Garlic Chicken Marinara

A great alternative to traditional spaghetti marinara. Beware, this is truly for garlic lovers!

Recipe by Devin Kinyon

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet pan fry the boneless skinless chicken breasts in the olive oil and half of the head of minced garlic. Cook chicken until the juices run clear.

  • In a large saucepan bring stewed tomatoes, the other half of the garlic, onion, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, red and green bell pepper, corn and beer to a boil. When sauce is boiling, add the cooked chicken and simmer for 1 hour.

  • In a large pot cook with boiling salted water cook angel hair pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • Toss pasta with garlic chicken sauce. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 467.9mg. Full Nutrition
