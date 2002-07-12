Spaghetti Carbonara II

I made this the other night for my family my teenaged kids loved it so much that my husband didn't get a chance to try it. I used herb flavoured tortellini instead of spaghetti because I had some in the fridge and wanted to use it up. I didn't use wine because I didn't have any, instead I used chicken broth. I found that I had to use more then the recipe called for. I added the egg right after I drained the pasta and the egg cooked up so my pasta had litttle bits of scrambled eggs in it. One other reviewer suggested letting the pasta cool a little then add the egg and cheese mixed together into the pasta. Next time I'll try this method to see if the pasta comes out creamy. I also didn't feel the need to add the extra salt called for maybe because of the chicken stock even though I used low salt stock. If this had turned out creamy I would have given it 5 stars. I made this recipe again tonight and it turned out better than the first time. I added 3 cloves of garlic. I let the pasta cool a little so that it wasn't so hot and it turned out a lot creamier instead of having bits of scrambled egg in the pasta. I had white wine this time still had to use a little more then the recipe called for but it added another layer of flavour much better then using broth or water. I had left over roasted chicken (about 1 1/2 cups) so I added that in to just before adding the hot pasta and the rest of the cheese. Family loved it. Will make again.