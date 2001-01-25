Laurel's Lasagna

When we moved to Georgia in 1973, our real estate agent, Laurel, worked hard trying to get our family into a house that was owned by a builder. We received a great price on it because the builder was bitter from a recent divorce.(He realized that she would be awarded half of the profit!) My parents got the house for a song. Laurel made this recipe for our family when the deal was closed. I make it for baby showers, church functions, and funerals. Everyone loves this recipe! Makes 2 pans of lasagna and freezes very well.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

Servings:
40
Yield:
2 13x9 inch pans of lasagna
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, cook the ground beef, ground pork, and chopped onions until browned. Drain grease well.

  • Using the same stock pot, stir in the chopped mushrooms, whole tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano flakes, garlic cloves, bay leaves, dried basil, parsley flakes, salt and pepper to taste, and sugar. Simmer over low heat for one hour.

  • In a large pot, cook lasagna noodles in boiling salted water until al dente. Rinse with cool water, and drain well.

  • In a separate bowl, combine cottage or ricotta cheese, eggs, and grated Parmesan cheese.

  • Mix grated Colby and mozzarella cheeses together in a medium bowl.

  • In each 13x9 inch casserole dish layer 1/2 cup meat sauce, then noodles, Parmesan-egg mixture, and grated Colby-mozzarella cheese. Repeat until all ingredients are used up.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degree F (190 degree C) oven for one hour and 45 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 114.8mg; sodium 485.8mg. Full Nutrition
