Stir Fried Pasta with Veggies

4.4
67 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 21
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This meal is delicious and ready in minutes. Feel free to substitute any type of meat or vegetables to this dish or skip the meat all together!

Recipe by jarrell04aolcom

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook spaghetti pasta in boiling water until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Cook garlic in oil for 1 minute. Stir in onion, and cook until soft. Stir in chicken, and cook until juices run clear. Mix in the broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots, and cook for 2 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.

  • Toss pasta with vegetables, and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 566.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022