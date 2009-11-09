Lori's Beef and Spaghetti Macaroni
A change from plain old spaghetti. Very moist even as a leftover.
My kids loved this recipe. That is quite an accomplishment for both of them to rate something 5 stars. After converting the macaroni from ounces to cups, 1/2 of a cup did not seem like a lot. I decided to add 1 cup of macaroni instead. I also added fresh garlic and Italian seasoning. My youngest son actually licked his plate clean. (They did not know that mayo was in the sauce which they have stated they hate.) I did add only a half an onion (another deal breaker with the kids.) Thanks for a quick, easy and tasty meal!!Read More
I likede this recipe pretty well, the mayo really gave it a different kind of taste. My 2 year old ate it like crazy!!Read More
Added extra macaroni and spices. Used a mexican cheese blend that I had on hand. My kids (2 & 4) are picky eaters and I heard "a-licious" and "this is yummy" from them.
My husband loved this! He is my picky eater. I added a few things...pepper, italian seasoning, garlic garlic (tastefully simple brand), and about a half of a jar of pacante sauce. I also used large elbow macaroni. My husband said he wants it twice a week!
It's good. I think i'll try using Sour Cream instead of mayo just to try something new. If I do that, i'll also use the mexican cheese suggestion made by others.
Very disappointed. Mayo made it taste horrible.
Good, basic meal. My son and his friend had seconds - always a good sign. I doubled the amount of pasta and added garlic powder and Italian seasoning to taste, as suggested by other reviewers. Will definitely make again.
Tasty alternative to spaghetti and so much better than canned pastas. A new favorite at our house!
Very good! Even my picky eater at home thought it was good! I will definitely make this recipe again.
Very good and quick recipe. I cut back on the amount of sauce and used tomato and basil sauce and used ground turkey instead of beef. I left out the onion and used onion powder and Italian seasoning instead. Once everything was cooked I mixed it altogether and stirred in the shredded cheese. Wonderful! And plenty for left-overs!
I rarely post a review, but this recipe was so disgusting I had to say something. The mayo is a VERY strong flavor in this, and I enjoy the taste of mayo. It was also very much unnecessary. I doubled the macaroni and added cheese on top, and thank goodness I did or I don't think I would have been able to choke this down. I will never make this again. Simply changing the mayo to low fat sour cream would have improved this recipe immensely.
This recipe is quick, ingredients easily found, and a MUST for cheese lovers and moms. I'll do this one again.
This is a simple recipe. I used less mayo since I had bought an off brand. I think if your gonna use the mayo you need to buy the good stuff because you can definitely taste it. Plus im on a diet so the calories of adding it weren't necessary. Overall not bad. Something to do if you have kids and are in a hurry.
I was struggling to make something for dinner with next to no ingredients in the house before grocery shopping day, this meal was perfect. The only thing I changed was instead of mayo (which sounded just a little too odd for me to get over), I used sour cream some others had suggested. I don't know what it tastes like with mayo, but the sour cream was extremely good and I am more than critical of my own cooking.
my whole family loved this thanks for sharing this. my husband has been a chef for 15yrs and he was impressed.
This was a really fast and easy meal! Just what I was looking for to use up the last of my ground beef. Was really tasty! I doubled the recipe and I did add some extra seasoning as suggested: onion powder, garlic salt and italian seasoning. The taste of the mayo was delish! Family loved it!
Great recipe! I doubled the recipe and put in some fresh minced garlic and Italian seasoning. This is a simple, fast meal that anyone would like. The shredded cheese on top isn't mandatory, but is a nice touch if you want it.
This is one of those recipies that you will love or hate. You can tell when you read the reviews. My daughter and I loved it and my husband hated it.
Beginner cooker here, and this was fast and easy! and very tasty! Thanks for the recipe! Will use it again. :)
Sorry Lori but I did not care for this recipe. I followed the directions to the "T". I will never make this again.
Very good, this w/ mexican cheese....5 stars!
It was ok. My kids liked it. My husband said it tasted like Hamburger Helper.
I had high hopes for this easy ground beef dish, but none of my kids would eat it, and they're not picky. I wasted a perfectly good pound of organic beef.
This recipe is good, but more for kids. I wouldn't say it is much different from normal goulash. I used veggie crumbles and it still worked fine.
Pretty tasty! I used mushroom spaghetti sauce. I think it should have just a touch more macaroni, maybe 1/4 cup. I think kids would go crazy over this and its an easy weeknight dinner.
A great comfort food for a cold, winter day and easy to make when you're tired from work. The men loved this because of the meat and heartiness of it. I thought 1/2 cup of mayonaisse was a little too much. I recommend 3/4 cup and I didn't use all the spaghetti sauce either.
This was delicious! I have to admit that the picture which is showed with this recipe doesn't do it any justice, and I almost passed it by, but after reading the ingredient list, I decided to give it a try. So glad I did! I didn't tweak the recipe other than adding a little extra cheese and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning while browning the ground beef, though I do believe I should have increased the macaroni to almost twice as much as called for. Either way, Its a keeper!
If you like "beefy mac-n-cheese" then you'll like this recipe. Sorry, but I didn't like this combination and the mayo is just extra fat/calories not needed in this recipe.
My 11 yo daughter went crazy over this. All night she was saying 'that was awesome.' Added italian seasonings, salt, pepper. Will make again I'll probably try it with sour cream
Hearty dish for the guys building the pole barn! Added some crushed garlic and oregano to add a little spice, and I will probably use a bit less mayo next time. Otherwise, it is a keeper!
The mayonaisse was not good in this at all...The taste really was not good. Do not use mayo and do not use real garlic! I honestly wouldnt have made it if I knew it tasted this way! I'm not usually this harsh. Thumbs waaaay down on this one! My husband said it was the worst thing I have EVER made!
Really good! All the basic ingredients for a filling and delicious meal. Probably will make and tweak again for family meals.
There would be no way for anyone to complain about this! It is really good. Everyone like it-- a great dish, and the best part- it could not get any quicker or easier!
Substituted this recipe with Coleslaw dressing just as good I ran out of Mayo so this was my best alternative
This recipe was right up my alley! Quick and easy to make plus my family LOVED it!!!! My husband and daughter are very picky eaters and they both gobbled this up. I followed the recipe as it was but took advice of others and added garlic salt and italian seasoning. We ate ours with garlic bread, yum! I will for sure make this one again and again!!!!
This was so good, don't let the mayo throw you off. It really is the key ingredient. I used Hellman's LF mayo and my 4 yr. old ate 2 helpings. Will make again! I used a little more mayo and macaroni than it called for.
It was an "ok" recipe. The pasta sauce and mayo combo made the dish taste like creamy tomato soup, but thicker and with an hint of italian flavors. Although my kids liked the dish I didn't care for it.
The family loved it!!
