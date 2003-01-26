Best Marinara Sauce Yet

Wonderful Marinara sauce base! As with all recipes, each cook 'tweaks' a recipe to his/her personal taste. I found the sauce base to be very flavorable and easy to assemble. I alway double my sauce recipe so I can freeze any "left-overs". As we LOVE garlic, onion and bell peppers, I finely chop one large onion, finely mince and crush six of the largest garlic cloves I have, and chop one bell pepper. I add the veggies to a large pot with 2 to 3 TBS of EVOO; saute all of them until soft, about 5 minutes. Then, I add to the pot: two 28-ounce cans of whatever type of canned tomatoes I have on hand, one 12-ounce can tomato paste, 1 cup white or red wine, 1 cup of grated Mozzarella, 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan, 4 TBS of fresh (or 2 TBS dried) parsley, 4 TBS fresh (or 2 TBS dried) Oregano, 2 TBS fresh (or 1 TBS dried) Basil, 1/2 tsp dried Marjoram, 1/2 dried Rosemary, 1/2 tsp dried Thyme, 1 large dried Bay leaf, 1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes, 2 TBS brown sugar, salt and black pepper to taste. REMEMBER: WHEN USING DRIED HERBS (except the Bay Leaf), ALWAYS RUB THEM BETWEEN PALMS OF HANDS WHILE ADDING TO POT, AS THIS "WAKES" THE HERBS UP AGAIN. Bring sauce to boil over medium heat: turn down to low and continue simmering for at least 30 minutes, stirring occassionally. However, simmering longer lets all the flavors "meld" more. Remove Bay Leaf before serving sauce as Bay Leaf is very bitter.