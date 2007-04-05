Pasta Broccoli Bake
A quick to prepare casserole with broccoli and a flavorful cheese sauce. You will love the fact that you might already have all the ingredients needed for this recipe in your house.
Very Rich & Tasty! I doubled the amount of pasta and added about 1/2 tsp. of prepared mustard for some extra tang. I also cooked the broccoli with the pasta and added an onion. I've made this a couple of times and will definitely make this again.Read More
This recipe was pretty good. It tasted like a frozen dinner, ther's a lot to clean up and it isn't too healthy. On the other hand its very tasty! I suggest adding more veggies to counter act the unhealthyness; corn, peas, carrots, and cauliflower go well. Young kids would love it, and its a great way to get them to eat vegetables if you load the dish with more than broccoli(sauce covers their taste pretty well). And to make it a full dinner add some chicken. I was out of swiss so i sprinkled just a little bit of cheddar and bread crumbs on top. If you put too much it will cover the flavor of the sauce, which is cheesy enough, so it only adds unnessicary calories. The bread crumbs dry it out. I suggest not baking it, it only drys it out and heats up the kitchen. I give it a 4 and my mom gives it a 3. I don't think it makes the cut to make again.Read More
this was so good!! and so easy! the sauce took like 5 mins max then i was waiting forr the noodles to cook, so i had to keep stirring the sauce, so i would wait a few mins after you get the noodles going to start the sauce.
This is a great tasting and easy to make dinner. I added one can of drained and quartered artichoke hearts. We add artichokes to everything, this time it was perfect!
Yummy! I made the recipie exactly as written and it turned out great. It's very fattening, that's for sure! I will probably reduce the amount of butter I use next time and see how the dish turns out. Great side dish for a company meal. Will make again.
Thought this was a pretty good mac and cheese and veggies recipe. I always forget to get my mise en place before I start the roux. Then, I was scrambling to drain the broccoli as my roux was at a critical point. A few additions: thawed frozen spinach, and a can of small white beans for some protein not from cheese. The beans practically melted into the cheese. Delish.
Very good but very cheesy. Next time I would add some boneless chicken breasts and more veggies, but overall very good as is. Also the recipe calls for 1 tsp of salt and 1/2 tsp of garlic salt.. seemed like a lot of salt, especially with all that cheese, so I used a pinch of salt and subsituted garlic powder for the garlic salt and it was fine.
This is like "GLORY OF MAC &CHEESE" I DIDNT HAD SWISS CHEESE SO I GRATED SOME CHEDDAR ON THE TOP JUST BEFORE SERVING AND IT WAS BANGING I ALSO SKIP THE NUTMEG AND THYME WASNT SURE ABOUT THAT BUT IT WAS DELICIOUS
We made this with about 3/4 lb of broccoli and about 2 cups of fresh spinach instead of the full amount of broccoli which we didn't have. Chopped up the spinach in the food processor and then added it to the mix. We also put bread crumbs on top which were great.
This was so easy to make and very tasty! My family loved it, I will be making this again!
This has no taste to it at all. Will no make again.
This was great. Very tasty. My family loved it. I will make it again for sure.
Quite good - next time I will add more pasta and probably some chopped chicken breast.
From reading past reviews I added 1/8 tsp taragon, 1/4 red peppers, substituted 2 cloves fresh minced garlic, cut milk back to 2 cups and added 1/4 cup of chardonnay before adding the milk as to prevent curdling. It turned out very tasty. hubby and I gave it 4 stars, kids gave it 3.
This is basically glorified Mac and Cheese. Not bad, but not so amazing either. I added celery, onion, and carrots to mine, and used fresh garlic. I was not so pleased with the nutmeg flavor, and it was a bit bland. I would try using more spices next time and leave out the nutmeg.
This was a kid pleasing recipe. I used wheat pasta, frozen broccoli instead of fresh, fresh garlic and thyme, and also threw some panko bread crumbs on top. would make it again maybe with some variations. I agree chicken would also work as an addition.
The whole family loved it! I ommitted the nutmeg and thyme altogether and added 1/2 tsp. dry mustard. I substituted the garlic salt with two small cloves and added only 1 tsp of salt. Also, used an 8oz frozen pkg of broccoli and an 8 oz pkg of peas and carrots. Will Definitely Make Again!
Easy. Tastes good. The kids like it.
Very easy and will cook again. My household claimed this recipe to be a keeper.
Medium. Nothing very exciting, and nothing you couldn't make without less mess. The recipe called "Pasta con Broccoli" is better.
I did not like this at all. I won't try this again. The flavor was bad. Perhaps I did something wrong, but i don't know...
Nice twist on an old basic. I also did the mustard trick, and added extra broccoli and pasta.
This is tasty and VERY cheesy--next time I would decrease the amount of cheese sauce and/or add at least 25% more broccoli and pasta.
I love this recipe - so easy and it give me lots of left overs (I do scale the recipe down to 4 serves). I usually add more veges - roast pumpkin, corn, mushrooms and whatever else I have on hand. Also use a little less pasta and low fat milk & low fat cheese. Great for carbo loading!
Not fast to make at all, but worth the time and the three or more pots you have to mess up to make it. I was skeptical about the spices, but it all comes together very well.
Good broccoli side dish. Doubled shell pasta to 16 oz added 3/4 velveta and 1 can mushroom soup baked 375 40 minutes excellent. Big family here needed to make sure it would feed at least three nearly grown men.
This was a very good recipe, and I loved the cheese sauce. I replaced bowtie pasta and added some red pepper flakes for some more flavor. It was very rich and creamy, which allows me to not over indulge. I won't have to make it again for awhile since it is a large portion.
Pretty good...added Two cups of cubed chicken that I sautéed in olive oil and garlic. Also added 3 tablespoons of water because it seemed it may be dry once cooked. Teenage son loved It...
A big hit at my house. My carb-loving family couldn't get enough of it. :)
We just made this and I will definitely make it again!!! Sooo good and sooo cheesy!
Awesome! I added ground sirloin, and a little less broccoli.
Made this tonight for first time. We loved it and so simple to make. I did add some pinko to the top before placing in oven.
This bake is very good. I make a few minor changes and additions. I added half an onion chopped fine and fresh chopped garlic in place of garlic salt. I used the cheddar cheese and parmesan cheese only. I also added some cooked chicken. Delicious!
The whole family enjoyed this dish. One of our children recently became vegetarian, so I've been looking for recipes to add into the rotation that can work for everyone. This went over very well, and there is a lot of room to vary it up by adding different veggies or other fun ingredients. And it's fairly quick to make with ingredients we often have on hand anyway.
Very cheesy but good! I suggest adding more pasta too. I added snow peas, califlower, and carrots along with the broccoli. Makes a good amount.
DId not care for this at all. Added a lot more crushed garlic and 2 -3 T of dried Italian herbs, but it was still nothing to get excited about. Will not make again.
I made this recipe for Christmas and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe.
No not at, found it to be very bland.
This was a wonderful creamy dish. I added fresh garlic instead of garlic salt and used kashkeval cheese instead of swiss. Delicious!!!
Our kid doesn't like swiss cheese so we just used more cheddar, but otherwise stuck to the recipe and found it flavorful and hardy.
I used soy milk and soy cheese. I also added in the mixture a cup of spinach, frozen, thawed and procedded in food prcessor. It's really good and highly recommended.
This was excellent. I chopped a carrot and added it to the pan of pasta with the broccoli to save time and trouble so everything cooked together. Used grated cheddar in sauce and sprinkled parmesan on top. Will make often as this can be adapted with whatever veg you happen to have on hand. Thanks for recipe.
This was easy to make. I added pablo bread crumbs then browned them
I made a half yield version of the recipe. It's in the oven now.
I tried this recipe, it was a little bland, so I added some crab meat sauteed in garlic and onions.
This is an excellent recipe. It's also a great way to add broccoli to a macaroni and cheese dish. I enjoyed it very much. It's also a good lenten dish. I will keep this recipe handy.
I took this to a gathering and everyone loved it!
