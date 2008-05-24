Macaroni and Cheese III
A rich macaroni and cheese recipe, with lots of sharp Cheddar cheese. Especially good with the addition of browned ground beef or spicy sausage.
I was looking for a Mac and Cheese recipe without the use of cheese food (Velveeta) and canned soup because no stores sell that here. This was really easy, not too salty (I like that) and quick. The only thing I didn't use was tomatoes out of personal preference. Saw absolutely no reason to make all the changes everyone suggests -- plenty of sauce, came together fine, plenty cheesy. Really good! :)Read More
I enjoyed this recipe but had a few problems. I used a bit of tomatoe sauce, milk, and extra sour cream (to replace plain yogurt) to try and make a creamier sauce, which failed but gave it a unique flavor (w/seasonings). I'd also suggest using less butter to avoid a strange oiley gritty texture. The end result wasn't exactly what I wanted but people really liked it. Next time though, I'll stick to what the recipe calls for.Read More
DELICIOUS and EASY!! I love that this recipe doesn't use any canned soup--too much sodium! Changes I made: sour cream in place of the yogurt, canned diced tomatos in place of the stewed tomatoes, a little more cheese. This will be our mac and cheese recipe from now on.
Delicious and so FAST and EASY! My kids loved it too. Like some others here, I too added more sharp cheddar. I also used diced canned tomatoes with onion, a tad more yogurt, (great secret ingredient by the way..tangy!) twice as much basil, and 2 minced garlic cloves. I also added some extra shredded cheese on top and put it under the broiler for 3 minutes to brown the top. YUMMY!!! I think next time I'll try it with some browned ground turkey.
This is the family favorite mac & cheese; my comfort food. Like the addition of yogurt. I don't use butter, use whole wheat macaroni, & no fat yogurt.
very easy to make, although i didn't follow the recipe exactly. I didn't use the tomatoes, nor did i have any celery seed. I added 1/4 cup more yogurt, and about 2-3 tbsp of dijon mustard for a little zip... still came out very well! with just enough sauce for the macaroni.
This was the best macaroni and cheese I've ever had. I didn't have celery seed so left it out but added garlic powder, paprika and chopped onion as per other reviewer's suggestions. The stewed tomatoes and sharp cheddar really gave it that extra kick. My bf hates leftovers but he gobbled them all up the next day!
Great! I used this for a party and it still tasted great without the celery seed because I couldn't find it.
I never thought of putting tomatoes into mac and cheese, but loved it. My grandson loves noodles, so I came on line to find a recipe and glad I tried it out. He loved it too. I made a couple changes though because I didn't have some ingredients. I used milk instead of yogurt and sauted some onion and celery in the butter instead of celery seed and basil. I also used fresh cherry tomatoes from the garden. I blanched them first and squeezed out the pulp then threw out the skins. I just guessed on the quantity and it turned out a little runny so I added a small amount of corn starch that I mixed with a touch of milk before adding to the noodle mix. This is a great recipe.
Super yummy, although I did make lots of changes since I didn't have all of the ingredients around. I used half monterey jack cheese and half cheddar, and instead of stewed tomatoes, I used a can of diced tomatoes with minced onions, italian seasoning, garlic powder, and green chilis. It turned out really well. Next time, I do think I'll put the finished product in a baking dish, smother with cheddar cheese, and bake until melted over the top for presentation.
I took several suggestions from other reviewers and changed/added a few things. I cooked about 3/4 of the recommended macaroni amount. I added about 4 1/2 to 5 cups sharp cheddar, 3/4 cup yogurt, I added diced tomatoes with garlic & basil, I squeezed out most of the liquid as not to make the mac & cheese too runny. I added 4 sm. garlic cloves (If big, I would add 2) I increased the celery seed to a little under 1/4 tsp. I used 1 tsp. basil, and 1 tsp. Italian seasoning. Wow! This way of preparing packs a flavor punch, tasted way better than expected. I wrote down my changes and will make this alot. May have been a little much for my 2 & 4 yr. old though, they're not used to alot of seasonings.
This recipe is good but may need more flavor/seasonings. Instead of canned tomatoes, I used 1.5c of peeled, seeded, and diced fresh tomatoes. Also, I didn't have any celery seed but I doubt 1/8t would have had a big impact on flavor. Maybe adding more than one kind of Cheddar or other cheese would have been better. At least it's easy to make!
Omit the tomatoes and be genorous with the cheese. I like to put it in a casserole, top with additional cheese and bake for a few minutes. A family and friend favorite!
I don't know about this recipe. I made a version of it twice before which was *delicious!* and should I remember or recreate it, I will submit it. AS WRITTEN, however, this is disgusting! In short it is similar to Velveeta+Rotel on pasta. The color is gross and the flavor leaves much to be desired. Its 'sauce' curdles the cheese, making the entire dish a florescent orange goo which tastes like canned tomatoes. If you don't want processed cheese product, do yourself a favor and substitute shredded real cheese in a normal recipe. Tomatoes or any other veggie may be added to another recipe as well. Will NOT make again.
the cheese never melted completely, and I've had better.
I followed this recipe to a T and it separated leaving chunks of cheese curds in the sauce. If we are supposed to know we are to make a roux to avoid this problem, why isn't this step part of the recipe? I would have given it a lower rating, but am settling in the middle as the flavors have the potential of being great together if not for the separation problem.
I really like the simplicity of this recipe, using basic ingredients instead of canned soup for flavor. I fried up some onion, garlic, celery, peas and grated carrot and added it, as well as about 1/4 C flake yeast to the sauce. Delicious with salad and garlic bread!
I had to modify this one just a tad---I used 2 pkgs of Kraft Mac 'n Cheese, and since I had no shredded cheddar on hand, I used the 2 cheese packets in combination w/ 3 slices of Kraft Singles. And I used a can of diced tomatoes w/ garlic. Everything else the same. It came out very nice. I like the texture and tang that the yogurt gives. Very easy and fast. Would make again in a pinch! Thanks for sharing!!! :)
How do you spell comfort food? I really enjoyed this and will make it again - I loved the taste of the cheese and the tomatoes together. My mother used to make a mac and cheese with sharp cheddar, so I was trying to duplicate what she used to prepare... Like several of the reviewers, after mixing, I sprinkled cheese on the top and popped it in a casserole under the broiler for a couple of minutes. Most of the reviewers suggestions said to increase the cheese, but adding 3 cups of cheddar cheese between the sauce and topping was still not enough. I would suggest next time trying to decrease the macaroni by half which would make it saucier and bring out the taste of the cheese even more... Thanks for sharing!
This mac & cheese is very good, and I had good feedback from guests at a cookout. I chose the recipe because of its rating and the fact that it does not call for "cheese food" (Velveeta), though I realized that "real" cheese melts just fine but is difficult to spread. So I found this recipe a little tricky. Still delicious and preferable to the fake stuff! I will certainly make it again.
Great as is!
This recipe is so easy and it's great except it's not cheesy enough for me. I LOVE my cheese so I would put more shredded Cheddar in and also an option would be to add some Cottage cheese. I added both to my leftovers and it was yummy.
This was so good, and so easy. I was a little hesitant about the tomato and spice choices, but it was a perfect harmony and delicious! A hit with the 4 year old too!
I did not care for this recipe.
Easy and tasty. Love that it can all be made on the stovetop. We browned some ground beef with a little onion and garlic, then added the tomatos and let some of the water cook off before adding in the cheese. Also added some torn up fresh spinach. We cooked a full pound of medium seashell pasta, but only used about 2/3 of that, even after increasing the yogurt to 8oz; if we had left the juice from the tomatos it probably would have been closer. Made a very nice dinner.
I made this recipe because I had an all out, sudden, howling need for simple, creamy, fattening, delicious mac n cheese, and I had all these ingredients. This did the trick, except for the creamy part. I had high hopes as I watched yearningly the yougurt, cheese and butter melt into a lovely sauce. But when I tossed it with the pasta, to my despair, it all separated and got ugly. I know, I know, you must make a roux -"chedders lumpy, chedders oily..." We ate it anyway and it was satisfying in a greasy way.
Very good. I loved the addition of the celery seed. It gives the mac n cheese a kick!
This was just ok. It wasn't bad but it wasn't great either. It did come together very quickly and my toddler loved it, but I won't be making it again.
I made this recipe twice becaue I was sure I did something wrong the first time,since it didn't come out that great. The second time, it wasn't good either. There is no way near enough sauce to cover the noodles...it was watery and not very good.
The taste of this dish was great. I had a problem with the consistency, it was a little lumpy, but there weren't any leftovers!
My family really liked this one. I added a lb of hot spicy pork sausage and it made a great dinner for during the week. I did add more cheese then the recipe called for and my son said it still could have used more. Another one where there were no left overs!
It was okay, but it was kind of bland and there wasn't very cheesy. It was only a little better then a box mix and way more work. I won't make it again.
Tasted great but it does taste better after a day or two. I did used more cheese because I didn't want it sitting around.
It was good even with macaroni from the box a mixed it with ground turkey, layered it with cheese and put it in oven for about 15 minutes and it was delicious. Thanks for recipe.
This was SOO good!! We added more sharp cheddar to make it even better! Highly recommended!
This was excellent! A delicious and healthy alternative to the traditional mac anc cheese!
A nice, fast homemade pasta recipie. I substitiuted Bowtie pasta for macaroni.
Super good recipe, My family really loved it. It was totally easy to make. I used diced tomatoes not stewed & macaroni pasta noodles to Cavatappi noodles because it's what I had on hand. I will make this again. My only criticism, which isn't a big deal, was the melting of the cheese to a smooth consistency, it never got smooth. However, the recipe is a keeper. This recipe is also on the UK site with one minor difference, this one says stewed tomatoes and the other whole peeled tomatoes.
This a childhood favorite of mine. We always add ground red pepper to spice it up. Old family recipe. You can substitute Muenstar cheese if cheddar is to strong for your taste.
As a kid, I used to eat this style of "pasta and cheese" when I'd visit my grandparents. I loved it then, so I'm glad I found a variation to try as an adult. This was delicious! I placed it in a 9" x13", added cheese to the top, and baked at 400° until melted.
Good flavor. Didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I eliminated the dried basil and used canned diced tomatoes with basic & oregano. Probably would use a blend of 1/2 mild cheddar and 1/2 sharp cheddar as the texture seemed somewhat grainy.
