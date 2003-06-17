Linguine Pescadoro

This was just as good as, if not better, than the dish we always order at Carrabas. Who knew it would be this easy? I did make some mods: I love lots of sauce & stuff, so I only used 8 oz dry linguine for the entire sauce recipe; also added 1 large chopped fresh tomato; didn't have italian seasonings, so just sprinkle a little of rosemary, sage, marjoram, oregano, basil - basically whatever I could find) - and this added lots of yummy flavors. The lemon zest is a must - that must be the secret ingredient in restaurant recipes. Next time, I plan to add clams first, then a few minutes later scallops, then lastly, just right before serving, shrimps b/c my shrimps (I used tiger) became a tad overcooked. Also will kick it up a notch with more red pepper/cayenne next time. But overall, a simple scrumptious recipe that both my husband and I loved - so much so that we ate it for dinner, lunch, and dinner again b/c it made that much! Thanks for sharing it!