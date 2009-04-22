Basil Chicken and Pasta

This is a great quick meal; the chicken and sauce can be prepared in the time it takes to cook the pasta. You can add more cream or less pasta if you like it creamier. Try ziti or farfalle pasta to add even more variety to this recipe. The leftovers don't heat very well, so eat it all up the first time!
Super simple and quick. I've made it 3 times and made the following revisions: Definitely use fresh basil (2tsp dried should be 2tbs fresh), add a chopped shallot to perk up the flavor, and double the sauce. There's enough fat in this dish already so saute in olive oil instead of butter. To make the presentation more attractive, use tricolor rotini and throw in a couple generous handfuls of frozen petite peas during the last 3 minutes of boiling the pasta.
Simple and filling, yet bland. I added chopped cooked "crisp-tender" broccoli and sauted red peppers on the advice of the most helpful reviewer, and these were welcome additions. Increasing the parmesan to 1/2 cup as another reviewer suggested would also have helped, though I opted not to because of kid-friendliness.
I thought this recipe was fantastic!! Upon seeing what ingrediants were called for, I decided that a vegetable was needed to add color (and I like some sort a veggie in all my pastas). approx 2 min before the pasta was finished, I added half a bag of frozen chopped broccoli. Also, when the chicken and garlic was almost done, I sauted a half cup of red bell peppers and half cup of fresh sliced muchrooms. Finally, to thicken the sauce, I added 1/2 cup of parmesen cheese rather than the required 1/4 cup. I was worried that I might of altered the original recipe too much but rather when all was said and done...it was WONDERFUL!! My family won't eat it any other way. My 5 yr old always has 2 servings and even my picky brother in law (age 15)scarfed 2 helpings down...muchrooms and all. This is a great and easy recipe that anyone can do and if you want to add your fav veggie like I did, I think there is plenty of room for experimentation. I have made this many times since and my taste buds never tire of it. It is worth a try and then..try to see what you can do with it to make it better suit your tastes.
I took the suggestions of making more sauce (added more garlic, *fresh* basil, cheese, cream) and last time added a bit (a really teeny bit) of sugar . I definitely recommend trying that. It takes the bitterness of the parm out of the dish. I think you can make it with just about any hearty pasta shape. I've made it with fusilli and farfelle and today am going to try it with pappardelle. Fantastic recipe. My thanks to Stacey and the other reviewers.
I believe that this is actually a 4.5 star recipe, but still excellent! I made a few changes to suit health and ingredients I had on hand. Used spaghetti, which was nice, but next time I would try a rotini or similar. I had cooked the cubed chicken ahead of time, in onions and garlic- added flavor. I substituted a mix of Greek yogurt and milk for cream. I also doubled the amount of 'cream' I added- and it still wasn't enough! Next time, I'll triple it (the better to dip bread in)! This recipe made enough for 3 or 4 people. The taste of the sauce was excellent, and it was quick to make. Will make again! 2nd making comments: Perfect for a dinner party. Use rotini or similar because it’s perfect for the sauce. My earlier comments about needing more sauce are spot on – make much more sauce than you think you’ll need. Also, when making for guests, make sure that you do use a majority of cream or the sauce might curdle (example: I used 2 c cream and 1 c yogurt/milk mix and this was perfect, but a remake the next day with only yogurt/milk curdled. Tastes ok (not as good as w cream) but looked funny). Elegant tasting and easy. Be sure to use good Parmesan. Also, this would support a variety of veggies added to it – experiment!
My husband and I really like this dish. I have made it several times, making slight changes each time. Last time was our favorite. I added yellow bell pepper, extra cheese, 2 cups heavy cream, and cajun seasoning. Yum!
This was excellent! Definitely a keeper. I doubled the sauce and used fresh basil and fresh parmesan. I also added a diced red bell pepper and diced tomatoes at the last minute. Very quick and easy to make. Can't wait to have again. Goes great with a glass of white wine.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added extra butter and omitted the cream!! I truly enjoyed this recipe!! It will be in rotation in my household.
The flavor of this is to die for!!!! I love how speedy this is to make. Great in a pinch and tasted like I cooked all day. I made this as a main dish. So for my family I used the 12 oz. of pasta but doubled the rest of the recipe. I may cut back just a tad on the cream next time. Thanks so much. Just wonderful!
Like always, I read a few dozen reviews and look for commonality for what works and doens't work. In this case it was "more sauce". Here are all the mods and it went over great: -A lil cajun to the dice chicken prior to pan fry -Olive oil/not butter -Microw/steam brocolli stems -Button mushrooms cut into small bits -Sauce consisted of part heavy cream, part sour cream, white wine and the heavy parm cheese. Also doubled the sauce like several people suggested. -More basil then the recipe called for (like others suggested). -A little valdalia onion and lots of garlic early on before chicken hits the skillet -Top it off with 3 pieces of bacon crumbled on top right before presenting -Serve w White Wine
OMG! AMAZING! This was so easy, and always have ingredients on hand. Today, however, no heavy cream so thought I'd try sour cream and milk, which I know I always have. I also had fresh basil on hand. So much flavor! Oh, I also used angel hair pasta (our fav!) Thank you for sharing this...10 stars!
This one is a very tasty dish,and my whole family loved it. I added a little sugar to balance out the parmesan cheese and a 1/4 teasp of salt,I also used 2 cups of cream and chicken thighs. This is a rich and filling dish I didn't even have any leftovers.
Really good and smelled wonderful! I substituted 2/3 c of milk and ~ 2 T butter for the heavy cream. It came out a bit watery but I fixed that by adding a bit of flour to thicken. Towards the end of the cooking, I added frozen broccoli on top and covered to cook. Served over a brown/wild rice mix. Burnt the heck out of my tongue because it smelled so wonderul, I couldn't wait to eat it.
A lovely recipe. I did have to substitute a few ingredients. I used 3/4 cup of milk, 1/3 cup butter (melted) and 1 tablespoon flour in place of heavy cream and I used medium cheddar cheese also. It turned out really well and everyone loved it!
Learnt this while I was in a food nutriton class in high school. A couple years later found the recipe again, and have enjoyed making it. For my family of 4 I make a double batch as it doesn't seem to go far enough for us. I also add, button mushrooms, tomatos, red pepers, and green peppers.
My family and I loved this recipe! All 5 kids cleaned their plates! I added garlic salt and paprika to the recipe and sauteed mushrooms and red bell pepper in with the chicken. I didn't have cream so I just used milk and thickened with a tsp of cornstarch. Turned out great
My husband wasn't crazy about Amy's Garlic Egg Chicken (from this site) leftovers so I made this recipe with them one night when he was out at a company dinner and this turned out sooo good! I will definitely be making this again. Just the kind of dish he likes - chicken with a rich sauce. I used evaporated milk as I didn't have any heavy cream. I hope it tastes as good even if it weren't leftovers from Amy's Garlic Chicken recipe. I may put more garlic and spices in to compensate if cooking chicken from scratch.
Follow the recipe exactly and it needs to have the sauce doubled, salt to taste and we still thought it need a little extra something -- probably onion. Suppose this is OK for a base, but pretty boring overall.
very quick and easy! I used fresh basil, and half & half rather than heavy cream. I'm glad someone said it doesn't reheat well, I made enough for just one meal, but it's so quick that I'll make it again tonight. Yum!
This recipe was just great, it was easy to make and was so delicious. I made it last night and my husband just loved it, before he was done he was already asking when we are going to have that for dinner again. I had left overs and i added a bit of milk and a bit of butter to reheat just like someone had suggested in the reviews, it did look and taste as good as before. Thank you for the recipe Stacey
This recipe turned out really good after a few changes: in order to get more flavor I marinated the chicken with garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil in the morning and kept in the refrigerator all day. I didn't use any butter, only olive oil, half and half instead of heavy cream and finally a lot of "fresh basil".
This pasta is really convenient if you dont want to spend too much time in preparation. I made some minor alterations: doubled the sauce, omitted the chicken, used angel hair pasta, lite cream, fresh basil and cajun seasoning to taste. Will make again. On the blander side...goes good if there is another dish with meat.
I was wondering what to do with a rotisserie chicken I had on hand when this recipe came through the Daily Dish e-mail. Perfect timing. This recipe is definitly a keeper. I followed some of the options other reviewers noted and loved the outcome. Added a shallot, sliced mushrooms and about 1/4 cup diced red pepper to the chicken and garlic. For the sauce, I did double as suggested, but I used the 3/4 c milk, 1/3 c butter and 1 T flour instead of heavy cream. I couldn't find fresh basil so used the dried. It was wonderful! I could hardly wait for the pasta to cook after sampling the chicken mixture. I did add peas to the pasta, and that didn't add much for us, but didn't detract. Will be making this again!
Ahh...decadence indeed! Lovely creamy taste coupled with the zing of basil. I didnt have heavy cream so I used 1 1/2 cups of creamy milk instead. Added a little corn starch(1tbsp) to thicken it up. Followed other's advice and used fresh basil and roasted red peppers. The latter really added a lovely flavor to the dish. The chicken pieces were so tender and delicious. Definitely a keeper recipe!
This was really good. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly and it came out as a 4 star. I did double the sauce after reading a lot of reviews, but wished I hadn't because it ended up being way too much. The second time I made this was for my mom's retirement party and I did make some changes including seasoning the chicken prior to cooking and adding white wine to the sauce. The modified version was definitely a 5 star and everyone was raving about it....asking me who the caterer was!!! To everyone's surprise I was proud to say it was me.
This is a great recipe! I already had all of the ingredients in the frig! I made the mistake of not reading the suggestions before I made this dish and I realized very late that I would need more sauce!
Use more heavy cream. The recipe makes the pasta a bit dry.
My husband loved this recipe and I made the following adjustments. I too doubled the garlic and black pepper and added some crushed red pepper flakes to the sauce. I cut my chicken in strips and tenderized them before cutting them up. I also added probably 1/4 cup of parm cheese to it at the end too. Will make again!
Wonderful quick and easy dish! I cut this down to 2 servings (half the chicken and half the pasta) left everything else as is, and used shredded parmesan/asiago/romano cheese blend. My only change was that I tossed in a handful of broccoli florets to the pasta when I was cooking it. This could have used a bit more sauce. I wasn't even sure my husband would like this, but after he took the first bite he commented on how good it was. So Thanks for such a great recipe!
This is a new family favorite! This is so easy I wish I would have found this recipe earlier! I made it with rigatoni. We loved the sauce and my husband said I could even leave out the chicken, as the sauce is so rich it doesn't need anything else. I might add some spinach for color next time. Thanks for sharing!
Loved this!! Very "restaurant-styled" IMO :) Husband says its a keeper. I did double the sauce. Didn't have basil on hand, so added some frozen broccoli to pan a little after sautéing the chicken & onions. AMAZING! Used whole-wheat fusilli, too..YUM! Thanks, Stacey, for sharing!! :)
I thought this was good but I would have doubled the sauce, as it was not enough for my family's liking. I served it with a side of brocolli topped with parm cheese. We ate it all, so the sauce is delicious, just needed more of it.
Delicious! If I can make it, anybody can. I added a little more garlic, a chopped red bell pepper for visual appeal, and mixed veggies for a little variety. It came out great and the leftovers heated well.
This was a great go-to recipe for a quick and easy meal! I used about one cup of Mexican style cheese and a little more heavy cream. It was super cheesy and with just my husband and I, we still have leftovers that I can't wait to eat tomorrow. Thank you for a great recipe!
great easy recipe!! i adjusted some of the portions for my bf and i, because i don't really measure: approx 10oz penne, 2 chicken breasts, 1 1/4C of cream, 1/4 cup fresh julienned basil, 1/2C parmesan plenty garlic and fresh ground pepper. i also precooked 2slices of bacon, drained on paper towel and removed almost all the bacon fat before adding 1tbsp butter to cook the chicken and garlic. after i added the cooked pasta to the pot, before i mixed it into the sauce i threw in the other tbsp butter and the crushed bacon. SO GOOD. this rich dish is definitely a keeper...
I used penne noodles and I doubled the sauce. I still felt like there needed to be more sauce though. The taste was wonderful and my family really enjoyed it. I also added mushrooms and a tad bit of salt.
My boyfriend, who likes about 4 things, loved this. It's super easy to make, but it doesn't taste like it. Unfortunately, I used garlic salt instead of garlic, and it came out too salty. But i didn't get any complaints.
I disagree with the reviewer below me. Definitely is not bland! You have to use dried basil or it's not quite the same. It was delicious, I love that it wasn't too "saucy" it just nicely coated the chicken and pasta. I did a 4 serving recipe, which all recipes is nice enough to configure for you. I will definitley make this again...I served with tuscan garlic bread and had an awesome meal in 15 minutes.
I thought this was a good recipe. I did as other suggested and doubled the sauce. I also added a few shrimp to this mixture. Next time I prepare this I will probably add some kind of green vegetable to give the dish a little color.
I like the idea/foundation of this recipe, but I found it extremely bland. I tried this one out because other reviews mentioned quick and easy and I was on a crazy tight schedule this night. So not having time to get creative on the spot, I will use this recipe again, but try some creative alterations.
This was great! Super fast to prep. On the table in 20 minutes! I used fresh basil instead of dry and added sun dried tomatoes and peas. I added the sun dried tomatoes when I added the garlic and added the peas at the very end. I also used half the amount of pasta. Also no chicken - just didn't have any. Oh, and I put the pasta in the sauce and let it simmer for about 5 minutes to absorb the flavors. My husband, who's a light eater, had 3 helpings... I had half a helping because I knew what was in it. Again, love this.
My family liked this recipe, but I'm not sure it's good enough to warrant the amount of fat and calories it contains. As other reviewers mentioned, I had to double the sauce to make enough to cover the pasta. I did use fresh basil, which I think added a lot to the flavor. I can't imagine that dried basil would give the same amount of flavor. I added sauteed mushrooms and sliced red pepper to this, which we enjoyed and thought made the dish more complete. Overall, definitely something everyone in my family ate and said they liked, but too heavy for a regular weeknight meal. I may try to lighten it up a little bit and see how that goes.
This was fabulous! My very picky husband couldn't eat enough of it. I did double the sauce as recommended by others. I also used fresh basil (prob, 10 or so leaves chopped fine) insted of dry. We grow our own basil so I had lots to work with. Next time I'll make even more sauce!
I thought this was a great recipe! I did add some of my own flare. I added a cup of chopped mushrooms and about half a cup of chopped onions to the sautee. I doubled the parm and add just a little extra cream. Yum!
This is the best recipe that I have ever tried on this website! I used tri-color pasta to make the dish look more appealing, added mushrooms because they were going bad and I sliced the garlic rather than mincing it because I thought that larger chunks would work well with this recipe. This dish was so good that I ate all of the leftovers. It's true that this dish doesn't hold well but if you heat it up in a pan with a cover and add more cream and butter (or chicken broth for the health conscious), the dish is just as good as the day it was cooked. This was so quick to make. Next time I will try to substitute the chicken with shrimp.
This recipe is great. It is one of our favorites. My only suggestion is use a lot more heavy cream and use a lot more cheese. The recipe is wonderful though. It heats up ok but not the best. I have learned the best way to heat it up is on the stove. If you throw it in the microwave it doesn't turn out too great.
Excellent chicken and pasta dish. Full of flavor and relatively easy to make.
This dish was delicious! I used whole wheat noodles. To the sauce i added a sliced roasted red pepper and 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper. The two brought great colors to the dish. It was amazing! i recommend not using as much cayenne if you are not used to it.
This was sooooo delicious! I doubled the liquid in it and substituted heavy cream with 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup Greek yogurt. It was a nice change from pasta with red sauce. In fact, I'm not sure if regular spaghetti will be eaten again in my house for quite a while. My fiance loved it and it smelled DELICIOUS while cooking! :)
This dish was very good and my extremly picky 6 year old ate it up (quite an accomplishment when all he wants is hotdogs and mac n' cheese). I added a bunch of italian seasoning (the grinder kind, which has more flavor) along with the basil called for. only thing I recommend is eating it up all the night you make it because the leftovers turned to a brick the next day. It was very easy to make and I will make again!
This recipe was delicious. I'm not much of a pasta fan but with the creamy sauce, I was sold. Also, it was extremely easy to make. My girlfriend and I finished the whole pot in one sitting. Thanks Stacey. -Paul
made this recipe as is and it is great, very little time in making it but agree with all the other comments that the basil sauce needs to be doubled, to much pasta for so little sauce. Do not agree that any other items should be added.
As it's written, this is a little bland. Her are some things I added or changed: I added 1 cup of fresh broccoli. Frozen would work too, but I had some on hand. I added 1 small can of mushrooms. I didn't have heavy whipping cream, so I used milk, doubling the sauce recipe, and I added 8 oz. of lt. Kraft cream cheese to thicken the sauce. I used lemon pepper in place of black pepper, and I double the amount of basil. I also add 1 tsp of granulated garlic to the sauce. My kids really loved this, and it made it more of a complete meal.
This recipe is spectacular!! I halved the recipe for 2 servings. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs for a bit more flavor and moisture. I used half and half to save a bit on calories on fat and never missed the heavy cream. Even though I halved the recipe, I used heaping measurements of the butter, basil and parm cheese. I used bow tie pasta as that is a particular favorite of mine. Any restaurant would be proud to have this on their menu and you will be proud to serve this to your family or guests. This recipe is easy enough to make for company without even trying it out first. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!
Great base recipe! Added 1/2 bag frozen broccoli to pasta water & sauteed 1/2 red bell pepper and 1/2 mushrooms and increase parmesan to 1/2 cup per other reviewer suggestions. Awesome! Will definitely make again with revisions.
Just looking at the ingredients, it's just another version of an Alfredo Sauce. It was OK, but as others did, I made many alterations. And really isn't fair to rate when so many changes are made. I'm rating 3 stars, because I am rating the recipe "as is".
This recipe is awesome! I've made it as is, which is very good, and I've also made it with a little cajun seasoning and a little lemon pepper, which I thought was even better! Also, I rarely have heavy cream on hand, so I use 3/4 cup of milk and 1/3 cup butter/margarine instead, and I would definitely recommend doubling the sauce. Thanks for a great and super easy meal!
I only rated this 4 because I didn't follow the recipe. I always tried to follow the recipe exact the first time, but didn't have heavy cream and used evaporated milk. I added a little extra cheese to make up for this. I thought it was really good and did my wife, but unless I follow it exactly, I never know what it "was" supposed to taste like. I will add this to my recipe box.
It is good with added ingredients of red pepper, chopped onion, and mushrooms. Top with some shredded fresh Parmesan and parsley. Half pasta to sauce amount. Other comments are on the recipe card in the file box.
I loved this dish! The sauce was creamy with rich flavorings. After reading some of the comments I used fresh basil, added Italian seasonings, and garnished with more fresh basil and chopped tomato. I will make this again, but not too often, as it is so fattening. I plan on using a lighter cream next time.
