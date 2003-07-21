Asian Noodle and Pasta Salad

1 of 19

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I will make again! Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars Good recipe for people on an extremely tight budget. I was surprised by the taste. I thought ramen flavor packet would make it unbearably salty but it came out fine. Instead of vegetable oil and snap peas I used olive oil and regular frozen peas. I also added cheddar cheese and olives and left out the red onions since I didn t have any. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars This was good but I must have cooked too much pasta because I didn't have enough sauce. My salad was a little drier than I prefer. I will make again though just reduce the pasta some. Since you need the Ramen sauce pack to make the sauce I can't really double it easily. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Turned out great! I doubled this recipe for a picnic. I added a little seasme oil and some seasme seeds. I also used the packaged shredded brocolli blend because the store was out of carrots. I also used the frozen peas because I had them on hand. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars While this was a definitely a tasty dish I would have preferred the dressing to have been more substantial. It was very mild and just slightly sweet. Next time I would try adding a thicker asian-type dressing or try to doctor up the original dressing with some spices. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is quick and tasty. Great for parties too. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars The recipe ingredient list calls for "ramen noodles " no particular flavor so I bought "chicken." I did not realize until I read step 3 that it was supposed to be "Oriental " so I adapted the dressing with what I had on hand. I cut back a little on the vegetable oil and added a bit of both sesame and chili oils as well as some Thai garlic chili paste. The dressing ended up tasting wonderful with just a little pop of heat from the chili paste and chili oil. The rotini I had on hand was multi-color and to brighten it even more I added a little bit of sliced red bell pepper peeled & seeded cucumber chunks and squeezed some fresh lime juice over it. The one thing I wasn't crazy about was the dry ramen noodles. I think I would prefer chopped peanuts but that just could be a personal taste preference. Overall a very nice pasta salad with good presentation. Thanks Lori for sharing with us. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars This is a very good recipe and I added a pinch more sugar. Helpful (4)