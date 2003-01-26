Best Marinara Sauce Yet
This is a very easy homemade red sauce, and the only one my 5 year old daughter will eat! Serve with your favorite pasta.
This is a very easy homemade red sauce, and the only one my 5 year old daughter will eat! Serve with your favorite pasta.
I substituted chicken broth for the white wine. It was quick, easy and very good the first day. But absolutely wonderful if the ingredients get a chance to "marry" in the fridge for a few days. I'm going to make this in bulk, let it "age" then freeze it so I always have some on hand. Delicious!Read More
This was a decent marinara, but it had a bitter taste and the wine flavor was too strong. I felt like I was drinking a glass of wine while eating marinara sauce. Next time, I'll use less wine and a little sugar.Read More
I substituted chicken broth for the white wine. It was quick, easy and very good the first day. But absolutely wonderful if the ingredients get a chance to "marry" in the fridge for a few days. I'm going to make this in bulk, let it "age" then freeze it so I always have some on hand. Delicious!
I usually buy a certain brand of marinara sauce and then freeze it, but I wanted to see if I was getting my money's worth. And now I know that I wasn't! I followed recipe exactly except I added a clove of garlic, a good handful of Italian seasoning, 2 onions that I *accidentally* cooked to almost caramelized. I'll never buy it again! **On a second note, I've now used the frozen batch, and it freezes great! Now it's five stars. **On a third note, if you don't know what to do with the leftover wine and you don't drink it, you can freeze it in ice cube trays for the next time you make this. **My favorite wine with this so far is a Canadian Riesling. I do NOT like it with red, it has a funny flavor.
Very nice sauce. Some tips: For those who enjoy garlic, use 1 1/2 to 2 cloves. I used 3 and that was a bit much! I added 1/4 tsp of medium-heat red pepper flakes for some heat. Yummy! Use 1/3 less oil. If you cook this in a large sauce pan, skillet or fryer, you'll only need to cook it for 15 minutes, not 30. I added a little extra seasoning - as the other reviewers recommended. I also added 1/2 can of tomato sauce because I wanted more sauce for dipping garlic bread into and for the 1/2 pound of meatballs I made. Refridgerates/reheats very well. Will make again.
GREAT SAUCE. If you try no other try this one. Added fresh basil as well as a bit of sugar to counter the acidity of the tomatoes. Simmering too long degrades the flavor.
Awesome easy sauce, easy enough that I don't ever use a sauce from a jar anymore, I always keep all ingredients, in the pantry for a double batch, to go with homemade meatballs. This always gets rave reviews when I serve it. Make sure to use stewed tomatoes, since they have the cooked flavor and the onion and peppers cooked in, just regular canned tomatoes will not have this cooked flavor, which is the key to this having that long cooked flavor, without cooking it all day.
Wow. Great recipe. I used canned crushed tomato's and eliminated the entire food processor step. Added a bay leaf and simmered for half hour and added a tsp of butter at the end to smooth out the acidity. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good! I made this sauce at a food demo for a grocery store and it was a big hit. I changed recipe though--used crushed tomates; no parsley; 4 cloves garlic; no oregano or salt; added 2 tsp. Italian seasoning; 1 T sugar; cut back a bit on the olive oil. Made this with chicken floured and seasoned with Italian seasoning. Will definitely make again!
I've made this dozens of times, and have made a couple of changes along the way: First, I use canned whole tomatoes (the closest thing you can get to fresh tom's, imo) that I split with my fingers, remove the seeds (which only make the sauce bitter), then roughly chop. Second, I use tomato sauce instead of paste because it is not so acidic (I simmer the sauce a little longer so that it reduces to the desired consistency). Finally, I use a hand blender to puree the entire sauce until it is as smooth/chunky as we need it (smooth for marinara dipping sauce, chunky for pizza sauce, chunkier for pasta sauce etc). Oh, and it doesn't really matter if you use red or white wine, or omit it altogether (admittedly, the wine adds depth, but it's still great even without it). This is a simple and delicious marinara recipe that I use for pretty much everything! Thanks, Jackie!
Great marinara! I halved the recipe since I didnt need as much. Instead of pureeing, I just added the stewed tomatoes whole since I wanted it chunky. After the sauce simmers a bit the tomatoes tend to break down anyways. I also added more garlic, a little basil, and red wine instead of white. This was great over top of some chicken parm that I was making! It would be great over lots of other recipes as well. Thanks so much for the great and easy recipe! I will make many times more!
Wonderful Marinara sauce base! As with all recipes, each cook 'tweaks' a recipe to his/her personal taste. I found the sauce base to be very flavorable and easy to assemble. I alway double my sauce recipe so I can freeze any "left-overs". As we LOVE garlic, onion and bell peppers, I finely chop one large onion, finely mince and crush six of the largest garlic cloves I have, and chop one bell pepper. I add the veggies to a large pot with 2 to 3 TBS of EVOO; saute all of them until soft, about 5 minutes. Then, I add to the pot: two 28-ounce cans of whatever type of canned tomatoes I have on hand, one 12-ounce can tomato paste, 1 cup white or red wine, 1 cup of grated Mozzarella, 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan, 4 TBS of fresh (or 2 TBS dried) parsley, 4 TBS fresh (or 2 TBS dried) Oregano, 2 TBS fresh (or 1 TBS dried) Basil, 1/2 tsp dried Marjoram, 1/2 dried Rosemary, 1/2 tsp dried Thyme, 1 large dried Bay leaf, 1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes, 2 TBS brown sugar, salt and black pepper to taste. REMEMBER: WHEN USING DRIED HERBS (except the Bay Leaf), ALWAYS RUB THEM BETWEEN PALMS OF HANDS WHILE ADDING TO POT, AS THIS "WAKES" THE HERBS UP AGAIN. Bring sauce to boil over medium heat: turn down to low and continue simmering for at least 30 minutes, stirring occassionally. However, simmering longer lets all the flavors "meld" more. Remove Bay Leaf before serving sauce as Bay Leaf is very bitter.
I have cooked this dish a lot of times already. The first attempt, following the recipe to the dot was just ok. But then when I scanned most of the reviews I followed some and it became an instant hit to my family and friends. Friends were asking for the recipe. Here are the few changes I made: I just add another clove of minced garlic, a tablespoon of brown sugar since this is a red sauce, cut down the olive oil into 3, red pepper flakes, white wine and a bay leaf. Thank you so much Jackie for the best Marinara Sauce yet ...
Absolute perfection in a sauce!
This was a decent marinara, but it had a bitter taste and the wine flavor was too strong. I felt like I was drinking a glass of wine while eating marinara sauce. Next time, I'll use less wine and a little sugar.
THE BEST Sauce Yet is right!!! This one is off the charts in my opinion! One thing I highly recommend, though, is omitting the salt. Most canned tomato products have a high sodium content already(check the nutrition labels), so extra salt is not needed. This was the tastiest sauce I have ever served. I am so glad to have discovered this recipe. There is NO other option but to make my own sauce from now on, forget Ragu! Thanks for sharing....
Mmmm...delicious recipe. The best way to take the tartness/bitterness out of a tomato sauce is to add a tsp. of baking soda and stir for several minutes. It cuts the acidity of the tomatoes and creates a sweet, smooth sauce.
Absolutely delicious. I used petite-cut diced tomatoes (didn't have stewed), 2 more cloves of garlic and simmered mine for about 1 hour. Added fresh basil (alot) and fresh oregano (a little) towards the end. The wine really makes this sauce outstanding. Thanks, Jackie.
I was sitting here wondering what I was going to make for dinner. I ruffled through the pantry and found a few ingredients and came on here looking for a recipe to meet my needs. This was by far the best marinara sauce recipe I've ever had. I loved it. Didn't change a thing. YUMMY! Thanks. :o)
This sauce is AWESOME! I doubled the garlic, added a tsp of dried basil and pureed muchrooms to put in too. It goes great with "Florentine Stuffed Chicken" (on allrecipes). I cooked the sauce in the crockpot from around lunch until dinnertime and it was super tasty (I am also a big crokpot fan). Thanks for the recipe!!!
This is one terrific sauce. I didn't have fresh parsley on hand so had to use dried (halved the amount), and it still turned out super! I did double (ok, almost triple) the amount of garlic, doubled the onion, and added sweet basil and a bit of sugar. But don't leave out the wine...it's part of what makes this sauce taste so great! And even with the paste, it's still not what I would consider a thick sauce (if you want thicker I would drain the tomatoes). I can't wait to try this on lasagna! And as for kid-friendly...my 2-year-old son ate TWO helpings of this over penne =). Definitely a new staple for us!
It was ok the first time I made this recipe, but it lacked something-I cut back to 3 tbls of Olive Oil, added 3 more cloves of garlic (we like garlic), 1 1/2 tsp of fresh Basil and 1 1/2 tsp of sugar (to cut the acidity). That improved the taste dramatically.
This is a simple yet wonderful sauce anyone can make. Using quality stewed tomato products is the key to get rid of the acidic flavor you usually find with the cheaper brands of canned tomatoes. The longer you cook it, the better it tastes. HINT: This sauce is absolutely amazing and company-worthy if you use merlot instead of wine. Thanks for sharing!
I made this ahead of time to let it sit for a few days and it was so good. My husband will not let me buy another premade marinara sauce again. It was a big hit for the whole family.
My favorite marinara sauce yet! I definitely increased the garlic to about 6 cloves for a double batch. I used italian seasoning and some garli garni seasoning as well. I used crushed tomatoes rather than stewed and sautee'd the garlic with the onion while adding some crushed red peppers. My go to marinara for sure!
I am making lasagna from a recipe I found on here but it called for jar sauce and I did not want to use sauce from a jar. Found this recipe and not only did it sound good but also easy. I decided to add more garlic as we love garlic and 1 clove just did not sound like enough, I added 4 cloves (did I mention we love garlic). I am also cooking for a crowd and several of them do not like onions so I put the onion & olive oil in the blender with the other ingredients so no one would know they were in there (I use this trick a lot). The last thing I did different was add fresh basil in with the parsley because I couldn't imagine marinara sauce without basil plus I have tons since I grow it. This sauce turned out wonderful and I will make it again and again!
This was delicious. I had tomatoes from the garden so I made the following changes: - cut an x on the bottom of the tomatoes - boiled and seeded them (although the seeds should disintegrate if you leave them in) - used less oil to make it healthier - added 1 tsp red pepper flakes - added mushrooms and a yellow pepper that were about to go bad. This ended up being delicious! - added 1/2 tb brown sugar (the Splenda blend just because that's what I had) to balance the acidity - added some garlic powder and dried basil at the end just for more flavor. I served with turkey meatballs and whole wheat pasta.
This really is the best! I use it for everything: chicken and eggplant parmesan, various pastas, and marinara dipping sauces. Here are my changes: increase garlic to 3 cloves, cut the olive oil by half (to 3 TBS) and always use pinot grigio for the white wine. I always have good results. Yummy!
This is a good sauce. I too made this to go along with the toasted ravioli on this site. I added a teaspoon of sugar to counteract the "tartness" from the tomatoes and toward the end of cooking time threw in about 3/4 of a cup of Roasted Garlic Parmesan sauce (similar to an alfredo sauce made by Ragu) and it really added to the flavor. For those of you who really like this sauce try the Exquisite Pizza Sauce by Angie Zayac on this site...it's absolutely delicious!!
Doubled recipe. Turned out beautifully. Used 2 28oz. can of diced tomatoes, 4 cloves of garlic, 2T dried parsley, 1t dried oregano, 1t Italian seasoning, replaced wine with 1 cup chicken stock. Didn't need brown sugar. Sauteed onion first, added rest of ingredients, pureed a bit with hand blender, simmered for about an hour to reduce it slightly. Lovely and smooth tasting. If taste is too sharp I will add a knob or two of butter to knock down the acidity.
This is awesome! I have been looking for a "tastes like it's been simmering all day" marinara sauce for so long, and this is as close as it gets. I didn't have any white wine, but I did have a good bottle of red opened so I used that instead. I added it to the olive oil & onion mixture and let it reduce prior to adding the tomato ingredients. I also saw that there wasn't any basil in the recipe, so I added a tsp. The sauce is still simmering, but even after just a few minutes on the stove it is fantastic. Thank you so much Jackie for this recipe!
This really was a great basic recipe. I gave it 4 stars only because you have to make adjustments to make it great. I sauteed 4 garlic cloves, 1 C. onion, and ground turkey in oil and then added the pureed (28 oz) canned tomatoes, paste and 1 extra small can tomato sauce. I also added 1 tsp. basil, 1 tsp. sugar and 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes to the tomato mixture to kick it up a bit. With these few changes it was really a wonderful sauce. No need to use jarred sauce again!
This IS the perfect marinara sauce. I used petite diced tomatoes instead of the stewed, decreased the olive oil to 2 T. and added 1 T. of brown sugar. I blended this with an immersion blender because I hate cleaning my regular blender and it worked just fine. I simmered with cooked Meatball Nirvana meatballs for 1.5 hours and served over hot capellini. I ended up freezing some of this for a quick weekday meal also. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
This was really good for the amount of work it took (hardly any at all). I used diced tomatoes because that's what I had, and let it simmer longer. This recipe didn't really make that much sauce - I had just enough to cover 16 meatballs and have them be nice and saucy, but wouldn't have had enough if I wanted to make spaghetti to go along with it. If you want extra to freeze for another time, double the recipe!
This is a very good base sauce. I have to add extra spices to get what I want from it, but I feel like this is a great starting point. The texture is fantastic and it's a very simple recipe. A tip on wine: use something you like to drink, as the flavor will be somewhat present in the sauce. It isn't overpowering, but it's there. If you don't like wine, I suggest something light and sweet, as it may be a little more subtle than a dry wine.
Excellent! It has a thick, complex taste-needs no meat. I did sub chicken broth for wine and added basil(because I love basil).
Excellent! I used 3 cloves sof garlic and added some basil. Let it simmer for 2 hours. Will never use jarred sauce again!
Fantastic marinara sauce! very flavorful.....I used my crock pot & let it cook for a long time. I used fresh tomatoes and didn't have a thick tomato paste, so I had to reduce the liquid quite a bit.
This recipe was very bland and generic. I tried adding crushed red peppers and extra italian seasonings but was unable to make this anything but ordinary.
Super quick, easy and delicious! You could also use crushed tomatoes and skip the food processor. I use this recipe for simple pasta dishes like spaghetti or in lasagna. This recipe is great as is, but is also very versatile so add whatever you want to it! The sauce is really good with lot's of veggies added to it. The one change I would recommend is adding a teaspoon of brown sugar to reduce tartness.
Good..I did add more garlic and one lrg. can stewed and one can diced..after cooking on stovetop transfered to slow cooker for the day..and was a great dipper for supper!
This is the best marinara sauce and its quick and easy. I did put in 4 cloves of garlic and fresh basil too. The flavour was phenominal, my 16 y/o son and wife loved it. I sprinkled granulated garlic over boneless chicken breasts, grilled it for 5 mins. each side, sliced it in strips and put on top of whole wheat Penne. Then added the marinara sauce and lightly tossed to cover everything with the sauce. To die for....will use over and over again!
WONDERFUL SAUCE! I couldn't believe how good it tasted - much, much better than jarred stuff. I used Italian flavored stewed tomatoes instead of plain stewed tomatoes, and red wine instead of white (I always a glug or two of red wine to my red sauces) but otherwise followed the recipe exactly as written. I'll make this one for years to come!
Very nice. I let mine simmer in the crock pot all afternoon. I also added a bit of beer as does my favorite restaurant.
WOW, this was so flavorful!! I have a standby sauce I use for most pasta recipes BUT this may have to replace it! My only change was using red wine in place of the white (was out). I did use FRESH parsley and oregano which really makes this taste so great. I used this sauce on the "Lasagna Roll Ups" recipe from this site.
I loved this sauce. I added more dried basil, italian seasoning, sugar and extra garlic, no onions. I used one can of crushed tomatoes, one can of diced tomatoes. A fabulous starter for a lot of great sauces and meals!
Great, basic sauce, very quick and simple to put together. It takes as much effort to make a little as to make a lot, so make a lot and freeze what you don't use straight away. The only modifications I've made to this recipe is using more garlic (partly because there's never too much garlic, and partly because authentic marinara sauce uses lots), and omitting the tomato paste. Tomato paste is only for long-simmered, sturdy winter sauces, and without it, this sauce is light and lively, which is how I like my sauce most of the time.
This is a very good mainara! I followed recipe as well as added 1 tbs. of brown sugar and waaaay more garlic. Also added one half of a jalapeno pepper from our garden for alittle kick;) Will have w/ thick spaghetti noodles, garden salad and Chianti as the wine. Nice....
Good and easy, but not the best as the title claims. Serve with about 2lbs of pasta.
The only complaint I have about this recipe is that I didn't make enough. I noticed that a lot of people complain about acidity, and I just wanted to point out that some white wines are very high in acid. Taste the wine before using it. If it does not taste good, don't use it. I would suggest using a chardonnay, viognier or rhone type wine. Remember, if you won't drink it, don't cook with it. (And remember that you get what you pay for.)
Wonderful sauce! My fiance gave it a 5, which he rarely gives (usually 4 or 4.5). I had it with meatballs, added a little basil, and didn't have any wine so had to use chicken broth. Next time I will try the wine. Thank you for the recipe!
This was quick, easy and delicious! I have another pasta sauce recipe from this site that I love, however, it is a meat sauce and requires more cooking time. I wanted a meatless sauce to use for chicken parmesan and for the pasta I serve along side. I made some changes based on personal taste and what I had on hand. I used 1 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes (did not have stewed) and italian style tomato paste. 1T dried parsley, 1t dried basil, 2 t dried italian seasoning, 1 T brown sugar to cut the acidity, 3 cloves minced garlic, 1 bay leaf, water rather than wine ( did not have any wine) and cut the olive oil in half as 6 T seemed excessive to me. Using the crushed tomatoes eliminated the need for a food processor and worked out fine. I made my sauce the night before, which allowed the spices to really set in. My chicken parmesan was wonderful! I will be using this recipe again for ease of preperation as well as taste. I have grandchildren who love pasta, but prefer a meatless sauce, so this is definitely a keeper. Thanks Jackie...a real winner!
This sauce is right on the money!!! I was skeptical at first, but I will be saving this recipe for sure!!! A bit of an oversight on my part, but the 6 tablespoons of olive oil are meant to sautee the onions. Not knowing any better I added them to the sauce, which did not ruin the taste or consistency. 6 tablespoons of olive oil seems excessive to sautee onions, which I accomplished with just ONE tablespoon. For added flavor, sautee the garlic as well. this is a WINNER.
Excellent recipe basic but flavorful. I am trying to simplify my cooking and this fit the bill, Clear fresh flavors, I did use delmonte stewed tomatoes with Italian seasoning (oregano and basil) so did not add oregano and it tasted great. Also used chicken stock in place of wine as I must avoid alcohol I look forward to making this this summer when I harvest my Roma tomatoes
Absolutely the best pasta / marinara sauce I've ever had. I used only 2 T of dried parsley and doubled the garlic to 2 cloves. I forgot to saute the onion and mistakenly blended with the rest of the ingredients. I substituted 1/2 c of apple juice and 1 t of fresh squeezed lemon juice for the white wine because I don't drink or buy alcohol (I know about it burning off while cooking). I let it simmer for 1 hour or so then let it cool and sit overnight. WOW! What a terrific sauce. My wife and I ate it over pasta topped with breaded chicken and melted swiss cheese. Thank you Jackie for this great recipe.
This is truly the best marinara sauce!! This is so easy to make and my Husband who is Italian absolutely LOVES this sauce!!!!!!!!!! I make it all the time :)
This was okay. A little bland and watery. Not much depth of flavor. I'm sure it will be better tomorrow, as all italian food is, so I'm giving it 4* instead of 3*.
We make this sauce all of the time! A great variation of this sauce is to combine all the ingredients for the sauce as per the recipe but instead of putting the sauce on the stove we put the sauce in the crockpot with some meatballs. We lightly browned the meatball before putting them in the crockpot and cooked everything on high for 4 hours. It turned out great!!
So easy! I didn't have white wine so I used chx stock. Still great!!! I added 1 Tbsp. of brown sugar as other suggested.
Quite good. And really only took me five minutes to get the onions and garlic hummin' in the skillet before adding the rest of the sauce ingredients. I didn't use the full amount of EVOO, just two tbsp. I also took other reviewers suggestions and used a couple tsp. of italian seasoning along with the oregano and a tsp. of brown sugar. I also used no salt tomatoes. Along with Lovestohost's Meatball Nirvana and a few slices of mozzerella cheese, this made a great meatball sandwich. I'd use this sauce again and again. (And let me be honest. I was a little skeptical about the white wine but it was great.)
This was excellent sauce. I used a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes instead of the stewed tomatoes and a teaspoon of sugar but followed the rest of the recipe. I served it with minced fresh basil generously sprinkled over the sauced pasta. Everyone loved it. Will make this again.
I've gotten compliments on this EVERY time I've made it. Great flavor, very easy to make. Someone said it's got an "old world taste" -- not that plastic, tasteless, commercial jarred sauce.
Great recipe! I tried it with Italian seasoning instead of oregano and left out the white wine, it still came out wowing the family. Will definitely make again.
Wow, wow, wow! This is my first attempt at making any type of pasta sauce and I will not buy jarred any more! The only addition I made was the tablespoon of brown sugar as others suggested. I used a pino grigio wine. I doubled so I could freeze it for another time and I'm glad I did! This will be my "go to" sauce recipe from now on. Thanks!
To be fair, I believe you should follow a recipe in order to rate it honestly. That being said, I must say that I was skeptical about this recipe. I make homemade sauce all the time, but had never used stewed tomatoes. This was really good! The flavors all came together nicely. I followed the recipe exactly and served it with grilled Italian sausage. It was also very quick and easy.
This was great! Didnt have any wine so substituted chicken broth as others suggested. Simmered for about 2hrs. We doubled the recipe and added 2 tsp. brown sugar. EXCELLENT!
Ok seriosuly I don't understand how this recipe got such great reviews. I wanted to make a quick marinara so I tried this. I would have been much better off using jarred sauce. This was barely edible on meatball subs & I can't imagine putting it on pasta. I don't know if it was the stewed tomatoes or the wine, or the combo of the two...but I will deffinately be sticking with my regular marinara that simmers for hours. The extra time is worth it.
My wife says it tastes better than the store brands. Costco has #10 cans of peeled tomatoes for $2.69. That's 6 and a half pounds. I just made another 8 containers of 16 oz each for the freezer. They will be gone in a month or less. This sauce I make "plain" and jazz it up to suit what I am fixing. Really a good recipe, really good flavor and really easy to change and adapt. Try it! You will like it!
Very nice. I didn't have parsley, so substituted dried herbs. It was a bit bitter, so might try again with a tiny bit of sugar in the mix.
30 minutes of cooking isn't enough for a deep, mellow sauce yet is too long for a more "raw" sauce. The tomatoes remain very acidic. I prefer a sauce cooked for several hours. A pinch (tiny!) of baking soda can mellow the acid as well.
This is exactly the recipe I was looking for as my husband does not like "chunky" tomato sauces. It smells SO GOOD while simmering and tastes SO GOOD. I added some salt and pepper to season to our taste. Have used it on pasta, pizza and as a bread dipping sauce. It does taste better the next day (if there is any left). It keeps for about 2 days in the fridge.
I made this sauce for my wife and kids they ate it up and asked for more. This just made the have to make again and again list. We used it to top meatball and as dipping sauce for cheese sticks and bread sticks tasted great with all. ENJOY!
This recipe is great! So easy and way, way better than any jarred sauce. I made just a couple tiny tweaks. I added 1 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes and 2 tsp brown sugar. I did skip the white wine because I didn't have any on hand, and it still turned out awesome. Great recipe!
Quick, easy, and delicious. I 4X the recipe and freeze it for future use. I use Italian style stewed tomatoes with basil and garlic. I also add the garlic in with the onions and saute them together. I use fresh cracked pepper and I throw in a bay leaf as well. It rivals any "homemade" sauce.
Fabulous base recipe. I wish I would have made a double batch! The only thing I did different from the recipe was used canned diced tomatoes because that's what I had. If I had another can of tomato paste handy, I would have definitely done a double batch the first time. **Update - for some reason this sauce made me feel borderline heartburn so I tried a 2nd recipe which was even more flavorful but no heartburn-ish feeling. The only big difference in the recipes was the tomato paste to diced tomatoes (what I used for both versions) ratio.**
This was really good. I would recommend leaving some of the onions chunky, and maybe adding some green peppers and mushrooms. Recommended!
It's a keeper. So easy too. Just ad a bay leaf or two to cut down on acidity - at least thats what mom claims they do.
Really easy and really good. My picky husband even liked it and said I should make this and sell it in jars. Had to tell him sorry hun... it's an 'allrecipe' :)
Absolutely one of the tastiest and easiest marinara recipes that I have found. My two boys(6 and 2) will only eat "mommies yummy sauce". I saute the garlic and onion first, and then add it to the food processor and process it with the tomato mixture so it is all the same consistency. I also add about 1TBSP of brown sugar to take the acidity of the tomatoes away. Great Recipe, never would have thought of using stewed tomatoes before this.
This recipe boasts the 'best marinara sauce yet",... and it has lived up to its name. I know we always want to boost the flavour by making little changes. Please resist this temptation. Before making any change, make this recipe as is first. It is worth the taste. Later, if you want, make some changes. According to me no changes are warranted!
Very easy to make. We needed to add just a few more italian spices, but it turned out very well. No food processor, but the blender worked just fine.
Not impressed with this whatsoever, extremely bland sauce. There is something missing from this maybe because I like more garlic in my italian food. People have modified it and I can see why, I would not do this again. It was a waste of good tomatoes and good wine. I think a load of fresh basil in this would have given it more taste.
This has become the staple marinara/spaghetti sauce in our household. Use canned or fresh tomatoes - either work. We make it with fresh in the summer - and canned in the winter. We leave out the white wine and the extra salt as there is plenty of sodium in the canned tomatoes. Freezes well so you can always have some on hand! :)
This was good, but when I added the wine, it totally took over. Next time, I may just leave the wine out altogether.
This has become my stadard marinara sauce- the flavour is excellent and it is an excellent base to add to (roasted vegetables, grilled Italian sausages, sauteed beef, cream etc.). It is much lighter than many marinara sauces, probably because of the white wine, but the lightness does not compromise any of the flavour. It's not our Italian grandmother's marinara sauce but is a more modern, fresh and versatile interpretation.
I love this basic Marinara Sauce. The only thing I do differently is I simmer whole garlic cloves in some olive oil until nicely browned. I then add the simmered garlic to the tomatoes as I blend them. I love the flavor of nice roasted garlic in my sauce and this sauce is probably the best marinara I ever had. Fantastic recipe!
This is a good basic recipe. I add a touch of sugar to my sauce to tone down the acidity from the tomatoes. I also added more garlic, used red wine instead of white and a touch of garlic salt. Left out the onions because my husband isnt a big fan of them. It was tasty. Next time when I have more time I will add fresh basil, and maybe top it off with meatballs.
Yummy, and sooo easy! I served this as a dipping sauce for toasted ravioli last night, it got rave reviews, thanks so much Jackie!
Great stuff. I used diced tomatoes b/c that is what I had. I used 1 can and then 2 cans of sauce and 1 can tomato paste. Eyeballed the other ingredients. Used water with chicken bouillon b/c I'm not a fan of wine. Added about a tblspn of brown sugar also and omitted the oil except what I sauteed the onion in.. don't think it needs it.
This sauce was amazing. Added an extra clove of garlic and half tsp. of basil. Absolutely excellent!
I LOVE marinara sauce, but I did not care for this recipe. Made it just as written. Usually reviewer ratings are bang on, but not in this case. Tasted like store bought Ragu sauce.
4 stars as written. 5 stars with these hints: triple the garlic & use large cloves, use only 3 T olive oil, add two bay leaves, and start with the most delicious jarred tomatoes - Del Monte Garden Select Petite Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic & Oregano. THIS IS THE ULTIMATE MARINARA WITH MY CHANGES! We mmm and ooh throughout each bite, every time we make it. Fresh parsley is a must. Double the recipe when you make it!
Well, I never had made this recipe before and took a HUGE risk with it. I made it x 15 in two roasters and served it along with pasta and homemade meatball along with other items for our All Church Night!.....It was a huge success and I had a ton of compliments and people kept asking me for the recipe!!! Anyhow, I am going to try to can this recipe so I have it at my ready right out of the jar! Hopefully I can grow some tomatoes and use them in this awesome recipe!
Fabulous!!! 2 small changes...used 4 cloves of garlic and red wine instead of white. I make huge batches and freeze. I will never use store bought again. It's so versatile, pizza, pasta, dipping sauce..even little triscuit pizza appetizers.
This was very good. In place of white wine, I used red. Also, I used a pot in place of skillet. I made it come to a boil at first. As it boiled I put in a little bit of baking soda to get rid of the acid.(you can also use sugar in place of baking soda). Then I let it simmer for 2 hrs, stirring occasionally. This is gonna be a keeper.
Fantastic, thank you!
I love this recipe.. it is now my standard red sauce.. i add a lot of parsley. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made homemade sauce many times and have been disappointed. But not this time. This sauce is wonderful!
Awesome sauce! Used a can (14oz) of crushed tomatoes (no processer), and left out the tomato paste. added fresh basil. will never buy jarred sauce again!
Mmmmmm! Not having any Italians in my family, marinara sauce wasn't an easy recipe to come up with. But, after making this & serving it several times, I've impressed a lot of people! It's SO flavorful & easy to make, too! I double it & freeze it. Still tastes delicious after being frozen. Thanks! (Also DELICIOUS w/ St. Louis toasted ravioli from this site)
Made this tonight to serve with chicken parmesan - we loved it! I wanted a chunky sauce, so I used stewed tomatoes but skipped the food processor and instead just broke up the tomatoes with my hands. I'll definitely be making this again!