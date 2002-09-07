Angel Chicken Pasta

What a simple & delicious dish for a quick preparation meal! As per all the recipes that I try out, I make AS IS at least the first time around. This one really needs no change. I would disagree with people that substituted anything for the wine; it really adds a nice aroma and taste. Use a wine that you would drink with the meal. A cheap wine could ruin this one. I have to admit that I had never used/heard of golden mushroom soup. Although it gives and interesting color, it is exactly what the recipe needs. Do not substitute for cream of mushroom soup! I used Philadelphia Chives and Onion cream cheese as I did not find the chive-only kind. I would keep it next time around. If anything I would agree that one could cut down the butter in half (i.e. 1/8 cup of butter). I only used half a pound of the angel hair though, and it was just fine. This is more a question of portion control that how the recipe would have turned out. On another note, I see several people cutting their chicken since they don't find that the sauce makes it into the chicken breast. Just for calibration, a "normal" chicken breast is between 4 to 6 oz. If you buy the "mammoth" breast that are sold (at around ~12 oz each), they are so thick that the flavor doesn't get through. At six chicken breasts, you should be buying 1 1/2 to 2 1/4 pounds. Do either one of two things: buy six "healthy" portion of 4-6 oz each or buy three mammoth ones and just cut/butterfly along its thick side.