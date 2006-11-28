Tomutter Pasta

27 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Kids will eat this tomato sauce and butter sauce. Serve it with your favorite pasta. Adjust the amounts of tomato sauce and butter to your liking after you make it a few times.

By Isabel Anderson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook pasta until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan mix together the tomato sauce and butter. Simmer for 1 or 2 minutes.

  • Combine the cool and drained pasta with the tomato sauce. Cool for 5 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 85.8g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 539mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022