This recipe is so quick and delicious. It's been in my family for years! I serve it with garlic bread or Mexican cornbread.

By Lori

5
5 to 7 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook egg noodles until al dente. Drain well.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook meat with seasoning salt, black pepper, and garlic powder until brown. Add the cans of Mexican-style corn, tomatoes with green chilies and mix well.

  • Pour mixture into casserole dish prepared with butter spray. Arrange sliced processed cheese food on top. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degree F(190 degrees C) oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Stir and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
656 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 143.6mg; sodium 1407mg. Full Nutrition
