Pierogi I

A delicious filled dumpling made from fresh pasta. These take time, but are so worth it! Fill with Sauerkraut Filling or Potato and Cheese Filling. To freeze, place uncooked pierogies in melted butter. Cool, and place in freezer bags. The butter will keep them from sticking.

By Jill

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, carton sour cream, and salt. Stir in flour and warm water. Add water until dough feels like velvet. Turn out onto a lightly floured board, and knead until smooth. Roll out to a 1/8 to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out 3 1/2 inch circles with either the top of a glass or a biscuit cutter. Cover with waxed paper to prevent drying out if not filling immediately.

  • Place 1 or 2 tablespoons filling on one side of a circle of dough. Fold over, and seal by pressing the edges with a fork. Repeat until ingredients are used.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Immerse pierogi. Cook until the dumplings float to the surface. (See Cook's Note for tips on freezing extra pierogies.)

Tips

Get the recipe for Sauerkraut Filling for Pierogi.

Get the recipe for Potato and Cheese Filling for Pierogi.

To freeze pierogies: grease a baking dish with melted butter and top with chopped onions. Layer cooked pierogies in the dish, adding more melted butter and onions in between layers. When cool, divide into freezer bags; the butter will keep the pierogies from sticking, and when you thaw them, the contents of the bag can be placed in a skillet for easy reheating.

