Asian Noodle and Pasta Salad

A great pasta salad with an Asian flavor. Quick and convenient, too!

By Lori Buckridge

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook rotini pasta until al dente. Rinse with cool water.

  • In a large bowl combine cooked and drained rotini pasta, thawed sugar snap peas, thinly sliced carrots, and red onion.

  • In small bowl combine oil, sugar, and Oriental noodle flavor packet; blend well.

  • Pour sauce over large bowl of pasta and vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to blend flavors.

  • Just before serving break Oriental ramen noodles into small pieces and toss into salad. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 13g; sodium 58.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

HAQNSPITT
Rating: 3 stars
11/07/2003
Good recipe for people on an extremely tight budget. I was surprised by the taste. I thought ramen flavor packet would make it unbearably salty but it came out fine. Instead of vegetable oil and snap peas I used olive oil and regular frozen peas. I also added cheddar cheese and olives and left out the red onions since I didn t have any. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2003
This was good but I must have cooked too much pasta because I didn't have enough sauce. My salad was a little drier than I prefer. I will make again though just reduce the pasta some. Since you need the Ramen sauce pack to make the sauce I can't really double it easily. Read More
Helpful
(12)
JULESR1
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2004
Turned out great! I doubled this recipe for a picnic. I added a little seasme oil and some seasme seeds. I also used the packaged shredded brocolli blend because the store was out of carrots. I also used the frozen peas because I had them on hand. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kristi K.
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2007
While this was a definitely a tasty dish I would have preferred the dressing to have been more substantial. It was very mild and just slightly sweet. Next time I would try adding a thicker asian-type dressing or try to doctor up the original dressing with some spices. Read More
Helpful
(6)
THEWOLFES9
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2004
This is quick and tasty. Great for parties too. Read More
Helpful
(5)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2018
The recipe ingredient list calls for "ramen noodles " no particular flavor so I bought "chicken." I did not realize until I read step 3 that it was supposed to be "Oriental " so I adapted the dressing with what I had on hand. I cut back a little on the vegetable oil and added a bit of both sesame and chili oils as well as some Thai garlic chili paste. The dressing ended up tasting wonderful with just a little pop of heat from the chili paste and chili oil. The rotini I had on hand was multi-color and to brighten it even more I added a little bit of sliced red bell pepper peeled & seeded cucumber chunks and squeezed some fresh lime juice over it. The one thing I wasn't crazy about was the dry ramen noodles. I think I would prefer chopped peanuts but that just could be a personal taste preference. Overall a very nice pasta salad with good presentation. Thanks Lori for sharing with us. Read More
Helpful
(5)
COLE01
Rating: 3 stars
07/21/2003
This is a very good recipe and I added a pinch more sugar. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Deborah B
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
Tasty quick cheap and I always have the ingredients on hand. Definitely broke college student approved! Read More
Helpful
(4)
