This is your basic old fashioned recipe for egg noodles, just like grammy used to make! Try making them next time you prepare your favorite soup or stew. Don't forget that fresh pasta cooks much quicker than dried! You may use a dough hook attachment on your electric mixer or your hands to make the pasta dough.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour and salt. Add the beaten egg, milk, and butter. Knead dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Let rest in a covered bowl for 10 minutes.

  • On a floured surface, roll out to 1/8 or 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into desired lengths and shapes.

  • Allow to air dry before cooking.

  • To cook fresh pasta, in a large pot with boiling salted water cook until al dente.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 58.9mg; sodium 39.7mg. Full Nutrition
