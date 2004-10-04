Chicken Macaroni Salad
A macaroni salad with a twist- chicken! You may need to adjust the amount of mayonnaise once it spends some time in the refrigerator.
My family really likes this mac salad!! The only thing I do different is I use corn instead of the mixed veggies, due to my husbands preference. I have made this several times (family holidays, work potlucks, and for dinner) and everyone seems to really enjoy it. I usually have to set some aside in a seperate dish just to have leftovers!!!Read More
l made this for our dinner. But l made a little change l didn't put only 1/2 cup of mayonise because we don't want lots of mayo and it turns out great. This is good one my husband like it. We had leftover hubby brought it to work as his brownbag. Quick easy meal especially this summer. Thank you for sharing this. This is a keeper one.
Good recipe, however I changed a few things.. instead of mixed vegs, I added a bag of frozen peas, couple stalks of celery and green onions along with some choopped up cheddar cheese.. (just like LV2COOK said) I also used Kraft real mayo.. I let the salad chill for a couple hours and it was soooo tatsty, thank you.. will make again!!
I am giving 5 stars because the salad was a pleasant surprise. Because it is the summer, I decided on fresh corn and edamame instead of using the canned veggies it called for. Also, I added lots of fresh parsley instead of the lettuce, mainly because I knew I would have leftovers and thought it would keep better.
I thought this recipe was good. My mom and enjoyed the Chicken Macaroni Salad. I plan on making it again.
I sauted the chicken in garlic and dried basil then set aside. I follow the recipes then add one can of corn. I made this for my hubby lunch for one week and he didn't complain! :-)
mmmm! This was an excellent recipe! I used half as much mayonnaise and it still came out really good.
We loved it!!! I did do some changes though I added a finely chopped onion and about 1/2 tsp of mustard. I only used 2 1/2 large spoonfuls of mayo. I was very skeptical about using the canned vegetables but I did it anyway and it was great! My husband and my 2 year old loved it. My husband and I added hot sauce for an extra kick.
I added some mini pineapple slices to make it more zestier, that's how we ussually do this back home.
This is a great recipe with some minor changes. I think 3C mayo is WAAAYYY too much. I put in maybe 3/4 cup and I think I used more chicken and pasta than called for. I had a couple chicken breasts already cubed so I pan fried those with some salt, garlic and basil. I used a can of corn, added some grated carrots and green onions. The lettuce stayed nice and crunchy, which surprised me. Everyone in my family loved it! Pefect summer picnic meal.
Fast and easy yes, passing the taste test left a little to be re-examined. I quick roasted the chicken based with salad dressing [Balsalmic Vinegar & Olive Oil], also I shocked the pasta in "ice/water" then added tarrigon while it cooled. Takes this recipe and turns up the volume (3) three notches.
Very good. I omitted lettuce. Added peas, celery, onion and cheddar cheese chunks like another reviewer.
Absolutely wonderful. Had no veggie, I added boiled egg instead. Delicious!!!
