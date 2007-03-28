Linguine with White Clam Sauce I
This is an easy linguine with white clam sauce recipe. You can turn to it when you forget to take something out of the freezer for dinner. You can use water instead of the clam juice, if you like.
This is one of my hubby's favorite dishes and he really enjoyed this. I slightly thickened the sauce, added more garlic and also threw in some white wine. Thanks Janet!Read More
This recipe delivers what it promises--quick and easy. Delicious, too! I did add an onion, sauteed it with the olive oil before adding the garlic and clams. Great!
Love this recipe, because it doesn't really call for anything I won't normally find in the pantry. I do add a can of whole baby clams as well as the minced clams, and I season with OLD BAY seasoning and minced onion. If I'm having company, I will increase the sauce with more clam juice, and add some tiger prawns and clams in the half shell. With some chopped parsley around the plate, it makes a nice presentation. Also great with a squirt of lemon juice before serving.
I give this one a 5 star because of it's ease and quickness. Use fresh parsley if you can and I added onion also. I sub'ed skim milk with a tbsp of cornstarch for the clam juice to obtain better color and thickness. Great on wheat pasta, very healthy. Will make again!
This was very tasteless and watery. I can't imagine how bland it would be with water instead of clam juice. It was a little better with a lot of extra salt, pepper, and italian seasoning, but overall, didn't offer much. If I had to do it over, I would add cream or milk, some flour to thicken it, and some parmasan, onion, maybe bacon...something to add flavor and help it stick to the pasta.
Not all sauces are meant to stick to the pasta. North Americans generally expect thick pasta sauces and usually red 'tomatoey' ones. This is a thin version and a good basic recipe for altering t taste. I add about 2 tbsp. olive oil, loads of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, about 1/4 cup+. The herby green flavour of the parsley is a delicious contrast to the briny clams. A splash of white wine is good idea. This has been a familly favourite for years. Thanks for your version, JANBLIDEN.
Made this recently for a thing at our church (we feed and house homeless families for a week at a time). It was a big hit! I didn't do anything other than what the recipe said, and it was as good or better than I have had at restaurants. I will make this again -- often!
Very easy and quick and yummy. I also thickened the sauce with just a little bit of flour and added parmesan while it was cooking.
I thought this lacked a lot of flavor. I had to add more salt and pepper just so I could taste SOMETHING besides cream and pasta.
I was surprised at how easy and fast this was put together, but even more surprised my 7 kids DEVOURED it! They couldn't get enough! My husband said it tasted better than any restaurant.
This is my aunt's favorite. I love it too. A lit bit of crushed red pepper adds a lot, she and I always add it.
Wow!! this is sooo good. I added more garlic & 2 shakes of garden green veggie seasoning. I love Linguine clam sauce any way, but this one is# 1 Top's. Thank you for sharing.
I'm doing this recipe tonight and I thickend the sauce with 1 Tsp corn starch which instead of water I useed the rest of the clam juice and poured that into the sauce and it thickend right away It is wonderful I think I could almost use this like a chowder for claim chowder.
Super easy and very good!!! My 4 year old ate it without any fuss!! I did add a little flour, Parmesan Cheese and crushed red pepper to the sauce while cooking it, to help it thicken and add a little spice.
I really enjoyed this! I did skip the extra 1/4 cup clam juice but I felt the juice from the minced clams was enough. I cheated on the parsley too by using dried, but if you have it, I'm sure fresh would be better. My favorite things about this recipe was how easy it was and that it uses very little oil - so it's not fatty or greasy. I'll definitely make this again.
I've made this recipe, as it is, several times and it is so delicious! I made it for company as well and we all just loved it!
the easiest and best recipe for this dish I have ever found.. almost exactly the recipe I once found on a spaghetti pkg..
added white wine and cream cheese to the broth and simmered for a few minutes and then once mixed and topped with parm and parsley let it rest in the oven for 5-10 minutes, absolutely delicious!
This is the greatest recipe ever for my family, they loved it, Sometimes I even add shrimp to the recipe for a seafood linguine special.
Very quick and easy. The only thing I'd change would be to make a thicker sauce with some flour or cornstarch at the end.
Excellent recipe! The entire family loves it! Didn't change a thing. I suggest you don't thicken this recipe. It is not made for that. Why do people always think sauces have to be thick? It's excellent just like it is. Thickening takes away the flavor. Just make sure you use the extra clam juice instead of water. MUCH better!
Easy and delicious! Really, who can ask for more? I highly recommend this dish, especially on a night when you want a full meal but don't have a lot of time/energy to cook. Definitely add some white wine, though-- it really rounds out the recipe and makes it taste much more gormet.
This is a good recipe and is really fast and easy to put together. I added an onion and sauteed it before the garlic and then I also added cayenne pepper to give it some flavor. It was very bland. I added just a little flour to thicken the sauce. This is something quick to throw together, but not something I would serve to guests.
This was good, but bland. After a couiple of bites we ended up pouring alfredo sauce on it...
I thought it was bland.
Very good and super easy! I left out the 1/4 cup of clam juice and it was fine.
Very easy! Thank you!
Rather bland.
This dish has a very subtle and delicious flavor. Some reviewers seem to need an explosion in their mouths to appreciate a dish. This is a very adaptable recipe and can be adjusted to personal tastes. When reviewing recipes try not to be a snobber.
You can always use white wine instead of water if you don't have clam juice....
i added olive oil and frozen shrimp and scallops, then sprinkled with some basil and oregano and parmesan cheese. It's quick and delicious!
I originally got this recipe from the lady who was convicted of insider trading. A pinch of cayenne and a 1/4 cup of dry white wine make it out of this world, my favorite pasta recipe ever. Also don't forget the generous Parmesan cheese on the plate and a high-quality sourdough or French bread to really round it out.
The recipe was very bland,,,,the sauce was very liquidy. Would not make this again nor recommend it.
This had absolutely no taste when made as the directions were specified. It didn't have enough sauce, or clams, and the taste was non-existent. Neither me or my husband enjoyed it one bit.
Wonderful recipe! Quick and easy as stated. I added onion and a bit more garlic as suggested and my family loved it. Definitely on the make again list.
This is a great and easy recipe. I use white wine for the extra clam juice and it give a little more flavor, I think. My husband and I use this as a quick meal when we've been out for the day and forgot to take something out of the freezer. With a tossed salad and Sourdough bread, it's a real pleaser.
My husband loves this ... I use whole baby clams and I also use some red pepper flakes and a little more garlic we love garlic.
Quite healthy, I think. We enjoyed it. I wish I'd come up with a good side dish. We had low-fat cottage cheese and that just didn't do the trick. A salad with low-fat and/or low-cal dressing would have been better. My wife had two helpings and said she liked it, and I enjoyed it too. As recommended by other reviewers, I added a tablespoon of cornstarch, which was too much. The sauce became a little too thick. 1 1/2 teaspoons would be just about right.
I made this just as written and it was great. I made it again and added two more cloves of garlic and a generous squeeze of lemon, not enough to taste lemony, just enough to perk up the canned clams. It really is quick and easy and very tasty. FYI for some who are reading reviews; the instructions are to add salt and pepper to taste. I would guess that folks who reviewed this as bland needed to add more salt. Your pasta should be boiled in salted water (Italians say it should taste like sea water,) then add a pinch when you saute the garlic and add a bit more when you add the clams. If you taste as you go, you won't over salt, but not enough salt and the dish really does seem to lack taste. I also added a lot more garlic, but we are fans. The lemon helps if the canned clams seem a bit dull, often, but not always the case. White wine is more traditional, but I don't drink and lemon juice worked well. Additionally, yes, the sauce is thin, it really is more of a broth, and that is how it is supposed to be. In restaurants this dish is usually served in a big bowl with lots of squishy Italian bread to sop up the delicious garlicky clam broth. Easy and delicious! A keeper.
This was an easy recipe to follow and enhance. I added some fresh spinach and a little white wine. It was a simple and delicious dish to serve.
I've made similar before. Better to use some dry white wine plus 1 tabblespoon Grate d lemon rind and freshly. Ground pepper 1tablespoon grated lemon rind. 1 ANF freshly ground pepper plus lots of fresh parsley
I've wanted to try making this for years as it's my favourite Italian dish. It turned out very well and I'd recommend it to anyone. The only changes I made were to use baby rather than minced clams and I ground pepper into the dish rather than use the pre-ground variety.
Good recipe. So quick and, with crusty bread and white wine, a fancy dinner. I did add a small minced onion and some red pepper flakes.
Really good and easy.
In the past I made a recipe similar to this one. I will make it again, it may even become a regular!
This was so good! I did make a few adjustments recommended in the reviews. I used 2 10oz cans of whole baby clams in juice, added a small can of mushrooms, 1/2 cup of cheap Pinot Grigio white wine, around 3 tbs of corn starch, used chopped basil in place of parsley and added about a tbs of paprika. I didn’t add the water. It made up good and was just right. Highly recommend trying this!!
Oh boy, this tasted better than I thought it would! My hubby devoured it! I only added some chopped onion, a splash of milk (thinking it would thicken it - didn't work) and a sprinkle of parmesan (not necessary). It is thin - if that's an issue for you then check other reviews for tips on that. Otherwise, it's great as is. Be sure to have parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes on hand for those who want to use those, but most importantly, some French (or other hearty) bread to sop up the delicious juices! BTW: I had left overs today for lunch. The sauces absorbed into the pasta overnight making it NOT runny. It was delicious the second day!!
Very basic recipe, it needs a lot of help. But it's a good starting point!
I made just like it is except I added more garlic. Hubby loved it!
This is a tasty rendition of a classic recipe. I added some clams in the shell to a little dry white wine and added the juices and clams to the sauce and it elevated it to restaurant class. This recipe works. Make it!
So easy and mmmmm mmmm good!!! I used three cans of clams, and added a couple pats of unsalted butter. Amazing!!!
Yummy and so easy! I may double the clams next time though.
Perfect with some added garlic and a dash of white wine, as some have suggested in the comments.
Did increase the amount of sauce for this one. Be aware that the taste of this dish is subtle, but delicious.Serve with garlic bread and enjoy.
I've also been making something like this for years adding white wine and definitely more parsley and garlic. Sometimes I use lemon juice . One day I used the lemon juice and substituted the parsley with CILANTRO, and that was awesome!
I always make any recipe exactly the way it is - the first time. The second and there after I experiment. The first time was delicious - I don't know yet what the next time will hold.
Will make this again for sure but in the picture those clams really look like shrimp to me!
Start off with a chopped onion and garlic, sauté till softened; add some Italian seasoning, fresh chopped basil, some white wine, and even some mushrooms will add a bit of flair. It is better when thickened a bit. Skip the water just use clam juice and some white wine for the base of the sauce.
I too took suggestions of other reviewers and add a little more garlic as well as I bought a can of clam juice and used two cans of clams. I put a little of white wine and a splash of heavy cream and them added flour to thicken it, Topped off with fresh parsley and shaved parmesan cheese. I was amazing. My husband said it was a restaurant style presentation and taste.
Why does the photo show shrimp instead of clams?
I made this just as called out in recipe--FANTASTIC--wouldn't change a thing.
Thank you for the great recipe - I made this last night and it was great!! Easy to make, too. I added a little bit of white wine and it turned out to be great. Thank you!
The quick and easy was great but I would definitely alter the next time I make it. It was pretty bland and tasteless. Using more garlic, clams and maybe some white wine the next time
Excellent, quick, what else do you want?
Thought it was great ! Easy to follow. I didn't use clams though, made it with shrimp instead. So yummy !!!!
This is awesome easy and quick for dinner. Hit it outta the park, we did add a tin of extra clams
I didn't change anything great recipe.
Unless I am seeing things, these are shrimp in this dish.....not clams.
I had reservations before making this, as I thought it might be a little bland. But it wasn't all. It was quite tasty and took very little time to prepare. It's definitely a do-again.
I used Cento minced clams and their Clam Juice as well as fresh garlic, parsley and oregano from my herb garden and chardonnay and fresh lemon juice. Even the pasta was fresh and it was still ok, not great but ok. Oh, I forgot the crushed red pepper flakes and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Why bother?
It wasn't enough sause or clams taste was bland.
Won't make it exactly like this. Definitely don't use water or your flavor will be diluted. Extra Garlic and a little butter helps.
Very good and and extremely easy. Sauce was garlic, butter, one can clams with juice and splash of white wine. reduced a bit, then added pasta and cheese. I also added spinach and a bit of red pepper for coulor. You can not screw this up.
This is a must recipie for pasta and seafood lovers. So far I've make it for 8 and everyone loved it!
This was pretty darn good for a simple quick recipe - I was surprised myself. I did not add the 1/4 cup of extra clam juice. Instead I just rinsed the 2 can out with a little water and put that in probably was close to am't requested. Course we topped it with Parmesan before indulging. I'd definitely make again. This is a great recipe to play with and spruce it up with other seasonings that appeal to server.
I was at a restaurant in Japan once when I was eating a similar shellfish pasta and asked for Parmesan. The waiter said the chef wouldn't allow it, because the Parmesan would over power the delicate flavor of the clams. I'd add fresh clams to this in their shells for more wow factor if serving this to guests.
I have made this and it is delicious. I often will steam some broccoli and add to the mix at the end and often will sprinkle some Parmesan cheese on it. I probably use more garlic just because I enjoy the taste. Easy quick meal for any day of the week.
I have made this for years, it is a "go to" fast dinner with a salad and garlic bread.
Delicious with the addition of a thickener of 2 Tbsp water to 1 Tbsp corn starch, more garlic to taste (about another Tbsp), a Tbsp or 2 of white wine( or up to 1/4 cup to taste) , a pinch of Cayenne pepper and a generous dousing of Parmesan cheese on top just before serving.
I used equal parts olive oil and butter (1 stick) . It also calls for 3 tbs of WHITE Wine wistershire sauce, which makes this dish!! Try it!
Loved this in restaurants but was intimidated to make it at home. This looked so easy that I thought it was too good to be true. Added a can of whole baby clams and left out clam juice. It was terrific and unbelievably simple to make. Husband loved it. Will now make often.
The cupboard was bare since we just returned from my daughters' for Christmas. I used only 1 can of clams and added 1 can of chopped artichoke hearts. I also heated the garlic with olive oil and butter and added 1 Tbs. flour then the clam juice to make a roux. It was delicious over linguine!
To make it less watery, add a tablespoon of flour once the oil is hot to make a roux and then add the clams and clam juice. I also add basil.
Followed recipe just used more garlic. Will use again . Good.
I've been making a version of this recipe for years and it's my go to when I need to get something hearty on the table quickly. The sauce comes together in minutes. I always use chopped clams instead of minced and add a can of whole baby clams as well. I also use a couple of tablespoons of minced garlic from the jar (gasp!) - much more than this recipe calls for, and a good pinch of cracked red pepper as well. Fresh parsley makes a huge difference. I've never added wine to this recipe and I usually use most or all of the juice from the 3 cans of clams , but no more than that. I do think plain water would dilute the flavor. I also had the experience of a chef (Italian) being insulted by my request for grated parmesan but I think it adds a lot to the flavor. Definitely a family favorite.
I used wheat pasta too and it was a good combo. I halved the pasta and clams, and the juice in the can was enough. This wasn't the best white clam sauce I've ever had but it was certainly fast.
We loved this! This was so easy and tasted great! I added extra garlic as suggested but otherwise followed the recipe to the letter. Maybe the other reviewers that said it was bland, didn't add enough salt & pepper? I love these recipes that take minutes to make. I will definitely make this again. Thank you Janet!
Try sprucing it up by adding a dozen or two Littleneck clams and a cup of dry white wine when you cook the sauce. Cover and cook until the clams open.
This recipe has a great SAUCE that makes this dish awesome! I love clams and shrimp combined and that's what I did with this recipe. So yummy! **I have added half n half, spinach and garlic to my base in the past and it was so delicious!**
This recipe has no flavor seasonings
Just right! I used the quantities as listed, and loved it. For my husband's sake, I'll add a little tomato next time, but I really think it's best just as written--thanks!
Very easy and delicious. I didn't have fresh garlic or onion (gasp! What kind of cook am I!) but dried worked fine. Also added a little whole milk, cornstarch, butter, Parmesan, and some red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit. Will definitely keep in the recipe book.
