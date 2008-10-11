Pecos Pasta
A fast dish to prepare when you are short on time, but still need to provide a hot, nutritious meal.
A fast dish to prepare when you are short on time, but still need to provide a hot, nutritious meal.
I've made this for years, but with a few different variations. 1st and most importantly, I put ground beef in mine along with 1 chili seasoning for every lb. of beef. 2nd, loads of cheddar chz. 3rd, I prefer the texture of the rotini noodle to elbow macaroni. Then I top it off with extra cheddar and some hot giardiniera. I find this to be a much more satisfying meal. I usually make enough to be frozen and reheated at a later date. P.S. ALL my friends RAVE about this! I guess what I really transformed this into is a glorified chili but it's AWESOME.... ENJOY!!!!Read More
It was pretty good. Tasted like it was missing something though.Read More
I've made this for years, but with a few different variations. 1st and most importantly, I put ground beef in mine along with 1 chili seasoning for every lb. of beef. 2nd, loads of cheddar chz. 3rd, I prefer the texture of the rotini noodle to elbow macaroni. Then I top it off with extra cheddar and some hot giardiniera. I find this to be a much more satisfying meal. I usually make enough to be frozen and reheated at a later date. P.S. ALL my friends RAVE about this! I guess what I really transformed this into is a glorified chili but it's AWESOME.... ENJOY!!!!
Been making this for years, it's a great easy dish. I've always spiced it up with some extra chopped red chilies and also cover with shredded cheddar.
It was pretty good. Tasted like it was missing something though.
My family didn't care for this recipe but I thought it was okay. It was a bit on the dry side but it's easily adjustable. I added in some tomato sauce and seasoning. It was a quick and easy to make meal.
This was a good meatless dinner. I used all the ingredients, just served it differently. Because my DH isn't a huge fan of meatless, I added an extra can of chili beans to give the dish extra substance. Not exactly sure about the beans, I bought a can of Bush's® Chili Magic (15.5oz) and Brooks® Chili Beans (15.5 oz)and used the listed amounts of all the other ingredients. Because our 2-yr. old niece was eating with us, I had to use mild beans, otherwise I would have bought hot beans. I didn't mix the cooked pasta in the dish as I knew there would be leftovers. So instead, I served the beans mixture over mini penne pasta. This is how I would do so, again. I pulled a small portion out for our niece and then added cayenne pepper to ours. I thought the non-cayenne pepper was good but we really enjoyed the spiced up version. Cottage Cheese, fresh strawberries and French bread were served with the dish. We have plenty of leftovers for lunch today.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections