Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

Try this when you are feeling daring and want to mix things up a bit! A Southern inspired recipe that is sure to add a little fun to your dinner table. Try serving it with corn bread.

By Tammy Schill

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add linguini pasta, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, place chicken and Cajun seasoning in a bowl, and toss to coat.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute chicken in butter until no longer pink and juices run clear, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add green and red bell peppers, sliced mushrooms and green onions; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat, and stir in heavy cream. Season the sauce with basil, lemon pepper, salt, garlic powder and ground black pepper, and heat through.

  • In a large bowl, toss linguini with sauce. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in the recipe name, the use of black pepper for lemon-pepper, and the increased cook time of the cream sauce when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1109 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 53.7g; fat 82.2g; cholesterol 347.9mg; sodium 1134.2mg. Full Nutrition
