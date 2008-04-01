I wish I had found this recipe years ago. I love making turkey noodle soup out of leftover turkey after Thanksgiving. I had an extra turkey in the freezer and decided to make it over Easter week. We were away at a lake cabin and I figured it would give us lots of leftovers. I was tired of buying expensive egg noodles at the store and thought to look on allrecipes to see if I could make my own. Boy am I glad I did. This dough is so easy to work with. I've made homemade pasta before, but always with a pasta maker which is a bit of a hassle. This was the easiest recipe. The dough was so nice, I was able to roll it out with a wine bottle since we have no rolling pin at the lake. Then I simply cut up the noodles with kitchen shears. Worked great. The only compliant I had was that the noodles were a little tough, however, by the time we got to the second bowl they had softened up. I just didn't realize how long I needed to cook them. Most homemade pasta I've made doesn't take long to cook. These take longer, but hold up nicely to reheating. If you've been wanting to learn how to make your own noodles for homemade soup, this is the recipe to use! Thanks so much for sharing.