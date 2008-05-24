Macaroni and Cheese III

How do you spell comfort food? I really enjoyed this and will make it again - I loved the taste of the cheese and the tomatoes together. My mother used to make a mac and cheese with sharp cheddar, so I was trying to duplicate what she used to prepare... Like several of the reviewers, after mixing, I sprinkled cheese on the top and popped it in a casserole under the broiler for a couple of minutes. Most of the reviewers suggestions said to increase the cheese, but adding 3 cups of cheddar cheese between the sauce and topping was still not enough. I would suggest next time trying to decrease the macaroni by half which would make it saucier and bring out the taste of the cheese even more... Thanks for sharing!