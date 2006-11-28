Tomutter Pasta
Kids will eat this tomato sauce and butter sauce. Serve it with your favorite pasta. Adjust the amounts of tomato sauce and butter to your liking after you make it a few times.
This recipe serves as an excellent base. I sauteed garlic and onion in butter before adding the sauce and butter. When the sauce was done, I turned off the heat and stirred in 1/2 cup cream and 2 tbsps chopped cilantro. Now that was yummy, not only did the kids like it but the grown ups too!Read More
This was interesting. As the recipe is it didn't have much taste so I added some garlic, a little sugar (it was bitter) and a little Italian seasoning. Not bad for sauce you make in five minutes.Read More
I will never buy ready made sauce again! This is a wonderful sauce or use it as a base as I did. I browned some Italian sausage. Removed from the pan and added some stir-fry veggies and the butter. When tender, added the tomato sauce. Then added the sausage and pasta. No need to add any salt or other spices, which are all in the sausage. It was so good!
This is an old favorite of mine, my grandmother would make it for my cousins and I all the time. We called in cremets and tomato sauce. I make it all the time on the weekends now when my daughter wants a quick spaghetti meal, only thing is we use elbow macaroni, and add pepper to the sauce. I still love it to this day!
Great for kids as they often refuse my regular sauce with chunks of vegetables and lots of spices.
It was so simple. A five minute sauce. I made a few minor changes. I used oregano, basil and garlic in tomato sauce and added a dash of lemon to give it a kick, but i wonder if theres anything I could add to thicken it up? That would make it perfect
So simple, so comfortingly wonderful.
This was a great base for a sauce. I added a can of mushrooms, some garlic powder and onion powder, two tablespoons of butter, and artichoke hearts. My husband loved it! I can't give it five stars because I'm not sure how it would have tasted if I hadn't added the ingredients that I did. My husband particularly loved the artichoke hearts. I love mushrooms in everything!
Super easy and super yummy!
This sauce is an excellent base for a really good quick meal. And I mean REALLY quick. I actually microwave the sauce instead of simmering it and it tastes just as good. We eat is as-is or add some basil and oregano. I've even tossed in some cooked bacon for a quickie carbonara. Tonight I put on some romano cheese and it was great.
This was great. I had 1/4 of a jar of store bought pasta sauce leftover so I used that in place of the tomato sauce, but I think it would be just as good with the tomato sauce. My oldest daughter wouldn't eat it (and i even used her favorite pasta), but my youngest daughter loved it and so did the rest of the family.
How easy can it be? How little do you need? Now I'll alwyas have a yummy dinner in the pantry, no matter how tired I am, or how long it's been since I went to the grocery store! Thanks!
This is a good quick meal for the children -- I upped the butter by two tablespoons and added some garlic and onion powder. A dash of Parmesan cheese is good too.
I added just a few spices and some cream cheese and it was delicous!! My extremely pick 4 year old even love it!!
1 stick butter to a 29 oz can of red gold tomato sauce added parsley, oregano, garlic pepper, and mrs dash spicy mix... Very good.
I made this sauce as written first, but it was awfully bland. I added some onion soup mix (about three tbs) and a bit of sour cream. Now it was great! The kids loved it that way. I'm not sure if the butter really added anything to the flavor. I gave it three stars because as written it's really not good, but it's a good base to make it your own.
I did make it using the butter with the tomato sauce. I added Italian seasoning, salt and sugar to the sauce. I topped with Parmesan. It was okay and something I would make again fora quick meal.
This is an old recipe but I love it... with the addition of a good handful of shredded cheese. I use sharp cheddar but any cheese you like will work. It melts well into the sauce once it's bubbly and tastes very similar to a store bought "O" shaped pasta in cans.
I did make a few changes....I sauteed a diced onion in a Tbsp of Olive Oil, added a tsp of mined garlic and a couple diced fresh basil leaves. Then I added the tomato sauce and butter per the recipe....and one drained can of diced tomatoes. It was very good, but then I added a tsp of sugar and about 1/2 cup Parmesan/Romano cheese to the sauce. OMG....delicious!! I will definitely make this again and again!
I've always felt my pasta was missing something when I would just use regular store bought sauces (obviously not being home-made is the reason for that, but I've still tasted some pretty good pasta using store bought sauce). But the butter is what definitely puts a spin on it! I can't believe I hadn't thought to do this yet! I love creamy everything! So butter is a great addition. I also added a teeny bit of coconut milk and some black pepper (as I read in someone's comment). I added parmesan cheese once served, and I'm loving it!
