Pasta Broccoli Bake

4.1
64 Ratings
A quick to prepare casserole with broccoli and a flavorful cheese sauce. You will love the fact that you might already have all the ingredients needed for this recipe in your house.

Recipe by Donna

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot of boiling salted water cook rigatoni or fusilli pasta with one tablespoon of oil until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt butter or margarine. Stir in flour and milk and whisk until mixture boils and thickens. Add grated Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic salt, nutmeg, thyme and grated Cheddar cheese and stir until blended.

  • Add cooked broccoli and drained pasta to cheese sauce. Mix well. Pour into a greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with grated Swiss cheese.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees C(175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 1246.2mg. Full Nutrition
