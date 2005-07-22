Greek Penne and Chicken

4.3
754 Ratings
  • 5 392
  • 4 255
  • 3 85
  • 2 15
  • 1 7

This is one of my favorite 'stand by' recipes. I keep the ingredients on hand to make a quick, delicious, satisfying meal.

Recipe by Jennifer

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook penne pasta until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat melt butter, add onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add chopped chicken and continue cooking, stirring occasionally until golden brown, about 5 to 6 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium- low. Drain and chop artichoke hearts and add them, chopped tomato, feta cheese, fresh parsley, lemon juice, dried oregano, and drained penne pasta to the large skillet. Cook until heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Season with salt and ground black pepper. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
685 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 96.2g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 826.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022