Mac and Cheese II
This recipe is so simple to make! It can be a side dish with meatloaf and stewed tomatoes or hold it's own. Enough to make 4 side dishes or 2 main dishes.
This recipe is awesome! I've been making it for a while now... I made it again tonight and decided to write a review this time because it's repeated deeeelicious! I started topping it with parmesan cheese and Italian bread crumbs before putting it in the oven, it gives it a great touch. Thanks for sharing!
Dont put the noodles in before the water come to a boilRead More
Why do people write their changes and rate the recipe? Shouldn't they first make it exactly like it is written and then rate it and then maybe suggest changes? Even though I didn't make it yet, I think it sounds delicious.
I add a tsp. of dry mustard and some onion powder to the liquid. I also top my casserole with a good amount of shredded cheddar and top that with seasoned bread crumbs and then dot with butter. Great comfort food!
First off, I doubled the recipe. After melting the butter, I added 1 chopped yellow onion and two cloves of garlic, minced. After browning the flour and adding the milk, I added 2 tsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. both worstershire sauce and Frank's Red Hot sauce and 1 14.5 c. diced tomatoes including the liquid. The sauce became a little too thick so I probably added a about 3/4 c. more of milk and then gradually added sharp cheddar and then the processed cheese. I made sure to cook the pasta just BARELY al dente as it always cooks a bit more in the oven and I didn't want the end result to be mushy. After I sprayed the casserole dish with Pam, I added the mac & cheese and then topped it off with about 1/2 c. each of bread crumbs and shredded cheddar. The flavor was wonderful, but the sauce was a little thick. I think that next time I will reduce the flour by half. Thanks Kristin for your yummy mac & cheese recipe!
I used cheddar, and mozzarella and no processed cheese. It turned out fantastic! Even my fussy kids ate it! I will make this again and again...
this is a very good basic recipe. like other reviewers, I added some spices (salt, onion powder, ground mustard, worcestershire sauce) and topped with bread crumbs. also, instead of elbows, we use bowtie pasta. sometimes I'll add some good cubed ham to the mixture before putting it in the casserole dish, too.
This recipe is good, not great. Like other reviewers have said, it is a good basic recipe to build on. I don't like that the recipe uses so much processed cheese, though. I wonder if there's a way to get the creamy texture without all the Velveeta?
This was AWESOME!! I did use a little more cheese and added garlic and onion powder... I may try the worchesture sauce this time...I'm actually making it for the second time tonight.. I made it for my boyfriend the first time and he was asking for more ..He even said that it was the The BEST mac and cheese he'd ever had!!! Thank you for a great recipe I'll be using for a long time!
This basic recipe is creamy, cheesy and rich. However it needs seasoning. I found it to be much better when I added dry mustard, a dash of Tabasco sauce, onion powder, and salt and pepper. Also, I topped it with buttered bread crumbs. I used shredded Velveeta for a creamy texture.
I added a dash of garlic powder, pepper and used ritz crackers on top. It was yummy.
I prefer a more southern-style mac'n'cheese, but my family loved it to death. If you like the crunchy, rich mac'n'cheese of the south, find another recipe.
I didn't bake it in the oven, and it was still great! You NEED to add salt and pepper, because it is very bland. Italian seasoning in the cheese sauce and hot sauce in your bowl is very tasty. Don't use that 'processed' cheese, you don't need it. I just used one whole brick of cheddar cheese and it was great. If you like more cheese, add another brick. All in all, a great basic recipe that you can add your own twists to!
If I'm going to have to thicken a cheese sauce with something, I'd sooner do that with cheese than flour. In other words, the flour called for in this recipe was double what I was comfortable using while at the same time the cheese sauce looked like it could certainly use more cheese! I did cut the flour in half and doubled the Cheddar cheese and we were completely happy with the result. Not sure I would have liked the thicker, more "floury," less cheesy sauce this would have produced had I not made those adjustments. As I generally do when I make macaroni and cheese (which admittedly isn't often) I topped it with crushed crostini before baking. (Buttered bread crumbs would be great too) Don't forget to add salt and pepper to taste!
I love macaroni and cheese but I am very particular. I made this dish without varying from the recipe. This mac and cheese tasted like what you would get served to you in a family restaurant/diner. Very good, but not great. I think it would be a good mac and cheese to give neighbors, bring for a picnic or serve as a side dish for a family dinner. I believe it would yield consistent results. The processed cheese made it somewhat creamy and the cheddar did give some depth to the taste. However, I am searching for the ultimate recipe and I don't think this is it, for me. Also, it does look very "soupy" before you bake it, but don't be concerned, it becomes more solid in the oven.
Not many recipes go into my recipe book unchanged, but this one does. It's your basic creamy mac & cheese recipe, but the way I see it, why mess with perfection? I'm not a huge fan of adding crackers or breadcrumbs, so if you're the same way you'll love this. I prepared the noodles and cheese sauce ahead of time so that it was only 30 minutes until it was on the table. I served it with brown sugar ham and broccoli - delicious, and definitely a hit with children.
This is a rich and creamy and easy recipe. I made this on Easter for the kids who are picky eaters and it was cobbled up by the adults too. I added a pinch of dried mustard, garlic powder and salt. We will definately make again.
this is a good recipe. i used cheddar and mozzarella in mine. and of course i added black pepper and cayenne. i didnt need any salt cause the cheeses were salty enough. i used a little less flour so it was more creamy than thick. end result was FABULOUS. i topped it with more cheese for the final 10 - 12 mins; came out golden and cheesy and bubblt. LOVED IT!!!
I doubled the recipe and used 4 cups cheese and no processed products and it turned out perfect I won't look for anyother recipe for mac and cheese recipe EVER
THANKS!!I made something simliar to this for Christmas Eve. Was a HUGE hit, everyone loved it!! Gonna make it again tonight. More butter always makes everything better (not healthier!!) and more cheese!! I always add two eggs to make it fluffier. GREAT RECIPE!
Excellent and easy recipe. I did make a couple of modifications. I doubled the recipe for a fuller 9x13 pan. I added salt, pepper, and a little bit of Cajun seasoning. Then I topped it off with crumbled, fully cooked bacon and a little shredded cheddar. Fantastic!
I used monterey jack cheese because I didn't have any chedder cheese on hand. Like other reviewers suggested, I added red baron hot sauce, worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, oninon powder, dry mustard and topped it with italian style bread crumbs.
Excellent recipe. I decided after first trying the recipe to add more cheddar cheese to the recipe to make it a bit thicker and give it a little bite. The recipe was alot easier than I expected.
Fairly easy recipe. I will be sure to cut the velveeta into small squares before I need them so they will melt faster. I added one beaten egg just for a fluffier texture. Will be making this again. Thanks.
This has a good texture, but the taste is a big letdown. Very bland. I won't be making this again.
a great basic recipe that you can add whatever you like to! i did not have the processed cheese so i used more shredded cheese instead. try adding some carmelized onion and garlic, putting some crispy onions on top while browning in the oven! add veggies or meat...yummy!
I rated this too soon last time and will never make that mistake again! Horrible! Horrible! Horrible! I will never again try this in fact my husband has banned me from using this recipe. My family is full of GREAT cooks. So i expect a certain level of quality, after speaking to my mother she laughed at me and said Shari thats flawed first act like your making gravy then instead of making it thick like a white country gravy make it thin and add a good amount of cheese for a thin sauce it will thicken as it cools. In the end this recipe was not worth posting
This was just ok. I've had better. The cheese was a thick consistency after baked. I think this could've used maybe a little salt too.
This is a winner everytime my husband makes it! We just had company over and they couldnt stop talking about how wonderful it was!!
Not the tastiest Mac 'n Cheese I've ever made. Although the sauce was nice and creamy it just didn't taste all that great to me. I probably won't make again...it tasted kinda "blah".
The base is creamy, but bland. I added seasoning salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. I used whole wheat pasta and whole wheat flour instead of the empty carb versions. I also omitted the icky processed cheese and put in about 1/2 a large brick of marble cheese and added frozen veggies to make it even healthier.
This was really really good. Made this for a Cancer Patient,who was on a food rotation by many other people in the community. The family asked for the recipe, and could they keep the dish too. With the many prepared meals brought to them, they said this was only the second or third time they asked for a recipe. Add additional items to this recipe that your family likes. I added crushed potato chips as a topping to this one.
It was delicious. I did however omit the processed cheese and substituted the 1 cup of cheddar cheese for 2 cups of cheddar
Wonderful recipe! Doubled it, added 1 pound of thick sliced cooked ham from the deli, cubed. The kids, even the picky one, LOVED this recipe. Very creamy, not too rich! Just great! Thanks for a great recipe!
Good basic recipe, add some Parmesan a few red pepper flakes and chopped salami or bacon and it's stellar!!!!!!!!
very tasty and easy:)
As mentioned before, this recipe is a great base! I added about a teaspoon of both garlic powder and onion powder and some Worcestershire sauce to the cheese sauce. I baked it at 400 degrees for 20 minutes and it came out bubbly and delicious! My picky 5 year old loved this! I will definitely make this again!
PERFECTO! DOUBLED the RECIPE USED BLUE BONNET (OUT OF BUTTER) USED LACTOSE FREE MILK (OUT OF REGULAR MILK) ADDED A SHAKE OF SALT, PEPPER AND GARLIC POWDER USED 1/2 PROCESSED CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA (RAN OUT OF PROCESSED CHEESE) TOPPED WITH ITALIAN BREAD CRUMBS YUM! DELICIOSO! MY KIDS LOVED IT. thank you :-)
I never thought i would like anything other than box mac and cheese. I mixed panko and Parmesan and used as a topping. Wonderful, creamy comfort food!!
I change a couple of things. Instead of the 8oz. of processed cheese I used 8oz. of cream of chicken. I also used a small onion minced and add teaspoon of black pepper and garlic powder you can do it to your taste. I also used shells pasta, my sons request. You can use 10.5oz can of cream of chicken to make it more creamy. This was a great starter recipe. I am going to make it again. My family loved it. You could add a pinch of cayenne pepper if you want a little zing.
This is a wonderful recipe. I made it for my kids because I was too lazy to leave my house to buy kraft's and this blew away any other mac I've tasted. I will definitely make this again and again.
love this recipe. my husband asks for it all the time! it's quick and easy. great comfort food.
Best recipe I have found for Mac and Cheese. I add bread crumbs on top and turn on the broiler for last few minutes to brown the top.
I had high expectations of this recipe and while I followed it exactly, it was extremely bland and tasteless. After adding some seasoned bread crumbs, a LOT of extra cheese, quite a few seasonings, salt, it was a lot better. I will say though that it was really creamy!
Quick, easy & soooo delish! I did add dry mustard, white pepper and onion powder to the cheese sauce and some bread crumbs & extra cheese on top. Very good!
I was looking for a Mac 'n Cheese recipe that was just like how my Mom made it with the white sauce before baking it in the oven. This is almost exactly like it and is delish!
super creamy & cheesy... I don't recommend leaving out the Velvetta, it's what makes it creamy :) I added some chopped bacon and sprinked panko breadcrumbs w/melted butter on top. Yum :)
I have been making this for awhile and with a few changes this is a keeper. I add mustard powder and onion powder in with the flour. Then I mix in 1/2 cup of sour cream to the cheese mixture right before putting it in the baking dish. I add bread crumbs to the top for some crunch. I also usually add chopped chicken to the mac and cheese for a complete meal.
This recipe is yummy and comforting. One that I go back to again and again!
This is really good! I added a dash of onion powder to the flour, and I think it added a little depth to the flavor. Also, I wanted a really creamy macaroni, so I didn't bake it at all! After mixing the cheeses with the pasta, I just let it rest for about 10 minutes, and it was the perfect, ultra-creamy consistency.
SOOOO yummy! I made this as a side dish for a family dinner last week, but it turned into the main dish - everybody left their chicken to the side and DEVOURED this mac and cheese. Then, on New Years, when I asked what "fun food" everybody wanted me to make - this was the winner, so I made it again! The only issue was that I found it a little runny. I like a little drier mac n cheese. The second time around, I doubled the amount of macaroni, doubled the cheddar cheese and left everything else exactly the same. It's four stars as written, but five stars after I changed it!
After I made this, my husband declared me the "Mac N Cheese Goddess." "nuff said! No but really, we couldn't find the big elbow macaroni and so we used the spiral kind and that worked fantastic. We used 1 percent milk with no problems.
Delicious! I used a 4 cheese Italian blend in place of the cheddar, tiny shell macaroni and topped it w/ seasoned panko crumbs before baking. This came out perfectly creamy and yummy! I will be making this one again! Thanks for sharing. :)
this was delicious...but i used mozarella cheese, and didn't use the processed cheese. i also added a layer of ground beef in the middle.. my mom and all my sisters loved it. i will definitely make this again!
My first attempt at mac 'n' cheese & success! No more Kraft! I had a lot of cheese in the fridge but it was a random mixture; I used White American cheese slices, 1 garlic/herb cheese wedge & 1 c mixed shredded sharp cheddar & mozzarella. Per review suggestions, I added chopped onions, a splash of worcestershire, Frank's Red Hot sauce, garlic powder & black pepper. Fiance adored it - I liked it well enough but definitely will try it with *good* cheese next time. Oh, and I baked it for almost 20 minutes which dried it out too much for my liking. Pre-oven, it was super creamy but I guess it depends on how you like your mac 'n' cheese. Thanks! Now I know I can! :)
This is the best mac & cheese recipe I have tried. The flour, butter and milk mixture is the key to making this creamy, cheesy dish. I did not have any velveeta and opted for just 12 ounces of shredded cheddar and it turned out really good. Will be using this recipe again.
The BEST mac and cheese I think I have ever had. I'm sitting here now eating the leftovers!! Can't stress this recipe enough!! I used another recipe that called for breadcrumbs (Homemade Mac and Cheese) for the topping- and it was AMAZING! I choose to follow this recipe for the actual mac n cheese part to get the best result for cheesiness. It came out stellar and I will definitely be making this again for thanksgiving. I'm excited to 'WOW!' my relatives with this awesome recipe!
it's really good but it gets better when you add a little margarine in the cheese sauce!!
Only recomendation might be to us a larger surface area bakeing dish if you like more of the top a little crisp. Other than that my family & I really enjoyed!!!
It was good on flavor, but a little rubbery on texture. Next time I'll use only real cheese and omit the processed cheese, as that was the culprit. If you're going to use the processed cheese, don't count on eating leftovers, because it becomes VERY stiff. This was a good starter recipe for having never made this dish from scratch, but I'll be tweaking it for my own taste and doctoring it until I get it the way I like.
This recipe was really good. I took the advice of some other reviewers and added some salt, pepper and some garlic for additional flavor and it turned out good.
WONDERFUL...add a little worchestershire sauce and ground mustard...a good bit of salt...PERFECTION! We also add sliced all-beef hotdogs to ours...awesome!
The overall flavor of the mac and cheese was good, however I found it to be quite dry upon baking. I would have enjoyed it better prior to baking. I added some extra seasonings such as onion powder, black pepper, and salt. I also used Mexican cheese and Kraft and velveeta singles to make the sauce since I did not have the velveeta block.
This was just okay. It didn't have any problems really. I've just had it taste better using another recipe.
This was pretty good, easy to make too! It was a little grainy (I think from the flour not getting totally mixed smooth) which may have been my fault. I'll definately make it again :)
I thought this recipe was great. I followed the recipe except instead of putting the shredded cheddar in with the velveeta, I put it on top and then baked it. Very cheesy and delicious.
This was ok, pretty plain, the taste wasn't much different then just melted velvetta and milk poured over noodles, just wasn't as sticky. Needed alot of seasonings, was kinda dissapointed but it was still decent. I quadrupled the recipe. I was cooking for a crowd of 30 and I have a ton left over. Will probably try a different recipe next time to compare.
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for when searching mac and cheese recipes. Just your basic mac and cheese without any spices or seasonings. Very easy to make. I've made this many times over. Perfect!
WHEN I MAKE MACARONI AND CHEESE BAKED...I USUALLY ADD AN EGG AND MILK MIXTURE..WHICH I BEAT UNTIL ITS COMBINED VERY WELL..OF COURSE LETTING THE MACARONI COOL BEFORE ADDING SO THAT THE EGG DOESNT COOK....I ALSO ADD SEASONED SALT, BLACK PEPPER, GARLIC AND ONION SEASONING (NOT ALOT) AND SOME SAZON...I LIKE SEASONING...SO THAT WHEN THE MILK AND EGG MIXTURE IS ADDED, THE MACARONI ITSLEF DOESNT LOSE ANY TASTE...MIX ALL OF THAT REALLY WELL ALONG WITH SHARP, MILD AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOME MOZZARELLA TOO.
QUICK AND EASY!
Really tasty! I think next time I'll use less cheese and add a little more milk because the texture ended up really thick and alomst sticky. But I gave it 4 stars based on the flavors. I did add some seasonings, red pepper flakes and garlic salt, and also some Italian breadcrumbs to the top. Besides that I followed it exactly. Really good, but next time I know I can make it better. Thanks!
Great recipe!! I cooked, crumbled & mixed in smoked bacon. I then added italian panko bread crumbs to the top before baking in the oven.
I love making this. I usually double the recipe and have left overs all week.
I love this recipe, I don't even make the boxed mac and cheese anymore lol!! I added a pinch of nutmeg to the cheese sauce, subbed the processed cheese for mozzarella and sprinkled buttery cornflake crumbles on the top for a nice crunch. Otherwise its the same! Thanks for sharing!!! :)
I have never even attempted to make baked mac and cheese until I saw how easy this recipe was. I made it with great success! Everyone loved it! My husband and five children. I also made it for a family picnic and was "ordered" to bring it to everything from now on! ;0). So, over all it was wonderful!
My 10 year old is a mac and cheese expert and he gave your recipe a hardy "good job" and two thumbs up! We always have teased him that he will be ordering mac and cheese on his first date...now he can make his own :) This one is staying in the family recipe box. Easy cheesy!
Doubled this for a 9 x 13. Creamy but way too bland. I even added mustard, onion and garlic powders and it was still bland. I also used sharp cheddar. I topped with crumbled ritz crackers which is not nearly as good as bread crumbs.
Based on the reviews I read, this is a good base recipe, but needs more flavor. I'm not fond of velveeta, so I reduced it to 6oz. I also used 1/4c. chddar, 1/4c. colby, 1/4c. montery jack cheeses. I also added nutmeg to cheese sauce. After I moved everything to mixing bowl, i used 1/4 c. milk, i beaten egg, paprika, cayenne, salt, pepper, and a dash of hot sauce, whisked it all together and mixed with everything else. topped it with shredded cheddar, parm, bread crumbs, then dotted it with butter; which gave it a wonderful 'top crust' if u will. delicious.
This was really easy and good. I may reduce the flour as the cheese sauce was a little too thick for me. Otherwise, really nice flavor.
I really hate to be critical but this recipe is quite bland as indicated by other reviewers. I even seasoned the sauce and added minced onion. I had to use up processed cheese left over from Super Bowl so I chose to make this recipe. To be fair, processed cheese has a funky, yucky taste by nature so I think that made the dish taste that way. I guess I'm definitely not a fan of those big bricks of fake cheese. However, I will say that I agree that this is a great basic recipe that can be modified with better tasting cheese and much seasoning. My husband said that the dish does need more cheese than the two cups in the recipe and I think I agree.
was just ok i liked it reheated but some box mac n cheese is better
I like mac and cheese. This recipe is classic. I swap out the processed cheese for Monteray when making the sauce then I smoothed it out with 1/2 cup of sour cream. Started with a layer of precooked elbows in the baking dish, then Shredded Buffalo Chicken, more elbows on top and pour over the cheese sauce. Sprinkled Panko mixed with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and melted butter over the top before baking. Yum
Very Good !!! Nice and creamy.
Very easy and creamy!
Following the advice of other reviewers, I added seasonings so that the dish wouldn't be bland. I added chopped onion, minced garlic, salt, a dash of black pepper, onion powder and a dash of garlic powder. I used cheddar and Velveta, in the same amounts listed in the recipe. This dish came out wonderful. It was creamy and had great flavor (due to the seasonings added). I don't like cheese, and normally don't eat it, but this is a dish I would eat over and over. My guests loved it as well.
Very good. I added a a couple of dashes of worcestershire sauce, a couple of dashes of hot sauce, a squirt of dijon mustard, and a sprinkle of onion powder and salt for more flavor. Thanks for posting the recipe.
In a word - YUM!
Tasted good with a pretty presentation.
This was pretty good but I thought that it was a little too thick. I forgot to get the elbow pasta so I used egg noodles instead. It went pretty good with the kids. Thanks.
Made as part of Christmas dinner. The best mac & cheese recipe I've found so far. It was really creamy. Might try and add some extra cheese on top next time.
I have tried a lot of recipes for Mac & Cheese and this is by far the best. I make no changes to this recipe, just ad salt and pepper. This is my go to recipe quick and easy!
Tasty and easy. My son was home from college and gulped it down.
I thought this was great - exactly what I was looking for. I accidentally doubled the cheddar - oops 8^) and then I topped it with pieces of American. Very cheesy next time I will put in the recommended amount of cheddar. I also added salt and pepper - of course. Thanks, I will add this to the usual mix.
I made this recipe for company and everyone loved it including the kids.
BA BAM! This stuff is freaking amazing. I remember hearing that when Opera gained all her weight she was eating like 4 pds of mac n cheese a day and I had never had home made mac n cheese -- so I was like GROSS..... but seriously. I had to pry myself away from it just so I could put it in the oven and finish cooking it!! SOOO GOOD! I am revising this because after consulting with my Facebook friends. .... my mother in law informed me that this recipe would be better with cream cheese. I added a bit to my batch today -- SHE IS RIGHT. Do not skip adding some cream cheese. SOOOO GOOD!
I doubled this and made if for my family on Christmas Eve. They loved it! It was great!!!!
This was a very smooth and cheesy version of Mac & Cheese. I liked it but didn't love it. Not bad though!
I loved the recipe! I will make again. I did add bread crumbs, on top, to give it a texture. But overaall delish!
This was the best mac and cheese recipe! Everyone loved it and it was so easy to make. I did add extra cheese on top and made one pan with jalapenos.
