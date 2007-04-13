Lighter Fettuccini Alfredo
A low-fat pasta for garlic lovers. For variety, try shell or penne pasta.
Neufchatel cheese is not the same thing as cream cheese, as a previous reviewer stated. It is similar but is lower in fat so if you are looking to cut calories, use the cheese in the recipe, not cream cheese.Read More
pretty good. i like the idea of using neufchatel as opposed to heavy cream. by the way, everyone, neufchatel cheese is just another name for cream cheese. like philedelphia cream cheese.Read More
This was great! I wasn't really sure about the instructions, so i put the milk, cream cheese, and butter in a pan, heated it enough to melt the butter, then whisked it all together. Then I added the powders and parmesan and heated it until it was all melted and creamy. I served it over angel hair pasta with peas and bacon pieces. It was great!!!
This was amazing. I scaled the recipe for 12 servings but only used 16 oz fettuccine b/c I added 16 oz frozen (thawed) broccoli cuts, 2 cups frozen peas, and 1 pound cooked shrimp. I increased the garlic to 2 tsp. and added 3/4 tsp. black pepper. The directions were a little unclear so here's what I did. Cut up the margarine and Neufchatel cheese and place in large saucepan with skim milk and minced garlic on medium heat stirring occasionally until butter melted, then stirred more often until the Neufchatel was a smooth creamy consistency. Next I added the onion salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and Parmesan cheese and whisked until smooth and melted turning the heat down to low. Once the sauce was finished I added the cooked shrimp and let heat through (about 2 minutes). Removed from heat and added cooked fettuccine with vegetables (which I cooked together by adding the broccoli for the last 4 minutes and the peas for the last 2 minutes to the pasta water). I'm glad I doubled the sauce recipe b/c it thickened up even more after it sat (on the warming zone on my stove) for a little why. Served with Parmesan Herb Bread (from the site). Will DEFINITELY be making this again; even though the shrimp was GREAT I might try chicken next time. Thanks for posting this low fat tasty alternative to this great dish.
This was fabulous! I used regular cream cheese instead (didn't have the low-fat) and cut the butter to 1/4 cup and it turned out wonderful!! It'll be a keeper for sure and I can now enjoy alfredo without having to go grocery shopping for whipping cream! BTW - the sauce came together in less time than it took to cut the cream cheese into cubes! LOL
This is my new favourite alfredo recipe! My grocery store didn't have any neufchatel, so I used a local organic soft goat cheese and it worked perfectly. I also added a bunch of chopped fresh spinach to the pasta and served it with Garlic Chicken (from this site). Fantastic!
This is very good, very easy and very filling! I melted the margarine and simmered the garlic in it for about 30 seconds. Then I added the milk, neufchatel cheese, garlic powder and 1/8 tsp. onion powder (not onion salt). I added some imitation crab meat and cooked until it was heated through, then added the parmesan cheese. I know it's less fattening than regular alfredo, but it's still very rich and flavorful. I did have some problems with the sauce separating, so next time I might reduce the margarine to just 1/4 cup. The thing I'm most amazed at is how quick it is to pull together!
Wow ! I tried this one for the first time tonight at a church potluck supper and all thought it was very tasty.I had no problems except I think I added too much extra parmesan then had to add some more of the skim milk as it was getting a little too thick.It was creamy and cheesy and I am amazed at how good it tasted without all the extra fat and calories of a recipe with heavy cream and butter.I will definitely make it again !!
I think I did something wrong, the sauce was not very creamy but tasted okay. I will try it again.
This is a fantastic recipe. I used light cream cheese instead of Neufchatel and served the sauce over penne pasta, sauteed chicken, and broccoli. It was much lighter than regular alfredo sauce without all the grease. A definite keeper.
This recipe is very quick to prepare with items that you usually have on hand. I decreased the butter to 4 T. and felt it needed a little black pepper, oregano and parsley to give it a little flair. It was best eaten right away when it was fresh.
My husband loves Fettuccini and turned up his nose when I said I was going to try a lighter version. After I made this, he asked me not to try the lighter version because this was his favorite! Delicious!
added grilled chicken breast and chopped up broccoli. Delicious!!
I made this recipe for my daughter and her friends for dinner and they inhaled it! I had to use 2% milk and added leftover grilled chicken breasts. Will make again.
I had been looking for a way to reduce fat and calories from alfredo sauce which is our favorite over pasta. This was a great way of doing that, and thanks for sharing. I enriched the dish with a small can of peas which I added along with the parmeggianno, yummy :)
Wonderful! Creamy, good consistency, & perfect taste.
as a previous reviewer suggested, I made this with the garlic chicken. Excellent combo! My 16 year old son asked me to find a fettuccini alfredo recipe and adored it! He took left overs to school for lunch the next two days! My other children ate it for "after school snack" as well. They demand it become a staple recipe. Definatey restuarant quality and very easy to make.
This is wonderful! A great way to cut fat and calories. I added about a half a cup more parmesan cheese. I will use this often! Thanks great recipe!
Delicious! This is so easy to make. I added 1 can of diced tomatoes this time and it was fabulous.
WOW! This is amazingly good! My family devoured it! The only thing is that it wasn't saucy enough. That may be because I cooked it too long? I can probably add milk to the leftovers and cream it back up. We are DEFINITELY calling this recipe a "keeper"!!!!
Quick and easy, yes. Alfredo, no. The sauce (and there's a lot of it) is overwhelmed by the cream-cheese-flavor of the Neufchatel. After a few bites, I felt like I was just eating a bar of cream cheese. Soon after, I returned to the kitchen and washed all the sauce off and down the drain so as not to waste a whole box of pasta. In the future, when looking to cut fat and calories, I will search out a different recipe... perhaps one that uses evaporated skim milk in place of heavy cream.
My family of 6 LOVED this easy recipe! Definitely a keeper! I used Smart Balance Light for the butter and it came out great with fewer calories. I added some peas and bacon (Hormel Real Crumbled Bacon-in a bag-usually found near the salad dressings in your grocery-it is very low fat). I also doubled the recipe and it worked out great with a pound of fettucine. Turned out like a healthy Carbonara. Thank you!!!
Very good! No need to salt noodles. Thickens as it cools. May need to thin it a bit with milk for next meal. Ate it as a meatless entree and served it with crusty garlic bread.
this was great and easy to make. used 16 oz pasta and there was plenty of sauce
This was very good and had a great, creamy texture. I sauteed 2 cloves crushed fresh garlic instead of powder & topped with chopped fresh cilantro. Easy & delicious!
Oh my gosh, this is yummy! I LOVE fettuccini alfredo, but I can count on one hand the number of times I've eaten it due to it being SO bad for you. This is a great lighter version, and I doesn't taste light! I did find the sauce to be a tad thick, but an exptra splash of milk would easily solve that problem. We added some veggies to the sauce for added nutrition and bulk, and it was fabulous - my 19-month old gobbled it up too, veggies and all!
I made this for supper tonight and my husband and I both agree that it has a good start for a great recipe but that the ingredient ratios need tweaking. The sauce was very thick and pasty. The Neufchatel cheese was overpowering. I think it could easily be reduced by half. I also added more seasoning, most notably white pepper and additional salt. The recipe also makes a very generous amount of sauce for the 12oz. of pasta called for. It was certainly very easy and if you like to experiment it might be worth your time.
Wonderful recipe! I used light philadelphia cream cheese because my local grocery store didn't carry neufchatel. I also didn't have onion salt or garlic powder around the house, but a little extra garlic and some regular salt did the trick just fine.
This was REALLLLLYYYY good!! A fast meal to make and you with ingredients you have on hand. Thank you!!!!!
We loved this! I used 1/3 less fat Philadelphia and about 1/4 cup of light butter. I also prepared the whole 16 oz box of pasta. We thought there was plenty of sauce. Also added chicken to make it a complete meal. This is best if eaten right after being prepared since it does get a little pasty after sitting for a while. We are going to try it with shrimp next time. Thanks for the recipe, my family loved it! And I felt good about less calories :)
I added frozen spinach and chopped carrots to the sauce, my kids were leary of the colors, but once they tasted it - ate it right up.
Did a "spin off" of this recipes. Changes were: real butter and added some crawfish tails cooked w/green onion. VERY, VERY GOOD. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is really good! Only things different I did was used only 1/4 cup of margarine so it wouldn't seperate a lot (as I've learned from trying other similar recipes) and added pepper, shrimp, and brocolli. I did fine the sauce extremely thick so I did end up having to add more milk to thin it out. But overall I loved the flavor and it was really easy and fast to make! I will be making this again!
SO easy to make!!!
Wow...this is really delicious and sooo easy! I've made it several times now and it's so awesome that it doesn't call for anything that I don't buy on a regular basis (like heavy whipping cream). I always seem to make it when I'm scrambling to make something for dinner and it always turns out to wonderful. I throw a few frozen chicken tenderloins on a skillet and saute them and some frozen broccoli in the microwave, smother it in this lower fat alfredo and voila...I've got a delicious meal in less than 20 minutes! AND my kids LOVE it! Thanks Linda Lou for sharing this!
This was tastey, to be sure. Pretty rich, but that's kind of what you expect from alfredo. I added basil. Yum! And I skipped the garlic powder and just used more minced garlic. Next time, I'll add a bit more milk. It's a pretty thick sauce and I think I'd prefer it a little thinner. It's a keeper, though. Oh, and yes, neufchatel cheese, though strikingly similar to cream cheese, is NOT cream cheese. Less fat. Found in refrigerated section with the cream cheese.
I make this recipe except no onion salt, and instead of margarine I use a cup of chicken broth. Let the whole thing simmer for about 5 minutes - thickens right up. Enough sauce for a pound of pasta. Also use light cream cheese. Delicious!
My family loves this recipe. I think we make it every other week. I cut the butter in half to reduce calories and it still turns out great.
Used 1/4 C butter instead of 1/2 like one reviewer did and it came out well - not as creamy as typical fettuccine, but I'm sure with the full 1/2 C it would be fine. The 1/4 C is still delicious and worth the loss in creaminess for the loss in calories. :) Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this recipe so many times since I've found it and it is a winner every time! Of course like a lot of people I've tweaked it to my tastes. I add in 1/4 - 1/2 cup of chopped chives then I sautee 1 and 1/2 to 2 lbs. of peeled shrimp and 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms in 1/2 cup of margarine with garlic powder. Then I pour the cooked fettucine, alfredo sauce, mix together and add more grated parmesan to top it of and 6 pieces of crisp cooked crumbled bacon. I made this last night and there was enough to serve 10 people at a potluck, but there was maybe a serving left over.
yumm!
This was such an excellent recipe!!! Much better than using all that heavy cream, i love the idea of light cream cheese and milk instead! The changes I made was to melt the butter in the sauce pan and allow the fresh garlic (i used 3 bulbs) to saute for about 3 min before adding the milk and cream cheese. I also wanted to increase the amount a bit so I added about 2 Tbsp flour to melted butter and 3 cups of milk instead of 2. This still created a very rich, creamy sauce that stuck perfectly to the pasta! This recipe will definitely be a keeper in my kitchen!!!
This was very easy and quick to make.. I will be making it again.
Delicious! We absolutely loved it! Will definitely make it again and again!
Really very good, especially for a lighter version. All three kids liked it, and nothing was left in the pot by the end of supper! Love the easiness of it, too! I didn't add the fresh garlic, and IMO the parmesan cheese needed to be decreased slightly - I thought it was a little too strong. I added a bit of extra milk to cut down the flavor. Again, though, very creamy, less guilt-inducing version of the original....I will definitely be making again!!
This version was very easy and quite tasty
I made some changes to this. I started with a few tablespoons of Smart Balance butter and sauteed two cloves of garlic and half a small onion. Then I added three handfuls of crimini mushrooms and continued to sautem adding sea salt and ground pepper to taste. I then included the neufchatel cheese, let it start to melt, added a cup of milk and then the cup of parm cheese. I had leftover salmon that I tore into small pieces and added it. The mixture was gloppy at this point, so I added another half cup of non-fat milk and it was heaven. Very versatile recipe!
Didn't care for this at all....just melt some cream cheese over the pasta - - not an alfredo substitute.
I scaled this down to a serving for 3 for my husband and I, used a little less Smart balance and had to sub evap. 2 pct. milk cuz that's all I had (these changes were just due to necessity). He doesn't like much of anything but told me I should make it again this week...YOWZA! Great!
This will be one of our go-to meals for busy nights. My whole family enjoyed it. Most of the items are staples around here, so that also earns bonus points in my book. It is a good basic recipe because, as many people have posted, you can add lots of different things.
Had to substitute 8oz goat cheese for Neufchatel,used 1/2 cup parmesan cheese instead of 1 cup, 2tbsp butter instead of 1/2 cup margarine. Also added 1/4 cup of chopped spinach. Result: totally rocked my world. Highly recommended!
This was excellent, didn't taste "light" at all. My husband raved about it and asked to put it in the rotation. I did a couple things to kick it up a little. First I cooked a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic and about a 1/4 yellow onion (chopped) in a little of the butter. After cooking for about 5 mins I added the rest of the butter (I only used 5 tablespoons vs 8 called for in recipe). Melted the butter, added skim milk and the rest of the ingredients. I added some frozen peas, cooked about 10 mins on low and then added some steamed broccoli at the end. Served with whole grain linguine and baked chicken that I coated with italian bread crumbs. I definitely recommend this one!
Great basic recipe. I added fresh mushrooms and two cans of clams with their juice, cut the cheese in half & still tasted great!
My boys love this sauce and will fight over the leftovers!
Fantastic. I love the Neufchatel cheese instead of cream. It's still luscious and creamy. I really didn't do much to tweak it, other than I added fresh nutmeg because I add that to practically everything! I'll never go back to the full fat version.
This was very good! I made it exactly as written. The sauce turned out way too thick, so next time I'll figure a way to thin it out. But the taste was great - tasted like Macaroni Grill alfredo to me.
So far this is the best alfredo recipe I've made. So glad it was "lighter" too. Bread crumbs on top would be good. Thanks for posting!
LOVED it!! I was in the mood for Alfredo and didn't have any heavy cream. This recipe was delicious and you never would have known that there was no heavy cream. I also used cream cheese because I didn't have the Neufchatel and I added shrimp. Hubby loved it also. This recipe is a keeper!!
Really good. This is my new go to for Alfredo.
My husband and I love this recipe and I recommend it to my family and friends. It's simple and oh so tasty. Fabulous!
No one would EVER guess that this was a lighter alfredo recipe. It came out VERY heavy, I think part of the issue was that the recipe yields about 1/3 more sauce than you need for 12 oz of pasta (something I didn't realize until after I poured the sauce over the fettuccine). The sauce itself was very tasty, but it was too much of something.
This is super easy to make and it is lower fat. I made it exactly as written. I will be using this inplace of store bought sauce.
This was quite good. The only thing I have to say negative is that it was a little on the thick side, but was very easily remedied! VERY good sauce!
Just as easy as Alfredo sauce in a jar!
Wonderful recipe - I made as written - didn't have fresh garlic so used powdered. Substituted sausage for chicken. Fantastic alfredo without all of the fat and calories!
Used regular cream cheese and penne pasta that I had on hand, and then followed the recipe as written. Tasted great. My 2 picky girls devoured it! Will definitely make often. Thanks for the recipe. Quick, easy and delicious. Just the kind of recipes I like!
This was too bland, and part of the deliciousness of fettuccine is the richness of the sauce.
Wow way too much margerine. I doubled the recipe but left the margerine the same and still ended up having to skim about 1/2 cup of melted oil off the surface before the sauce would come together. On the plus side, once I did this the flavor was great! I poured the sauce over cheese ravioli and baked it until bubbly. I would make this recipe again with a lot less margerine.
Made this tonight and it was excellent! My original recipe will always be my favorite..but it also has 40+g of fat more than this one. I didn't even feel like I was eating a lighter fettucini :) I only used 1/4 C. of butter and used whole wheat pasta. My husband loved it!
My girls loved this and it was not bad for a lighter fat version. Mixed with seasoned brocolli. I only used 1/4 of butter, but I did add in some extra fat free half and half to compensate for the added brocolli. I didn't want it too dry. I skipped the garlic/onion addition because the kids won't eat this way, and it was fine. I will definitley make this again.
Good recipe. Lighter and tastes better than some I've had at restaurants. The only thing I added was 1/2 tsp. of Tuscan Garlic Spice from Souther Living which was GREAT!! I also added cubed ham and served it over tortellini. Delicious. You can just add milk to make it thinner if needed. AND you have to use high heat and a whisk to get the neufchatel cheese to melt. It will melt.
Oh man! This was gooooood :) The only things I did different were: whole milk, butter, regular cream cheese, and 1/4 teaspoon onion powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt instead of onion salt.
Best light Alfredo I have had so far has a nice thick and creamy texture.I plan on making this again
Good but rich. Takes longer than you think for the neu. cheese to melt
I used fat free half and half, I can't believe it's not butter and ricotta instead of Neufatcel, but the result was amazing. Love it.
Excellent, easy recipe for garlic lovers like our family! As suggested, adding cooked chicken, beef, or seafood makes a delicious meal even better! Veggies such as broccoli & cauliflower are all good in it. I've used this recipe multiple times in multiple combinations & it's always well-received!
I followed this recipe closely as I could using what I had on hand, only increasing the garlic to 4 minced cloves and I omitted the garlic powder. I used 1/4 cup (four tablespoons) of butter instead of margerine (I almost NEVER have margerine on hand) and browned the garlic in the butter before adding the milk and low-fat cream cheese. I used 8 oz. whole wheat elbow macaroni instead of fettuccine pasta because that's what I had on hand. My family ate it and didn't give me a yes or no on wether they liked it, they were indifferent. My littlest scarfed it.
This recipe was great! I used spaghetti noodles and cream cheese because that is what I had at home added a little garlic salt and added mixed veggies to the pasta to give it a bit of color! I will make again. Love that it is low cal!
I used 2% milk, reg cream cheese, 1 stick of butter, no onion powder and no minced garlic, extra garlic powder and followed the rest of the recipe. I saved a cup of pasta water to thin the sauce. I only used maybe 3 TBL spoons of the water.
For all the people in America...there is no such thing as Alfredo in Italy. I am married to an Italian and we live in Rome and he has lived in his country his entire life. There is nothing called Alfredo over there that he recalls. It may be another way for Americans to make up a recipe and give it some sort of Italian name to sell it in restaurants. Such as saying Tuscan spices...no such thing.
Great recipe! After reading some reviews on here, I think there's some misconceptions. First, neufchatel cheese *is not* the same thing as cream cheese. It's closer in fat content to low-fat cream cheese and in the US is pretty close, but still not the same. Second, the purpose of this recipe---if for some reason you couldn't figure it out by the title---is a healthier, lower fat alternative to Alfredo sauces that are mostly heavy cream. Adding regular cream cheese and bacon pretty much defeats that purpose. May as well go with the heavy cream and get ready for your diabetes, heart attack and erectile dysfunction. But if you don't want the health problems and don't want to be a tubby land whale, this one is for you.
Very good. I like the consistency it wasn't runny. It was nice and thick. Others I've tried, are heavy on a buttery taste....this one was not. I followed the directions and did as on user did...I added peas and bacon.
I used 1% milk but did everything else exactly to recipe. It was fabulous!
Love this recipe and as with all recipe's that call for garlic I double that ingredient!
This was very delicious! I didn't have a full cup of parm so I used 1/2 cup of a parm,cheddar,tuscano blend from trader joe's and 1/2 cup of mozzarella. It blended together perfect. Will make again with the same cheeses.
This is pretty good but, I made a few substitutions based on what I had onhand. I used neufanchal cheese, 2% milk and a few tablespoons of butter. Garlic and whatever cheese blends I had onhand 5 blend Italian shredded cheese and some fresh grated parmesean. To thicken my sauce instead of flour I used cooked and pureed cauliflower. I use this sauce to serve stuffed spaghetti squash boats with alfredo Primavera..
excellent; I used 2 C of milk to thin out the sauce
AMAZING! Better than most restaurants! I always double my garlic and I don't know if I put too much parmesan in (I didn't measure this ingredient) or next time I'll add more milk to make it a little thinner.
Made it exactly as written. Added salt and pepper at the table. This was so good.
A very good alfredo sauce. And BTW, the guy who invented Philadelphia Cream Cheese was actually making Neufchatel cheese. He only named it Philadelphia Cream Cheese because that's where he was making it. So yeah, they are the same here in America. Real Neufchatel cream cheese is hard to find, and not the same thing as the Neufchatel found in Walmart's dairy section. So Philadelphia Cream Cheese is just the brand name of an American made Neufchatel cheese, and they are interchangeable.
Simple and delicious. Loved this recipe!
This was quick and easy to make and very good. Everything came together well. We added shrimp to the dish, sprinkled parsley from our garden on top, and voila, dinner was ready, with a side of green beans and a salad.
This was quite good; my whole family enjoyed it. I did have to add a bit of cornstarch, stirred into skim milk, to thicken it. I also added some pre-cooked shrimp I had on hand and made it shrimp fettuccini alfredo! Served with a green salad, it was a really tasty meal.
This was really delicious. I had some neufchatel cheese that I needed to use up, and I really didn't care about being low-fat so I used 2% milk and real butter (although I only used about 1/3 cup). I also added about 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg because I like that flavor in Alfredo. Cooked some chicken and broccoli with it. Will definitely make again next time I have neufchatel to use up!
I added fresh mushrooms and precooked fajita chicken breast slices (in frozen food section) to recipe. I sauteed sliced mushrooms and the minced garlic in about 1 tbsp of the reduced fat margarine, removed the mushrooms from pan and set aside, then continued with step 2 (in the same pan). After stirring other ingredients until smooth, I added mushrooms and chicken into mixture and cooked over low heat, stirring as needed to keep it from burning, until warm. Served over pasta per recipe. It was soooo good. I had leftovers that I froze in 1 serving containers. It tasted just as good reheated. Thank you Linda Lou for a tasty "lighter" recipe.
Cream cheese is the best way to make an alfredo sauce, in my opinion. This tasted rich and creamy , i could barely believe it was less fat than a traditional alfredo. I tossed in some steamed broccoli to get my kids to eat some veggies and when veggies are coated in this sauce, they ate them right up!
I have never written a review before but I just had to rate this one. This is fantastic!!! I did not change a thing and it is by far the very best alfredo sauce ever! My whole family loved it - so full of flavor, thick and creamy. The second time I made it I doubled the sauce and got double the pleasure! Thank you so much for sharing this awesome recipe!
Excellent! Added fresh squash and grilled chicken to Alfredo sauce. Will definitely make again!
We added just a bit of black pepper and lemon zest!
