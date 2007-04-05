Pasta Broccoli Bake

This recipe was pretty good. It tasted like a frozen dinner, ther's a lot to clean up and it isn't too healthy. On the other hand its very tasty! I suggest adding more veggies to counter act the unhealthyness; corn, peas, carrots, and cauliflower go well. Young kids would love it, and its a great way to get them to eat vegetables if you load the dish with more than broccoli(sauce covers their taste pretty well). And to make it a full dinner add some chicken. I was out of swiss so i sprinkled just a little bit of cheddar and bread crumbs on top. If you put too much it will cover the flavor of the sauce, which is cheesy enough, so it only adds unnessicary calories. The bread crumbs dry it out. I suggest not baking it, it only drys it out and heats up the kitchen. I give it a 4 and my mom gives it a 3. I don't think it makes the cut to make again.

