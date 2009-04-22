Basil Chicken and Pasta

I believe that this is actually a 4.5 star recipe, but still excellent! I made a few changes to suit health and ingredients I had on hand. Used spaghetti, which was nice, but next time I would try a rotini or similar. I had cooked the cubed chicken ahead of time, in onions and garlic- added flavor. I substituted a mix of Greek yogurt and milk for cream. I also doubled the amount of 'cream' I added- and it still wasn't enough! Next time, I'll triple it (the better to dip bread in)! This recipe made enough for 3 or 4 people. The taste of the sauce was excellent, and it was quick to make. Will make again! 2nd making comments: Perfect for a dinner party. Use rotini or similar because it’s perfect for the sauce. My earlier comments about needing more sauce are spot on – make much more sauce than you think you’ll need. Also, when making for guests, make sure that you do use a majority of cream or the sauce might curdle (example: I used 2 c cream and 1 c yogurt/milk mix and this was perfect, but a remake the next day with only yogurt/milk curdled. Tastes ok (not as good as w cream) but looked funny). Elegant tasting and easy. Be sure to use good Parmesan. Also, this would support a variety of veggies added to it – experiment!