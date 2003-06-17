Linguine Pescadoro

A linguine pasta with a feast of seafood: clams, shrimp, and scallops.

By Donna

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • In a large pot of boiling salted water cook linguini until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a heavy saucepan over medium heat saute garlic in olive oil until garlic softens. Add Italian seasoning, thyme, crushed red pepper flakes, crushed tomatoes, black olives, and the juice from both cans of clams. Simmer for 15 minutes. Mix in canned clams, shrimp, scallops, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for an additional 15 minutes or until shrimp and clams are cooked.

  • Toss cooked and drained linguine pasta over seafood sauce. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 70.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 92.9mg; sodium 760mg. Full Nutrition
