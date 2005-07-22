Greek Penne and Chicken
This is one of my favorite 'stand by' recipes. I keep the ingredients on hand to make a quick, delicious, satisfying meal.
FIrst time I made this it was very bland and didn't have too much sauce to cover the pasta. Second time it was amazing, I made a few revisions. I used marinated artichoke hearts (this is VERY important if you want good flavor) and cooked the garlic and onion in a mix of olive oil and some of the marinade from the artichokes. No butter, didn't need it. I added a six ounce can of tomato paste so there was a good amount of sauce and I used a full cup of feta. I added half the feta when the recipe calls for it, then right before serving I sprinkled the other half on top, covered the pan and let the cheese melt a bit. Second time around the recipe was delicious!Read More
I cubed my chicken up & then put it in a big baggie w/ a little olive oil, oregano, a tad bit of lemon juice & some of the marinade from the jar of marinaded artichoke hearts I used & let it marinade for a couple of hours. I also added a bit more marinade as well as about 1/4 cup of pinot grigio when I sauteed the chicken. The chicken pieces had lots of flavor & I am glad I made extra to use in another dish. I cut the pasta in half & then still didn't add all the pasta to the mix. I did do as suggested by reviewers & use a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh & I used a 6 oz. can of marinaded artichoke hearts. I only had a half a cup of feta but I wish I had had some more to sprinkle on top. I served this w/ My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves (from this site) as an appetizer & made Greek Honey Cake (also from this site) for dessert. This was pretty good but I don't think the flavor combos suited my hubby & I...not sure if I'll make it again but thanks for letting me try it!Read More
This was so good! The suggestions from other cooks made the recipe perfect! Less pasta is better and using crushed or diced can of tomoatoes instead of a tomato makes it more saucy and less dry. Marinated artichoke hearts and lemon zest added great flavor too. I always use a mixture of olive oil and butter for cooking. A keeper in our recipe box!
My family loved this! They said it tasted like something you might order at The Olive Garden, but even better! The artichokes really add something special to this dish. This recipe is supposed to serve 4, but the three of us all had two helpings, and there was enough leftover for at least two more. I made a few changes to the recipe, per several other reviews: 1. I used a whole 10 oz container of fresh cherry tomatoes (chopped in half). I don't think anyone else suggested this, but they went very well with this dish. 2. I went just a little bit heavier on the spices. 3. I used about 12 ounces of pasta, which is less than the recipe calls for but still plenty. 4. I flavored the chicken with salt, pepper and oregano and sauteed it in a mixture of olive oil and butter. REALLY good! 5. I added about 1/4 cup of heavy cream (per the suggestion of SEVERAL other reviews) right at the end so that the dish didn't turn out too dry. Delicious! Just make sure you have some extra feta cheese to crumble on top at the table.
I made this for dinner on Saturday evening. My husband and I enjoyed it. I did use Marinated Artichoke hearts and used some of the marinade when browning the chicken. It was just OK that night. We had A LOT left over, so we ended up eating it again on Sunday afternoon. I decided to make more sauce as I thought the pasta was a little dry. I used some chicken broth, 2 pats of butter and a splash of heavy cream. I then dumped in the left overs....WOW! Totally great that way. When I make this again, I will make a light cream sauce...it coated the pasta and tasted like it came from an expensive italian restaurant. My daughter and husband (and me!!!) loved it!!!!
I guess to start I will rate this recipe after following suggestions from other reviews...DELICIOUS! I must thank the first person who decided to use marinated artichoke hearts. I think that's the flavor that carries throughout the entire recipe. I used 12 ounces pasta, 1 cup onions, extra garlic, 16 ounce can diced tomatoes drained, 1 cup feta, extra lemon juice, plus zest. Be warned that there is a lot of prep because everything goes in at once, but it is worth the effort.
Awesome - agree with other readers: use 1/2 as much pasta; use marinated artichoke hearts; use ~16 oz. diced marinated toms; DO NOT leave out the lemon
LOVIN THIS PASTA!!!!!!!! There was a lot of chopping involved but it was so worth it. I love garlic so I used about double what the recipe calls for, I also fallowed a few other tips from other reviews. Not as much pasta as called for, use olive oil instead of butter and use twice the amount of fetta adding 1/2 when the recipe calls for it and the other 1/2 on top in the serving dish. Next time I will use fresh lemon juice and some lemon zest. I will definately be makeing this time and time again...Rachel
Delicous combination of flavors, but I thought a bit too much penne for the amount of chicken. I would reduce the penne by 1/4 to 1/3.
Loved this recipe, I added fresh mushrooms and left out the artichoke hearts because we don't like them. I will definitely make this recipe again. It was fast and easy!!
Absolutely one of my new favorites! I added kalamata olives and halved the amount of pasta. The leftovers were even great. Be sure that you don't over cook the pasta. I am totally in love with this recipe and will use it a ton. Thanks so much!
The best chicken pasta we've had! I had to double the recipe so I simmered the chicken strips in chicken broth and white wine with the onion, garlic and lemon juice. Also added some red pepper flakes. Towards the end I added marinated artichoke hearts and some sliced mushrooms. I waited to crumble the cheese in after the pasta and the sauce was combined. Also added some fresh chopped basil. My husband said it was the best chicken he'd ever had, including his own great barbequed!
This is really excellent. Like other reviewers, I used olive oil instead of butter and used less pasta. No time to get to the farmer's market for a fresh tomato and saw nice grape tomatoes at the store so I sliced them in half lengthwise and used them. I also added more garlic since I love it and I added capers. Make sure you use artichoke hearts IN WATER. I think, based on their reviews, others may have used marinated ones. Noting comments that the dish was dry, after getting the chicken pieces started I covered the pan to cook them through without drying them out. I added chicken stock to the water to cook my pasta (I ususally do for chicken pasta dishes to add flavor) and added some of that pasta water to the dish when I added the pasta. It was not dry at all. Very very good and also good reheated for lunch the next day.
I gave this recipe 5 stars with a few changes. Like most of the other reviewers I used about 3/4 of the pasta and also used marinated artichoke hearts. Instead of using the chopped tomatoes I used marinated sun dried tomatoes (they come in a bottle soaked in olive oil.) I used about 8 pieces, finely chopped. This small change gave a HUGE pop of flavor. I also tossed the pasta in a large mixing bowl with a little of the olive oil from the bottle of sun-dried tomatoes (to alleviate any dryness) and then added the rest of the items from the pan. The whole family loved it, even my 6 year old. We'll definitely be making this again!
This is very delicious. Maybe a tiny bit dry though. I will use a little less pasta next time and more tomatoes. I was even able to freeze a couple of portions, and they were just as good when we ate them. I would definitly recommend this dish.
I used some leftover chicken so I skipped the cooking part, and My tomato was moooooshy so I left that out. I eyeballed the spices and used a lot more feta... LOL basically just used this as a jumping off point - but wow what a point! So good. I added the pasta to the pot w/ the sauce/veggies/chicken and then folded in some fresh baby spinach to wilt and add color. Really fresh and yummy tasting, and very pretty. I think with the tomato and the spinach and maybe some orange sweet pepper, and a big loaf of crusty bread, this'd be an ideal "company meal"
This was one of the best pastas I have ever had. I changed the recipe just a little. I added marinated artichokes and cooked the chicken in a small amount of their juice (which I added to the butter, onions and garlic). I also used drained canned diced tomatoes. Finally, at the end I added 1/4 cup of heavy cream which made the sauce just perfect. What a great dish!
This was excellent! As another reviewer recommended I used marinated artichokes and sauteed the onions, garlic and chicken in the liquid from the artichokes. Instead of a fresh tomato, I used 3 canned plum tomatoes along with some of the juice. I also added a teaspoon of basil and I doubled the lemon juice. I omitted the feta because I knew it would not go over well with the kids but all in all, everyone loved this dish and my 1 year old and 2 year old even had seconds!!
Excellent. A big hit in my house! I did add diced zucchini while frying up the chicken for the last couple minutes. This recipe is a keeper!
USE 1/2 AMT OF NOODLES ADDED WHITE WINE NEAR END CAN USE SUN DRIED TOMATOES AND/OR CAPERS
I only used half the pasta but kept the rest of ingredient the same, except the tomato amount, which I doubled. Both my husband and I liked it a lot. We love artichokes and feta cheese, so any recipe with these two ingredients can't go wrong. It looks pretty good too (see photo on my page).
Wonderful! I used canned tomatoes (the basil, oregano, and garlic kind) instead of fresh tomato. I took the suggestions of other with the marinated artichoke hearts and i added some of the marinade while cooking the garlic and onions like suggested also. The last change i made was i used tomato and basil feta because it sounded good. Great recipe with the changes and i am sure it would have been wonderful without also
This was fabulous! I followed the advice from earlier reviews and used less pasta (about 12 oz.), marinated artichokes (drained) and a can of diced tomatoes instead of chopping a fresh one, which cut down on prep time. I also added feta cheese on top. Everyone who tried it loved it and wanted the recipe. It even reheats well the next day for leftovers!
WE love this - even my mother-in-law asked for the recipe !!!! I like to add a little fresh or frozen copped spinach & extra tomatoes (also worked with canned diced tomatoes - pour off liquid first).
I used some of the suggestions from the reviews (marinated artichoke hearts, canned tomato, less pasta) and it was pretty good. The only modification I made the second time we tried the recipe was to decrease the lemon juice by about 1/2 Tbsp. 2 Tbsp. lemon juice was too sour for my taste-- I felt like it overwhelmed the rest of the flavors.
I have made this several times to rave reviews.....pair it with a Greek Salad & a glass of Chardonnay for a delightful gourmet meal.....my comnpany loved it as do my family!
What a DELICIOUS dinner. We are huge fans of feta cheese and it really complimented this dish. This recipe comes together very quickly and is bursting with flavor. Thanks Jennifer for sharing a recipe that has already became a favorite.
With minor modifications, this was the best quick meal I've made. Substituted: Pasta- used whole wheat penne. Onion- yellow instead of red (I think the taste would have been too peppery). Tomato- 5 or 6 sliced cherry tomatos. Low-fat feta- made sauce creamer and meal healthier. Added- 1/2 cup frozen spinach, thawed Added-marinade from jar of marinated artichoke hearts.
This was very good. Also, good with shrimp. The only thing I added was a little Greek seasoning while sauteing the chicken.
Awesome! Only thing I did differently was used 8oz of penne and added 8oz of chicken stock at the end to give it a little sauce. I'll will be making this again real soon...thanks for sharing!
I really enjoyed this one. The flavors come together really well. I used marinated artichokes and a little extra feta (personal preference). My only complaint is that there was way too much pasta - a 12 ounce poackage would probably be plenty.
I've been making this for my family the past few years, we like it because it has such a different taste than our other meals, the lemon and feta are really great! Changes made: used 12 oz pkg of penne pasta (still has more pasta than other ingredients), cut chicken into small bite-sized pieces (so they mix in with other ingredients better), instead of a tomato I used a can of diced tomatoes, I added 1/2 the feta while mixing, and 1/2 on top before serving, I also added 1/4 cup green olives.
I didn't care much for this recipe. I found the pasta to be dry and ended up adding some chicken broth to moistened the dish. I don't think I will make this again.
I tried this one last night and it was delicious. I had pitted calamata olives on hand and threw them in the last 5 minutes of cooking. Very, very good!
I used 4 plum tomatoes and substituted shrimp for the chicken. It was really delicious!
This is a Greek dish, not Italian. I have been making Greek dishes for over 20 years and this recipe is a GREEK winner!
After reading several reviews this is how I made this recipe. I used 3 minced garlic bulbs and a little extra red onion, cooked them in the skillet with olive oil and a little butter. I only had artichokes in water which worked out fine. Used a can of diced tomatoes in place of the fresh tomato. Chopped my frozen boneless skinless chicken tenderloins into bite sized pieces and added to the skillet seasoning them with Lawry seasoning salt. Added rest of ingredients after chicken was cooked and a little more than 1/2 cup of feta cheese, salt and black pepper. Added the cooked penne. Served with extra feta on the top. Excellent flavor. Definitely a keeper.
Wow. This recipe can only get better with thyme/time...sorry about the pun. From the reviews I read, I used 3/4 of the penne and doubled everything else. The lemon juice as people said really was the key. The more tomatoes the more sauce you'll get. I also drowned the pasta in ice cold water after it was dente so that it would stop cooking and it keeps its chewy factor. And you bet sure as taxes I'll be making this again and again.
I LOVEd the flavors in this dish, as did my husband, 17, 4 and 2 year old! I did not have the tomatoes, used macaroni noodles and substituted dried parsly but it was still delicious. It was a little dry for me so I added a little buttermilk to make more "sauce". I'm looking forward to making this again, this time adding the tomatoes and using penne.
Fantastic! I added olives (i love them) and half the pasta as suggested. I also used marinated artichokes and substitued marinated sundried tomatoes for fresh (6 halves and diced). This is not a heavy and/or saucy pasta recipe, which makes it perfect for summer or a light (not to mention quick) meal. This is so unlike anything else I have made and am really pleased that I gave it a go. Even the 2 year old liked it (granted he only ate the cheese, chicken and pasta).
Wonderful!! This is flavorful and easy. A nice, quick mid-week dinner. Next time I make it, I will use a little more lemon (I used a Meyer lemon and it didn't have the bite I wanted). Delicious!
I LOVE this recipe!!! I agree with other reviewers that the addition of kalamata olives really adds something to the dish! It quickly became a go-to recipe for my husband and I and we've served it to guests as well. They all love it!
Very easy to fix. Everyone in the family loved this recipe. Even good the next day warmed up. Would not change a thing.
Excellent quick meal. And low in fat.
This dish was good. I added mushrooms because I had to use them up, and it was a good addition. I really enjoyed the artichokes. I also added an extra tbl of lemon juice. I will make this again.
Love this dish! What great flavor! I made it as written but couldn't fit all the pasta in my skillet so just ended up using about 1/2 of it and I didn't have parsley. I love lemon but my husband doesn't so I don't think I'll get to make this very often but I don't feel that much needs to be changed. I would like to try it without the butter next time to see how that changes the flavor. YUM highly recommend this dish
As I read in the reviews this is a great base recipe. I added about 1/4 cup of kalamata olives and used marinated hearts as well, I finished with some extra virgin olive oil. My only complaint is that the chicken did not fit, next time I make this I will go with a quick marinate of the chicken, maybe 30 mins in a lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, & oregano before taking it to the skillet. Again wonderful recipe thanks!
We didn't care to much for this recipe; it was very vinegary using just the marinade as the sauce.
YUMMY! My husband really loves this hearty and tasty meal. Really good as leftovers too.
This is a great recipe. I cut back slightly on the pasta and added in extra feta and two cans of artichoke hearts in water. Super good. My son ate the leftovers cold, and it was still delicious. Give it a try.
Thanks for posting what turned out to be a very forgiving recipe. I forgot to pick up feta cheese so I added a couple globs of caesar salad dressing instead (I'm a man. Don't judge me). I also took the advice from several other reviews and diced and added a pint of tomatoes I canned recently. I also added about a 1/4 cup of the artichoke marinate. Finally, I added a dribble of olive oil to the pasta which I didn't mix in to the dish, but served separately. My family was pretty impressed and rewarded me by doing the dishes.
Perfect! I browned the chicken first with olive oil and seasonings. This pasta dish was light, healthy, and perfect for our family! Served with french bread, was delish! Thanks!
Easy and the entire family enjoyed it. Even my 16 month old ate it. We will definitely have it again.
Loved this recipe... used marinated artichokes, canned tomatoes, olive oil instead of butter... my boyfriend was highly impressed.
Absolutely wonderful! A huge hit and will be a repeat dish in our house. :-)
Yum! I made this for dinner tonight and it was so good! I made a few changes based on other reviews: I used Kalamata olives instead of artichokes (don't like artichokes), I used 1 can of diced tomatoes with their liquid instead of chopped tomatoes, and mixed in about 1/2 cup of tomato-basil feta and let it simmer to make a tomato-cream sauce. I also used about 12 oz. rotini because I like it better than penne and I think it holds sauce better. I think using the liquid from the canned tomatoes really helped make a sauce with the cheese and made it more to my liking. I topped the pasta with more crumbled feta to serve. All in all, it was fantastic and I look forward to eating the leftovers for the next couple days!
What a tasty, quick dish! We love feta and it pairs well with the chicken. I had everything on hand and additionally threw in 3 big handfuls of baby spinach for more color, flavor and nutrition. Used delicious grape tomatoes from Costco. I will try the marinated artichokes next time since that sounds good, too. The amount of pasta can be cut back; I bumped up all the ingredients since I had 2# of breasts but I still didn't use all the penne called for.
This was great! I used a can of diced tomatoes, a can of tomato paste and marinated artichokes as others suggested.
I'm a budding cook, and of all the recipes I have made so far, this was my boyfriend's favorite. It had an incredible amount of flavor, and, as mentioned by other reviewers, made enough food for several people. I did make a few tiny changes...I doubled the amount of garlic used (I love garlic) and sauteed the onions and garlic in olive oil rather than butter. I also saved some of the feta cheese to sprinkle on top of the dish after it was completed. All in all, this made for a delicious meal. I definitely will be making it again in the future.
Greek Penne & Chicken Haiku: "Not really my taste. But I loved the artichokes. Quick dish to prepare." I had to use dried parsley due to not having fresh on hand, and I chose to serve the feta for sprinkling on top at the table, rather than stir it in (per the preference of those I was dining with.) Otherwise, I was true to the recipe, and well, I suppose it's a matter of taste, b/c the lemon and oregano seemed to overpower this to me; on the other hand, my husband adored it so much that he later devoured the leftovers cold, standing at the fridge.
Very, very good. The whole family loved it... even my picky eater. She just finished up the leftovers for lunch and asked me to make it again SOON. I incorporated several of the other reviewers suggestions: I cut the pasta back to 12 ounces. I used a can of diced tomatoes (drained)instead of fresh and marinated artichoke hearts instead of regular. I sauteed the chicken, onion and garlic in a combination of olive oil, some of the marinade from the artichokes and white wine. I also added fresh mushrooms and spinach.
Just to keep it authentic Greek I substituted the Feta for standard Goat cheese and got rid of the Tomato idea (only in Italy) and substituted a home made goat's milk type maranara sauce. Fabulous. Harriet Green
use can tomatoes, more feta, mushrooms. doesn't need the artichokes.
I didn't stray too far from the original. I subed olive oil for the butter, sweet cherry tomatoes (sliced in half) for the large tomato, and used half the amount of pasta. I noticed that some people felt the need to add more liquid. Halving the pasta creates the perfect ratio of fixings to pasta, and is enough to feed four with leftovers. I forgot to add the salt, and it was still very flavorful, probably due to the feta. I am adding this to my regular rotation. It is easy and tasty. My 2 year old gobbled it up. Thanks!
Added black olives. Next time I am going to try green olives stuffed with garlic next time and simply leave out the garlic. Served with a variety of hummus and thin sliced pita bread.
I really am Greek, and it has been my experience that Greek food takes some time to prepare. This was really easy, and tasted great!
This recipe was really easy to follow, and the end result was fantastic! I followed the recommendations and used marinated artichokes and diced tomatoes...I also used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store instead of cooking my own...fantastic! It was even better the next day!
I love this! I have been making it for a few years now and it's always good. My step-daughter requests it when she comes for dinner. And any leftovers (if there are any) are even better.
My teen daughter said I could feed her this "every day for the rest of my life"! I sauted a chopped red pepper with the onion and garlic (to use it up, and I didn't have the artichokes). Next time I will add canned diced tomatoes, as my family said it could use more tomatoes. Also, I substituted chopped fresh basil for the parsley. It was delicious and hearty and fed a family of four with leftovers for lunch the next day.
Really good. I'll make it again. I added 1/2 cup chicken broth to make it a tad saucier and a little more garlic. Also added more feta on top to serve.
Wonderful recipe. I did make a few minor additions: I added chopped frozen spinach and a little chicken stock. Next time I will cut the lemon juice down a bit.
Delicious! I used shrimp instead of chicken and cut the pasta in half. I also added 4 cups of chopped fresh spinach and wilted it slightly at the end. I also increased the tomatoes and lemon juice and added a little lemon zest.
have to add twice as much tomato and feta than it says to. Also, have to add marinated artichoke hearts. It makes all the difference.
This pasta was bomb... We used marinated artichokes like everyone said, and poured some of the juice in when cooking the chicken, also used less pasta than called for.....very good easy recipe
This is VERY good, and very easy, so I make it often. Several reviews claim this is too dry if you use fresh tomato, but I haven't had that problem. I don't use the measurements here (I almost NEVER measure anything) so I can't guarantee you won't have that problem, but I'd recommend trying more than 1 tomato, and letting them cook down a little to release juices. I wouldn't recommend using canned tomatoes (whatever style) for this dish as it isn't meant to have a tomato SAUCE, and it would likely take away from the aesthetics, flavor, and texture of the dish. Also, the recipe calls for just plain canned artichokes. I always use marinated artichokes, and the marinade certainly creates depth of flavor, but likely helps with moisture as well.
The flavor of this was fantastic! However, it was a little dry. I will definitely be making this again, but I might use some half and half at the end to make it a little more saucy.
Delicious and aromatic!
Really good! I added a bit more spices and marinated artichoke hearts and more feta cheese and a tiny bit of evaporated milk at the end, as the others mentioned. It was a quick and easy meal. It would be good with frozen peas or fresh spinace.
This recipe is just like Greek Chicken Pasta on this site, except that it has butter instead of olive oil (less healthy), less oregano (less flavor), and it says that it's 4 servings. From a POUND of pasta? There was so little meat that my husband thought it was a vegetarian dish. I recommend HALVING the pasta for 4 servings or DOUBLING everything else for 8. Also, I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of the fresh - it's what I had on hand.
My husband and I both enjoyed this recipe very much! I followed some other reviewers' advice and used marinated artichoke hearts. I also used the oil from the artichoke hearts and a splash of olive oil (rather than butter) to saute the garlic, onions, and chicken in. Since it is the middle of winter, I used diced canned tomatoes rather than fresh and got the kind that are seasoned with basil, oregano, and garlic. It added a nice touch! To lighten up a tad I used the Ronzoni Smart Taste penne pasta (more fiber!) and reduced fat feta. This made 5-6 servings for us and also took a little under 45 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe! I will be adding this one in to my rotation!
This was great!! I did add about 1/4 - 1/2 cup of the pasta water just to make it a little more saucy. It was really good this way. Then, I had a happy accident. I left the burner on low while I was eating supper and didn't realize it was still heating away ... when I came back out to the kitchen and discovered it, all the liquid had been absorbed and it was amazing!!! So yummy! A definite keeper with that extra liquid and cooking time! Thanks so much!
Too Lemony
This was DE-LISH! Will definitely be making this again!!!!
Loved this! I did make a few changes, some because of other comments and others because of what I had on hand. I did use marinated artichokes and marinated the chicken pieces in the oil for about 60 minutes. I used a can of diced tomatoes (what I had on hand) and as I didn't have any lemon, I added about a cup of Greek olives, halved. I think they added the zip that I would have missed without the lemon. I also added extra feta cheese when serving. My 14 year old had three helpings!
Super easy, fresh, light tasting. I added sliced black olives to mine. Loved it!
I tried to following other reviews and I also made some changes since I didn't have some of the ingridents. My husband and kids loved the lemony taste to this. I used marinated hearts and used all of the juice from them to make it more saucy. Instead of using feta cheese I used crumbled blue cheese since that was all I had on hand and instead of using fresh parsley I used parsley flakes. The flavor to this recipe was exceptional. Will make it again.
Very tasty! We substituted Italian sausage for the chicken for a change of pace and used olive oil instead of butter. It definitely needed half the pasta and a little more feta and tomato for our personal preferences. Side note, don't warm too long after adding the feta, ours melted. But still very nice dish served with a crisp, green caesar salad. ENJOY!
Very bright tasting. I halved it and I still had 4 servings. I served it with eggplant and some garlic bread. If you left out the chicken it would make a great vegetarian dish.Thanks for posting
Absolutely LOVED this! Will definately make again.
There wasn't much sauce to go with the pasta in this recipe, so I added some heavy cream (about 1/4 cup) to the skillet after the chicken was cooked. The cream mellows the flavors and gives the dish some body.
This was fantastic. As a lover of both Greek food and pasta, I knew it was going to be a hit, and sure enough, I was right. Didn't have artichoke hearts, but sure enough I found some sundried tomatoes in a jar and used those instead of the regular tomatoes, and added in a can of pitted black olives for that extra Greek feel. Try adding a marinade (such as Paul Prudhomme's Poultry Magic) to the chicken too for a bit of extra flavour!
OMW...this is sooo good! Made for guests..everyone loved it! Will certainly make again! Thanks for sharing!
Nice recipe, but I made a few changes; I used 2 cans of chopped tomatoes instead of just 1 tomato, and olives instead of artichokes. I was surprised how creamy the sauce turned out with the feta cheese; very yummy!
SO easy and really tasty. Used 1 can diced tomatoes instead of the tomato and saved some of the water to help keep pasta from becoming dry. used fresh parsley and oregano. Next time will add mushrooms and olives.
This was good as is.
My husband found this recipe and we made it this evening. It's pretty good. We followed a few of the suggestions - we used a can of diced tomatoes plus we still added a chopped tomato. We also at the last minute added a can of tomato sauce - we needed more sauce. We also used a Rotini pasta and only used 12 ounces instead of 16 ounces. It came out pretty good. We may try some kalamata olives next time along with artichokes that are marinated instead of in water. All in all though - very good - I used all of the lemon it called for and didn't feel it was too much - I thought it actually gave it nice light flavor for summer. It's a keeper. Quick, easy and good!
This was good...I didn't love it, but it was good.
It's good, but you have to use good feta & the recipe seems a bit over-complicated. But overall, a yummy & filling dish.
I made this recipe once as is and L-O-V-E-D it!!! WOOOPS--that's not true. I guess I used yellow onion because I didn't have red onion. But we still loved it. I'm making it again with a few healthy changes. I'm taking the advice of some of the readers and using olive oil instead of butter and I'm going to be using whole wheat pasta because it's so much better for you and I think it tastes good. The serving number is off considerably but I appreciated it because I count on left overs for later. We had the left overs a couple of times over--stayed good for 2 days. I'm very thankful for this recipe. Also, I think this recipe should be skipped if you don't like artichokes. The artichokes are really what make the dish over-the-top!
