Chicken Macaroni Salad

A macaroni salad with a twist- chicken! You may need to adjust the amount of mayonnaise once it spends some time in the refrigerator.

Recipe by purple

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook chicken until no longer pink and juices run clear. Let rest until cool enough to handle, then shred with two forks. Set aside 4 cups of shredded meat.

  • In a medium pot with boiling salted water cook elbow macaroni until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl mix together the cooked chicken, drained vegetables, shredded lettuce, and mayonnaise. Add basil, pepper, salt, and garlic powder to taste.

  • Add drained elbow macaroni to chicken mixture. Toss to coat.

  • Refrigerate for several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
699 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 54.4g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 544.5mg. Full Nutrition
