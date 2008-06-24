One Dish Broccoli Rotini

This is a wonderful one pot dish. You can use any type of pasta.

Recipe by Maria Magee

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large pot, cook broccoli in boiling water until tender. Drain broccoli, but reserve cooking water.

  • Reusing broccoli cooking water, cook rotini pasta until al dente. Drain and remove pasta.

  • In a large pot, saute the garlic in the olive oil. Add the cooked pasta, broccoli, grated Parmesan cheese and toss together. If desired, add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 98.2mg. Full Nutrition
