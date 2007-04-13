Lighter Fettuccini Alfredo

This was amazing. I scaled the recipe for 12 servings but only used 16 oz fettuccine b/c I added 16 oz frozen (thawed) broccoli cuts, 2 cups frozen peas, and 1 pound cooked shrimp. I increased the garlic to 2 tsp. and added 3/4 tsp. black pepper. The directions were a little unclear so here's what I did. Cut up the margarine and Neufchatel cheese and place in large saucepan with skim milk and minced garlic on medium heat stirring occasionally until butter melted, then stirred more often until the Neufchatel was a smooth creamy consistency. Next I added the onion salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and Parmesan cheese and whisked until smooth and melted turning the heat down to low. Once the sauce was finished I added the cooked shrimp and let heat through (about 2 minutes). Removed from heat and added cooked fettuccine with vegetables (which I cooked together by adding the broccoli for the last 4 minutes and the peas for the last 2 minutes to the pasta water). I'm glad I doubled the sauce recipe b/c it thickened up even more after it sat (on the warming zone on my stove) for a little why. Served with Parmesan Herb Bread (from the site). Will DEFINITELY be making this again; even though the shrimp was GREAT I might try chicken next time. Thanks for posting this low fat tasty alternative to this great dish.