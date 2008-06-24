One Dish Broccoli Rotini
This is a wonderful one pot dish. You can use any type of pasta.
This has been a family favorite for years & is the #1 most-requested dish by my, now college-aged, son! So easy & quick, too. We love Ronzoni Whole Wheat Blend pasta, extra broccoli & garlic. For ease, just drop broccoli in boiling water & add pasta later..cooking to taste. My husband always sprinkes lemon pepper on, too. Tweak any way you like..add chicken, less cheese...always turns out delicious. Thanks Maria!!Read More
double the garlic and the cheese.Read More
Loved it! Added the extra garlic and cheese. No leftovers!
This was very bland and boring though I added some ground cayenne and other seasonings. Added more parmesan.
This was a quick and simple dish and perfect when you want simple flavors. My toddlers even enjoyed this recipe. I did add more garlic and seasonings is all. Will make this again!
Very tasty. I steam the broccoli instead of boiling and double the cheese and garlic. It makes a nice side dish or main dish.
This was OK, but a bit bland. It could definitely use some more personality. I did leave off the parmesan as two members of the family are lactose intolerant; I just put out a canister of parmesan at the table for everyone else to sprinkle on top. It may have had more flavor with the parmesan cooked in. It needs way more garlic, too, or perhaps I will season it with garlic salt rather than regular salt. Maybe some oregano or other Italian herbs, too. I did love the way the pasta absorbed the flavor of the brocolli, though. All in all it is a good base recipe, I do intend to make it again and play around with it a bit. (P.S. Leftovers reheated well later in the week, I think it actually tasted better the second time around!)
This was not as good as I had hoped. It was lacking in flavor so I added a few extra things and followed the advice of another reviewer and doubled the amount of cheese. It helped but I think it needs more work so I'll probably keep making it so I can get it right.
This recipe is great! I did add an extra garlic clove and it made the dish taste even better. When I sauted the garlic, I also added spinach and a few shrimp which soaked up the garlic flavor and added some extra texture to spice up the dish. Overall, this is a fantastic dish that is going into my regular rotation!
Works well with other veggies too. I used a frozen medley of zucchini, carrots, squash, broccoli, and cauliflower and it turned out very well that way too.
Terrific, easy, quick and perfect during Lent Maria! I added a lot more garlic and more parm. Kids and hubby are pasta and vegie lovers so needless to say, there wasn't a morsel left! Thanks!
Loved it! Not overwhelming with garlic, but a wonderful balance of flavors. Well done!
Hubby and I were skeptical at first,but we both loved it!
Great dish...need more broccoli next time though.
not much taste, but good
This is a darn good, easy recipe. I added chicken for a protein and a little garlic salt. Yum. ??
From the previous reviews and looking at ingredients, I could tell this needed a bit of help with flavor. I did cook the whole wheat rotini and (I used frozen) broccoli together, and reserved some of the pasta water to put back into the final mixture. Definitely extra garlic is needed. All in all, pretty good for a quick weeknight meal. Thanks!!
Very good I added sweet onions and next time I will cut up some grape tomatoes. Another meatless Monday added to my recipe box.
It needed a lot more flavor to make it palatable for the family--dare I say bland? 2 cloves of garlic is not nearly enough for a pound of pasta AND a pound of broccoli. I used well over five cloves, plus garlic infused olive oil and some Penzey's Spices. Kids thought it was bland at first so I had to really doctor it up. They said they missed my 'usual' way which is nearly the same but using a little butter plus garlic AND onion.
It was so good but added extra cheese and a very little butter
My son and I both enjoyed this. I thought it could have used a flavor boost, but it was perfect for my toddler.
This dish is now one of our favorites. LOVE it!
This turned out great! I cut the recipe in half for two people and the size was just right. The only other change I made is that I used Fregola Sarda pasta instead of rotini.
I used protein pasta, a lot more garlic, and more broccoli (frozen florets). Also threw in some frozen crinkled carrots and corn. My roommates liked it more than I thought they would, none went to waste. I thought it was kinda boring and the parmesan cheese flavor was too much. Doubt I'd make this again.
