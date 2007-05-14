Summer Pasta Toss II
This recipe is easy and fast, with ingredients that we almost always have on hand. Canned tomatoes can be substituted for the fresh tomatoes. We serve this with warm bread and salad. It tastes great!
This is a great basic recipe! You can customize it to what you have on hand! I sauteed some chicken chunks in the olive oil with some chopped onion ,fresh sliced mushrooms and minced garlic in a skillet. I then added the Italian dressing and some grape tomatoes. I added basil and parsley with some Pecorino Romano cheese. I used Whole Wheat linguine because that is what I had on hand. After I tossed everything together I added some pine nuts all I can say is yummy!!! My family just loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
I wasn't a big fan of this. Left a strange after taste in my mouth and I followed the directions to a "T".
Absolutely wonderful!!! I add fresh tomatoes. Didn't have Italian-style dressing, so I used Italian Olive Salad. We'll have this again.
What a WONDERFUL recipe. I LOVED it and so did my husband. It was good served hot, and I'll bet the leftovers will be good cold also. Elegant enough to serve to guests. I sprinkled garlic powder and meat tenderizer on two chicken breasts and cooked them until brown, then cut into chunks. I also sauted 1 cup of chopped RED onions in the "salad dressing mix" and also added a small can of sliced black olives. Excellent! Two thumbs up and 5 slices of bread!
This is a great dish for everyone in my family and a ajor hit for my finiky two and four year old girls.
This was a great way to serve spaghetti without marinara (which I'm not so fond of). It was very good, even without chicken. We'll make this again for sure!
I was in the mood for pasta, but very lazy to cook. It was very quick to make. I added extra parmasean cheese. All in all a good quick and easy meal.
Nothing extraordinary, but this is a nice easy recipe that is also easy to make alterations to.I added some chopped onion and sliced olives. I also didn't have Parmesan, so I substituted a mozarella/asiago blend and it came out great :)
I liked it better chilled. But, it was a bit boring.
I cooked up a med rare sirloin and cubed it instead of using chicken. It was very tasty. Thanks!
VERY good, VERY different! LOVED it!! Will make again!
Everyone who I've made this for, even those who don't like tomatoes, really like this recipe. I added onions - black olives would also be good.
Not very flavorful. I probably won’t make it again.
This is an easy, tasty 1-dish, under 30-minute meal! I cooked the chicken chunks in a little Italian dressing. and used a can of Italian style tomatoes. Added a little more dressing at the end. I think zucchini would have been a great addition, too.
This recipe has great potential. I minced up 2 cloves of garlic and cooked that with the olive oil, added the fully cooked cubed chicken and the Italian dressing. I didn't have enough fresh tomatoes so I used a partial can of organic fire roasted tomatoes. Mushrooms would be an excellent addition. Next time I would add a few pepper flakes. Garnish with fresh basil.
Thanks for the easy recipe. I added bell pepper and a little seasoning salt . It was delish!
I halved the recipe for 2. Used Wishbone Italian Robusto dressing I had because when making pasta salad several reviews proclaimed it the best and it was good. I marinated the diced chicken in dressing for 2+ hours, discarded it and sautéed chicken with 1/4 large diced onion. Added fresh dressing, halved grape tomatoes, Kalmata olives and pasta. Tossed, added Parmesan, tossed again and sprinkled a bit more on top. It was an excellent dish but think it really needed the extras, hence the rating.
This dish was absolutely delicious! I sauteed cubed chicken breast in olive oil seasoned with light salt, pepper, garlic pepper & salt oil. Boiled whole wheat pasta al denta. Added baby spinach sauteed lightly in olive oil and salt/ pepper. Also added lightly sauteed in olive oil asparagus with salt and pepper. When tossing all ingredients added the pasta, Italian dressing, tomatoes and pinch of minced garlic. It came out fantastic. Sprinkled light parmesan cheese. I will remake this dish again. Healthy and full of fresh veggies with my version - spinach, tomatoes, asparagus and minced garlic. Add more as you please!
Excellent!!!! very easy to make and the taste is amazing!!! the only two things I did extra was season cooked chicken separately before adding it to pasta. And when I reheated leftovers I put Italian dressing (a tbs or 2) on the bottom of the sauce pan then, add the leftovers to heat up(on low)
This was easy to make and we loved it. I try to follow the recipe the first time. The next time I might add more garlic and fresh herbs
