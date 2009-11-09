Lori's Beef and Spaghetti Macaroni

3.8
47 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 14
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

A change from plain old spaghetti. Very moist even as a leftover.

Recipe by Mouse

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium pot with boiling salted water cook macaroni pasta until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet cook hamburger and onion until brown. Drain grease. Add mayonnaise and spaghetti sauce; mix well. Add drained and cooked macaroni, cook on medium heat stirring occasionally until heated through. Mix thoroughly.

  • To serve, pour mixture into a large serving bowl and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 57.2mg; sodium 564.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022