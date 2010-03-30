Stir Fried Pasta with Veggies
This meal is delicious and ready in minutes. Feel free to substitute any type of meat or vegetables to this dish or skip the meat all together!
I didn't like this recipe. I thought that it was bland, and too runny. I used whole wheat pasta and I think it would have been better with white pasta.Read More
This recipe was delicious!!!I made some adjustments by leaving out the chicken and adding red and green peppers & celery along with the other veggies and added half teaspoon of red pepper flakes to cooked onions, let it sit with the onions and garlic 5 min. before adding the rest of the vegs.
I cooked this for my family last night. We found it very tasty - even our young children ate this, with lots of persuasion! Thank-you for this healthy recipe.
This was an easy and tasty recipe. Great for a weeknight dinner. I left out the chicken for a meatless meal and we didn't miss it at all.
This recipe was very yummy, but I did a lot of tweaking. Instead of a whole onion, I used half, and I skipped the meat and used a little beef broth as it was looking rather dry. I also used a bag of stir fry vegetable mix instead of broccoli/cauliflower/carrots as the recipe says. I meant to take a picture, but it got gobbled up pretty fast. The family loved it. :)
We loved this recipe. I used wheat penne pasta instead of linguine. I also used red bell pepper in place of the cauliflower. It turned out great! Even my 5 year old loved the veggies.
Made this last night by cutting the recipe down for 2 and still had leftovers for today. Tasted nice and light and great! I have to really watch sodium so I did not add any extra, the soy had enough I think, plenty of ground pepper and I added a little bit of pork to it. I Love Garlic so I will grate up another clove next time. Nice meal that won't feel like a brick.
My husband and I make this often. We use julienned carrots, celery, mushrooms, and cabbage. We slice the chicken into very thin strips. Very good meal. Always satisfies my Chinese food craving!
I made this for dinner last night and my husband loved it. He had 3 helpings!!! The only changes I made were to add green pepper and I used a Korean stir fry sauce to add a little kick. I also didn't use broccoli because I didn't have any on hand. This was delicious! Thanks for a great recipe Sue.
this was good, make's A LOT of food! i put chicken in it, but i think it would of been better without it. i really liked this though. i liked how there were so many veggies! i did add more soy sauce than what was called for.
This was great so easy to make and no mess. I did change up the recipe a little bit....I used terayki sauce instead of soy sauce and I left out the onion.
Really really delicious. I didn't know if just a little soy sauce and pepper would cut it but the flavor was great. With pasta already cooked waiting in the fridge this was fast and simple and turned leftover baked chicken breasts into a brand new meal. Thanks for sharing.
Loved that you can use a varity of veggies & pretty much add any of the ingredients to taste. Preferred it thickened w/ chicken broth & cornstarch, but great without too.
we loved loved this recipe! I live in a house with 3 young children and a husband who are very picky eaters and they all really enjoyed this dish. This recipe will definently be one of my staples! and so quick and easy!
Great recipe for getting rid of last nights spaghetti noodles, and with some additional soy sauce makes for a good tasting dinner!
This was pretty good, I didn't use broccoli but used green peppers, I think it would be better with the broccoli. Pretty darn filling.
Tasty and easy. I dont think I will make this on a regular basis but definatly a good recipe to keep on hand! I used steamed rice in place of spagetti.
I loved this!! The spegetti was a great twist on a regular stir fry.
Made this today and it came out great. I am not a big veggie eater, but I ate them all in this dish. Thanks for a great recipe, I will be making this dish over and over again.
All I can say is WOW! anytime I can get a thumbs up from my husband and daughter, it deserves 5 starts! I added 2 tablespoons of margarine with the olive oil and I used Normandy vegetable blend instead of cutting everything up separate. Excellent! Thank-you for the wonderful recipe.
I halved the recipe for 2, used whole wheat penne pasta, and left out the chicken. I added some honey-teriyaki sauce, and a small can of mandarin oranges. Husband loved it!
Too dry and bland as written. I had to add chicken broth and another tbl soy sauce. I also added some ginger and 1 tbl of corn starch to the chicken broth to thicken the sauce a little.
Made this tonight exactly as directed except for added slightly more soy sauce (the reduced sodium variety) and serving with flat japanese noodles (a mixture of wheat and rice). It was so good. My kids ate it as prepared, and my husband and I added a little spicy szechuan sauce at the table. I will make this again.
awesome recipe!
This was very good and easy to make! I did make some adjustments though. I used whole wheat penne, one extra garlic clove, and no cauliflower (did not have any). I also added a bit more olive oil and some slivered almonds when tossing everything together. Thanks for the great recipe!
I've got a house full of picky eaters so I really wasn't too sure my kids would like this, but they did. All 5 kids loved it.
Loved this recipe! I used whole grain thin spaghetti. It was a very tasty and healthy dinner. Next time I might add crushed red pepper and mushrooms. Thank you for a yummy dinner, I will be making this one again and again!
A good quick meal. Kids gotta like their veggies though!
This was very yummy!!! My husband loved it!!
Pretty good! I sauteed all the veggies in olive oil for about 5 minutes, added a bit of water, and covered the pan to steam for another 10 minutes or so. I added the soy sauce about 5 minutes before the veggies finished. They turned out great - cooked but still with a little crispness. I added pepper and garlic powder and then tossed with linguine to make sure the noodles were all coated with soy sauce. The flavor of the dish is great, though I wish there were a little more sauce (the dish is completely dry).
Perfect for a weekday evening. Easy, delicious and very forgiving for people (like me) who don't like to measure! Easy to customize to your taste with whatever veggies you prefer~thanks for the great idea!
LOVED THISSSS! Was looking for a quick dinner. I loosely followed this- added string beans (frozen) It was so good! thanks
A great recipe - it didn't take long, and it was fun to make. We substituted the chicken with shrimp and tofu, and strongly recommend shitake mushrooms, which made our meal absolutely fantastic!
This was excellent and light. I made a few adjustments, as I didn't have cauliflower. I did add fresh mushrooms and zucchini (grilled the zucchini separately to make sure it cooked properly) and even my picky kids liked it - told them it was like ramen noodles and it worked! :)
I made this according to the recipe. Delicious. Had requests to make it again.
This recipe was EXCELLENT!! We paired it with the Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef and everyone loved it... Saved to favorites and we will certainly be making it again... Thanks you!
This dish was delicious and simple. I have been cooking different stir fry recipes with all different kinds of veggies, and what I loved about this one is how light and fresh it is. Using only a couple tablespoons of soy sauce and olive oil made it taste less heavy and more healthy. I followed the recipe closely but added many more types of veggies that I had to use from my farm share. I also seasoned the chicken before cooking it to add more flavor. Overall this was definitely an easy and delicious weeknight meal! Thank you for the recipe!!
I loved it. It's simple and tastes good!
I recently had to give up tomatoes but still enjoy pasta. Trying to find non-sauces that appeal to me is hard. This dish was much tastier than I thought it'd be and I'll make it again for sure. The only changes I made were:(1) used garlic infused olive oil instead of adding garlic and (2) used penne instead of spaghetti. I use Dreamfields healthy carb pasta. I also cooked the veggies until they were past the crispy stage.
I love this! I can throw in whatever I have on hand and it always turns out great! Be careful not to overcook your chicken though - that's always my biggest weakness. A huge hit with the roommates
This was good as written but I think the dish needed help with seasonings (onion powder, Italian seasoning) and a good quality of olive oil poured over the pasta after plating (to taste).
I loved it. The only difference is I skipped the soy sauce and added veggies I enjoyed such as mushrooms and shredded carrots. It was amazing!
I absolutely loved this recipe and the best thing about it is that you can always add a few of your own ingredients such as a few more delicious veggies to make it all the more colorful and tasteful dish that it already is! Will definitely make this dish again!!! LOVED IT!!!
Excellent dish! Everyone loved it! Thanks for sharing!
This is a very tasty recipe....it's very easy to make. I made it a little more interesting by switching pasta.....I ran out of spaghetti, so used spinach fettuccine noodles and to give the dish a little zest, I added a dab of cayenne pepper. I also threw a bit of every vegetable I had in the frig, even red, green, yellow, bell peppers, mushrooms. This meal doesn't need a high flame, just simmer on a medium flame for about 25 minutes and serve..
As written it needs improvements. The veggies you can play around with. The sauce is the issue. Unless you are using low sodium soy sauce don’t add salt. I made as directed and was rushing the last bit fixing it. Added lots of ginger, more garlic, sweet and sour sauce, and red pepper flakes. As written it tastes like well soy sauce and garlic. I will make again but add extra spices early as my veggies got almost mushy do to fixing it. Good base but needs tweaking.
Tweaked the receipe a little bit. Less carrots since I'm not a fan. Added so sweet peppers inside. I used canned chicken which made it a bit quicker. All together it was fantastic. definitely making this one again
Used chicken thighs and frozen vegetable meddle, which turned out great!!
This was a big hit with my boys! Super quick and easy, and also healthy. I didn't add onions and I used a bit of ginger and more soy sauce, but other than that I followed the recipe as written. It's delicious!
It's so good! And fast to make !! I used steak
