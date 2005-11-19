Pasta, Broccoli and Chicken

Sooo YUMMY!!! This has a vibrant flavor and it is a meal in itself. I prepped my chicken by baking it with some garlic salt and pepper, about 20 minutes at 400. I used twice as much pesto as called for and followed everything else. I let the chicken sit for 10 minutes and cubed it while the pasta was cooking. I threw my broccoli in with the pasta and made sure to heavily salt the water. I was a little worried about the sauce because it looked so oily but after adding in the parmesan it was just right. I even added the chicken drippings for a little more sauce. Really, this is one of the best pasta dishes and it's a nice change from red or cream sauces. I think salting the pasta water and making sure the chicken was well seasoned ensured it was not bland. Thank you so much for this one!