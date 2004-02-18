Simple Red Sauce with Pasta

A delicious, easy sauce that works every time. The key to this recipe is fresh ingredients and a healthy appetite!

Recipe by Dayna Kennison

4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook penne pasta until al dente. Drain well.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium skillet cook the bacon strips until mostly cooked, but not crisp. Remove from pan, break into bite size pieces. Drain bacon grease from pan. Return cooked bacon to pan, add minced garlic, chopped red onion, olive oil and chili pepper. Saute until onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes, 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Pour ingredients into a large bowl. Add additional grated Parmesan cheese to top and serve immediately over cooked and drained pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
740 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 89.7g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 39.6mg; sodium 553.5mg. Full Nutrition
