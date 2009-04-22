Basil Chicken and Pasta

366 Ratings
  • 5 167
  • 4 148
  • 3 39
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

This is a great quick meal; the chicken and sauce can be prepared in the time it takes to cook the pasta. You can add more cream or less pasta if you like it creamier. Try ziti or farfalle pasta to add even more variety to this recipe. The leftovers don't heat very well, so eat it all up the first time!

By Stacey Adkins

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook rotini pasta until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet melt the butter or margarine. Add the chopped chicken and garlic, saute until lightly brown and juices run clear. Stir in the ground black pepper, dried basil, heavy cream, and grated Parmesan cheese. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Toss drained pasta with basil sauce and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 34.5g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 167.1mg; sodium 223.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022