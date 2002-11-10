Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

I hate to be the one to give this recipe a bad review when there are so many great ones, but my family and I thought it was awful! It was first of all very unappetizing to look at. I used half and half like some of the reviews suggested and it was like we had pasta soup. The peppers are barely cooked. My son choked down a little and when my husband came in a little later he would'nt even touch it. I did double the spices, but it just wasn't any good. Please note that I've been cooking for years and years so I know how to follow a recipe. I was just so surprized how yucky this was when there were so many great reviews.
I originally saw this recipe in a Taste of Home issue from 1995. This dish is served at the Monroe Street Grille in Tallahassee, Florida. The manager provided the recipe to Taste of Home magazine. I made it and loved it! I made this dish when I was snowed in one day. I substituted many things b/c I couldn't get to the store - I defrosted skinless/boneless chicken from a bulk freezer pack. I used canned mushrooms instead of fresh, and I had to make my own cajun seasoning since I didn't have that either (1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp. onion salt, 1/2 tsp. paprika, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper to make 1 TBS Cajun seasoning). I added Tobasco sauce and did need to add 1 tsp. flour to thicken the sauce. I also omitted the green and red peppers and lemon-pepper seasoning, b/c, surprise! I didn't have those in the house either. However, overall it was EXCELLENT and my fiance and I finished all of it. I will definitely be making this again. Tasted just like Fettucini New Orleans that you can order in restaurants.
This recipe is quite good as written though I rarely make it due to the high calorie and fat content. Once in a while, I'll suprise the family as a special treat as everyone likes it! Couple of things could use improvement.... Use fresh minced garlic vs garlic powder ~ using fresh helps the recipe develop different levels of complexity beyond the Cajun seasoning. Instead of green peppers, I usually substitute Anaheim, Pasilla or Hatch chili peppers when I can find them (Hatch chilis can be found in Hatch Valley, NM, and are wonderful). I also increase the amount of Cajun seasoning to taste and add 1/2 tsp of onion powder. The sauce is thin; good, but quite thin as many other reviewers have noted. To avoid the thinness, make a roux using flour, butter and some of the sauce. Please note: It's important to let the roux cook down to a beautiful golden color before adding it back to the sauce otherwise you will taste the flour in it. Thanks Tammy for the submission.
this is sooooo good. this is the kind of food i crave and what i usually order at restaurants. i did make a few changes that would work well for the calorie conscious...first of all i used about a T of the cajun seasoning that my boyfriend makes (i think it is emeril's recipe from food tv). i sauteed the chicken in pam, removed from the pan, sauteeed about 1/2 - 3/4 c of mushrooms, 2 T of finely chopped onion, and 1/2 T of chopped garlic in pam also. removed that. added about a tablespoon of butter to the pan and scraped up all the brown bits. added 1 T of flour and cooked a couple of minutes until thick. then i used a little more than a cup of fat free half and half. let it thicken, then i dumped everything back into the sauce, added one chopped roasted red pepper, and a deseeded and chopped tomato; i doubled all the seasonings. tossed this with pasta and it was spectacular. i know this isn't a particularly diet friendly recipe, even this way, but it sure beats the restaurants version of creamy pasta and i think it tastes even better. my boyfriend LOVED it and he hates cream sauces (he also has a huge aversion to low fat/fat free recipes, but he didn't know). This made about four servings. I think it would be wonderful in the summer w/ lots of fresh veggies. may add baby spinach next time or broccoli... thank you so much for this recipe!!!
This is a great recipe. I played a little with it by adding 1/2 cup white wine and some shrimp along with the chicken. I also added extra cajon seasoning and Tabasco. My husband loved it! We will definately have this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2002
Excellent! I did substitute fat free evaporated milk for the whipping cream and also added a little flour to thicken the mixture. The taste was wonderful even with this change.
I'm really sick so I needed a quick dinner I could throw together with as little effort as possible. I added a little more cajun seasoning, used all red pepper (we don't care for green peppers), a small sliced yellow onion instead of one green onion, I added a few cloves of fresh minced garlic and I increased the basil, lemon pepper and garlic powder. This fed all three of us (the kids ate most of it with my not feeling so good) and the boys and I just loved it. Huge hit. I do think that it would not have been as good had I not increased the spices. Next time, I'll add more mushrooms. I think this would be good with some steamed or roasted broccoli tossed in for an "all-in-one" meal.
I cook a lot and this recipe was very good. For me to rate something five stars the recipe has to be spectacular! I'm sure I'll make it again. Because of the comments about it being bland, I did add more cajun seasoning and more cayanne pepper. We like spicy! I can't afford the calories so I used Land O Lakes Fat Free Half and Half and no one would know the difference. I use this in Alfredo sauce also. I thickened it with flour and water just like any gravy and it was wonderful. There are so many different cajun spice recipies and the spice would make all the difference in the world as to how bland or spicy your finished dish is. I looked for a spice recipe on line and made my own. I also tossed in a little broccoli at the end for some more color. Corn would also be good! I might try that next time.
Good Recipe! I make this for my husband about every 4 months since it's so rich. Tastes similar to a Chicken Scampi dish he enjoys served at a popular Italian restaurant. This also works well for company.
I made this for a dinner party. What I did differently to the recipe is: I let the chicken sit in 3 TABLESPOONS of cajun spices for about 3 hours, then I cooked the chicken and removed the chicken from the pan and put it in a warm oven, then I added the other ingredients to the pan and after adding the cream I let the mixture boil then simmer to reduce it to a thicker sauce. While sauce was simmering I cooked the pasta. I plated up the pasta spooned the sauce over the pasta then I placed the Chicken on top of everything. All of us really really liked this dish!!!
I love this recipe! I have made it several times, and have “tweaked” it a little to make it a little more figure friendly. Instead of 1 ½ C of heavy cream, I use 1 ½ C fat-free half and half (land o lakes) and add 1 TBS of cornstarch. I stir them together to get rid of any lumps, then add to the pot. SO GOOD!
Tasty! Now that we are all past the horrible flu that attacked us & I spent the past 2 days disinfecting the house, I can cook again. This is a wonderful recipe. I used left over chicken (from the beer butt chicken recipe on this site). Next time I'll thicken the sauce a bit, but I will make this again for sure. Thanks Tammy!
Interesting and different pasta dish. To make it healthier and add a bit more zip, I substituted a combination of 1/2 cup light sour cream and 1/4 cup heavy cream for the 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream. It was still very creamy. I also didn't have cajun seasoning on hand, so I used Chef Paul Prudhomme's steak blackening magic, which is Cajunish and has a lot of bite. excellent!
This recipe has now become a family favorite. I make it all the time and have doubled the recipe and served for company several times...and handed them the recipe by their request as they left. Do I really need to say more? I think the 150 rave reviews prior to mine speak for themselves. The best part is that although it says "cajun" it is not too spicy for the young ones and for those that feels that spice is what this recipe lacks, they can always add more of their desired spice. Thank you Tammy.
This was absolutely delicious, although it took me more like an hour to make it rather than 30 minutes (I think the cooking times, especially the 2-3 minutes for the veggies, are very underestimated unless you want hard, crunchy veggies in your pasta). I would strongly suggest buying chicken breast tenderloin strips rather than the full breasts which end up being too much meat for the dish. It's a very versatile recipe. I can't wait to experiment with other veggies in this dish. I think it'd be great with shrimp, too. I doubled the recipe with no problem but you have to use a huge frying pan and the peppers make lots of liquid so you have to reduce it down a lot more. I added cornstarch dissolved in a little water to thicken the sauce after adding cream and reducing for a while. It makes the sauce a lot creamier and thicker.
This is a wonderful dish. I’ve made it a few times and have a couple of notes. You have to use heavy cream, it doesn’t taste right when you try and substitute for half and half or any combination you can think of, I’ve tried to cut the calories. The seasoning measurements are really just guidelines, season to taste! (I usually double.) The brand of cajun seasoning you use can make a huge difference, so don’t skimp. I like thicker sauce so I stir a teaspoon of cornstarch into the cream before I pour it into the pan. Mix the chicken cream sauce with the pasta before you put the parmesan on or the delicate flavor gets lost. And finally always, always use FRESH parmesan cheese!
Very tasty!!! However, I really had to jack up the cajun seasoning, but I have a feeling Canadian Cajun has a LOT less kick (wusses....lol) I'll pick up some real cajun next time I'm in Florida. Boy-type people in the house really liked it, so it's going into the regular rotation!
This was wonderful! It reminds me so much of the one they make at Cheesecake Factory! I couldn't find a red bell pepper so I used a yellow one. I also decided we wanted more sauce so I used 2 c of heavy cream and 12 mushrooms as well as added a small sliced onion to the chicken when it was cooking. I did end up adding 2 tbsp of cornstarch to thicken it up and omitted the green onions in favor of the sm onion. Thanks for the recipe! ***UPDATE*** I decided to try to lighten this recipe up a little bit and I used 2% milk in place of the heavy cream and an additional tablespoon of cornstarch for thickening, still delish!
My husband gets annoyed with pasta or fish dishes. He is a steak and potatos kind of guy and while I love any kind of pasta, my kids are so picky. I was a little hesitant to try this but figured at worst they would all hate it and I could eat the whole thing myself. I only had two cups of heavy cream so i used that and used 1% milk to make up for the rest of the cream. I added corn starch (just a couple tablespoons) to thicken it. Otherwise I followed the recipe. I didn't mind the chopping as it gave me something to do while the water heated up for the pasta. I thought this was an incredibly easy recipe and tasted like it was a special from a restaurant. It wasn't too spicy for my three kids. They liked everything but the peppers. My husband said it was fantastic. High prais from a pasta hater. I used a pound of linguine but didn't increase the amount of the sauce at all and there was plenty for two adults three kids under 7 and a bowl of leftovers for lunch. I didn't have a problem with the sauce being too runny probably because I added the cornstarch to thicken up the milk. It was nice and creamy full of flavor and very filling. I was going to serve garlic bread with it but forgot and i won't bother next time. It was so filling i wouldn't have had room for more bread. Great great recipe. It will be a standard for us.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
01/29/2001
This dish is excellent! I made it following directions except I cooked the chicken in olive oil Pam instead of oil and used fat free half-half with about 1 tbsp cornstarch. It turned out great and nobody noticed I had slimmed the recipe down quite a bit. The pasta was even better the next night. A definate keeper!! :)
Holy yummy! I made this dish tonight, mainly for my hubby, who is a much bigger pasta fan than I am, but wow...I was pleasantly surprised. I had fettucine on hand, and used that...and would use again. For the cajun spice, I used Tony Chachere's and didn't measure out any of the spices called for, but rather seasoned to taste, eliminating salt altogether (as the Tony Chachere's had plenty). I was in a giant rush and used a 14 oz. bag of frozen pre-cut peppers, which of course, resulted in extra liquid that I drained before adding the cream (I used 1 c heavy cream, and a 1/2 c of half and half). It was the perfect consistency, even after I threw in a handful of shredded parmesan cheese for good measure. I also used an entire 8 oz package of pre-sliced mushrooms, however, I would sautee them separately next time before adding to the chicken, as they too emit extra liquid, which I didn't really want in this dish. Even my 3 year-old was gobbling this up, and I was worried it may a tad on the spicy side for her. Hubby practically inhaled this! I will definitely make this again, only next time I'll use fresh peppers, and sautee those separately too. I'd also like to play around with this by using low-fat ingredients. Served with some crusty bread, and we had ourselves a meal....a good meal!
This was a really good recipe; can revise to your own liking pretty easily. If the sauce isn't thick enough, add some corn starch. My husband loved this, even eating leftovers the next day (he usually won't eat leftovers). I added a bag of frozen asian vegetables with some broccoli into this because my husband loves it in these type of dishes. It went over well with him. Happy hubby, happy me. I put some pine nuts on top of mine.
This is my favorite dish to make. It's a wonderful recipe. Delicious and fairly simple. Just FYI for anyone who wants to make it a little lighter... instead of using heavy cream, I use milk with a heaping tablespoon of flour whisked into it, then once I add it I let it come to a boil to thicken. Works great.
Very delicious! My wife REALLY loves this recipe after I made a couple of modifications: I use 2 whole peppers (one green, one yellow/orange), 1/2 a yellow onion instead of a green onion, no mushrooms. If you have a taste for spicy, I agree with other recommendations to dump in a LOT more of the cajun seasonings than the recipe calls for. By default it isn't bland, but you've definitely got some room there.
YUM! A big hit in our house. I've even made it before with low fat cream of mushroom soup and milk or canned evaporated skim milk (even better!) in place of the heavy cream, and it tasted good as well.
Wow! Thanks to VBHOKIE (Baby Bella suggestion, increase cajun seasoning and add corn starch to thicken) for your tips! Basically followed the recipe as written but used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and Skim Plus Brand FF ½&½ and increased Cajun seasoning to 1 Tbsp. Stopped by the local produce stand today and got purple and orange/yellow stripped peppers~trying to keep it local and fresh. Hubby was WAY impressed with the flavors and textures. Thanks Tammy for posting! As Hubby says "This is a keeper!
Yum! Will make again! I made this after my son's football practice, and he is always starving so I needed a recipe that was quick. Trying to stay low fat as possible so I substituted the heavy cream for 2 cups skim milk and tablespoon of corn starch, and it worked great. The sauce thickened quickly, and was delicious! I added two small diced fresh jalepenos from my garden, and it added just the right amount of heat! Next time I am going to try shrimp instead of chicken!
This was really good! I did take the advice to use extra Cajun seasoning since my guys like spicy. I coated the chicken, added extra while cooking it and then tossed in some more while taste testing towards the end. Also, instead of using lemon pepper, I used some lemon peel and fresh ground pepper. For those of you who said it was "soupy" my advice is to let it simmer long enough for it to thicken. When draining the pasta, save a bit of the pasta water. Be sure to follow the rule, "the sauce can simmer, the pasta can't wait." Make the sauce, and while it's "heating through" cook the pasta. This will allow the sauce time to thicken up. Drain your pasta, saving some of the water, then add the pasta directly into the sauce or pour the sauce directly over the pasta. Toss, toss, and toss some more. Then when you think all the pasta is completely covered, toss again. You will find that you may need to add some of that pasta water to thin the sauce, but add it by the tablespoon because you don't want it to go "soupy" again. I really liked GinnyG's suggestion of using some white wine and shrimp but my guys will not allow any kind of seafood to pass their lips, so I sauteed some shrimp in white wine for me and added it to my own portion. If this turned out bland for you, you aren't using enough seasonings. Remember to taste test as you cook and add seasonings until it tastes good to YOU! Play with your food!! ;-)
The recipe is good, quick and relatively easy, but a little lacking in flavor. I found it easier to cook the chicken breast whole in a single layer, seasoned on either side, then cut into strips, rather than cutting raw.
What a great recipe!! My husband thinks this is better than the one he loves at a local restaurant. The only thing I changed is I thinly sliced the peppers rather than chop them & added a little more cajun seasoning. Thanks for the recipe, can't wait to make it again.
Only veggies I used were an onion and green bell peppers, didn't used lemon pepper, and doubled the cajun seasoning, and used 1 1/2 cup of fat free half & half. I did add a bit of corn starch to thicken the sauce. Would definitely make this dish again!
This is a hit all around. It's become a regular weekly meal. Because my husband is not big on white sauces and loves tomatoes, I added a 15-oz. can of diced tomatoes. Suddenly I had finally hit upon a sauce with a similar taste to one in a seafood pasta dish I enjoyed at my favorite Orlando restaurant years ago. And it passes the Cajun test -- I lived in Acadiana for 4 years!
I absolutely LOVE this pasta dish!!! I modify the ingredients a little, though. I like bell peppers, so I add three kinds (red, yellow and green) and a sliced sweet onion instead of chopped green onion. I used a couple of packages of Louis Rich's Southwest seasoned chicken strips, but still add the cajun seasoning called for. I use a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce because mine always seems too thin. This dish reminds me of a favorite pasta that I ate for lunch nearly every week at a local cafe in Chicago (I worked in the building adjoining to the cafe). Even my co-worker couldn't believe how similar it tasted to our favorite dish! This is very good served with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese (the fancy shredded stuff) and a serving of garlic bread on the side - just like the meal at the cafe! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2003
Wow! Outstanding dish! I added some squash and it was delicious. The only substitution I made cut the calories in a huge way -- I used evaporated skim milk with a little bit of cornstarch to thicken it in place of the heavy cream. It was absolutely delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2002
This recipe is a good starting place for Cajun Chicken Pasta. I knew it would probably need spicing up a bit; so I seasoned our chicken with Chef Han's Cajun Meat Seasoning (which I have had only been able to find in Louisiana)and added a significant amount of the seasoning to the sauce as well. I also added a great deal of parmesan cheese and a little corn starch to thicken it up. It turned out wonderful and my dinner company loved it. We will most likely make this again.
This was excellent!! I changed a few things due to our liking and ingredients on hand. I grilled 3 chx breasts sprinkled heavily with cajun seasoning on the Forman grill. I sauted 1/2 a green pepper and a TBS of garlic in 2 TBS of butter. After the chx was done I cut it up and placed in pan with the peppers and garlic. I mixed it up and added about 1 1/2 C of heavy cream and 2 TBS of cream cheese to the mixture. I then added salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder to taste. Cooked on medium for about 5 minutes and added 2 TBS of flour to thicken. Tossed in the linquine noodles and topped with parmesean cheese. We all LOVED it!! I think the cream cheese really kicked it up a notch!! I make an awesome chx alfredo and my boyfriend said he thinks this was even better than that!! Can't wait to make this again! YUM!!
This recipe was very good! Definately would make again. I recommend cutting the chicken in smaller proportions and maybe even decreasing the amount of cajun seasoning a little because it was a little overwhelming but I will definately make again!
Hey yo, this dish is exceptionally delicious. I made it for myself on payday and it definitely made me feel like I was worth it. I used rotini instead of linguini, but that was strictly my preference. If you like thick sauces like I do, then add a little cornstarch. The seasoning salt I used was Tony Chachere's, a wonderful seasoning from Louisiana. Make sure you season your meat real well. I also added just a couple of drops of Louisiana hot sauce to it to give it a even more authentic cajun taste (I'm from Louisiana so I should know). Other than that, the recipe was fine as is. If you like meaty dishes, then you might want to add a little more chicken, but do so only if you prefer a lot of meat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2002
I thought this was really good. I added low fat sour cream instead of the cream which reduced fat and added a little bit of extra flavor. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2000
Very tasty recipe! I used bow-tie pasta instead of linguini. I also added a little white wine and Greek seasoning for added "zing". Try serving it with Texas garlic toast...yummy!
Ummmm this was not good at all. Im very confused why it got so many good ratings but then realized i had the rating list sorted from highest to lowest so i didnt realize the bad ratings are exactly what was wrong with it. the sauce was runny, there was no flavor and i doubled up on everything. Luckily i cooked it for my dad and not my boyfriend (whom doesn't exist) cause he would have broke up with me for serving him something that tasted like nothingness. on the plus side i with all the carbs and cream im pretty sure i put on an extra 3 lbs....blahhhhhhh
This is the same recipe as submitted by Carol Spradling. Not sure if that one is still online, but either way this became a staple in our home right away and has been so for over 8 years! This is one of my husband's very favorite meals, and he requests it often. The only thing I do differently is omit the green peppers because I really can't tolerate them. But I throw in some mushrooms to make up for it. Oh, and I actually prefer this with shell or elbow pasta, even a ziti shape because it seems to really hold the sauce more. Unfortunately, the leftovers do not fare well, so don't make too much at once. An all-time favorite, easy to modify to make it as spicy as you want. Excellent recipe.
This recipe is so ridiculously good! I have been making it for years, and am always amazed at how delicious it is when it's all said and done. I never used lemon pepper, always fresh juice. And always slice the peppers instead of dice. My family is actually vegan now, and it was really easy to replicate! We obviously eliminated the chicken, and I used a roux to thicken the sauce (made from unsweetened, plain almond milk). Heckle if you wish, but my family was able to enjoy this with zero cholesterol and barely any fat (in comparison to cream of course...)!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2000
Very good. I would recommend using more Cajun seasoning than what the recipe calls for to give it more flavor.
I used home made Cajun Seasoning (1/2 tsp each garlic powder, onion salt, Paprika, and cayenne, plus 1 tsp pepper), and it came out SPICY. Next time I'll tone down the seasoning with flour to coat my chicken, since that much spice is too much for some people (I loved it though). The other flavors melded very well- they weren't overpowered by the spice. This makes a great cold weather recipe, and also goes great with a light sweet salad.
This is a great dish, and one my boyfriend BEGS me to make again and again. My only complaint is the consistency of the sauce-- but I see from other reviewers that I should perhaps cut the amount of cream used or add some cornstarch-- good tips, thanks. I use much more seasoning than called for, practically drowning the chicken in HOT cajun seasoning, and then adding liberal amounts of garlic salt and black pepper to the sauce. Very good recipe though. Thanks!
Absolutely delicious!!! After reading reviews, I decided to double up on all the seasonings because I like my dishes with a lot of kick. I also used a spoonful of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce and it worked great. I added a sprinkling of paprika for color and the dish turned out beautifully. Easy to prepare and lots of flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I decided to use half and half instead of the whipping cream and to thicken I added a bit of flour. I like it spicy but my guests did not so I added a bit of sour cream at the end to lighten the spice. Was so good. Also ended up having at least 6 portions, great as left overs. Really delicious! Will be making this again for sure.
This is an amazing recipe...one of my lifetime faves...forget the bell pepper...I load up on mushrooms and double the sauce....I pretty much just want to drink the sauce and pour it over my head it is so good! lol
Yummi! This was amazingly good. I used shrimps instead of chicken. I omitted the mushrooms as well as the lemon pepper. For the sauce, I used half sour cream, half light cream. After I was done with the sauce, I felt it needed more flavor which is why I added more cajun in the sace, parmesan, cayenne and definitely nutmeg. Next time, i'll try making it with chicken. Thanks a lot for this recipe.
Made this for my boyfriend and he loved it....and let's just say, he's a very "meat-an-potatoes" kind of dude. I noticed that some other posters were worried about the consistency of the sauce. I tried a little trick to thicken my sauce and it worked really well, it's actually the same method I use to make stovetop macaroni-n-cheese. If you melt a little butter, add some cornstarch (I use flour) to make a rue, add the cream, and then add it to the dish, it thickens quite nicely.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2002
I have made this many times now, and we LOVE it. This has become a favorite in the family. I cube the chicken for easier eating, and experiament with different pastas. I leave the mix in the pan and let everyone dish the amount they want over the pasta. I don't have lemon pepper and have never used it in this recipe and it tastes delicious without it. Sometimes I will omit the mushrooms & onions also. Thank you for this GREAT recipe!! AWESOME!!!!!!!!! Will make again & again & again.
This was amazing!! Hubby loves spicy food, so I added more cajun seasoning. Only thing I did different was to add a chopped onion & since hubby isn't a fan of sauce, I just cooked all the meat, veggies, and seasonings, then used a jar of alfredo sauce to put over mine & the kids. He absolutely loved it even without the sauce. This will definately be a new "fave" in our house. Delicious!!!
My boyfriend always orders this dish when we go out to eat, and he raved that this recipe was better! I added more cajun seasoning, and instead of two cups heavy cream, I used one cup heavy cream and one cup cheddar/jack shredded cheese. Excellent!
My husband and I both enjoyed this. I used fat-free half & half and thickened with a bit of cornstarch. It tasted rich and creamy, but guilt-free. My Cajun seasoning had a lot of salt (so I couldn't add more) so to get an extra kick I added about 1/2 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes. I also used rotisserie chicken and added it near the end so it wouldn't dry out. I'll definitely make this again.
I made this substituting shrimp for the chicken, which turned out quite well. I used a mix of green, red, yellow and orange peppers and I omitted the mushrooms (didn’t have any). I sautéed the shrimp separately just before serving. This was very good and I would make it again with chicken or shrimp!
I liked the recipe. I would recommend increasing the amount of sauce, using fat-free half-and-half, and being careful with your spices. You probably need more than 2 tsp Cajun seasoning. I was using a pepper grinder so didn't measure my black pepper - and it turned out to be way too much. I probably used somewhere between 1/4 and 1/2 tsp, but I'd also increased the amount of liquid to 16 oz and used 3 chicken breasts.. I'm a huge pepper fan, but this is a recipe that only tolerates so much. Finally, I'd recommend cooking your chicken in cooking spray to skip a few calories and using and using a bit of flour to thicken up the sauce.
This was an awesome recipe and one of the best dishes I've ever made. It's definitley a keeper! However, I had to convert it to feed 4 people and it called for 3 cups of heavy cream. Thatwas way too much! it made the sauce runny, but we were able to sop it up with the garlic bread! Other than that it was fantastic! I will make it again except I plan to add garlic and sun dried tomatoes and use a little less cream.
I seasoned the chicken and added another tsp Cajun seasoning for 3 total. Sauteed in pan until almost done and then removed. I let the chicken get brown on each side, over med-high heat. I used olive oil and butter for flavor and so the butter wouldn't burn. After removing the chicken, I cooked mushrooms in pan in a little butter/oil over med-high heat. Removed the mushrooms and deglazed the pan with about a half a cup of white wine. I let it reduce and tossed in the peppers. I also added about a half cup of sliced onions and a TBS minced garlic. Cooked for a min or two, and added the chicken, mushrooms, and all their juices back to the pan. I added all the seasonings recommended but doubled them. Garnished with diced green onions, and a bit more parm. I put my parm on before the onions to melt it from the heat of the sauce. Without these steps the recipe would be so bland. With these changes, I'd make it again.
Really enjoyed this! The cajun seasoning on the chicken added a little heat which you don't usually get in a pasta dish. I subbed parsley for the basil and increased the salt. I also did one cup heavy cream and half cup half and half to cut some calories and fat out. Then I added some cornstarch to thicken the sauce. Will be making this again.
WOW! this was super! I used shrimp instead of chicken. Everything else I followed... although I didnt really measure anything... I just kind of threw the amount in that I felt fit. Will for sure make this again.
This recipe was very good, however, I did make some changes. When I cooked the chicken, I used 5 tablespoons of butter (I know, too much fat, but you only live once!!!) and put some extra cajun spice in the pan, which created a paste, which in turn, thickened the sauce without the use of cornstarch or flour. I increased the cream to two cups and omitted the lemon pepper and basil--I have numerous Cajun recipes, and none of them call for these spices, so I left them out. I also omitted the vegetables and increased the amount of chicken. I served it with dinner rolls and had a wonderful meal! I will definitely make this again!!
This recipe was everything I hoped it would be! I used some shortcuts mentioned by the first reviewer (used frozen onions and peppers, skipped the mushrooms) and this was still restaurant worthy...no kidding. Thanks Tammy Schill!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2002
Great recipe, my whole family loves it! I used half-and-half instead of cream, and cut it down to one and a half cups, otherwise there's way too much sauce. other than that, it's a terrific dish and we've had it several times!
YUM!! I made a few minor changes such as using 2 T of Tony Chachere on the chicken before cooking, added some sliced smoked sausage, red/orange/yellow peppers and fresh broccoli. It was very savory, spicy and will make it again!
As I made this tonight, my husband kept commenting on how "fancy" it looked. It looks like a lot of work, but by using the frozen pepper/onion suggestion, it was a breeze. It was cooking hot within 15 minutes. As a working mom, that's timing I appreciate! Oh, and the flavor was superb. (The sauce was a little thin...will try to use cornstarch next time.)
This is very tasty. I replaced shallots for the green onions (a personal taste preference). If you want green onions I would only use the white portion during cooking and then use the greens as garnish at the end. Cooked green onion tops tend to be bitter and effect overall flavor. I also used used real garlic (one clove) pressed in place of powder and added it with the onions. I found the cajun flavor a little light so I added extra cajun after the cream to my desired taste. I also added double the amount of parmesan while it was still in the pan to help thicken the sauce.
