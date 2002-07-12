Spaghetti Carbonara II
A super rich, classic 'bacon and egg' spaghetti dish. Great to serve for company. This recipe also makes an unusual brunch offering.
SandyT. here -- thanks for all the positive reviews! This recipe is a home adaptation of one from Angeli Restaurant in Los Angeles (where I was pastry chef for four years). The original recipe used cured, unsmoked Italian pancetta bacon (which is delicious if you can find it). Myself, I use applewood smoked American bacon, and usually double the amount in the recipe. All your suggestions (adding cream, peas, mushrooms, etc., or omitting things) are great, because cooking should constantly evolve, depending on the cook. Please continue to let your personal tastes be your guide!Read More
I gave it 3* because I think the ratio of pasta may be too much. Quick hints...upon beating the eggs, try putting some dry Italian seasoning. I used a teaspoon of Mrs. Dash mixed in with the eggs. Great aroma to the dish. To combat the dryness, load up on the olive oil and squeeze in 1/2 a lemon into the mixture. Fresh basil works wonders for all you folks looking for that "zing" or feel that the pasta was lacking or missing something. Overall, not bad, but few modifications to suit your taste. But I agree to all out there that used less pasta in the dish. The mixture of the flavors has a very soft taste and with the right porportion of pasta would make it even more flavorful. Best of luck to all. Keep sending those ideas!Read More
This is a near perfect and flawless recipe for the classic Spaghetti alla Carbonara. And even it it wasn't, who cares? It's darn good, which is really the only thing that matters. Traditionally this is made with pancetta (an Italian style bacon) but I actually prefer it this way, with regular ol' bacon! Just one suggestion--to ensure a creamy, silky sauce, mix the cheese and beaten eggs together before stirring into the pasta, off heat. Really nothing else to fiddle with or change here, because this is just delicious stuff!
This was outstanding! I took one of the other reviewers' tips, and so I added 3/4 cup of heavy cream and a little fresh nutmeg. I also doubled the amount of bacon. It was sinfully delicious and even my kids were going on and on about how the dinner 'rocked'! Definitely company worthy also. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Neither my wife nor I had tried this dish before, so we weren't sure what to expect. Wow...was this good! Here are the changes I made: added 1 egg and an extra clove of garlic (omitted the wine); cooked the bacon, added onions, then the garlic; mixed the eggs with the parmesan cheese; drained the spaghetti and added it to a large bowl, then added the bacon/onion/garlic mixture (be sure to scrape in the drippings, then toss), finally added the egg mixture and tossed well. Served with parmesan and chopped parsley on top. This is definitely a new favorite.
My husband is a carbonara snob and loved this - I did use pancetta, however. I think ideas to modify a recipe are very flattering to the Chef who presented it. It's good enough to make it someone elses dish - which is wonderful about this website. Definitely the cream and yes nutmeg, but adding sausage? It is no longer traditional carbonara, but hey... whatever floats your gondola!
THIS is exactly the recipe I've been looking for! I kept trying to get carbonara right, and it never quite made it. This recipe was perfect. I took the other reviewers' suggestions about the cream, but didn't want to leave out the wine, so I put 2 tbsp of white wine and 2 tbsp of cream. It was exquisite!
This recipe is awesome! My husband who claims to dislike carbonara ate it up. The only change I made is I added a handful of green peas. Definately a keeper!
Finally, a carbonara recipe that recognizes that once you add cream, it is no longer carbonara but alfredo! I can't tell you how many times I've been disappointed going to a restaurant that advertises their alfredo with peas and bacon as "carbonara". Carbonara isn't supposed to be saucy, it's supposed to have the egg and cheese more like a coating. If folks want to add cream to theirs because they prefer it that way, that's perfectly fine, it's just not carbonara anymore. This recipe is very similar to mine, I don't use wine in mine, but I can see it having a nice effect on the flavor.
This was okay, but the traditional way is better: saute onion and bacon or pancetta (with fresh parsley and basil) in olive oil. Boil and drain noodles, and toss noodles and bacon/onion mixture together with a mixture of 2 egg YOLKS, a few tablespoons of reserved pasta cooking water, lemon zest, salt and pepper, and then add butter and parmesan and toss together. Traditional recipe uses NO garlic - the sweetness of the onions should dominate, and the lemon zest and basil give it that extra kick. The butter, egg yolk, and pasta water mixture makes the sauce unbelievably creamy, and it coats the noodles perfectly.
This is almost exactly my recipe for carbonara ingredient wise. I mix the eggs, parmesan and spices together first and let this sit however. Once the bacon is cooked I remove most of the fat add the onion and garlic and saute adding the wine at the end. The bacon mixture is then poured into the hot pasta and mixed quickly followed by the egg mixture. It is absolutely delicious and my friends say its the best they have ever had. I have made this hundreds of times and NEVER had a problem with the egggs not cooking so the previous reviewer can rest easy. The pasta needs to be hot, right from the colander. Enjoy this one. Its a winner.
Fabulous!!! My husband has always been wary of carbonara because of the eggs but this turned out so good he had two helpings!!! And I did not modify it- first runs should always be as the cook intended. Love it!!
I think this recipe is terrific. The only thing that I would comment upon is the lack of emphasis upon using fresh ground black pepper. The dish, a la Carbonara, (carbon or coal) in Italy comes from the generous use of freshly ground (somewhat course, at least not fine) black pepper that gives the dish its characteristic bite and appearance. That was what I found in Italy, at least. Also, I would not object to the use of cream sparingly although as one reviewer pointed out, that is not a part of the original recipe and if used the amount used should certainly not be enough to turn it into an Alfredo. That would be a shame as the pepper and the bacon combine into a divine taste experience that in my opinion should not be dulled with too much cream. Sometimes depending upon the consistency of the final dish I may add more finely grated Parmesan from a fresh chunk.
I love Carbonara, and this recipe was delicious! I lightened it up some (par usual) by cutting the eggs back to 2 and making up the difference in liquid by subbing 1/4 C skim milk and 1/4 C cream for the lost eggs. Same richness, a lot less cholesterol! I also wilted a couple ounces of spinach after sauteing the onion and garlic with the wine because I needed to use it up! It was a wonderful addition to this, which most leafy greens are (kale or escarole works well too). Also, I used turkey bacon rather than pork, another norm for me. One tip for those who are new to this dish: the recipe directions state that you should "cook until eggs are just set". Carbonara really should not "set". The egg mixture (eggs, cream, milk, cheese, salt, and pepper) should be added once the pasta mixture has been removed from the heat for a few minutes and cooled slightly, then put back on the burner and heated through on low heat, until the sauce is shiny and glistening, almost the consistency of a thin alfredo sauce, NOT set like scrambled eggs!
Very enjoyable recipe. The only change I made was to add 1/2 cream to the scrambled eggs. I also just used the starchy water from the spaghetti in lieu of the wine. I didn't start cooking the noodles until the bacon was out of the pan, and the onions were more than opaque. If you let the noodles cool they will start to dry out and lead to a dry overall dish. Plus, if the noodles are cool, you'll have to cook over heat to make sure the eggs are safe. Wait to cook the noodles! Time it, so that you drain them just after step 2. Then add noodles, egg, cheese and remove from heat. My dish was very creamy, and not at all dry.
I followed the recipe almost exactly - the proportions seemed like it made a huge amount, so I cut it in half. The result was the perfect amount for a light meal for me and my husband with no leftovers. I didn't have bacon but I did have bacon fat - and I discovered that if you have the fat from fantastic bacon, you don't miss the meat! And I mixed the grated parmesan in with the beaten egg. The result was an absolutely luxurious, rich and incredibly simple meal. Whoever is adding cream and nutmeg to this recipe is so off track - if you want heavy alfredo sauce do that. If you want pasta that tastes like you're at a little table in a tiny Roman bistro, do this recipe and don't mess with it. My only quibble is next time I'll do it the *really* right way with some good pancetta and not bacon. Bacon is good here, but pancetta would be great. This, with some roasted vegetables tossed in olive oil on the side and a bottle of good wine will do any marriage a world of good!
I am eating this one as I write. Superb. I reduced the amount of spaghetti by 1/4 per suggestions. I also invested in grating my own pecorino romano cheese for the mix at twice the amount called for which would be a cup (half a wedge works out to about $2.50). Another investment was the 1/4 lb. pancetta to replace the 8 slices bacon.($2.68 as opposed to ?). Once it was finished I did sprinkle freshly grated Wisconsin Parmesan on top. This was rich enough that I cannot see the need for the addition of cream. That would be overkill. Oh, and the fresh parsley? Do not risk getting in a traffic accident rushing to the store if you have none on hand. I am truly savoring this as I type. Thumbs up! Thanks Sandy.
Yummy! Combine your eggs w/ the parm cheese and Make sure to remove from heat before stirring in your eggs & parm cheese. I added in 1 cup frozen peas (cook in your pasta water the last 3 minutes w/ your spaghetti) Also the addition of 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg really makes this dish scrumptious!
Was pretty good. I over cooked it on accident, so it was not oily/creamy like I think it was supposed to be. I also added peas, I bet mushrooms will be good.
YUM!!! This was the first time I made Carbonara. I didn't know about the eggs and really questioned if I wanted to do it at all. But I had the ingredients and did it! I pretty much followed the directions. I might have use a bit more bacon. I also didn't have onion so used 4 shallots. I followed some advise of other chefs and mixed my parmesan with my eggs. I also added a little cream since I had it in the fridge and needed to use it up! I finally added frozen peas right at the end. This was amazing! LOVED IT! My husband told me to make this over and over again!!! Thank you so much for this recipe! One comment. I know that alot people don't like when you change up recipes. But I find that when I am missing an ingredient, I like to read and see if someone substituted and if it works. I think it is great to add individual interpretations of a recipe as long as it follows the orginial concept.
EXCELLENT! I've made this for a long time but just never reviewed it before. Like so many others, I too mix my cheese into the eggs and allow the heat of the pasta to cook the eggs. For some added richness (like it needs it), I did use up about 1/4 C. sour cream that I had too. Actually mixed that with the eggs and cheese & blended til smooth. Additional parmesan at the table and we were set. Such a classic pasta dish that is a family favorite.
If you ad the eggs to the drained hot pasta and then stir till coated well and put the lid on the pot and let set for a few mins, it turns out amazing! I grew up on a version of this with a stick of melted butter, orageno and bacon! It was my moms cheap dinner for a huge family!
I used 1 cup of grated Parmesan instead of a 1/2 cup and I didn't use wine. I added a couple of ladles of the starchy pasta water to the bacon, onion, and garlic mixture before tossing in the pasta. The addition of the water made the extra olive oil to coat the pasta unnecessary. I mixed the Parmesan cheese and the beaten eggs together before adding it to the pasta.
I have never made spaghetti carbonara before, but I have heard about it and know that the trick is to not overcook the eggs. I think I managed to do a decent job with this recipe! We really loved this dish and I will definitely make it again. I made it healthier by using turkey bacon. Since turkey bacon doesn't give off as much fat, I subbed with olive oil. I also used only half the amount of pasta (less carbs, more protein) and used a gluten-free quinoa-corn blend spaghetti. I was so consumed with the eggs, I forgot to season with salt and pepper, but we didn't miss it at all. I added the eggs and parm, then immediately removed it from the heat.
This dish is awesome!! I followed advice of previous reviewers and mixed the egg and cheese first before adding. I also added a drained can of diced tomatoes to try to get SOME nutrition in there :) But it was so tasty, my husband says I'm not allowed to tweak it anymore...
I was very worried when trying this new recipe because in the pictures it didnt seem like there was a lot of sauce. It was AMAZINGLY tasty!!! I would DEFINITELY recommend this to anyone who enjoys spaghetti, bacon, and eggs! I know it may sound weird but these ingredients together worked great!! I followed the recipe EXACTLY and was wonderful!
Great last-minute-dinner-guests dish! With the possible exception of the white wine (which is optional anyway), the rest of the ingredients are things most average cooks have on hand. With garden salad or steamed broccoli as a side, you can't lose! BTW, sauteed zucchini tastes great in this! As suggested by another reviewer, mix the parmesan with the beaten eggs before adding to the hot noodles and do NOT cook. The hot noodles will cook the egg enough and will give it a creamy texture thereby omitting the need to add cream as others have suggested. If you cook it after adding the parmesan and egg, it curdles and looks like scrambled eggs and noodles. A flourless chocolate cake would make a great fianale to this fantastic meal!
We love this meal with chicken and peas added... Don't add the eggs to the pot/cook on stove.. Instead, mix the eggs, Parmesan, parsley, and then add cooked noodles to the eggs.. otherwise you risk ending up with spaghetti and scrambled eggs.
I'm sorry, but all you guys who are adding peas, mushrooms and even vodka sauce? to this dish are crazy. This is the classic version of carbonara. No Cream! The eggs are what hold the dish together and give it it's natural richness. If you want the TV dinner cream dish, use another recipe!
A great recipe - and totally authentic {NO america you don't need to add CREAM}! freshly grated parm, cracked pepper, crushed reds and extra parsely to finish send it right over the top. (I keep bacon frozen and just slice crosswise off of the end - then you have everything on hand when people come to your house after the bar)! also great with sauteed zucchini, peppers etc for vegetarians or if you're out of bacon... thanks again!
I always save a cup of the pasta water, just in case I need to thin the sauce, instead of adding more calories with cream or more oil. I also only use the yolks, 6-8 of them, and at least 3/4 cup of fresh grated parmesan...delish!!
I'd give this recipe 5 stars, however a crucial step was left out. After my own experience, followed up by many YouTube "how-tos", it is imperative that you remove the bacon/onion/garlic/white wine/pasta mixture from the heat BEFORE adding the egg and parmesan mixture. If you don't do this, the egg will scramble instead of becoming a creamy sauce. In fact, the Italian YouTube videos I watched take the pasta, mix it into the bacon, onion, etc mixture, then pour it into a separate bowl that holds the egg and cheese mixture. This will be my approach next time. Flavors were great even so....
I love this recipe. I've been making it for over two years and my daughter still asks for it all the time. It's easy and it tastes delicious. I'm a horrible cook so I don't change recipes, it would surely end up worse. This is actually something I can cook and it still tastes good!
The ratio of pasta to sauce was way off. Either half the pasta or double everything in the sauce. Unfortunately no one in the house liked it. I thought the Fettuccini Carbonara on this site was much better.
Ingredients are fine. The preparation was less desirable. Adding the cooked pasta to the pan to heat through so the eggs can be cooked has a side affect of making the noodles overcooked and the dish drier that desired. A better approach is to add the eggs and cheese to a large bowl, and pour in the pasta, fresh from being drained and mix. The eggs cook with with the heat from the still hot noodles. Then add cooked bacon/onion mixture and combine.
I don't modify a thing when I make this. I won over my girlfriend with this meal. The secret is in the ingredients. Fresh bacon from your butcher counter and grate high quality parmesan wedges yourself and you'll taste the amazingness. Thank you so much.
I made this the other night for my family my teenaged kids loved it so much that my husband didn't get a chance to try it. I used herb flavoured tortellini instead of spaghetti because I had some in the fridge and wanted to use it up. I didn't use wine because I didn't have any, instead I used chicken broth. I found that I had to use more then the recipe called for. I added the egg right after I drained the pasta and the egg cooked up so my pasta had litttle bits of scrambled eggs in it. One other reviewer suggested letting the pasta cool a little then add the egg and cheese mixed together into the pasta. Next time I'll try this method to see if the pasta comes out creamy. I also didn't feel the need to add the extra salt called for maybe because of the chicken stock even though I used low salt stock. If this had turned out creamy I would have given it 5 stars. I made this recipe again tonight and it turned out better than the first time. I added 3 cloves of garlic. I let the pasta cool a little so that it wasn't so hot and it turned out a lot creamier instead of having bits of scrambled egg in the pasta. I had white wine this time still had to use a little more then the recipe called for but it added another layer of flavour much better then using broth or water. I had left over roasted chicken (about 1 1/2 cups) so I added that in to just before adding the hot pasta and the rest of the cheese. Family loved it. Will make again.
I love this dish!
This is very close to what I had in Italy, after I added cherry tomatoes to the recipe. They are the last thing I put in before serving. It adds just the right texture and flavor to the dish.
This was so so good. Easy and not many ingredients, makes for a nice quick dinner. I loved this recipe.
I was surprised that this spaghetti carbonara was comparable to some that I've had in Rome. (However, did not compare to the best carbonara I've had, which was in Florence - ah, memories). I did not add the white wine. Also, I was confused about reserving the 2t. bacon grease - I thought it meant to add later. I ended up adding it at some point later, and it still turned out fine. Now I see that it means drain all bacon grease excpet for 2t. and proceed w/ recipe. I will do this next time.
I may have done something wrong, but it turned out very dry and didn't have alot of flavor. My husband wouldn't even eat it.
This has become a staple in our family dinners. The kids will beg for it and my husband and I thoroughly enjoy it. Im from the south, so I do things a little differently. I skip the the olive oil and use the bacon grease that frying 8 slices of bacon provides. I sautee the onion and garlic in the bacon grease. Once the pasta is al denta, I drain it and lightly coat my pasta in a few TBSP of the bacon grease so my pasta wont stick together. Then I add my wine to my grease, onion, garlic and saute for a few minutes and follow the rest of the directions verbatim. Granted my directions kill the healthiness but its worth the compromise for the amazing taste. PS: Dont skip the wine. I have made it with and without the wine. This recipe really does need the wine.
I find it hard to understand why people "love this" It was really dry.. I followed the recipe to a T.. My boyfriend only ate a plate to be nice..
I've never had spaghetti carbonara before so I didn't know exactly what to expect. I was nervous about the raw eggs, but it turned out really good. I doubled the amounts of cheese and garlic. I also followed other's suggestions by mixing the egg and cheese together before adding them to the pasta. I removed the pasta from the heat before adding the egg mixture and the sauce was very creamy. There wasn't any scrambling.
Delicious! We loved it. We used a bag of precooked bacon from Coscto and just put it in the pan to warm instead of fry. Make sure to NOT use reduced fat parmesan cheese. Stir in egg quickly or it becomes a solid egg. I added olive oil to each prepared plate at the end because it was too dry.
Fantastic. I love everyone's suggestions. The only one I have to add is instead of adding more oil when/if your pasta dries out - just save some of the pasta water and use that. There's enough fat going on in this recipe already!
First time to make this and I really liked it. My 4 kids did not enjoy it so much...only my teen ate hers. Left over were great, thank goodness! Probably make again for adult company.
Not a do over for us. Too many eggs - not creamy enough - even after adding cream. Unimpressed.
Tasted reasonably good, but it's not spaghetti carbonara, which uses pancetta, not bacon (pancetta is a cured, non-smoked bacon), no wine, no onions, no garlic. Having actual bacon, as well as those add-ins, changes the flavor significantly. True Spaghetti alla carbonara features few ingredients, and leaves an uncomplicated taste. Now that said, this dish is really quite tasty, and worth your time to make. It's filling, inexpensive, and appealing.
This meal was so wonderful and VERY economical! It needs to go in the 10 meals for $10...it was less than that. I used a whole pound of bacon, fried crispy, and cut into very small pieces so there would be pieces in each bite!! Make sure you taste before you add too much of the Parmesan...it really can DRY out the recipe.Pre-measure and prep all ingredients b4 you start, it moves fast! Not good for re-heating. Will add this to my box!!
Perfection. 99% of cooks in America have each of these ingredients lying around anyway, so its the perfect "Quick Dinner" that has a great comfort-food taste... yes, you can replace pancetta for the bacon (make it more authentic), but it's still great nonetheless. It's not necessary to add cream either, unlike many other recipes... when combining the parmesan and eggs in one, it gives a magical creaminess that will make you trying to figure out "how can it be so creamy without cream?"... don't worry and just enjoy!
My chicken didn't defrost in time for dinner tonight so I came to Allrecipes to find a quick, easy dinner. I didn't have bacon, so I made this vegetarian. It was still absolutely fabulous. Creamy and delicious and easy. I doubled the parm cheese and mixed the eggs and parm before adding to the hot pasta as suggested by another reviewer. So much creamier than the carbornara recipe I usually use! I also saved some of the hot water that that pasta was cooked in to thin out the finished product since it was initially very thick instead of adding olive oil. I've always made my carbornara this way with the hot pasta liquid. Save some unnecessary fat! All of my kids devoured this. Next time I'll add the bacon (morningstar veggie bacon, that is). Thanks for the recipe :)
I understand recipes evolve.As they evolve you cannot call them the same. This adds to confusion and people not trying things as they were written. I feel a recipe should be made as originally written. After you understand the relationship of the ingredients, then you can experiment. You can use the pasta water to help to make the egg mixture creamier and assist in cooking the eggs. I find it amusing to see the ratings of the recipes. Since people always change them. It's a different meal.
use more heavt crean and pancetta instead of bacon
I made this "almost" exactly as written except I think I used a bit more (like double) of the parmesan cheese and I mixed it with the eggs before adding to the pasta as recommended by another reviewer and it came out nice and creamy. REALLY good... I only gave it four stars because I was comparing it to a great little Italian restaurant called Dante's in a little town in NH (Barrington, NH to be exact, if you are ever in the area GO THERE! You won't regret it! And Calef's is right around the corner!!!). Their version is AMAZING and it makes you moan at every bite. I usually eat it until I can't move. They call it "The Widow Maker" for good reason!
Family loved this recipe! Used pancetta instead of bacon and only used 1/2 an onion, otherwise followed the recipe. Delicious!!
this is awesome, did follow some others sugguestions. It was so yummy, I had seconds.
This was good and simple...just what I like! Hubby had never had anything like this, and he approved as well. I lightened it up with turkey bacon; next time I will use EggBeaters instead of eggs. I also used whole wheat pasta. I forgot to add the parsley, but it was good without it. Paired it with a blue cheese bruschetta from this site, and steamed broccoli. Can't wait to have it again!
This is excellent!! My husband was a die-hard red sauce fan. Now, when I make this I have to make lots so there is plenty of leftovers!! I made it the first time using parmesean cheese in a jar and the second time using fresh grated parmesean. We preferred the jar kind - it had more flavor!!
I gave this 2 stars because my husband liked it but i was really disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly and the recipe came out bland, greasy and sticky. I even added more olive oil as the recipe suggested. The flavor wasnt bad....there just wasnt ANY flavor at all; despite the bacon and parm cheese it wasnt even salty. I won't be making this again :-\
This recipe was Awesome!!!!! Here are some changes I made to the recipe (these were suggested by others who have made the recipe before). I doubled the amount of bacon. In step 3 after returning the bacon back to the pan and adding the spaghetti, I then added 3/4 of heavy whipping cream (at room temp) and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg stirring until mixed. Then I mixed the 4 eggs and 1/4 parm together before adding to spaghetti & bacon mixture. also didnt add any extra salt of pepper. It tasted great the way it was. I didnt add any parsley at the end because I didnt have any but I'm sure it would be yummy. This was a huge hit & maybe a new favorite!!
Just like momma used to make it! I added a package of sliced mushrooms to it, and a wee bit more bacon than called for. Freezes pretty well, too. Yum, yum, yum. :)
This recipe was delicious! We loved it and will be adding it to our arsenal. I used a whole package of bacon (12oz.) and added some fresh chopped tomato along with the parsley. This was just a really good meal and not difficult. Yum!
Let me start this review by saying this was my very first attempt at making Spaghetti Carbonara. My husband and I enjoyed this dish, but felt that there was just something missing. We had the absolute BEST pasta carbonara in Venice last summer, and we were trying to find something close to it....unfortunately, this wasn't it. I think we like the pasta and sauce to be more creamy than it turned out with this recipe. All in all, we liked it okay, but weren't WOWED by it.
Wonderful, light taste! My whole family loved this new dish. And very easy on the budget.
Outstanding and easy. I did a whole package of bacon. Chopped raw and cooked it 2nd. Washed off the spaghetti noodles with cold water before mixing with beaten eggs and parm. cheese, and SLOWLY simmered it to being warm again. (Like others said, else the eggs will cook.) Thank you for sharing your recipe and all who contributed their techniques. I see it continues to be a hit after so many years.
I have always used pasteurized eggs for this type of recipe with good results if worried about the raw egg/salmonella issue
A little dry, needs more sauce. Next time I might try adding cream.
I just made this. The only thing I did different was to add a bit of the water I boiled the pasta in. It makes it more creamy but but without the calories.
Perfect spaghetti carbonara recipe!
I followed the suggestion of others and mixed the cheese and eggs together before adding to the pasta. I also added a dash of fresh grated nutmeg.
Who doesn't love carbonara?!! I could literally eat this entire dish by myself! LOL Great warmed up the next day too. Mmm mmm mmm!!!
Great way to stretch a dollar. I eyeballed everything and added some sauteed sliced chicken breast and 1 inch blanched asparagus pieces (thrown in with the pasta for the last 20 seconds).
I have no idea how to cook.I followed the recipe and it was awesome.The only difference was that I only had half an onion but it still kicked butt.Thanks for making me look like I knew what I was doing!
Oh, this is so good. I was nervous about it but no need to be. It was dreamy. Thanks!
Wow this was bland, it needs something else. I followed directions step by step, it was creamy like people said but, we didn't care for this dish :( I usually like everything, I'm not a picky eater but the thought of under cooked eggs is unappealing to me.
I used a method from a Fine Cooking recipe that calls for tempering the egg/cheese mixture with a 1/4 cup of the hot pasta water before adding it to the skillet. It came out perfectly creamy, certainly no need for any cream.
Very good recipe. I added frozen peas. My husband and kids LOVED this.
This meal was very tasty. My very picky family enjoyed it very much. I did however make lighter version. I used lean turkey bacon and egg beaters. It still came out fantastic
Pretty good.
I love it!! Only thing I change was to combine the beaten eggs with the grated parmesan and then pour that mixture onto the spaghetti. ... thank you for sharing!!
"Muy deliciouso!" as the Spaniards would say.
Pretty tasty. I added peas and mixed the beaten eggs and parm cheese together as another reviewer suggested, but followed recipe otherwise. My husband thought it was too dry, I thought it had good flavor. Good overall!
We loved this dish. My changes... I don't eat bacon so I used one half lb. diced turkey ham cooked until lightly browned. I used about half the oil and just three eggs. These changes considerably reduced the fat. I admit it was not creamy or saucy but we liked the texture and flavor. Allrecipes is so helpful! I wanted to make a carbonara, did a quick search and scanned the recipes, decided on this one, printed it up, all in the four minutes it took my turkey ham to defrost in the microwave. I had dinner ready in less than 15 minutes!
This was awesome! I had about 1/3 c frozen peas that I've been trying to use up, so I threw those in the colander and drained the hot noodles over them to thaw without cooking too much. I was a little worried, as it was difficult to tell when the eggs had set, so I left it on low heat while tossing everything together. My husband loved it, and I'm definitely making this when the in-laws visit!
Okay...yum! I made a carbonara recipe maybe twenty years ago and just hated it, but this one caught my eye and I decided to try again. So good! I don't cook with wine so I used a splash of apple cider to help get the yummy bits off the bottom of the pan, then I took the advice of some reviewers and beat the eggs and cheese together up front. I also added cream as recommended. The sauce was delicious, and I am saving a bowl of this for tomorrow betting it will be even better!
This was really good. I did take some of the reviewers suggestions and mixed the eggs and parmesan and added 3/4 cup of cream. My family loved it.
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, SABRINATEE. It's found a place in my easy but delicious comfort food repertoire. Everyone in my family loves it. Adding frozen peas works well and adds a nice touch too.
Well, I must say, it was pretty delicious. My husband even informed me it was pretty much as good as a very famous Italian restaurant that begins with an "M". I did use pasta water in place of wine but that was the only change I made. We're all pretty fat and happy right now. Thanks so much for the recipe! :)
Very good, solid reindition of an Italian classic. You may want to add a splash of cream, stock, or white wine at the end if you find the mixture too dry (I used half-and-half). Also, I added the beaten eggs to the pasta right after cooking it, to let the residual heat cook the eggs (instead of re-heating the pasta at the end). This works beautifully, and saves a step. Just be sure to have the bacon-onion mixture ready by the time the pasta is done, and toss it right in. Overall a very yummy recipe :)
I made this with only one major change, Asiago cheese instead of parmesan. The Asiago is a softer cheese with a full flavor that I've become addicted to. This was fabulous with it. Thank you for a recipe that we will have often!
The flavor was great but the ratio of sauce to pasta was not right. Next time, I am going to either increase the sause or decrease the pasta.
It was o.k. family didn't love it
I roughly scaled this recipe down for 2 people. My bf and I just returned from several weeks in Italy, and this was our first time attempting carbonara ever. Besides me undercooking the pasta slightly (I expected it to cook more as I mixed it with the meat and sauce), the flavor was really good. I used proscuitto instead of bacon, and prepared it the same way, although there wasn't much fat leftover, which didn't matter. I found that I didn't need to add any salt at all, since the proscuitto and cheese were salty enough and I had salted the water I boiled the pasta in. My only complaint is that it cooled very quickly as I was mixing the beaten eggs in. First they kinda started to cook b/c the pan was hot, so I stirred more vigorously to coat, but then when I ate the pasta, it was cooler than lukewarm. Any suggestions from people on how to mix in the beaten eggs without cooking them into scrambled-eggs-with-pasta without cooling the dish too much? I didn't add onion or white wine. It tasted fine without.
Not for me-- I like the more classic carbonara -- that is bacon/onions, Parm & cream thickend with an egg yolk. -- I have made it also with out the egg & just reduced the cream more. I like more sauce
I followed the recipe like one of the previous reviews had suggested and the sauce came out really creamy. The only thing I did different was add crushed red pepper flakes because we love spicy carbonara. Very good!
Made it exactly as the recipe called for. Excellent. So good. My son loved it. His only complaint: "why didn't you make more, Mom!"
Excellent recipe!! I've made many pasta carbonara dishes, and this by far is the best. The wine is a must, and also 1/4 cup heavy cream is needed at the end right after the eggs go in. I used good quality deli bacon, which I think made it better. Also I just used the cheapest white wine I could find, I never can tell a difference in cooking when I use an expensive wine or a cheaper one. Instead of parmesan cheese, I used motzarella, came out really really good.