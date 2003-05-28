Jo's Manicotti

4.4
19 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A recipe I put together based on my own personal taste. I buy an extra can of tomato sauce to serve at the table and let my guests add more sauce if they so desire!

Recipe by Jo dw

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot cook manicotti pasta with boiling salted water until al dente. Rinse with warm water and drain.

  • In a large bowl mix together ricotta cheese, eggs, onion, grated Romano cheese, chicken bouillon, garlic, thyme, ground black pepper, and spinach.

  • To assemble, fill manicotti noodles with cheese filling. Arrange noodles in a greased 9x13 inch pan. Pour tomato sauce down center of shells. Sprinkle with shredded Mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree(175 degree C) oven for 25 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 111.9mg; sodium 1061.6mg. Full Nutrition
