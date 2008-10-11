Pecos Pasta

A fast dish to prepare when you are short on time, but still need to provide a hot, nutritious meal.

Recipe by Dianne VanHuss

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot of boiling salted water cook macaroni past until al dente. Drain well.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet melt the butter or margarine and add chopped green bell pepper and chopped onion. Cook vegetables until tender. Add chili beans, corn, salt and pepper. Simmer on low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in cooked and drained macaroni. Cover and cook on low 5 minutes.

  • Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 1336.3mg. Full Nutrition
