I have been looking for just the right pierogi dough for years... and this is pretty close to my Polish grandmas recipe! ( and the best I have found on this site) It was difficult to get mixed initially, but I finally just added water, divided it in 1/3's, and kneaded flour back in till it was smooth and easy to work with. A few suggestions for those of us who are pierogi-challenged: I squeeze or roll the fillings into lots of aprox 1 Tbsp balls, which moves things along quickly once you get rolling- just grab a ball of filling and wrap the dough around it. ( neater too ) Secondly- rather than cut out circles, I set a ball of filling about an inch from an edge, fold the dough over it, then use the glass to cut a half-moon, and pinch the edges together. I boil them and let them drain/dry on a cooling rack, then transfer them to wax paper. Less problem with the underside getting soggy. I use my own fillings- but the recipe for the dough is great! Not a leak in the batchh!