Slow Cooker Lasagna

I made this last night. I really believe you should make recipe before rating it! I did and was very impressed with the result. I spent the same amount of time and love assembling this as I would have a baked one. The only difference was I was able to allow it to cook and serve for my family and run a kid back to college round trip, and not worry bing home in time to retrieve it from the oven. Now that's made out of love PrettyMissusR! I did read a good number a reviews before making this. One reviewer suggested adding more sauce. I did add an extra 15 oz. of sauce and did used Rocotta because I prefer it and i generally like more sauce on and in a dish. It may have been fine as written, thought I'd take tips from others that actually took the time to try this. Mine did cook the entire 7 hours, plus stayed on the warm setting for about another 15 minutes. It was great! Did not dry out or become mushy. It was as good or better than when baked. It also let it cool in he crock pot while making and serving a salad and pouring a nice glass of wine. Mine also served up pretty and it stayed together as a result of of letting sit a little time to set up. Would most defiantly this make again and may never bake one again. Thank you for the recipe and most of all idea of trying lasagna in the crock pot KIMIRN!