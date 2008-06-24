One Dish Broccoli Rotini

This was OK, but a bit bland. It could definitely use some more personality. I did leave off the parmesan as two members of the family are lactose intolerant; I just put out a canister of parmesan at the table for everyone else to sprinkle on top. It may have had more flavor with the parmesan cooked in. It needs way more garlic, too, or perhaps I will season it with garlic salt rather than regular salt. Maybe some oregano or other Italian herbs, too. I did love the way the pasta absorbed the flavor of the brocolli, though. All in all it is a good base recipe, I do intend to make it again and play around with it a bit. (P.S. Leftovers reheated well later in the week, I think it actually tasted better the second time around!)