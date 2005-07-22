Greek Penne and Chicken

My family loved this! They said it tasted like something you might order at The Olive Garden, but even better! The artichokes really add something special to this dish. This recipe is supposed to serve 4, but the three of us all had two helpings, and there was enough leftover for at least two more. I made a few changes to the recipe, per several other reviews: 1. I used a whole 10 oz container of fresh cherry tomatoes (chopped in half). I don't think anyone else suggested this, but they went very well with this dish. 2. I went just a little bit heavier on the spices. 3. I used about 12 ounces of pasta, which is less than the recipe calls for but still plenty. 4. I flavored the chicken with salt, pepper and oregano and sauteed it in a mixture of olive oil and butter. REALLY good! 5. I added about 1/4 cup of heavy cream (per the suggestion of SEVERAL other reviews) right at the end so that the dish didn't turn out too dry. Delicious! Just make sure you have some extra feta cheese to crumble on top at the table.