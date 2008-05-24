Macaroni and Cheese III

4.1
50 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 15
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A rich macaroni and cheese recipe, with lots of sharp Cheddar cheese. Especially good with the addition of browned ground beef or spicy sausage.

Recipe by Lucille Paquette

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot cook macaroni pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the grated Cheddar cheese, plain yogurt, butter or margarine, and tomatoes. Cook until smooth. Add salt, black pepper, basil to taste, celery seed and cooked pasta to saucepan. Stir until blended.

  • Turn off the heat and let sit for 10 minutes with lid on, stirring occasionally. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 62.4g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 66.7mg; sodium 539.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022