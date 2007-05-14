Summer Pasta Toss II

26 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This recipe is easy and fast, with ingredients that we almost always have on hand. Canned tomatoes can be substituted for the fresh tomatoes. We serve this with warm bread and salad. It tastes great!

By Lisa

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • In a large saucepan heat the Italian dressing and olive oil together over medium heat. Add drained spaghetti; toss well to coat. Add chopped tomatoes, chicken or turkey, and grated Parmesan cheese and toss lightly.

  • Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 52.8mg; sodium 570.4mg. Full Nutrition
