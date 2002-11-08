Easy Lasagna II
My family loves lasagna, but sometimes I lack the time for the long version. This is easy and satisfies everyone. Try it tonight!
This recipe saved the day when I had 5 college kids drop by for dinner unexpectedly. I used the "no-boil" lasagna noodles, mild Italian sausage instead of hamburg, and 60 ounces of spaghetti sauce, leaving out the water. I also layered in some fresh baby spinach leaves. It was a big hit!! Thanks!!
This was a complete disaster for me. Followed the recipe exactly and ended up with a soupy mess. 1 hour before serving dinner to 25 people I had to scramble to find something else to serve.
This recipe was a fantastic starting point! My husband as of late has been a very picky eater had two servings!!! When browning the ground beef I added some lawrys seasoning salt, freash onion, 2 freash chopped cloves of garlic, some parsley, oregano, garlic powder, and some italian seasonsing, then with making the sauce, I added minced seasoned tomatoes, seasoned with garlic and oregano. I drained most of the juices from it, not all, I added the sauce, and added about a quarter cup of water to it. Then for the cheese mixture I changed out the cottage cheese for riccotta cheese, and since I am a cheese freak I added a bit extra for good measure. It turned out fabulous! I didn't know that you didnt have to cook the noodles, and I was a bit skeptic, but Thank you so much for showing me the way it should be done. Oh and with other comments to it being soupy, i still added a bout a quarter of a cup of water to the edges of it, but for the last 10 minutes while it was covered i turned the heat up to 400 degrees, and then when i took the foil off, i only put it in for ten minutes at 375, just to be safe. I served immediately and it was great. I am so thankful for this recipe, it was a wonderful romantic dinner!!!!Thanks!
I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe, but I recommend adding about 50% more spaghetti sauce, because otherwise, it's a little dry. With that suggestion, it is the perfect lasagna!
The easiest and best tasting lasagna I've made, including authentic Italian recipes that take twice as long. This takes 30 minutes to prepare, only because I add mushrooms and onions to the meat. I scale it down for a 9X9 pan. The amount of cottage cheese is too much - I used 12 oz. for a 9X9. I still used 2 eggs, 8 oz (2 cups) of mozzarella and used lasagna sheets. The sheets are slightly thinner than regular lasagna noodles and fit perfectly in a 9X9. Allow a full hour for baking. Although it looked soupy when I took it out of the oven, after 10 minutes it was fine. I used regular (not no bake)lasagna noodles and Ragu.
I am a novice cook and I have always wanted to make lasagna. This recipe was perfect, it was so easy and it was delicious! It made me look like an expert, thank you! I substituted some of the mozzarella with cheddar, it was so cheesy! And I was so impressed with the way the noodles came out even after not being cooked first, excellent recipe!
This is the tastiest "Fast" recipe for lasagna I have found. My family loves it, and since my husband is a garlic fanatic, I mince two cloves of garlic into the hamburger when it fries. Its an easy way to enhance the flavor.
This lasagna was great! I was looking for an easy lasagna recipe and I've found it. I did use more spaghetti sauce than the recipe called for.
This is a good, quick lasagna. Not the best lasagna I've ever had, but good for a busy weeknight. Not having to precook the noodles is a great time-saver. They come out good in the end-- not too mushy, not too hard. I use ricotta cheese instead of cottage. Better the next day when it dries out slightly.
For those of you who have never made Lasagna...read this. My Wife and Mother-in Law are both Italian. Annually, my Mother-in-Law makes Lasagna from scratch...noodles, sauce from tomatoes, grates her own cheese...you get the idea typically spending hours the day before Christmas Eve. This year, my wife and her mom had a disagreement and it looked like we were not going to have Lasagna. (My three boys look forward to Lasagna on Christmas Eve.) Due to the confusion, and to make peace, I said, "fine...I'll make the Lasagna." to which my middle son said, "Dad, you burn water." and my "Mother-in-Law" laughed at me. Determined, I looked for an easy recipe. I tried this one! It turned out GREAT! and I was complimented and told I would be expected to make it again. I made the following changes: 1) Instead of Cottage Cheese, I used Ricotta. 2) I used 1/2 Pork and 1/2 Beef and seasoned. 3) I used homemade sauce...What can I say..I already said that my wife and mother in law are Italian. There is always ususally some sauce around....(Relatively thick compared to store brands.) 4) I used no boil noodles...worked great. 5) We like a "Dry top"...therefore, I did not add as much water around the edges. I cooked per the directions. It was just about as good as my Mother-in - Laws in much less time. Thank-you....
I will never boil lasagne noodles again! I made this with a few changes and it turned out wonderful. I used quite a bit more sauce, probably 58oz or so. I like my lasagne saucy. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, and a little extra mozarella. About the liquid, it depends on the sauce you use. If it's watery sauce like Ragu brand, you probably don't need extra water. But if it's pretty thick like Prego, you should add some extra water. Thanks for the great recipe; it was wonderful!!
I thought this recipe tasted great and was easy. One little note though...shouldn't the ingredients say 12 lasagna noodles?? You start with 3, repeat that process twice, and then put 3 on top...3+3+3+3=12.
This was amazing! I never make lasagna because it's too much work but this was easy and so delicious! After reading the reviews, I used Italian Sausage instead of the beef, 1 1/2 jars of sauce, 1 container of cottage cheese and the no bake noodles. I also used a 4 cheese Italian blend in place of the parm cheese.
It's quick to fix but the flavor was not the best.
Best lasagna I've ever made! And easy, can't beat that. Even my food critic husband had nothing but good things to say! I added garlic powder to the meat, used less cottage cheese (3 cups instead of 4) and used two 24 oz jars of sauce. Also ended up with extra mix so I added one more layer. This one's a keeper for sure!
I give this recipe 4 stars because the quantities are off. I made this recipe once following it exactly and made adjustments the second time. If adjustments are made this is definitely a 5 star meal! The recipe makes waaay too much cheese mixture (and I like cheese). I substituted ricotta and used about 15 oz with all other ingredients in the cheese mixture at the same quantities. I only added about one cup at a time where the recipe says to layer 1&3/4 cup. I still had a little left over. The second time around, I had only good reviews from the judges! (aka kiddos) So get cooking, this is as easy as it gets for homemade lasagna!
Great recipe! One thing to note--recipe calls for 32 oz spaghetti sauce and 32 oz of cottage cheese. The standard sized containers of these products is not 32 oz so you need to be careful when shopping. I used a jar and half of spaghetti sauce and it worked great. I only used 24 oz cottage cheese because I did not catch the size of the container but it still turned out well. I compensated with a little extra cheese. ;)
I made this for dinner tonight and it was delicious! I've been searching for an easy lasagna recipe for a while now. I've tried others but they didn't turn out as good. I halved the recipe (since there's only my hubby and me) and used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It was so delicious I'm throwing out my other lasagna recipes and just keeping this one :). It was really easy to make too. Thank you so much! Hubby complimented it often and is even taking some for lunch! (Which is a big deal since he drives all day for work so he normally just has cold sandwiches but he wants to eat this lasagna cold!)
Great lasagna. I added 2 cloves of garlic & 1/2 onion when browning beef. I also used about 40 oz of Classico tomato & basil sauce. Then added a can of 6 oz. tomato paste w/ italian herbs. Oh yeah...and used 1/2 ricotta & 1/2 cottage cheese. This was my 1st time making lasagna and it was a success. My fiance says he's eating this all week. =)
This was GREAT and so easy. I substituted ground turkey breast, put in a little (just a little) bit more sauce, and added some of my own spices to the sauce. Used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. It didn't taste like store bought sauce at all, once you doctor it up. Thanks Joanie. We all LOVED IT!
I cut down the cottage cheese by going 50/50 with ricotta. Runny, not enough noodles, too much cheese.
So easy and delicious. I used 2 bottles of Trader Joe's 3 cheese spaghetti sauce, and no boil lasagna. Turned out great!
i never could make a good lasagna that beat my fiances moms...well this one does
As a first time lasagna maker, this was a perfect recipe. After viewing other recipes, I altered it a bit. First I doubled it, then added a couple teaspoons of oregeno to the cheese mixture and I also took four Johnsonville Sweet Ialian brats (less the casings), and fried in with the burger. Delicious! My family loved it!
This is great recipe. I was nervous that the noodles were not going to cook properly but they did.
Very good. Turned out very well! I used regular lasagne noodles and wondered if they would turn out but they did!
I loved this recipe
True to the name, this is very easy lasagna and it tastes pretty good too. I'm new to cooking and I've never made lasagna before, so this was perfect for me. I seasoned the meat as well as the cheese mixture and it turned out great. Also, this is a lot of cheese; it might be too much for some. My only problem was that it turned out really watery for some reason. I'm positive it's due to the fact that I used a cheap, generic pasta sauce which probably just turned to soup in the oven. I'd recommend investing in good sauce, even if you're a poor college student like me.
this recipe is amazing!!!
This was a really simplified lasagna recipe that tasted great. The sauce and cheese mixture were simple and delicious, the using the water to cook the noodles is a great time saver. Everybody liked the flavor, and there are picky eaters here.
This recipe is not only a home run, but a Grand Slam! After a long exhausting day, my daughter and I put our best efforts out there for a comforting dinner using this recipe and we were rewarded with this absolutely delicious "quick" lasagne. I used jarred sauce and uncooked noodles, which is the BEST PART!! I only had and used 24 oz of cottage cheese and only 2 cups mozzarella cheese and added all the rest of the ingredients, as indicated, and baked it. When it was ready, we eagerly settled in with our dinner and were delighted! My sweet husband went back for seconds! Great recipe! Thank you, Joanie!
Made this almost exactly as directed, but used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. Will use this recipe again! My husband said it was the best lasagna ever.
My husband is an executive chef and he went nuts over this dish. It was my first time making lasagna and it was so easy!! I added a little garlic powder and basil to the cheese mixture. I will definitely be making this again!!
This is delicious! Soo easy and quick. I actually made it the first time around using ricotta (it was cheaper) and It was good, but a LOT of cheese. I now use the cottage cheese and it's delish! I still cut it down by half, but left the same amount of the egg, mozzarella, seasoning. I also used a jar and a half I pasta sauce and no boil lasagna noodles. So simple and has become a staple in our house!
I rarely follow a recipe to the T but I did this time. It was sooo easy to make and the clean up was soooo easy. I'm huge on clean up because I hate it so much. I prepared this in probably 10-15 minutes. And last but not least the taste was really, really good. I was hesitant to use cottage but I had to use the ingredients on hand - it turned out awesome! And the pickiest eater EVER - my husband LOVE LOVE LOVED it. We were both really suprised at how much he liked it. I also even forgot to add onion and garlic and it turned out well. Oh yeah I also preboiled my noodles a little and still added water. I probably won't add the water next time.
This is delicious. I didn't think it'd be this good because it was so simple/easy to make. This will now be my lasagna recipe! I did substitute 15 oz. low fat ricotta for the cottage cheese. I wouldn't mind trying it with cottage cheese sometime.
I have very little experience at making Lasagna. My son wanted lasagna for his birthday dinner. I was looking for an easy alternative to Stauffer's frozen lasagna. I found this recipe to be easy. We like cheese so we did not think it had too much cheese. I used 1 1/2 pounds of italian sausage in place of the ground beef, 1 pound of mozzarella (don't know if that's more, less, or = to 3 cups), ricotta cheese (in place of cottage cheese), and 11 "oven ready" lasagna noodles (because that's what was in my pantry) I broke the 2 extra noodles into pieces so that the noodles stretched end to end in the 13 x 9 pan. It turned out perfect! The edges were not over done and hard like we've had in the past. I will make this again. Homemade is SO much better than Stauffer's Lasagna!!!!!! (and I used to like Stauffer's lasagna :p).
My family loved this meal. I actually seasoned my ground beef with garlic powder and soul seasoning(seasoning salt). I also used parsley flakes-2tsp. I did the 42oz ragu sauce with tomato/garlic/onion and the 32oz ricotta. Very good. Will fix again.
This was delicious! I used the barilla no boil lasagna noodles and 16 oz ricotta instead of cottage cheese, half Italian sausage and half ground beef and left out the water. My whole family loved it!
This was good for being so easy but seemed like it was lacking something. I ended up using 12 lasagna noodles (enough to fit across the pan on each layer), a 32 oz container of low fat ricotta (my family doesn't like cottage cheese), two 24 oz jars of Newman's Own Sockaroni spaghetti sauce (just because 1.5 jars didn't seem like enough sauce) and 4 cups of mozzarella total. I also diced and cooked one whole onion and some diced garlic with the meat as it just seemed like it would need more seasonings. I soaked the noodles in warm water while I prepared the meat and cheese mixtures and they turned out soft enough after baking without needing to add any water to the pan. Everyone enjoyed it and it was easy enough to make, just not the best tasting we've had.
Great easy and our family really liked this lasagna dish
Awsome! Family loved it... I give it 5 stars because it is really good for how easy it is. I used Hunts garlic and herb sauce and dried italian seasoning in lieu of parsley. Also added additional layer and cooked for 1 hour total.
This recipe proves the importance of reading other recipe reveiws before you decide to make something. After reading them all, I decided to use ricotta instead of cottage cheese, not use as much of the total cheese mixture, and to use at least half as much sauce as it called for. I think that if I had not taken these measures, that my lasagna would not have turned out as great as it did. PERFECT!!!!!
This was so delicious! My picky eight year old gobbled it up.
My kids, who normally aren't crazy about lasagna, loved this because they said it tastes like Chef-Boyardee - I didn't love it because it tastes like Chef-Boyardee.
Haven't made lasagna in a long time. This recipe was easy & taste great!
Easy, wonderful and I did alter it a bit. I used Italian Sausage instead of beef because I had it and I poured white wine around the edges instead of water. Good garlic bread and a toss salad and I had dinner for 8 on short notice.
Great recipie! You can experiment with different sauces. change the cheeses it is GREAt and Easy. I boiled the noodles anyway.. ansd all was great.
This was my very first time making lasagna and it came out AMAZING. Made me look like a pro! Only thing I did different was I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese & used about 40oz of sauce.
This was the easiest lasagna ever! I modified by only using 12 oz of cottage cheese, and I used 2 24 oz jars of sauce. I also only used about 1/8 cup of water--just a little on the sides. It was great!
This recipe only got the job done. I substituted the cottage with ricotta and I think it came out waaaay better. Also, instead of dried parsley I used fresh parsley. THERE IS WAY TOOO MUCH CHEESE IN THIS and definitely not enough sauce. If you want that amount of cheese, make double the amount of sauce. Also, add spices to the sauce; it makes it way better.
The family loved it. I removed the parsley from the cheese mixture since my youngest son wouldn't eat it that way. I also made the following changes which added a punch of flavour. : 1) Removed the browned ground beef with a slotted spoon, leaving the leftover grease in the pan 2) In the leftover grease, sauteed 1/2 large onion until soft 3) Added 4 garlic cloves (chopped) and sauteed until soft 4) Added the browned ground beef back to the pan and combined well 5) Added one tablespoon of oregano, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper, combined well 6) Replaced the spaghetti sauce with 1 1/2 28oz cans crushed tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes 7) Replaced the cottage cheese with ricotta 8) Held off adding the top layer of cheese until the cover is removed (once the 45 minutes of baking is complete) 8) After adding the top layer of cheese, baked for an additional 15 minutes 9) After removing from the oven, let stand for 15-20 minutes before cutting/serving.
my family of 3 plus my dad really enjoyed it, and plenty of leftovers. u could even 1/2 the recipe easily
This recipe was AMAZING! This was my first time making lasagna and my family LOVE, LOVE, LOVED it! :))
Pretty good for an easier lasagna!
made this dish was simple to make but way to cheesy for our taste
Very good and easy. I used Cheddar cheese in the mix and Mozzarella on top. Yummy! Thanks for this recipe!
Good flavor but the noodles weren't cooked enough. I will use recipe again but cook the noodles a little before baking.
I love this recipe and so do my friends... they ask when I making it again. I use ground turkey instead of beef and add onion and green pepper to the sauce. I also like to add steamed spinach as a layer.
Excellent! Very easy to put together...short ingredient list...great weeknight dinner.
I made it without the cottage chesse and must say it was good. Perfect dinner idea when you need a lunch option. Will make again.
I have never ever made lasagna before. This was my first recipe and after dinner my mom told me that this lasagna was better than hers (and she is a pretty good cook!)! I did like everyone advised and used ricotta instead of cottage cheese (500g more so by accident than desire to scale down the content). I also used about 800g of pasta sauce but then got worried that it wont be enough so I added 400g of chopped tomatoes. Of course garlic a-plenty in both the meat while it was frying and the pasta sauce while it was simmering. I also added pre-cooked onions and mushrooms (as advised). Completely improvised with dried basil and herbs de provance (the pasta sauce was not particularly tasty so I improved it). TOTALLY making this one again!! PS: I compromised with water - recipe calls for 1/2 cup and everyone advised 1/4 so I went 1/3 instead and it was great not too runny and not dry, as Goldilocks would say - just right! ;)
This is an excellent recipe. I put my own spin to it, nothing outrageous just added some Basil and tweaked a few things....but it was so good!! So good that I am making this for super bowl Sunday for 10 people... try it.
Awesome recipe! Only thing I changed was to add 1/4 cup, instead of 1/2 cup, of water around edges. And I used oven ready noodles. This is a keeper!
As promised it was easy, and quite good on top of that. I think the recipe could have been easier to understand in a couple places. I used wheat noodles instead of the classic white. They came out good, but I think they were smaller than normal. They didn't fill as much space in the pan as I expected, and it was a bit watery at the end. I think next time I'll use 12 noodles instead of 9.
Great recipe! After reading other reviews I made a few changes. I added fresh pressed garlic and 1 tsp Italian seasoning to meat mixture, 1/2 cottage - 1/2 ricotta cheese - a little less water cooking covered for a hour and uncovered for 10-20 min. ***Love it***
Made this for a birthday party for a big group and got RAVE reviews. I did add 1/2 lb sausage and substituted ricotta for cottage cheese. Also added extra cheese because you can never have too much cheese in my opinion.
Excellent! Very yummy! Don't worry about using raw noodles. It worked out great and really easy to make! Thanks!
My first time making Lasagna and I followed this recipe and it turned out great! I did sub the beef with ground turkey (I don't eat beef) and sub the cottage cheese with ricotta cheese. Bit time consuming to prepare but rewards of all the yummyness is worth it !
This recipe was so easy to make! I have tried lasagna before and it never turned out, but one try with this recipe and it was fantastic! I did add more water than it called for since the spaghetti sauce was very thick.
This is easy and delicious. It's now a staple in our home. I freeze the leftovers for quick easy lunches. Thank you.
A great beginner recipe for lasagna. Agree that it needs more sauce. Easy to double and triple and then I can freeze the extras. I have never boiled the noodles first and it always comes out great!
I make this for my husband all the time and he loves it! I made some changes to the recipe though. Instead of cottage cheese I used ricotta cheese and I didn't use 32 oz. probably only about 1/2 that amount. It comes out great every time!
I am not a very good cook, but I couldn't even believe how good this lasagna turned out! It was quick and easy and tastes great!
Great lasagna! Made it for family that was coming in - mainly b/c I figured I could leave it cooking for a little longer if their flight was delayed. Turned out great! One tip when making an Italian dish w/ store-bought sauce: Use a good sauce, not a cheap one. The dish is only as good as the sauce you use. I did add dried onions & garlic to the meat, increased the mozz to 4 cups total in the dish & 1 cup on top, and added dried parsley to the top (mainly for presentation.) Also, used 2 jars of Newman's Own Sockarooni spag sauce (48 oz total.)
This was EASILY the best tasting lasagna I've ever had. Not too many ingredients, and really easy to get set up. HOWEVER. If you're not using non boil noodles, you need to prep the lasagna (up to panning) the night before you intend to bake/serve. My noodles didn't cook down to an eating consistency until 2 hours after I intended to serve it. So either prepare ahead of time, or use non boil noodles!
love this recipe, it's become a staple in our home. Usually just do canned/jarred spaghetti sauce and if I don't feel like browning meat I just throw in some cut up spinach and make it veggie lasagna - I prefer rocatta cheese, as well, not a big fan of cottage cheese :) Deelish and VERY easy to make.
I used 1 650 ml jar of spaghetti sauce and 1 400 ml can of tomato sauce. As well, I used turkey instead of ground beef. I used 1 percent cottage cheese which might have made it a bit too runny because of the water content. I also used a bit more parmesan to cover. I also added about a cup of chopped basil to the spaghetti sauce mixture after it had simmered down. I found it to be rather runny and would likely drain the cottage cheese a bit the next time. As well, I probably had 1 1/2 - 2 cups of the cheese mixture left over. I would not use as much cottage cheese next time as it seemed plenty cheesy enough without it.
This recipe is wonderful just the way it is, however, I am one of those people that has to constantly tweak, change, try or wonder "what if I..." Well one day I added about 3 ounces of shaved pepperoni to the sauce. Wonderful! Just added a little more depth to the taste. You can also grate or chip the pepperoni. Also try adding about 1/2 tsp ceyenne pepper and a little cheddar cheese. All of these just enhance an already wonderful recipe. (pssst make more sauce than called for)
I found this to be a quick and easy Lasagna to make, and the flavor was excellent. On the downside it did not set up well and after 15-20 minutes to cool it was more like a thick stew in consistency than a lasagna. That did not bother me, but my wife did not like it being runny. I suspect the cottage cheese may have been guilty.
Found this recipe and used it for dinner tonight. Wonderful! Made some slight changes... used a combo of cottage and ricotta and added mushrooms & onions to the beef. So good! Kids are still eating. :)
This lasagna was so easy to make and was very good! I didn't mix the cheeses together though and I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. I added the parsley, salt and ground black pepper to the ricotta cheese and layered the cheeses separately.
Fabulous flavor, but the end result was a little soupy. I think next time I will omit the added water.
First time I made lasagna was with this recipe. Directions were easy to follow. DELICIOUS lasagna! A big hit with everyone in the family! Thank you!
This was super easy! Make sure you have plenty of sauce on the noodles, otherwise they are bit tough. This will be my new recipe for lasagna. Thanks for this recipe!
I always use ricotta cheese instead and instead of 32 ounces, I use about 30. I add italian seasoning instead of parsley, salt, and pepper. It is always a big hit!
One of the easiest recipes I've tried. Comes out perfect every time.
THIS WAS SO GOOD!!!!! Not too time consuming as far as lasagna goes. I did not use water. It was moist enough without it. I have made this twice so far. And both times, it was eaten up very quickly. Everyone loves it!
My boyfriend had a long day at work, so I thought I'd surprise him with a hearty meal. When I saw that the other lasagna recipes called for such extravagant ingredients, and required much more time to prepare than I really had to spare, I was bummed. However, this Easy Lasagna II came to my rescue! Tastes just like the lasagna my mom spends hours preparing. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe--it's perfect, and my boyfriend raved about its awesomeness. Maybe that diamond ring will come sooner than I think, thanks to this recipe ;D
Very simple, easy, and tasty! I received compliments! :)
Here is my revised recipe. • 1 ½ pound lean ground beef • 1 (32 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce Ragu Garden • 24 ounces cottage cheese • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese • 2 cups sharp cheddar • 2 eggs • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese • 2 teaspoons dried parsley • salt to taste • ground black pepper to taste • 12 lasagna noodles • 1/4 cup water
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this. It's simple and still has flavor...The only thing I did different was mix the ricotta into the sauce itself. I just prefer it that way
So easy and delicious! I have made this for work functions and for my family, and it is always a huge success!
This was easy and delicious. I did make a few changes though. I used half ricotta and half cottage cheese, with a little extra cottage cheese, I also used two whole cans of sauce (I think they were 24 oz each). Instead of putting it in one big pan, I cooked it in two bread loaf pans (I was taking it two different places). I also used italian seasoning instead of parsley. It turned out really tasty and delicious, it was a bit runny though, probably since I used to much sauce. Also make sure you let it set for 15-20 long minutes before digging in otherwise its really runny.
This was so easy! The only change I made was to brown the beef with some garlic. Delicious.
This recipe is super easy! Midweek I realized that I wanted to have something delicious, but I didn't have the full amount of ingredients on hand so I had to substitute. Even then my this recipe was delicious!! My husband had thirds and he's not a big eater! Here's my how my tweaking came out to a total of 287 calories per serving (12 total) 2 cups cottage cheese (4%) 11 oz of part skim mozzarella 1 egg 32 oz of barilla tomato sauce .40 cup of parmesan 12 lasagna noodles 1 lb of eggplant instead of meat 1/4 c water I followed the instructions on how to prepare. It was delicious! It was super cheesy and very flavorful! I will continue to make this lasagne my way because I'm trying to lose weight while being able to eat! Thank you!
It was very easy, but a little bland. For being my first time making lasagna, it was great. I will be making this lasagna again, but doctoring it a little. As a base lasagna recipe, I love it!
I just loved it!!
I'm not really sure what I did wrong with this recipe but I was somewhat disappointed with the end result. I followed it exactly and probably added a little bit more sauce than called for, and half the noodles were way too hard- definitely not al dente. I assembled the layers evenly and even added the 1/2 cup water to the edges before putting it in the oven, a decision I thought I'd regret thinking it would come out too soggy and mushy. I will definitely use a recipe that calls for precooked noodles in the future. The flavor was good but chewy noodles ruined the whole meal. I've never had a problem cooking noodles thoroughly before LOL. I'm hoping the leftovers will be better reheated :(