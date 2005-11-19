Pasta, Broccoli and Chicken

252 Ratings
  • 5 147
  • 4 83
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

A mixture of pasta, broccoli, pesto, tomatoes, and cheese that is practically a meal in itself, especially with cooked chicken. Great served with crusty bread or a tossed salad. Try using bow tie pasta for an added variation.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, blanch broccoli in boiling water; remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and pesto; sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in chopped tomatoes; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, toss cooked pasta with broccoli, cooked chicken, and tomato mixture. Add grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and ground black pepper; mix well and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 256.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022