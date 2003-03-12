Mac and Cheese II

First off, I doubled the recipe. After melting the butter, I added 1 chopped yellow onion and two cloves of garlic, minced. After browning the flour and adding the milk, I added 2 tsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. both worstershire sauce and Frank's Red Hot sauce and 1 14.5 c. diced tomatoes including the liquid. The sauce became a little too thick so I probably added a about 3/4 c. more of milk and then gradually added sharp cheddar and then the processed cheese. I made sure to cook the pasta just BARELY al dente as it always cooks a bit more in the oven and I didn't want the end result to be mushy. After I sprayed the casserole dish with Pam, I added the mac & cheese and then topped it off with about 1/2 c. each of bread crumbs and shredded cheddar. The flavor was wonderful, but the sauce was a little thick. I think that next time I will reduce the flour by half. Thanks Kristin for your yummy mac & cheese recipe!