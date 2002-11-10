Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

This was really good! I did take the advice to use extra Cajun seasoning since my guys like spicy. I coated the chicken, added extra while cooking it and then tossed in some more while taste testing towards the end. Also, instead of using lemon pepper, I used some lemon peel and fresh ground pepper. For those of you who said it was "soupy" my advice is to let it simmer long enough for it to thicken. When draining the pasta, save a bit of the pasta water. Be sure to follow the rule, "the sauce can simmer, the pasta can't wait." Make the sauce, and while it's "heating through" cook the pasta. This will allow the sauce time to thicken up. Drain your pasta, saving some of the water, then add the pasta directly into the sauce or pour the sauce directly over the pasta. Toss, toss, and toss some more. Then when you think all the pasta is completely covered, toss again. You will find that you may need to add some of that pasta water to thin the sauce, but add it by the tablespoon because you don't want it to go "soupy" again. I really liked GinnyG's suggestion of using some white wine and shrimp but my guys will not allow any kind of seafood to pass their lips, so I sauteed some shrimp in white wine for me and added it to my own portion. If this turned out bland for you, you aren't using enough seasonings. Remember to taste test as you cook and add seasonings until it tastes good to YOU! Play with your food!! ;-)