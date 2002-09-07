Angel Chicken Pasta
A delicious, easy company dish - the flavors are wonderful. A favorite with my family. I usually double the recipe so we can have leftovers.
This is a wonderful recipe. I used some of the suggestions on the other reviews. I used a 10oz. can of chicken broth instead of the wine. Since we don't like mushrooms I substituted cream of chicken with herbs this was a good choice. I also cut chicken into strips, seasoned well and cooked on stove. I then put chicken in the pan and poured the sauce over and baked for 30 min just so flavors could blend. It could be eaten right away. I used rigatoni pasta instead of angel. This was absolutely delicious!!! Will make many times!Read More
First, I read about 300 of this recipes reviews so that I had a clear picture of what was wrong with it. I used an 8 oz pkg of cream cheese, 2 cans of soup, one packet of Italian dressing mix, 1/4 cup chicken broth and 1/2 cup milk, I didn't use butter, just mixed the seasoning packet into the soup while it was warming. I also added a can of mushrooms. One full pound of pasta serves 8, so it would be okay to not use a full pound with 6 breasts. I cut my breasts into strips and poured the sauce over and baked for about 40 minutes at 350, perfect. Everyone liked this recipe, including me, but we must be tough coz the family gave this 4 stars so that is how I rated it as well. We will be making this again.
Wonderful easy dish that translates well to a slow cooker. Used 1 package of Garlic Herb Italian Dressig mix as that's all I had. Cut back on the butter to 1/8 cup. Added 1 tsp of minced garlic and 1 8oz package of mushrooms. Sauce was a little thinner that I anticipated, but nothing a nice golden roux couldn't correct!. This is a great recipe to make ahead or freeze: Prepare recipe as directed. Transfer to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish, and let cool completely. Can be frozen up to three months. Thaw before reheating. To reheat, cover tightly with aluminum foil, and bake at 325° for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Easy, uncomplicated, simple ingredients that will tantilize your tastebuds upon the first bite.
I have made this a dozen imes and given this recipe away to many people - all who have loved it. This recipe also *very easily* adapts to the slow cooker!! Just mix together your ingresdients, place the chicken in the cooker and pour the seasoning mix over the top. If you don't have crm. cheese with chives, make your own from block cream cheese and fresh or dried chives. Try it in the slow cooker (crock pot) - you won't be disappointed!
This is my favorite recipe from this site so far!!! Wonderful hardly describes the taste!! After trying it once or twice following the recipe, I added fresh sliced mushrooms and stirred/cooked them with the chicken/sauce. Approx 5-8 minutes prior to being done, I cooked frozen finely chopped broccoli and sprinkled it in the top. Everyone loved it...even my 5 yr old!! In addition, I passed this recipe on to my mom...who is "the best cook in the world" and who thinks that great tasting food cannot be that easy to prepare, and she loved it!! Her and I both have this recipe is classified "for guests." (Although I make it often as it is sooooo easy to prepare) Thank you!!!!
This was a good recipe, and different than the norm. I used chicken broth as a subsitute for the wine. My daughter (5) who HATES cream of mushroom soup, and can usually tell whenever I use it but she LOVED this. She said "mom-I like this cheese sauce" (lol), and she ate seconds!! My husband LOVED it, and couldn't stop saying how well it tasted. I thought it was good, but not 5 star quality. The chicken was really tender, but the long cooking time seems to take away a lot of the sauce--there didn't seem to be enough. The second time I made this I added a whole can of chicken broth, which made a BIG difference in the amount it made.
Excellent recipe.. It is so simple and tasty. Only changes: doubled the sauce; used two packages of chicken tenderloins cut into bite sized pieces. Seasoned the chicken (on both sides) with a little greek seasoning (don't overdo it), garlic powder, and black pepper before placing into the 9x13 pan (prepared with cooking spray). I sauteed one half of a large sweet onion (sliced thin) in the melted butter in a saucepan until golden, and then added the remaining sauce ingredients. I used an 8oz tub of cream cheese spread with onion and garlic, not just a block of plain cream cheese. I've never seen a block of cream cheese with chives, just in the tub containers. Highly recommend you use GOLDEN mushroom soup to give it the rich color and flavor, not regular Cream of Mushroom soup. I used the two full packets of "Zesty" Italian dressing packets - no need to cut back, we did not find it too salty. Recommend a good white wine with no chicken broth substitutions.. this is the only way you will truly appreciate the outstanding flavors of the recipe as posted. I don't think chicken broth would ever yield the best flavor in this recipe. A good Sauvignon Blanc enhances the flavor of this dish. For lots of sauce to cover the pasta, I kept it covered with foil for the first 20-30 mins to retain the liquid, then removed the foil for the last half of cooking time. My family loved this dish and asked that we put it in our family favorites recipe box.
This recipe has been around a long time in various versions and can be made much easier & faster. There is no need to bake the chicken. I cut up boneless skinless chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. I sprinkle the pack of Italian dressing seasoning over them in the pan and saute until no longer pink. I deglaze the pan with a little white wine (1/4 cup) and add the golden mushroom soup and cream cheese. I thin out the sauce with chicken broth, add veggies if I want and serve over linguine. I do away with the butter and all the other steps. It's much faster and dirties fewer pans.
What a simple & delicious dish for a quick preparation meal! As per all the recipes that I try out, I make AS IS at least the first time around. This one really needs no change. I would disagree with people that substituted anything for the wine; it really adds a nice aroma and taste. Use a wine that you would drink with the meal. A cheap wine could ruin this one. I have to admit that I had never used/heard of golden mushroom soup. Although it gives and interesting color, it is exactly what the recipe needs. Do not substitute for cream of mushroom soup! I used Philadelphia Chives and Onion cream cheese as I did not find the chive-only kind. I would keep it next time around. If anything I would agree that one could cut down the butter in half (i.e. 1/8 cup of butter). I only used half a pound of the angel hair though, and it was just fine. This is more a question of portion control that how the recipe would have turned out. On another note, I see several people cutting their chicken since they don't find that the sauce makes it into the chicken breast. Just for calibration, a "normal" chicken breast is between 4 to 6 oz. If you buy the "mammoth" breast that are sold (at around ~12 oz each), they are so thick that the flavor doesn't get through. At six chicken breasts, you should be buying 1 1/2 to 2 1/4 pounds. Do either one of two things: buy six "healthy" portion of 4-6 oz each or buy three mammoth ones and just cut/butterfly along its thick side.
This dish was wonderful. My husband said it was definitely "restuarant quality" which is a great rating for him. I am serving it to my entire family this weekend. I also doubled the sauce recipe.
This is great! I increased the sauce by using 8 oz cream cheese and 15 oz can of chicken broth, no wine. (I did not double the dressing mix or the mushroom soup). I sauteed a carton of sliced mushrooms and some garlic in the butter at the beginning. I precooked the chicken breasts, cut them in bite sized pieces and added to the sauce. Used fetticini pasta, I think angel hair is too thin for this rich, thick sauce.
We liked this one. Next time I will add in some fresh mushrooms and garnish with fresh parsley.
Great recipe!!! I sauteed chopped green onions, fresh mushrooms, and garlic with the butter. I also used Campbell's Golden Mushroom Soup, Chicken broth, and also included the white wine...Yummm!!! I used Fat Free Dry Hidden Valley Italian dressing mix, and it wasn't salty at all. I cut my chicken into strips, and made everything right on the stove top which reduces the time. I think some green and red peppers would make it even better, and maybe a pinch of cayenne pepper for some kick...Angel hair pasta goes great!!! I made 1/2 lb. pasta with 4 chicken breats and there was plenty of sauce. My family loved this recipe!!! Thanks!!!
This is an awesome dish! I've made it twice - once with ziti and once with angel hair...best with angel hair. I sauteed my chicken in bite-size pieces, removed from pan and then made the sauce...doubled the butter, cream cheese and soup and added sliced fresh mushrooms...mixed in the chicken and simmered slowly for 15-20 minutes..serve over pasta and DELICIOUS! DH loves it! 1st time I doubled the dry dressing and it was too much - one packet is plenty. Don't let the color of this dish throw you off - it tastes wonderful! Thanks, Marian!!
The Staff at PastaRecipe has modified the ingredients in this recipe to read: 1 (.7 ounce) package dry Italian-style dressing mix (replacing "1 (4.7 ounce) package"). The old measure may explain some of the saltiness reviews below. Give it a try and see what you think!
This recipe is very good. I agree with other's that it's a tad salty but still delicious. I used bowtie pasta and ended up having some pasta and sauce leftover. I ate them the next day and it tasted even better. I'll make this one again.
I decided to give this recipe 5 stars because of how easy it is to prepare and how flavorful it is despite my following suggestions: This dish is very salty. Next time I plan on using low sodium soup and a little less of the dressing mix. I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. This recipe is very easy to vary. Try Marsala wine. Add veggies. Would be great with shrimp instead of chicken. This recipe is a keeper or my family.
Based on all the fairly positive reviews of this recipe, I was optomistic that this would be a great tasting dish. Unfortunately, it was quite bad. The taste was bland and to be honest, it just didn't even look very tasty. I would avoid this recipes and look elsewhere.
MMMMMMMMM, I just got done licking my plate! I made this recipe tonight for dinner and it was AWESOME!!! I followed the advice of the other reviews and doubled the sauce recipe, but did not double the amount of italian dressing. Instead of baking the chicken breasts, I just used 3 chicken breasts, cut into pieces and sauteed with some fresh mushrooms. I threw the cooked chicken pieces in with the rest of the sauce and served it over the angel hair pasta. In order to cut some of the fat in this recipe, I used lite cream cheese and only 2 tbsp of butter instead of the 1/4 cup. Also to the sauce, I added about 1/2 cup of sliced olives and a small jar of drained artichoke hearts. It was sooooo good, very tasty, and not heavy and fattening. Thank you so much for this recipe, it will now go in my special book of favorite recipes!
I found this recipe on a blog several months ago as a slower cooker recipe with fresh mushrooms - happy to see it here! It is FABULOUS! To make this a slower cooker recipe, simply follow the sauce directions. Layer 6-12 oz fresh shitake and button mushrooms, chicken breasts, then sauce in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 5 hours. Serve over rice or pasta. Enjoy!
This is a wonderful recipe. I have made it for just about everybody and the responses have been great! The only thing I would suggest is doubling the sauce because it doesn't make very much to spoon over the chicken and pasta.
I highly recommend this recipe. I used four chicken breasts instead of six, and had plenty of sauce for this amount. Be sure to buy the Condensed Golden Mushroom Soup and not Cream of Mushroom. Campbell's makes the Golden -- it just took some searching for it. I used Philly's soft cream cheese with chives and onions and it worked just fine. I also recommend using a good white wine. I will definately be making this again! Thanks for sharing.
This recipe tasted like I went out for dinner....the sauce is excellent...I added more wine and sauted mushrooms.....family loved this....I used thin spaghetti the first night and we had the leftovers over white rice. I also cut my chicken into strips and sauted in olive oil and garlic. I add the cooked chicken and mushrooms to the sauce and poured that over the spaghetti...I like it better this way....this is a complete meal with a salad....great recipe!!
Delicious! I cooked it the first time by following recipe. The second time I made it for company. I added extra mushrooms, and sprinkled the top with parsley & parmesean cheese. Served it over the top of whole wheat linguine (which I tossed in olive oil and a little chunk of butter). Also served it with a tossed salad and some asiago cheese bread. Company loved it. Definite keeper!
I make this ALL the time! It is my FAVORITE recipe!! Except I always throw it in the crockpot, and add to the pasta when its done. 3-4 hours on high, 5-7 hours on low. It always comes out perfect! I use chicken broth instead of white wine, I think it gives a nice flavor. You do not need to use golden mushroom soup- regular cream of mushroom actually tastes better, and is easier to find. Reheats beautifully. SUPER yummy!!
This recipe is okay as written. But with tweaking it can be great. The first time I made this I grilled the chicken, prepared the sauce in a saucepan simmering for about 15 minutes and left out the wine and added 3/4 cup of chicken broth. I served the sauce over 1/2 lb penne pasta with the chicken chopped. I found the sauce to be a little too salty (and I like salt!) The second time I made this I was making it for a family of 5 that I cook for so I decided to change the recipe up a little more to try and improve upon it, first I used 1/2 cup of unsalted butter, 4 ounces regular cream cheese, 4 ounces chive and onion cream cheese, 1 cup milk, two cans of the soup and only one packet of the Italian salad dressing mix. The consistency and saltiness were much improved! I served the sauce over 1 lb penne pasta with cooked shrimp. It received rave reviews and I was asked for the recipe! Thanks!
The white wine is a must! A lot of reviewers state they replace it with chicken broth- don't. The wine keeps the "processed" food flavor in check; without the wine the sauce tastes like something that you made with can of soup, which you did, but don't really need anyone to know that. Double the sauce ingrediants, except the italian dry mix. Very good with the white wine, poor with chicken broth substitute.
Tried and true, for years this has been one of the best recipes I’ve found on this site. It is sooo easy and incredibly tasty! Plus it passes the “picky eaters” test – even kids like it. When you feel that the sauce needs a little extra kick lemon pepper seasoning will do it. Definitely double the sauce as everyone fights over it otherwise.
The whole family really enjoyed this. I added organic frozen peas to the mix and it gave it another great snappy flavor.
I love this recipe!!! I make this using the crockpot, about 5-6 hours on low. I prepare everything the night before and refrigerate and then come home at lunch to put it on. By dinner time it's AWESOME!! I serve this with rice, wide egg noodles or angel hair. YUMMY!!
This is gross! I wouldn't serve it to my dog, much less dinner guests. It is way too salty and the colder it gets on your plate, the worse it is. Do not attempt to try this.
I have made this recipe so many times I have lost count. it is restaurant quality in taste and super simple to prepare.
Oh my! What a delicious dish for something different! Hubby and I were impressed! I took others' advice and doubled the sauce by adding an entire can of chicken broth (as a substitute for the wine), fresh mushrooms, 8 oz of reduced fat chives and onion cream cheese, and a little extra butter. We had plenty of sauce leftover. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. The chicken was tender served over the pasta with the delicious sauce. I think next time I may try using chicken breast strips rather than whole breasts. Easy, easy, and no one would know it. We had salad with Italian dressing and garlic rolls with it. This is a new household favorite, and will be the next meal I make for company.:-)
I have been using this recipe since '02 and it is still a hit! I always add sliced mushrooms and extra wine (always double the recipe to increase the amount of sauce to pour on pasta), then to make it really pretty, top it with sliced green onions and chopped tomato, side with some homemade garlic bread. Delicious! Still one of my favorite recipes off this site after all these years!
WOW! Is the response I got from my husband when I made this. He is not one to like eating the same things over and over again, but he said this would certainly be an exception! I have made this twice, and it just seems to get better every time. Add mushrooms to the recipe for something really special!
Wow this is good! You can use any type of pasta you prefer. I've done with both penne and rigatoni and it was good with both. I substituted dry sherry since we are not white wine drinkers. I used neufacthel cream cheese to cut some fat and reduced the butter to 2 Tbsp. I cut my boneless breasts into bite size pieces before adding to sauce mixture and also added some chopped fresh mushrooms. I like to do this in a dutch oven. Once the sauce is cooked, I mix in the cooked penne and sprinkle with some grated parmesan. I found this to be enough sauce for a full box of penne (1 lb.) It is fantastic!
This was very good. My food-snob Italian husband even liked it. i doubled the sauce and made it in the crockpot with thin strips of chicken. I added 8oz. sliced mushrooms and 1 drained and squeezed can of artichokes in water. It doesn't need garlic salt. Use 1/2 tsp of garlic pwder instead or it will be too salty. I couldn't find onion and chive cream cheese so i added 2T minced onion and 1/4 c chopped chives. We served it over angel hair pasta with grated romano and chopped fresh parsley on the side. We made a garden salad and Zucchini Puffs apps from this site and had garlic bread as well. It was a restaurant quality dinner.
I LOVE this recipe. I have made it many times and changed it many times for fun. My favorite variation: First saute 8-16 ounces of mushrooms. Cut chicken breasts into fourths. Mix into the sauce and bake in a lasagne dish uncovered for about 30-35 minutes. Stir halfway, since chicken lets out juices. Serve with penne pasta and roasted asparagus. YUM!
I have been using Allrecipes for years, but this is the first time I've ever written a review. This recipe is fantabulous! The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly except that I tripled the sauce to the same amount of meat, because several reviewers recommended doubling it, plus I wanted to have extra seperate from the chicken for the vegetarians in the family. The only complaint is that there weren't any leftovers! Definitely a five star dish as is! The reason I am rating/reviewing now is because I have now adapted the recipe and it is still amazing. When I'm in a rush I use ground chicken or turkey and simply brown and add to the sauce mixture (like a traditional meat sauce). I've substituted broth for the wine when necessary (though the wine is MUCH better) and cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, or cream of celery for the soup. While each substitution has changed the flavor some, the dish is still a hit. I now keep Italian style dressing mix in my cupboard, just so this recipe can be a staple or fall back quickie dinner in our house. The only recommendation I would make is to always add sauted onions and mushrooms to the dish no matter what. Definitely a keeper whether made as is or with substitutions based on your families tastes!!! Five stars all the way!
I'm a pathetic cook but this turned out awesome. I couldn't believe how easy it was to make! The sauce is pretty heavy though, so pair it with a crisp green salad and some Chardonnay. I also recommend melting the cream cheese before mixing it in with the sauce - it will blend better. Looking forward to making it for my boyfriend - he'll love it!
Delicious! I've made it several times, even for company. I used six boneless breasts and doubled everything else (except the Italian dressing mix) for lots of sauce, then cooked it in a 9x13 stoneware dish for almost 2 hours...talk about tender and yummy! We are not salt people so I was afraid of the saltiness of the recipe but it was fine for us. Our company loved it and went home with the recipe. Quick, easy and delicious!
Too perfect!! I'm usually not a fan of cream cheese and italian dressing, but this was perfect! Perfectly tender, and the small pasta helped spread the flavour! I'm making it again, as I speak!
Followed the recipe exactly as given (with the exception of substituting cream of chicken for mushroom soup due to food allergies)... Pros: This is very easy/inexpensive to make with minimal mess/clean-up, the chicken comes out very juicy and the sauce has a great flavor and texture. It goes great with the angel-hair pasta. Cons: The next time I make it I am going to cut back on the butter...probably by a third. There was just too much butter in the sauce. When it was ready to serve there were little slicks of butter that didn't blend in with the sauce. It is very easy for this dish to get overly-salty, so I suggest using the "healthy request" version (or some lower-sodium equivalent) of the soup. I might also look for a lower-sodium version of the Italian soup mix next time. It would probably be easy to also cut down on the fat content by using reduced fat cream cheese or Neufchâtel cheese and less butter. This went over well with a very picky SO, so it is definitely a keeper!
This dish was full of flavor! You MUST use a GOOD bottle of white (I used Chardonnay) wine. I believe that the failed attempts on here was due to the type of wine they used. I seared my chicken breasts (8 total) in very little olive oil, garlic and scallions. Placed them in my crock pot on low, then I heated 1/2 cup of butter in the same pan that I used for the chicken, added (1 pkg. .9 oz of Country Itailian Style mix), slowly added 1-1/2 cups of Chardonnay and stirred until smooth, added 3 cans (10.75 oz each) of the "Golden Mushroom Soup" (do not substitute!) mixed well then slowly added 8 oz. of cream cheese with chives (continue stirring over medium heat), then another 4 ozs of regular cream cheese to that (continue to stir until smooth). Sauce was extremely thick so I added 2 dollops of sour cream to thin out a bit, heated through then poured over the chicken breasts in my crock pot. Cooked on low 5-6 hours (chicken was moist and shredded easily), then I sauted 8 ozs. of fresh mushrooms and added to the crockpot the last 15 minutes as I cooked the angel hair pasta. Served over pasta with asparagus on the side (or mixed in) and garlic bread. Very rich and very good. My husband (loves thick sauces), as this is extremely thick, and my 7 year old LOVED it! My 12 year old tasted it (has no choice) and hated it! (He's going through a phase!) and I thought it was very good. I would definitely make again, but personally thin it out with some cream. Very rich!
This recipe also works well with left-over chicken. I made the sauce (doubled), made a pound of mostaccioli rigatti,cooked al dente, and tossed the works together in a 13x9 glass pan (sprayed). Baked it at 350 for 35 minutes with a dusting of parmesan on top and it was great.
I've made this recipe 3 times in the last 6 months and have gotten thumbs up from my family each time. I grilled the chicken off on my indoor grill and cooked it on top of the stove. I've used regular mushroom soup instead of the golden. My wife gave me the best compliment one can get. I took her out for her birthday and she ordered lobster spaghetti. After a few bites I asked her how she liked it and she said "It's ok, but it would even be better if they used your recipe for the Angel Chicken Pasta sauce." So with that in mind I made it last night and used shrimp instead of chicken. It turned out excelent and my wife is still telling me how good it was.
Scrumptious and lick the plate worthy. I only used 4 chicken breasts, plain cream cheese, fresh chives and spaghetti instead of angel hair but otherwise I made the recipe as is. The sauce alone is worth 5 stars. It'd be good by itself over pasta or rice. I made this with the green beans and pancetta recipe on this site and some of the pancetta and shallots got mixed in with the pasta and sauce. It was so good and gave me the idea to make this again by sauteeing shallots and pancetta first before adding the rest of the sauce ingredients. I'm also going to try it over linguine. Again, the chicken is not even necessary! DELICIOUSNESS x100.
Amazing, and i'm not always big on cream sauces. i took the advice of others and doubled the sauce, but not the seasoning packet to avoid saltyness. However, i did add more garlic and parsley so that i wasn't missing out on flavor (from not doubling the seasoning packet.) I added a bunch of sliced fresh mushrooms to the sauce before putting it in the oven as well because my roommates and i are mushroom lovers! -plenty- of sauce ended up being left over, maybe next time i'll 1 1/2 it instead of double. :) thanks Marian!
This was a great dinner! I took the advice of previous reviews and added mushrooms. I also added frozen English peas, and these were wonderful additions. Thanks for a great recipe!
I have made this about 3 times now. The first time I used regular condensed mushroom soup and spaghetti noodles and regular italian dressing mix--it turned out okay. The second time I used the golden mushroom soup and fettucini noodles and mild italian dressing mix--AWESOME. I can't believe the difference it made. I think the change in soup made the biggest difference. I am making this on Mother's Day for 11 people, if that tells you anything!!!!!
I am not very fond of mushrooms, but I did find this to be very tasty. Hubby loved it. I did cut my chicken into bite size pieces and used cream cheese with chives & onions.
Loved it! I doubled the sauce ingredients, except for the seasoning, and added a small can of mushrooms on top. Used chicken broth instead of wine. You should most definately double the sauce!! I also cut each breast into 4 big chunks to ensure it cooks through, and is easier to serve. It's amazing leftover too..the sauce thickens. I agree with another reviewer that said she wants to drink the sauce! I freakin' love this recipe!
Love it! We mix together the sauce ingredients on the stove top, then pour them over the chicken breasts in the crock pot. Cooked on low for 4 hours, the chicken is as tender as can be!
This is a great tasting recipe! I added sauteed fresh garlic, green onions, and mushrooms. For the sauce I doubled the cream chesse (used plain), 3/4 cup of white wine, 3/4 cup of chicken broth, 2 cans of golden mushroom soup, and 1 package of the dry Italian dressing. Served over angel hair pasta with fresh grated parmesan cheese. Yummy!
This is the BOMB!!!!! Restaurant quality for sure. Used this exactly as written, but with only 3 chicken breast. Wouldn't change a thing. If using 6 breast double the sauce. Broccoli as side.
Tastes good, but I'm glad I followed the advice of others, especially reducing the salt! Suggestions I found helpful: 1) double the sauce, but DON'T double the dressing mix. 2) My family & I don't love the taste of wine, so I added only 1/4 cup, and used 3/4 cup milk plus a bit of water. 3) Adding mushrooms and maybe some red/green peppers would give it a 'fresher' taste 4) I think I will try this again, minus the cream cheese, but with more milk to make it healthier, less rich 5) Use margarine instead of butter, reduce the amount by maybe even half 6) I barely salted the pasta, which really helped reduce the saltiness of the recipe. 7) Reduce the baking time to about 30 minutes at 400*, cut chicken breasts in half or even strips. Recipe worth trying again to get it right! Thank you, Marian!
This was very good. Definitely a keeper. I am making it for the second time tomorrow to take to work. Someone said that they would double the sauce next time and i agree. Also I made it on the stove instead of in the oven (it takes alot less time this way)using frozen chicken breasts I just browned them from the frozen state and added all ingredients once the chicken was lightly browned. It does not take long, for the chicken to cook though... just keep covered after the browning process. This time I am going to add fresh sliced mushrooms and some garlic. You could also cut the meat or slice it into pieces if you would like rather than have a whole piece for each serving. It was great.. thanks to the creator! !
Sorry to go against the grain on this one,but I followed the recipe exactly and we did not like it at all. The chicken was tender so I guess that was okay. We really did not care for the flavor of the sauce. The ingredients were somewhat random and did not create a harmonious flavor. I actually didn't feel well after eating this. Sorry.
The only change I made was to use a sweet wine instead of white wine. I used a moscato. Gives the sauce a hint of sweetness. I also used cream of chicken instead of mushroom
I really liked this! I accidently added double the amount of cream cheese called for in the recipe, but followed everything else to the letter. The sauce is rich and decadent, but was too thick and would have been even if I hadn't doubled the cc. Next time.... 1) I will double the sauce ingredients except for the butter and italian dressing mix. 2) Use low fat cream cheese (Neufchatel) and add fresh chives. 3) Cube and fry the chicken in the butter and italian dressing mix adding 8 oz. of fresh sliced mushrooms the last couple minutes of cooking time. 4) After the chicken is cooked I'll stir in the rest of the sauce ingredients and heat through on the stovetop as opposed to the oven. Baking in my opinion is a time consuming, extra dish dirtying unnecessary step. This way everything will be limited to one pot. Easier cleanup and alot faster too! My family and I also didn't care for the angel hair pasta. It didn't "fit" this dish. Egg noodles or rice would be much better suited for the sauce.
I made this last night and we really loved it. I did replace the golden mushroom soup with regular (reduced fat) mushroom soup and I will do that again next time as well. Also covered the pan after the first 15 minutes or so as the top was crusting without a cover. Pulled it off towards the end and stirred everything up. This was creamy and wonderful and the chicken fell apart. Also, I used three half chicken breasts as there were only two of us, but left the sauce ingredients the same. Plenty for the two of us and leftovers to reheat tomorrow night. Thanks for the recipe.
I have made this recipe too many times to count! Take it from a mom of six kiddos that this is a crowd pleaser!! I do make a couple very minor adjustments to make this easier for me. First, I keep the same amount of chicken breast halves, but triple the sauce. I cube the chicken and sautee in a bit of olive oil. While the chicken is cooking, I make the sauce as written except for a triple batch I only use 2 packets of the italian dressing mix. When the sauce and the chicken is almost cooked through I pour the sauce over the chicken and simmer on low for 20-30 minutes and the chicken will be very tender. I layer on a very big platter with the angel hair on the bottom, steamed chopped broccoli in the middle, and the chicken mixture poured over the top. This recipe is fantastic!! I'll try with the crockpot next time. Thanks Marion for sharing this wonderful recipe!
We cook this on a regular basis. Everyone in the family loves. it
Use the zesty italian dressing package for even better flavor
Fabulous Recipe. We did not find it salty at all. I sauteed green onions and mushrooms in the butter before adding rest of ingredients. Poured over chicken cutlets and only bake for 35-40 minutes as cutlets are thin.
I was only making for 2 so I only used 2 chicken breasts instead of 6. Except for the butter I did not reduce the sauce portion ingredients however because I wanted enough to serve with pasta. I did reduced the butter to 2 tsps as I found the extra butter is not needed to make this sauce rich in taste. Make sure your Italian dressing mix is fresh or it can impart a stale taste that isn't very pleasant. I also used half wine half chicken broth for the liquid and ended up thinning this with a little more broth before pouring over cooked pasta. Use unsalted butter and low sodium soup to counter the saltiness of the dressing mix and you can get away with using lite cream cheese to cut some of the fat, the recipe will not suffer. I initially browned the cubed chicken breasts in the 2 tsp butter then reserved them while I made the sauce in the same pan and added cut broccoli and some chopped red pepper a couple minutes before serving. When the sauce was done I added the chicken back in and then tossed the whole lot with 2 servings of cooked pasta. Enjoyed this very much and will make again.
I will make this again, but I will use half the Italian salad seasoning, and up the cream cheese with chives to 6 to 8 ounces, and I may add some milk or half and half, as well. I thought I had read enough reviews, but I'll go back and read some more and see what other changes I can make to lighten this up a bit.
This was a tasty dish. The kids & I liked it, hubby well...he's not fond of "cream of chicken sauces" to begin with, so he had plain noodles with the chicken. My 11 year old son said "that was REALLY good" as he took the last bite. I used cream of chicken soup because my daughter doesn't like mushrooms I think that I will use bowtie pasta next time & broth vs. the wine (I tasted sweetness from the wine). I also didn't pick up on any overly saltiness, I used good seasons Italian dressing mix. Thanks Marian!
This was delicious!!! It was so easy to make and my in-laws asked me why I went to so much trouble! They loved it and my husband loved the sauce. Even my picky teenager liked it. I doubled the sauce and next time I will triple the sauce because it was not enough for 1 lb. of spaghetti. I used 1/2 pkg. of dressing mix and it was not salty at all and I added minced garlic to the butter and sauteed. Great recipe!
This was wonderful! The changes I made were: I doubled the golden mushroom soup, the cream cheese and the wine. I agree with other reviewers, to use a whole envelope of italian dressing you really have to double the other sauce ingredients. I also believe it is necessary to double the sauce ingredients anyway. I cut the chicken breasts into bite size pieces after baking and I served it with fettucini noodles. OH...and I put an 8 oz pkg of sliced mushrooms over the ckn breasts and then topped it all with the sauce for baking. Delish!
This was a big hit in my house! I cubed my chicken and fried in pan with 1/2cup butter since I was doubling the sauce. Used 3/4 package dressing mix. Added it gradually so it wouldn't be too salty.Used 1 can golden mushroom and 1 can regular cream of mushroom soup. Omitted the wine and used 8 oz pkg. reg.cream cheese(no chives). Cooked it all in same pan with chicken. No baking.Really good and so easy. Thanks Marian!
I'll give it 4 stars for flavor as it's quite good but must deduct one for the fact that the sauce barely covers one plateful of pasta, nevermind a 9x13 pan. The sauce should at least be doubled, if not tripled.
My husband and my picky 3 year old loved it - wine and all! A few things I will experiment with next time... cutting up the chicken into bite size pieces and pan searing it with some salt and pepper (or other spices) before baking together to give the chicken some flavor. We liked it with angel hair pasta but will likely double the sauce. As for veggie add ins to try, I'm thinking mushrooms, red pepper, chopped fresh spinach, zucchini. It's a fantastic recipe just as is. I was a shade shy of a full 1/2 cup wine so I added a bit of chicken broth to top it off. The taste with the wine and golden mushroom soup is what sets this recipe apart, so for all the people who sub the wine entirely with broth and use a different type of soup, that completely changes the flavor of the recipe - keep that in mind when reading the reviews with changes others have made. Granted it likely still tastes very good, it is not the same as this recipe. IMHO, stick to the recipe first, it's great as is - then change as you see fit.
Excellent. At first, I follewed the recipe exactly, but after the sauce was heated and ready to pour over the chicken, I tasted it and thought the wine flavor was too strong. To dilute it a bit, I added 1/2 can of regular cream of mushroom soup, another 2 oz. of cream cheese, a little Italian seasoning (maybe a teaspoon), another tablespoon of butter, and about 1/3 cup of chicken broth. Also, the only cream cheese I could find with chives was cream cheese with onion and chives, that seemed to work just fine. I also decided to cut the chicken breasts into into large strips instead of keeping them whole. Served it with an Italian-style salad. The result was absolutely fantastic! My wife and I couldn't believe how good it was. I will make it many more times.
This is delicious! I only used 3 chicken breasts and browned them first. I did'nt double the sauce and it was plenty with only the 3 breasts. Used about 3/4 of the Italian Seasoning and cream of mushroom instead of golden. Also cut the white wine with chicken broth (1/4 cup of each). The sauce seemed too thick so added a little milk, don't add too much though, just a splash because as it cooks in the oven the juices from the chicken will really thin the sauce out. I used feticinni (I know that isn't spelled right!) instead of angel hair. You could cube the chicken, that would be good also. The whole family just LOVED this!!! Definately a keeper! Yummy!!!
Well, I'm altering my review. I got courageous and tried this again (I liked it the first time - a couple of years ago-, but my hubby & kids didn't). Anyway, I made this last night for my in-laws, and EVERYONE raved over it! I doubled the sauce and added a little milk to thin the sauce just a bit. My mother-in-law requested the recipe. My father-in-law had thirds! My son ate & ate! Hubby took left-overs for lunch today. To make it a little healthier, I used low fat cream cheese, and 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. It's back in the rotation!
I found this really tasty and easy to make. I used 4 chicken breasts(cut into bite size pieces) instead of six and kept the ingredients for the sauce the same. My husband thought the sauce was a little rich, but he enjoyed the taste of the chicken. We had it over angel hair pasta. I will make this again.
I put the chicken, dressing mix, wine, cream of mushroom, and cream cheese into the crock pot on low for about 5-6 hours. About 4 hours in to it, lifted the lid and stirred it with a fork. The chicken came apart and shredded, so the sauce mixed in well and gave it LOTS of flavor! Put it atop the pasta. Delicious and hassle free!!!
I made this last night and my husband and I both thought it was just ok. I usually resist using recipes that call for ready-made ingredients such as dry dressing mix and canned soup because those products usually have such high salt content. But with the "Hall of Fame" section of allrecipes.com giving it such high reviews, I was curious about the combination of ingredients that make up this sauce. Not too salty as some reviewers said because allrecipes.com staff altered the quantity of the dry dressing mix originally called for. We had enough sauce, but doubling it would allow one to be able to be more generous with it per serving. I only used 4 chicken breasts, rather than 6. I won't make it again due to the sodium content in the pre-packaged ingredients and it certainly is not Hall of Fame worthy.
I have made this numerous times and it is Great every time!! I have done it in the slow cooker also, and that works if you are not going to be home until dinner. Love this!
This was just okay. I doubt I'll be making it the same way again. I didn't use a crock pot, like so many other reviews, I just did it the way the recipe calls for. The sauce tasted amazing before I added it to the chicken. Once I cooked it, the moisture from the chicken diluted the sauce and it didn't taste very good. I would like to try this in a crock pot, but I think the same thing will happen. If I make this again, it'll be just the noodles and sauce. I'll cook the chicken separately.
I thought the sauce was excellent, but the pasta dried out pretty quickly. Next time, I'll double the sauce!
Doubled the sauce (but did not double the italian dressing mix because when i did it was too salty). This was AMAZING!
Seriously??? It doesn't get any easier and tastier. I make this for guests all the time and everyone loves it. I did make some changes. I do 1/2 c. butter, 1/2 c. wine, 1/2 c. chicken broth, 2 cans condensed golden mushroom soup, 8 ounces cream cheese. I have made this in the oven using chicken tenders (I think about a pound. I almost always cut my chicken breasts into chunks put it in the slow cooker do the soup as the recipe calls for, pour it over the CB and then set my slow cooker for 8 hours slow. LOVE IT!
This was very well received by both my picky 9 year old and my husband. My little one actually finished her dinner before anyone else which is an amazing thing in our house :-) I did use chicken broth (about 10 oz.) instead of the wine only because I had no dry white in the house. I will be putting this in the "family favorites" and will be making this again.
I am giving this 5 Stars, as I never would have thought of combining these ingredients for the sauce. We loved the sauce. That said, I think it needs a more full-bodied pasta than the angel hair. Fettuccini works well. I have made this recipe twice. The first time, it was delicious, but needed more sauce. The second time, I sliced four chicken breasts into 4 slices (like fingers),added mushrooms and chopped broccoli and attempted to thin down the sauce with 1/2 cup skim milk. The "thinning down" took away from the flavor of the sauce, so next time I will double the sauce instead of thinning it down. Of course, this will also double the calories, so this will be an "occasional meal". All in all, I am pleased with this recipe, but tweaking it a bit. It is a keeper. I can see myself making this a third and a fourth time. It was truly good!
After making this recipe for over 2 years, it's time to give credit where it's due. First of all, the creative combination blends very well. Second, when you don't have everything on hand, this is also versatile. I've subbed a bottle of italian for the seasoning packet and wine before; I usually don't have chive cream cheese on hand and reg. cr. cheese works fine, I just add some onion powder and dried chives although I'm not sure it's necessary; I have also made this with regular cr. of mushroom (golden IS better though); I typically use chicken broth instead of wine without really any difference in flavor. However much you want to switch things around to your liking, it still comes out great--but it still deserves 5 stars as is. Thanks for sharing!
This is now one of our favorate dinners! I tried to reduce the calories a bit, so I used light cream cheese and fat free mushroom soup. Next time I'm going to reduce the butter. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms, very yummy! I only used 3 pcs of chicken and there was just enough sauce. I would definitely recommend this recipe!
I just tried this recipe and served it to my parents yesterday. They loved it. My dad actually asked for a soup spoon so he would not waste any of the delicious sauce! The recipe gets bonus points for being so easy and quick to put together. Since it was my first try, I followed the recipe, except I used fettuccine noodles instead of angel hair. I'm sure it wouldn't matter what noodles you used, it would still be great. I don't think this recipe needs much tweaking. It's hard to go wrong with a dish that calls for a half-stick of butter and cream cheese!
This was definitely good. My hubby is not a fan of cream cheese in general, but I used the regular 1/3 less fat kind. Since other reviews said it was kind of salty, I only used about half of the Italian seasoning packet and the only other change I made was to use cream of chicken and I just put everything in the crockpot, making sure to stir it all together as it melted and spooned it over the chicken breasts (which were frozen). It was done in 4 hrs on low. Thanks for another easy and good recipe!
Substituted chicken broth for the wine, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and was pleased with the results. Thanks for sharing.
So good! I used Piesporter (my favorite white wine). This recipe is so easy. The chicken was juicy and tender. I only used four pieces and I thought it was the perfect number for the amount of sauce. Anymore chicken and the recipe would have to be doubled.
This recipe is definitely a keeper, even with a couple of changes. First, I only used three large chicken breasts, but sliced them in half, like butterfly cuts, and there was plenty of chicken. Also, I don't use wine or sherry in anything, so, to us, it was fine without it. I also used just plain cream cheese, but added about 1/4 tsp. onion granules, and just couldn't resist putting in 1/2 cup sour cream which really made the sauce creamy. Even with my changes, we really enjoyed this dish. One word though...don't over cook your angel hair or you will have a plate of "mushy stuff".
I followed this recipe to an absolute tee. There are good points and bad points to this recipe. The good news is the fact that this is so easy to prepare and tastes delicious. The bad news is the fact that there is hardly enough sauce for 3 people, let alone 6 like the recipe states. So, you make a whole package of pasta only to use a quarter of it. I was a little nervous to even put the sauce on the pasta because it had cooked down so much that it appeared that the only thing left was a pool of butter over the chicken. I love butter but this seemed like an overkill. Once I spooned some sauce over the pasta, I tasted what all the fuss is about. It's a delicious pasta/chicken dish. I just don't know if a whole stick of butter is necessary. If I ever prepare this again, I would cut the butter significantly and add a healthier component. I love fatty foods but this dish, once out of the oven, made me cringe a little.
Tasted great! Thank you for the recipe. I made it exactly as directed. Next time, I think I'll add about a cup of milk to the sauce though. We prefer a less thick sauce. I'll also add a package of fresh white button sliced mushrooms too. I will also try adding 2 packages of the dry italian seasoning mix because we prefer a zestier& stronger flavor.
Super yummy dish. This was perfect as written except for making more of this superb tasting sauce as others have also suggested. Chicken tenderloins were used and they came out extremely moist and tender. I think the condensed golden mushroom soup really complements this dish. I wish we had doubled the recipe as there was little leftover. This will definitely become a repeat dish. Marian, on this one, you rock girl!
I NEVER leave bad reviews, but I'm just amazed that this one got so many good ones. I know how to cook...this wasn't a case of someone who doesn't know what their doing just messing up a recipe. The ingredients are good together...I'm SO going to try making the sauce and stuffing mushrooms with it, but this sauce is so incredibily thick and rich it made it hard to take bites of the pasta. I think the concept is good, but next time I am going to add 1/2 a can of water or chicken stock to the recipe and maybe make it with penne to hold all the sauce. I really wanted this to be good, but it just wasn't a recipe for me!
This recipe is GREAT - thanks for posting! I substitute chicken broth for the white wine when I make it - comes out wonderfully. Also, this dish can be made and served like spaghetti, instead of cooking it casserole style. Just prepare the sauce, pasta, and then brown the chicken breasts/tenders in a skillet. Delicious. I made it on vacation over the 4th, and the family loved it.
