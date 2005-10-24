Garlic Chicken Marinara
A great alternative to traditional spaghetti marinara. Beware, this is truly for garlic lovers!
Great recipe!! Very easy to make and not to heavy. Light and goes good with garlic bread...
This is pretty good.Read More
Great recipe!! Very easy to make and not to heavy. Light and goes good with garlic bread...
Pretty good. I think it needs more seasoning, I added Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese before serving. Not bad for a change of pace.
The flavor was not bad, but not great for the time to cook. Reheated well, but will not cook again.
This did not come out like I expected it was pretty much veggies with pasta, not like a marinara at all. I dont think I would make this again
