Easy Lasagna II

This recipe was a fantastic starting point! My husband as of late has been a very picky eater had two servings!!! When browning the ground beef I added some lawrys seasoning salt, freash onion, 2 freash chopped cloves of garlic, some parsley, oregano, garlic powder, and some italian seasonsing, then with making the sauce, I added minced seasoned tomatoes, seasoned with garlic and oregano. I drained most of the juices from it, not all, I added the sauce, and added about a quarter cup of water to it. Then for the cheese mixture I changed out the cottage cheese for riccotta cheese, and since I am a cheese freak I added a bit extra for good measure. It turned out fabulous! I didn't know that you didnt have to cook the noodles, and I was a bit skeptic, but Thank you so much for showing me the way it should be done. Oh and with other comments to it being soupy, i still added a bout a quarter of a cup of water to the edges of it, but for the last 10 minutes while it was covered i turned the heat up to 400 degrees, and then when i took the foil off, i only put it in for ten minutes at 375, just to be safe. I served immediately and it was great. I am so thankful for this recipe, it was a wonderful romantic dinner!!!!Thanks!