I even used this on Angel Hair pasta which I even liked better.
Made this dish but included Cajun seasoning which added great flavor!
Yes I will make it again but with a few changes. A good bit of salt and pepper is def needed to help give flavor. I used extra garlic because we love it! I'm going to cut my veggies much larger the next time because they will cook way down if you don't. Also going to add lemon.
This was ok, taste was blan. I had to add a bunch of spices to make the recipe palatable. I'm not sure if I will make this again. I omitted the mushrooms, only used shrimp, used 2 C cream, 1 C milk, everything else was as stated on recipe. In my opinion 1 box of pasta is way too much for the vegetables and seafood.
It was okay for me, but I husband didn't like it as much. He said it need more salt.
My family loved this dish! I omitted the crab and scallops and used shrimp I just happened to have on hand. I also made this recipe using ham instead of shrimp - also very good!!! Thank you Sylvia!!!
Added little heavy cream and Parmesan
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections