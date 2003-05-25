Mom's Spaghetti Sauce
This is a simple homemade tomato sauce and there is usually enough left for seconds. Just pop the leftover in the freezer. This sauce is also great for lasagna or terrific over your favorite pasta.
This is a simple homemade tomato sauce and there is usually enough left for seconds. Just pop the leftover in the freezer. This sauce is also great for lasagna or terrific over your favorite pasta.
I have made this recipe twice already. It needs alot longer then an hour to simmer. It took 3 hours this last time to get it to a thick enough consistency. Other changes: Used ground turkey instead of beef. Added some parsley and oregano. Other than that, I absolutely adore this recipe and will be using it as 'my' spaghetti sauce recipe.Read More
Italians don't even know what Worcestershire sauce is, let alone cook with it!Read More
I have made this recipe twice already. It needs alot longer then an hour to simmer. It took 3 hours this last time to get it to a thick enough consistency. Other changes: Used ground turkey instead of beef. Added some parsley and oregano. Other than that, I absolutely adore this recipe and will be using it as 'my' spaghetti sauce recipe.
My husband loved it and he is picky
I made this today, it was very yummy, i ended up using fresh garlic instead of powder. And i didn't have tomatoe juice so i used tomatoe sauce, i would have gave 5 stars, but maybe next time i will add a little sugar, my husband thought that it was perfect!!!!
A simple, tasty sauce. I added Italian spice, used ground turkey, and replaced the tomato sauce with a can of stewed tomatoes and a can of tomato paste.
Loved it! My husband and I polished off a whole lb of spaghetti it was sooooo good! Will be on my list of faves for years to come!
I made this sauce last night and I added some sugar and oragano, it came out great and i'll be sure to make it again.
Every time I eat spaghetti with this sauce, I just lose myself in it. One time after my mom made it, I accidentally dropped it. I couldn't believe I dropped mom's spaghetti. It felt like my soul was escaping, until she made more. I'm glad she makes it, because every time I try to, I keep on forgetting what I wrote down. Anyway, this sauce is really good. Try it, even if you only give it one shot.
We loved how simple and good this was.I had to make small changes due to missing ingredients.I did not have parsley but would have added it.I can so I used 2 quarts tomatos so I had to cook longer to get the water out. I used our favorite deer/pork sausage but still fried it in the oil with onions which would have been the way I usually do it.
This was quick n easy. I did add some chopped Basil to it and used Italian sweet sausage instead of the hamburger. Simmered a good long while. Yummy. Thanks Ronda
Made it exactly like the original recipe. Delisicious!!!
Italians don't even know what Worcestershire sauce is, let alone cook with it!
I added some real tomatoes (about 6 small) and simmered for 3 hours. Perfect!
I've used this recipe many times. We couldn't find a store-bought spaghetti sauce that we (my husband & I) both liked. I use this recipe now. I add two cans of tomato paste to make it thicker and add some basil & oregano seasonings, too. This recipe makes two meals for us so I freeze the leftover sauce. It freezes well and is ready to use for the next meal.
I didn't have tomato juice so I added more tomato sauce. I also added a can of rotel tomatoes (for some kick), stewed tomatoes, a can of tomato paste, basil, oregano, and thyme. I had to adjust by adding a small amount of water for consistency. It was GREAT! The addition of parsley was a bonus...
I made this recipe to be used with lasagna. Best lasagna I've ever made. Everything is in perfect proportion, although I did add chopped garlic. LOVED IT!!!!
This dish turned out very well! My family loved it though I added extra red pepper for my own. I didn’t try it but I believe it may taste good if some cheese was added throughout, perhaps mozzarella or provolone
Very tasty.
Not impressed, too salty,very thin and needs sugar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections