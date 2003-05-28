Jo's Manicotti
A recipe I put together based on my own personal taste. I buy an extra can of tomato sauce to serve at the table and let my guests add more sauce if they so desire!
I liked this alot and so did everybody who ate it, but the filling was a bit runny. Maybe the ricotta needs to be drained or something? I'll tweak it a little next time and try to firm up the filling. I'll definitely make it again though!Read More
way to watery i add 2 eggs to 32ounces didnt like this recipe mine was passed down from gernerations and havent found a better one to dateRead More
My family enjoyed this recipe but we decided to make our own speghetti sauce to add some extra flavor. We also used fresh mushrooms on top of this dish before cooking which made it very tasty.
The only addition to the filling that i made was to add some shredded mozarella to it. I used it inside eggplant rolatini, which i wrapped inside a lasagna noodle and covered with marinara and mozzarella. Fantastic!
I love the hint of thyme. After making this three times, I like it better with half the spinach and onion, and putting a little mozzarella (1/2 cup or so) into the cheese mixture. Thanks for the great recipe! Edited to Add: I just made this again, and for some reason I think I always missed the chicken bouillon powder. I used it this time and it was too salty. Was this recipe edited to include that? I would keep the bouillon powder out. It added a weird flavor.
I added crumbled bacon to the filling....wonderful!
Didn't like this at all! I was looking for something that tasted like what you would get out. I'll keep looking. It was bland.
awsome!
This was serious YUM! I skipped the chicken bouillon because it just seemed like an odd addition to me. I also added just a small pinch of minced garlic and added about 1/2 a cup of mozzarella to the filling. I used a bottle of butternut squash pasta sauce that I had for a long time that needed using instead of tomato sauce and it was scrumptious!
Delicious. My family loved them.
yummy
