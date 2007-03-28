Linguine with White Clam Sauce I

I made this just as written and it was great. I made it again and added two more cloves of garlic and a generous squeeze of lemon, not enough to taste lemony, just enough to perk up the canned clams. It really is quick and easy and very tasty. FYI for some who are reading reviews; the instructions are to add salt and pepper to taste. I would guess that folks who reviewed this as bland needed to add more salt. Your pasta should be boiled in salted water (Italians say it should taste like sea water,) then add a pinch when you saute the garlic and add a bit more when you add the clams. If you taste as you go, you won't over salt, but not enough salt and the dish really does seem to lack taste. I also added a lot more garlic, but we are fans. The lemon helps if the canned clams seem a bit dull, often, but not always the case. White wine is more traditional, but I don't drink and lemon juice worked well. Additionally, yes, the sauce is thin, it really is more of a broth, and that is how it is supposed to be. In restaurants this dish is usually served in a big bowl with lots of squishy Italian bread to sop up the delicious garlicky clam broth. Easy and delicious! A keeper.