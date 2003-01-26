Best Marinara Sauce Yet

This is a very easy homemade red sauce, and the only one my 5 year old daughter will eat! Serve with your favorite pasta.

By Jackie M.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor place Italian tomatoes, tomato paste, chopped parsley, minced garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat saute the finely chopped onion in olive oil for 2 minutes. Add the blended tomato sauce and white wine.

  • Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 10.5g; sodium 685.3mg. Full Nutrition
