Mac and Cheese II

This recipe is so simple to make! It can be a side dish with meatloaf and stewed tomatoes or hold it's own. Enough to make 4 side dishes or 2 main dishes.

By KROB919

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook elbow macaroni until al dente. Drain.

  • In a medium saucepan, over medium heat melt butter or margarine. Whisk flour and stir vigorously. Add milk and cook until thick and bubbly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add cheeses and stir until completely melted.

  • In a large bowl mix together the drained pasta and cheese sauce mixture. Toss to coat evenly.

  • Pour into a greased 2 quart casserole dish. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
650 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 817.6mg. Full Nutrition
