Linguine Pescadoro
A linguine pasta with a feast of seafood: clams, shrimp, and scallops.
A linguine pasta with a feast of seafood: clams, shrimp, and scallops.
Excellent flavor! We are garlic lovers, so I loaded it up with extra garlic. I also used 2-10 oz cans of baby clams, 1/2 lb of salad shrimp (will go to medium size next time), and 1 lb of scallops. Seemed like a lot of seafood when first mixed, but wished for even more when we served it up.Read More
This recipe has promise, but it's terrible as listed. It was far too salty and "clammy" (don't get me wrong, i LOVE clams, it's just that the entire dish tasted like clams.) I think i'll make this again but modify it severly! Like not adding olives (they were big time yuck!) and adding chicken broth or vegetable broth or white wine instead of half or the majority of the clam juice. I used tiger prawns instead of salad shrimp, and i'm glad i did. I also added scallops and maybe next time i'll add muscles or crab. Also, i wouldn't mix the pasta and the sauce. It just ends up rather childish.Read More
Excellent flavor! We are garlic lovers, so I loaded it up with extra garlic. I also used 2-10 oz cans of baby clams, 1/2 lb of salad shrimp (will go to medium size next time), and 1 lb of scallops. Seemed like a lot of seafood when first mixed, but wished for even more when we served it up.
This recipe turned out wonderful! I had to substitute tiger shrimp for the scallops, but it still turned out awesome! A keeper...
This recipe is delicious....I plan to use it again. Instead of crushed tomatoes, I used the can of peeled plum tomatoes, cut up. Also, plan to use more shrimp and scallops. Will also use medium shrimp instead of the small ones.
FABULOUS! Didn't change a thing...we couldn't get enough! One thing: I used fresh lemon zest and that absolutely makes this dish sing. In emergencies, I do use the dried stuff but really wanted to make this as written and am so glad I did. Thank you so much for sharing this with the rest of us!
Wonderful balance of flavor, super simple to put together. I used more garlic and crushed red pepper. We only use about 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest. I had a lot more seafood than called for and I am glad I did. Recipe is a little light for us. Fantastic meal we look forward to having again!***update*** We make this every week now - we have added some chicken broth, about 14 ozs, and a cup of white wine. The addition of a few tablespoons chopped fresh parsley and fresh basil take this straight to the top of our favorite recipes list. We are now perfectly pleased with the recipe.
Great recipe, very flavorful. I substituted canned clams for the fresh and added one tablespoon butter. Will make again, Thanks!!
Great recipe even without olives and lemon zest. I did have to add a can of tomato soup (wish I had more crushed or diced tomato's) since it didn't make enough sauce for the pasta.
This was wonderful! My husband was proud to bring this to work for leftovers. My kids enjoyd this as well. This is definetly a keeper!
This tasted even better than our favorite Italian Restaurant makes it. I added extra garlic and a lot of fresh basil and parsley in addition to the Italian Seasoning. I reduced the lemon zest to 1 teaspoon and left everything else the same. Thanks!!
This recipe has promise, but it's terrible as listed. It was far too salty and "clammy" (don't get me wrong, i LOVE clams, it's just that the entire dish tasted like clams.) I think i'll make this again but modify it severly! Like not adding olives (they were big time yuck!) and adding chicken broth or vegetable broth or white wine instead of half or the majority of the clam juice. I used tiger prawns instead of salad shrimp, and i'm glad i did. I also added scallops and maybe next time i'll add muscles or crab. Also, i wouldn't mix the pasta and the sauce. It just ends up rather childish.
I LOVE this recipe! I have been trying to duplicate a dish that my husband and I had at the Cannon Beach Hotel on the Oregon Coast a few summers ago... and this is IT!! They served it family style to the two of us with crusty bread and a glass of wine... now I can do the same at home! The only change I made was to use 31-40 count shrimp instead of the little salad shrimp. Thanks SO much!!
Excellent recipe. We substituted mussels for the scallops, but both would be better if you had them.
We give this 4 1/2 stars. It had a little bite to it which was nice. Looking forward to having leftovers tomorrow as I hear it tastes better after sitting overnight.
This was alright. I made it as directed, but it was bland and needed a lot of doctoring. I probably tripled the seasonings, and added 1/2 cup white wine. I like the idea of this recipe, but I'll keep looking.
Very tasty but a little on the lemon-y side. As typical with red sauce - the dish actually tasted better when it was reheated!
This was good and quick. I did not have scallops so I increased the clams and shrimp. I added mushrooms, diced tomato and a few good splashes of wine. Since this was a last minute dinner I had to use what I had on hand, so I used marinara in place of the puree. Next time I will probably add a small amount of tomato paste and will make sure I have scallops. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This recipe was really nice. I loved it. It was just a tiny bit bland, but other than that, the taste was perfect. I saved some as well, so I just heated it up to eat it again. Wonderful recipe! I didn't substitute anything..
Very tasty! I also used less clam juice (left out the juice from the whole clams) and no scallops and added extra shrimp. It had plenty of clam flavor.
Loved this! We live down in the islands so it's a little difficult to get ingredients/tools, and we are gluten free so we had to make a few changes. We used brown rice penne instead of linguine to make it a little healthier. Added onions and extra garlic. Omitted the black olives and added extra wine and lemon juice (no zest) with less oil. Used tilapia instead of scallops and two fresh tomatoes plus 1 ounce sundried tomatoes instead of canned. Also took advice and used larger shrimp. It was delicious.
added red wine, just clams and lots of garlic-yum
Simple recipe. Flavor was lacking.
This recipe was easy and delicious - restaurant quality for sure! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect!
I made this dish over the weekend and my husband went nuts over it. I made a few changes. Only used 1/2 cup of clam juice and substituted the other 1/2 cup with white wine. Uped the crushed red pepper from 1/4 to 1/2. Used fresh shrimp instead of canned.
We really enjoyed this recipes, but doctored it up a bit. Doubled the amount of seafood and the red pepper. Even the kids loved it!
This recipe was excellent!!! Served it as part of my Christmas eve dinner. Everyone loved it.
I used just 1 can of clam juice and strained the other. I used less olives and instead of crushed tomaotes I used diced can tomatoes with balsamic. I had fetticini instead of linguini as well. Very good. We will make again and again.
We enjoyed this very much and will make again!
I'd give it 6 * if I could. I used 1/2 raw and 1/2 cooked shrimp. No scallops, 2 cans of minced clams and home canned tomatoes. No lemon zest either. Just warmed the cooked shrimp and clams, if you cook them too long they become rubbery. 3 out of 4 in this house loved it, don't go by the 4th. Could have used a touch more red pepper for more zip.
This is easier than what it may look. I changed it up a bit by leaving out olives and by putting the tomotoes in food processor to make it more saucy. I did not use all the clam juice that would have definately been to much and I didn't have scallops so i used more regular sized shrimp. This makes a lot but very good dish.
Wow, this was delicious and very easy to prepare!
This was just as good as, if not better, than the dish we always order at Carrabas. Who knew it would be this easy? I did make some mods: I love lots of sauce & stuff, so I only used 8 oz dry linguine for the entire sauce recipe; also added 1 large chopped fresh tomato; didn't have italian seasonings, so just sprinkle a little of rosemary, sage, marjoram, oregano, basil - basically whatever I could find) - and this added lots of yummy flavors. The lemon zest is a must - that must be the secret ingredient in restaurant recipes. Next time, I plan to add clams first, then a few minutes later scallops, then lastly, just right before serving, shrimps b/c my shrimps (I used tiger) became a tad overcooked. Also will kick it up a notch with more red pepper/cayenne next time. But overall, a simple scrumptious recipe that both my husband and I loved - so much so that we ate it for dinner, lunch, and dinner again b/c it made that much! Thanks for sharing it!
Loved it enough to make it for friends tonight. I will increase the scallops, decrease the clams, add crab and toss some mussels on the side. The best recipes are the ones you can play with.
I have made this dish for my husband many times now..it is one of his favorites!! Last night I added one can of the Progresso White Clam Sauce instead of the minced clams and it was great! Added a richness to the flavor. Make sure you have extra bread to soak up the juice!!
This is a great recipe. Absolutely delicious!
Awesome recipe!!! I added white wine to this also.
Delicious! Too many olives tho'. Next time I'll use half a can instead of the whole one.
A bit too lemony by itself, but just perfect with a bit of parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. I will probably use a little less lemon zest next time, but very good! I think it's even a little better reheated.
I served this a year ago at a family reunion dinner and now it has become a regular at our gatherings! We love all that seafood, except I used raw shrimp rather than salad shrimp!
This recipe is super easy and has great flavor. Guests will think you spent hours vs the actual 45 minutes start to finish. It is very close to the traditional offering at Urichio's in downtown Bakersfield, which is truly outstanding! The main differences being diced tomatoes and calamari rings and tentacles, which I added. Definitely a must-try!!
We loved the flavor of this sauce...but will cut the anount of canned clams in half next time...personal preference. This was so easy to prepare! I'm going to add it to my recipes that are good for entertaining. Thanks!
Love this recipe! It was easy to prepare but tasted like it took hours. The only thing I didn't have was the crushed tomatoes, but not to worry, I just cut up some grape tomatoes I had and cooked them down in olive oil and a little butter before adding the other ingredients. Also left out the black olives, as my husband doesn't like them. Will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing.
Five stars on the base recipe, and five plus on the tweaks! I made as written but added some shallot, more red pepper flake, onion powder, and oregano. Skipped the whole clams and just used minced. I added a tablespoonof sugar to sweeten and cut the acidity, and a splash of heavy cream to blush. Lots of fresh basil too. Yummy, hubs had a record three servings!
This is really good-love the seafood and pasta!
It was so good! I did go a little heavy handed on the seasonings. I like it a tab bit spicer and I added mussels.
Excellent recipe! I added more shrimp and used medium-sized, plus I used a different pasta but the results were wonderful!
Very good!!
Very Very good! Had lots of seafood in it! Will be making this one again!
Absolutely delicious! I did add about quarter to a half cup of white wine along with a good teaspoon of Better Than Chicken bouillon. I didn’t have a second can of clams so added a little extra bottled clam juice. I also didn’t have the olives. I used a bag of mixed seafood from Trader Joe’s with about a half pound of frozen prawns. This was an amazing dish and I will make it again a lot. Thanks for the recipe!
Great dish!! But beware....don't make it for your friends or they won't stop asking for it.
MY HUSBAND LOVED IT! EASY AND GREAT, THANKS
Great recipe! I was looking for a recipe that was like the seafood platter my husband loves at our favorite Italian restaurant. I've made it for many different family members and all loved it. I've used scallops, shrimp, crab, leftover lobster & mussels at different times. Always a hit. Thanks!
Loved it. Added one cup of white wine, 12 0z of chicken broth, some basil and an Alaskan must.....King Crab. OMG!!!!
Excellent. We really loved this recipe all the flavors just fit together perfectly.
We loved this just as it is. I usually feel the need to tweak most recipes but this one was right on. Next time I may use a little more red pepper flakes, otherwise no changes.
Very tasty! I forgot to put the clam juice in it the first time. Very different taste with the clam juice.
This is a most excellent recipe. My wife and I enjoyed this wonderful pasta and seafood.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections