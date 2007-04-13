Lighter Fettuccini Alfredo

123 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 28
  • 3 11
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

A low-fat pasta for garlic lovers. For variety, try shell or penne pasta.

By Linda Lou

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot of boiling salted water cook fettuccini until al dente. Drain.

  • Combine milk, cubed Neufchatel cheese, butter or margarine, garlic powder, onion powder, minced garlic, and salt. Stir until smooth. Stir in grated Parmesan cheese and cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until blended.

  • Toss pasta with Alfredo sauce and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 623.6mg. Full Nutrition
