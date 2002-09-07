Angel Chicken Pasta

4028 Ratings
  • 5 2737
  • 4 822
  • 3 282
  • 2 103
  • 1 84

A delicious, easy company dish - the flavors are wonderful. A favorite with my family. I usually double the recipe so we can have leftovers.

By Marian Collins

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in the package of dressing mix. Blend in wine and golden mushroom soup. Mix in cream cheese, and stir until smooth. Heat through, but do not boil. Arrange chicken breasts in a single layer in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour sauce over.

  • Bake for 60 minutes in the preheated oven. Twenty minutes before the chicken is done, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain. Serve chicken and sauce over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 107.2mg; sodium 1264.9mg. Full Nutrition
