Simple Red Sauce with Pasta

This was AMAZING! I was really pressed for time when I made this for another couple my husband and I had over for dinner. I picked this recipe without giving it much thought so I could at least use my own sauce on what I thought was going to be spaghetti. I'm glad I didn't read the ingredients more closely, or I would have been afraid to try out something different at the last minute (the name deceived me , thinking it would be a marinara-type sauce). It isn't very saucy, but I made sure to mix it up well and added a little olive oil to the pasta to coat before I added it. I also cooked up some italian sausage and put that in with it, and it turned out great! Everyone went back for seconds. I will definitely make this again!