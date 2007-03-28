Linguine with White Clam Sauce I

This is an easy linguine with white clam sauce recipe. You can turn to it when you forget to take something out of the freezer for dinner. You can use water instead of the clam juice, if you like.

By JANBLIDEN

Original recipe yields 5 servings
  • Cook linguine in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente.

  • Meanwhile, cook olive oil and garlic in a medium saucepan over medium heat until garlic is fragrant. Add chopped clams, clam juice, and parsley. Add salt and ground black pepper to taste. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 3 minutes.

  • Toss pasta with clam sauce. Serve warm.

457 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 69.7g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 49.8mg; sodium 113.9mg. Full Nutrition
