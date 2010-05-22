Tallerine
This recipe is so quick and delicious. It's been in my family for years! I serve it with garlic bread or Mexican cornbread.
Like some others, I adjusted the recipe to what I had and prefer. Had leftover corn-on-the cob and cut that to use, not canned. Used our own home canned tomatoes so no green chillies. Added some salsa and chili powder to it. Used far less egg noodles. Want more meat then noodles/carbs. Used real cheese, shredded 2% fat instead of fake cheese. Taste great and worked well! Will likely make againRead More
Simple and tasty! I sautéed an onion and 2 cloves of garlic (instead of garlic powder), then added ground turkey. I then added some chili powder and cumin with the corn (about ½ a can) and tomatoes. As for the cheese, I used a Mexican 4 cheese blend instead of velveeta. I only used one pot – one that could be both on the stovetop and the oven – I’m lazy that way. Also I did not use noodles as I am a lo-carber. I liked it and it was fairly easy to do…nice for a weekday meal.Read More
Very good. I used about 8oz of egg noodles and it was enough for us.
Very flavorful. I added a second can of diced tomatoes w/ green chiles and also mixed and melted a block of cream cheese in the pan before baking. Turned out GREAT!! Thanks for sharing!:)
Solid staple meal - will keep this and use it over and over we used ground turkey and it was very good
Very good . . . we couldn't find mexican corn, so used regular yellow canned corn. The sweetness of the corn mixed very well with the spice of the green chilies. I will make it again!
Good recipe. I added monterey jack instead fake cheese and a can of black olives.
Great taste I made as is. Everyone at church enjoyed it even the kids.
a part of our weekly menu! excellent!
I really liked this because it was so easy, but I made a few adjustments. I added onions, cumin and some sliced jalepenos to the meat. I also used elbow macaroni since that's what I had available. I didn't have mexicorn so I used sweet corn, and I took another reviewers advice and added some cream cheese to the bottom of the pan. It tasted great!
This was pretty good. Too much corn was the only complaint from the table. This didn't make our favorites but we'd eat it again. Easy and used common ingredients in my pantry. Thanks for a nice hot meal.
very easy, very good
This recipe received three stars since my 3 and 6 yr olds ate their dinner. My husband and I did not finish ours and my husband always cleans his plate. I wish I went with the other reviewers and used real cheese but I did what the recipe said. I found out tonight that we are not Velvetta eaters. For future preparations I would omit Velvetta and use 6oz shredded cheddar with 2T cream cheese to add creaminess. Also I would add 1/4 cup onions and 1 garlic clove to the meat when browning and add 1/2 tsp each of cumin and chili powder. Picture attached.
