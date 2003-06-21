Slow Cooker Lasagna

This recipe is so easy, you might think that you are doing something wrong. It is delicious!

By KIMIRN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs 20 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat cook the ground beef, onion, and garlic until brown. Add the tomato sauce, tomato paste, salt, and oregano and stir until well incorporated. Cook until heated through.

  • In a large bowl mix together the cottage cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, and shredded mozzarella cheese.

  • Spoon a layer of the meat mixture onto the bottom of the slow cooker. Add a double layer of the uncooked lasagna noodles. Break to fit noodles into slow cooker. Top noodles with a portion of the cheese mixture. Repeat the layering of sauce, noodles, and cheese until all the ingredients are used.

  • Cover, and cook on LOW setting for 4 to 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 1420.2mg. Full Nutrition
