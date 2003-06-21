Slow Cooker Lasagna
This recipe is so easy, you might think that you are doing something wrong. It is delicious!
We really enjoyed this!! I did some playing around with it as others have. Replaced the cottage cheese with Ricotta and I used more tomato sauce and paste to make more of the sauce as I have one of the old crockpots that's just huge. I also put in some Italian seasoning and some roasted garlic. Just make sure that all your noodles are covered with the sauce and it will come out just great. The time was a little different for me too. It only took about 4 1/2 to 5 hours in my pot, but you have to remember that all crockpots are not the same, the size and shape can change the timing a great deal. I've made this twice now and it has come out wonderful both times. I serve it with Mama D's Italian bread (from this site) and a salad and what a meal!! Thanks Kim for a great way to make homemade lasagna without all the fuss!Read More
I hated this lasagne. It was VERY salty and I saw no benefit to cooking it in the slow cooker. No time was saved. It's faster to cook lasagne in the oven and the taste was lacking. I'll stick with my tried and true lasagne recipe from Bon Appetit!Read More
If all items are preassembled and put in the 'fridge the night before, it needs to only be in the slow cooker for half the recommended time.
This is such a hit! I have made it several times before and people always ask for the recipe. Today was the first time I brought it to work and everyone raved about it. Normally, I follow the recipe, but this time I added a big jar of Ragu to the hamburger, onion, and garlic. I add extra mozzarella on top in the last hour so it is cheesier on top. I also cooked it for 1 hour on low and 2 1/2 hours on high and it was wonderful. The noodles were just right. I will continue to make this often. Thank you.
We did a lot of changes but loved it. We used Ricotta cheese instead of cottage, used fresh basil in the sauce mixture, added jar sauce over the top of the filled crock pot and topped off with some of the saved mozzeralla cheese the last 30 minutes. This is easy and a keeper.
Delicious and perfect. I feel it's a good idea to read every review if possible, at least skim them, because everyone's crockpot and experience is different and you can avoid costly mistakes. I did that and was able to make the adjustments that made this dish turn out wonderful. This was the first dish I made in my new 6-quart slow cooker (call me lasagna lover). I used 3 cups jarred spaghetti sauce, 1 cup water, and half a can diced tomatoes in juice because I had it left over from another day. I added an egg to the ricotta and used minced dried onion instead of a fresh one, and garlic powder. Also added some Italian spices, not too much, and no salt. I used 12 oz. whole wheat lasagna, the regular kind, not precooked. I cooked the whole dish on low for EXACTLY 4 hours, and it turned out heavenly. I think a lot of the problem of dry, chewy noodles comes from overcooking...do not be tempted to keep on cooking. Cover the noodles in sauce and mozzarella, and you will be fine. I didn't use the high setting at all. Will repeat often.
I substituted 2-jars of spaghetti sauce for the tomatoes, onions and garlic. Added minced garlic (from the jar), oregano, italian seasoning and salt to taste. Also, I added italian sausage to the hamburger. It came out delicious, but a bit overcooked at 8-hours in the crock pot. Next time I will adjust to 6-hours.
I cheated and cooked it for three hours on high and one hour on low heat. It turned out fantastic! My 2 year old gobbled this up! I will definently be making this again and again. Thanks so much for this recipe!! Be careful, it will boil out the top if your crock isn't big enough.
I was very disappointed. It was very dry and lacked a lot of taste. I love slow cooker recipes but this one is not a keeper!
I took a lot of liberties with the given recipe. First and foremost, I made it gluten free--and it was GOOD! Based on intuition, taste, and previous reviews, here's what I did: I used 1 lb of ground pork instead of beef, sweet onion, about 2 tablespoons of minced garlic. I used about 1-1/2 jars of meat-flavored Ragu (would not have been my choice, but my daughter works in a grocery store and sometimes her choices prevail). I omitted the salt but added about 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 2 tablespoons of dried basil, about 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary and a few shakes of powdered thyme and about half a cup of white sugar to the tomatoa sauce. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, 1 cup shredded parmesan mixed with the ricotta (plus more on top), and two slightly beaten eggs to lighten the ricotta. I used a whole 10-oz box Tinkyada lasagna noodles and a whole 26-oz jar of hot tap water poured overall. I sprayed my 6-qt slow cooker with olive oil spray, layered starting with the tomato sauce on the bottom, and added about 24 oz. shredded cheese on top about 4 hours in. It was perfectly done in about 5 hours. It's really good the next day (and the day after) reheated in the microwave. My daughter, who needs the gluten-free diet because of celiac disease, didn't like it (decided she doesn't like ricotta), but my GF neighbor raved and I love it. Gluten-free, short-cut, show-cooker? To me, it's just shy of miraculous.
I made this last night. I really believe you should make recipe before rating it! I did and was very impressed with the result. I spent the same amount of time and love assembling this as I would have a baked one. The only difference was I was able to allow it to cook and serve for my family and run a kid back to college round trip, and not worry bing home in time to retrieve it from the oven. Now that's made out of love PrettyMissusR! I did read a good number a reviews before making this. One reviewer suggested adding more sauce. I did add an extra 15 oz. of sauce and did used Rocotta because I prefer it and i generally like more sauce on and in a dish. It may have been fine as written, thought I'd take tips from others that actually took the time to try this. Mine did cook the entire 7 hours, plus stayed on the warm setting for about another 15 minutes. It was great! Did not dry out or become mushy. It was as good or better than when baked. It also let it cool in he crock pot while making and serving a salad and pouring a nice glass of wine. Mine also served up pretty and it stayed together as a result of of letting sit a little time to set up. Would most defiantly this make again and may never bake one again. Thank you for the recipe and most of all idea of trying lasagna in the crock pot KIMIRN!
5 STARS for CONCEPT!!!Not sure why I had not thought of this myself!!! Great way to make ahead for a busy day and have a great meal! I read this recipe and wanted to try it, thinking i had all the ingredients, so planned on it. Then found the lasagna noodles I had were No Boil. Wasn't sure how it would work. Used them anyway. I have a HUGE crockpot and there is just 2 of us, so I often make smaller versions of recipes in Pyrex or stoneware casseroles that fit inside my crockpot. This was the case again, so made a smaller version in a smaller casserole and placed inside of crockpot. worrying about the no boil noodles, i poured some water in the crockpot until it was about halfway up the casserole dish, a baine marie so to speak, and set it for 4 hours. PERFECT!!!! I used homemade marinara, and had some turkey italian sausage that needed to be used up. Added a can of mushrooms. YUM!! Will try again because I LOVE using my crockpot!!!
I was feeling extra lazy today so I figured I would give this a try. It came out GREAT! I browned the hamburger w/onion, garlic, etc. Then I added two, 24 oz jars of spaghetti sauce. I put a generous amount on the bottom and layered as directed. I ended up with 3 layers in a 5 qt slow cooker. Massive lasagna!! Very easy, super good!
I made this yesterday! It turned out excellent! I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and added 1 cup of water around the edges. 4 hours later, it was a cheesy creamy lasagna. Way better than the oven version. My husband loved it. It's a keeper!
I followed this recipe as written with two modifications due to personal preference. I used ricotta mixed with one egg and italian seasoning in place of the cottage cheese and oregano. I used my 5 quart slow cooker and this lasagna turned out amazing. I did not add any extra liquid and had no problem with dryness or it being overcooked. My two children 7 and 11 both loved it and told me it was the best lasagna they have ever had! This will be my go to reciped from now on! Thank you KIMIRN for such a fantastic recipe!!
Wonderful!! My best suggestion I have is to use wide egg noodles instead of lasagna noodles...much easier and same results! I used jarred sauce, and mixed it down with water to prevent drying out. I also added spinach to the cheese mixture..yum! 6 hours on 'low' in my crock pot was plenty of time. Great recipe...a keeper!!
After reading this recipe the first thing that came to my mind is "dry". So I added a bottle of beer as I layered the items in to the crock pot, I might have drank one myself. I have always said a dry cook is a sorry cook. Otherwise I followed the recipe to the letter jus added aboy 45 minutes to the cooking time. As someone said all crock pots are not created equal, mine is slow. Thanks for the recipe.
Fantastic recipe with a few alterations. I sauteed 1 medium onion with extra lean ground beef in 1 tbsp of olive oil, seasoned well with salt (I didn't add the 1 1/2 teaspooons of salt), pepper, dried italian herb mix, added garlic at the end for about 30 seconds, added two jars of Classico spaghetti sauce (tomato & basil). Added an egg to the cheese mixture. Added 2 cups of shredded italian cheese blend to top for last 30 mins of cook time. I cooked this on high for 1 hour, then put on low. Total cook time for me was 3.5 hours. It came out PERFECT!!!! I will definitely be making this again. This was not dry at all and was not salty, again I didn't add that much salt, just a little to the beef.
I am always skeptical of slow cooker recipes which involve pasta or rice but this turned out fantastic! After reading several reviews, i decided to try this using ground turkey and only added a tiny bit of sea salt (many complained that this dish was much too salty) to the meat while I was browning it only because ground turkey tends to be a bit bland. I also added a bit of dried basil to the meat sauce mixture. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and left it in the slow cooker for 4 hours exactly. My husband and kids loved it! I would definately recommend this recipe to those who like lasagne.
This was most and just perfect. Added more cottage cheese then it called for and it turned out great!
Reduced salt to 1 t. Added 1 c. water. Used 16 oz. cottage cheese (i.e. the whole container. Used 6 oz. lasagna noodles (regular kind). Cooked for 1 Hr on High and 1 Hr 45 min on Low. Otherwise, followed recipe exactly (ha!). It was perfect. I think the important thing is to - as others have suggested - make sure the noodles are immersed in the meat sauce. They will cook up fine! I have a big oval Crock Pot.
This was a very tasty and simple to make recipe. I really appreciated that I didn't have to pre-cook the lasagna noodles. It was super fast to throw together and came out reasonably well. This will definitely be a repeat. Edited: 6 hours is TOO LONG for this recipe. Both times I have made it, the edges get burnt and gross. This last time, somehow after 6 hours it became entirely inedible :( Stick to 4 hours.
I made this for dinner today. I used egg noodles instead of lasagna noodles, as someone previously mentioned. This was really good. Even my teenage son commented on how much he liked it.
Everyone loved this lasagna. I actually prepared it the night before, put it in the fridge and then slow cooked it the next morning. I think it helped soften the uncooked pasta. Next time I hope to save some cooked in the freezer and see how well it freezes.
I'm pretty picky about lasagna and was so pleased about how this came out. I'll try one of the variations suggested next time as well.
I made this for my husband and kids and it was a hit. My 19 & 14 year olds - who don't like lasagna - even went back for seconds and my 2 year old ate everything on her plate. It's even better the second day!
This is a good base recipe. I did change a few things. I actually used my regular lasagna recipe. Only difference is I cooked it in the crock pot. Since I used my recipe I didn't experience any dryness and my noodles were all done. I omitted the tomato sauce and paste. I added a can of diced tomatoes with the juice and a jar of spaghetti sauce. I also use italian seasoning which has oregano in it. After browning my meat and onion mixture I add the tomatoes, spaghetti sauce, and seasonings and cook through. I get plenty of liquid from the can of diced tomatoes. I also use ricotta cheese and mix an egg in it. We love a lot of cheese in this so its about 2 bags of mozzarella in the middle and on the top before cooking. Cooked on low for 3 hours and it was done. You can probably cook it for longer if you like, but after 3-4 hours check on it. Definitely a crowd pleaser. I gave it 4 because it is similar to mine, but I still have to change it because of other reviews.
We loved this recipe.We changed the cottage cheese to ricotta..I would also add extra sauce..was a bit dry!Besides that this recipe was great!
Great meal! Both my husband and daughter (21 mos) loved it. I did as others suggested and added an onion. I will definitely make this again for dinner.
Haven't made this yet, but after looking at reviews from people, one thing is whenever I have made oven lasagna, I NEVER boil the noodles, I just add 1/2 c. water to spaghetti sauce and the noodles will cook fine. Also, I add sausage to the hamb, and use ricotta, parmesan and mozz. cheeses with an egg stirred in. Always turns out good. I am looking forward to making this. I will let you know:-)
Are you worried about pasta in the slow cooker? First thing take out a cookie sheet [That's what I use] Pour in hot water & lay your pasta in it to give it a head start. I also do this when I make my lasagna in the oven
This is a wonderful recipe - it makes lasagna easy - but, I make one change to this, because I can't stand that floury taste that permeates the dish from uncooked lasagna - and I am probably a minority in that, I pre cook the lasagna noodles to al-dente. It shortens the time in the slow cooker to do it this way - otherwise, I change nothing :) and its delish!
I found this recipe MANY years ago and it has turned out to be one of my family's favorites. However, my recipe does call for 1/2 cup water added to the sauce/paste mixture and the cooking time states cooking on LOW for 4 1/2 - 5 hours only. Mine has turned out perfect everytime I've made it, never tough or burnt, tastes just like the lasagna served in resturants.
This was outstanding and we will definitely be making this again. Like some of the other reviewers, I added onion and garlic to the ground beef and also added italian seasoning. I used canned tomatoes and blended it in a blender. Added the tomatoes, tomato paste and about 1 cup of store bought sauce I had leftover in fridge. I used a 2 1/2 qt slow cooker and ended up using all of the sauce and filling but only 1/2 the box of noodles. I only used 1/2 the mozzarella cheese in the filling (and threw in some more italian seasoning for flavor) and when I did the layering, I sprinkled additional mozzarella cheese on top of the cheese mixture. I used an entire 16oz container of cottage cheese because I don't use it for anything else so I didn't want leftovers and I did add 2 eggs as others suggested. Cooked on hihg for 2 1/2 hours and then lowered for 1 1/2 hours more. It was PERFECT! Noodles were not mushy (not even the leftovers the next day!) and it filled the crockpot to the rim. Next time, I think I will use the 6 qt crock pot I have and double the filling and meat. The meat sauce was a littel runny as I spooned it on to the cheese but I think that helped the noodles and was the reason I didn't have to add extra water. Delicious!!! Thanks so much!
This is just so delicious, I make it every chance I get. I think the only catch, as other reviewers have mentioned, is that every crockpot is different. Mine is pretty big, oval-shaped. I cooked this on Low for 4 hours and it came out perfect, just getting crispy on the edges. I used some of the meat mixture for the top layer, otherwise that layer of noodles wouldn't have been moist. All of the noodles came out perfectly - no mushiness or chewiness. Sometimes I make my own sauce from scratch first and other times I just use jars of good-quality sauce, and it still comes out fantastic. I always add a couple extra garlic cloves and more basil. And I replaced the cottage cheese with Ricotta - it makes it more difficult to stir the cheese mixture, but I bet that would have been easier if I had let the cheese sit at room temperature for a bit. I have also made it with the cottage cheese and it's a tad blander that way, but still good. Maybe next time I will use both Ricotta and cottage cheese to see what happens. I also didn't add any salt - if I had, it would have been too salty. The cheese and pasta already have plenty. This is just a fun, yummy crockpot recipe that tastes even better the next day and leaves room for experimentation, if desired. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
Used a jar of spaghetti sauce, small can of tomato sauce and 1/2 can tomato paste for sauce. I was afraid the noodles wouldn't bake, so I didn't use all of them in the package. Next time will use more. It turned out great. Baked on high for 2 1/2 hours then turned to low for another 1 1/2. Next time will add egg with the cheese mixture.
This recipe was absolute Delicious!! I did use more sauce and I actually used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. I did also substitute the cottage cheese for ricotta cheese. I used more ricotta cheese in the recipe too. Made it for a lot of people.....they loved it!!! It was dry....very very good. I also sprayed my crockpot with Pam. VERY VERY GOOD!! I will definitely make this again.
This recipe turned out great for me. It took 4 hrs. in my oblong slow cooker. I added a can of crushed tomatoes to the sauce to make sure there was enough to cover the noodles. My family really liked this too.
Excellent recipe. Made it at work for a crock pot luncheon. Nothing was left. Everyone complimented me on the lasagna. I followed the recipe, all I added was more chesese on the top at the end. I will use this lasagna again. Easy to prepare.
This tasted fine but is just as much work as making lasagna the traditional way. The only advantage might be in letting it cook for a longer period. Messy in appearance so if you like the "perfect" looking piece of lasagna, this is not it. Good flavor though.
So good!
After reading reviews, and realizing I was short on some ingredients I slightly modified this recipe. I used a mix of spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, and tomato juice to reach 29 oz after I realized I was short of tomato sauce. I also added an egg to the cheese mixture and used a little bit more cottage cheese (to just finish up the container). Used farfalle pasta in place of lasagna noodles b/c I didn't feel like fitting rectangle pasta in a round bowl. I have to admit I was skeptical and thought we might be eating crunchy or mushy noodles. But everything was cooked perfectly! Delicious!!
Followed the receipe and came out really good!
Easy put together recipe, that tastes good, and the family loves.
A very good recipe. It makes enough to freeze half of it for another meal. I used jarred sauce (Classico spicy red pepper) instead of making it from scratch, and also used no-cook lasagna noodles (Barilla). I cut the time down to six hours. Otherwise, it would have been quite burnt. It was a little burnt on the edges as it was, but my family likes lasagna that way!
good ingredients but too dry in the slow cooker
Made as listed only change was 1Cup mozzarella and 1 C cheddar instead...Family loved it.
Ok. Use store bought sause
This did not turn out well at all. I followed other reviewers advice and added water to the meat sauce to make sure the noodles cooked. I only cooked it for 4 hours and the noodles were mushy. My boyfriend will usually eat anything I make, even if it doesn't turn out well. He would not eat this.
This recipe is definitely worth experimentation and tweaking. I loved the ease of preparation and not making my kitchen hot on a sultry summer's day. Mine was a vegetarian spinach version with several substitutions. However, the method of cooking works very well. My noodles were a bit mushy also and next time I will reduce the time to 4 hours. Also, I have a theory that a few of the problems reported with burning and sticking on the bottom may be a result of the type of crockpot used rather than the recipe. If the heating coils are only on the bottom of the cooker rather than surrounding the sides as well, it makes sense that there might be some burning or sticking as a result. I will definitely use this recipe and technique in the future!
This recipe makes a dry meal. So, try adding more water to the recipie.
Overall, good recipe where you can be liberal and creative with ingredients and still have a good dish. I doubled the meat & sauce and added more “Italian spices” than it called for. I doubled the amount of mozzarella and added eggs and parsley to ricotta (not cottage) cheese, too. Also note that when you are layering the noodles, you need to make sure they are well submersed in the meat sauce and then they cook up just fine (not mushy and not hard). It was tasty; good for camping or a pot-luck when you wouldn’t expect lasagna. This recipe doesn’t save any time though– it just makes lasagna more “mobile”. Also, it doesn’t look as pretty as a pan baked lasagna when serving. Oh, and use a crock-pot liner for this one and make cleanup a snap!
Great lasagna! I stayed true to the recipe and my family loved it!! I will cook this again!!
This was not the prettiest looking lasagna I've ever made, but it did taste good. I like this recipe because I can omit the step of cooking the noodles first.
This is a very good recipe overall. I thought it came out a bit too salty and would suggest cutting the salt back to 1/2 teaspoon. Also, try adding a bit of sweet basil. I also added a bit more minced garlic. My slow cooker cooked this in about 2 1/2 hrs on low so one needs to monitor the cooking time. Overall, very good. I will make it again and serve it to others.
Kim, this was great!! We had it put together and cooking in the crockpot when a good friend of ours called and invited us out to dinner. We hadn't seen her in almost 5 years, so we took her up on her offer. We put the crockpot in the fridge and out the door we went. The next day when dinner time rolled around, we cut out what we wanted, heated it up and boy oh boy was it delicious!!! A definate keeper!! My husband was concerned it would not be good if we didn't eat it right away, but I have a feeling it was probably better for setting up over night. Go ahead and give this one a try...I think you will really enjoy it!
Perfect! I used canned spaghetti sauce instead of creating my own, and cooked it two hours on high, and two on low. I also used one of those new slow cooker bags to make clean-up easy.. and it's the perfect dinner! My 4 year old and my husband both loved it, so we'll definitely be adding it to our list of usuals.
We don't care for cottage cheese so I subbed non-fat ricotta and I also used my own sauce. After reading reviews and seeing quite a few of them said it burnt I decided to let it cook for only 6 hours. This is the FIRST time my crockpot has burnt anything! Just the bottom turned slightly black. Will adjust the cooking time next time to no more than 5 hours. A lot of times we have a really busy schedule and cooking a traditional meal is sometimes hard. Slow cooking is a big help for us. Will make this again but with a few changes.
This just does not even compare to oven lasagna. It is easy but nothing I would want to serve to others. Sorry.
This didn't turn out so well for me. The top noodles never got cooked. Will return to my normal oven lasagna recipe next time. It was fun to try tho....kind of like a science experiment!!!
I am curious to know from all that have cooked this dish. Question is " what if we/ I use fresh noodles would it cut the cooking time in half.? also I noted on one of the reviews that it was too saltie. There is salt already in the sauces,noodles so don't add any salt while cooking add at the end at the table Let me know what you think.
Yummy! This recipie turned out very well. The noodles came out perfect. I did make a few adjustmens. I used 1, 26 oz can of Tomato Basil premade sauce (instead of plain tomato sauce) & added a 6 oz can of tomato sauce & mixed in a 1/3 cup sour cream with the cheeses( thanks to another review on the site)IT even taste good the next day. Will make again.
I was so surprised at how good this lasagna turned out. I followed everyone's advice and used ricotta with a lightly beaten egg. I also added basil and oregano to the cheese mixture. I used 2 jars of my favorite sauce and sausage. I layered the sausage on the bottom, covered with 1 layer of lasagna noodles(not doubled) then all the cheese mixture, some more noodles, making sure to completely cover noodles with sauce. Cooked for 2 and 1/2 hours on high and it was delicious!! Thanks for the recipe, My husband wants me to try it with vegetable next time!
Smelled delicious while cooking. Found that the double layer on noodles made it almost pasty. Would be better with traditional single layers. A little more sauce would have been nice. Be careful...this recipe expands as the noodles cook! A larger crockpot is recommended.
This is a keeper recipe for sure! I used whole wheat lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, and I added a cup of water to the meat sauce as someone else suggested in a previous review. I cooked it for 5 hours on low and it came out perfectly done and absolutely delicious. You must add this recipe to your collection.
Fairly easy to throw together and it turned out pretty much how I expected. Good but not a recipe that I would make for company.
This is a great easy recipe with a few alterations. I do find it easier than traditional lasagna because you don't have to pre-cook the noodles. Here are the alterations I made: I used whole wheat lasagna noodles, a 15 oz container of low-fat ricotta cheese, 2 - 15oz cans of tomato sause, 1 - 28oz can of crushed tomatoes, 1-6oz can of tomato paste and I put a lot of extra italian seasoning in for extra taste. I also seasoned the hamburger with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I think it would be bland otherwise. I cooked it on high for 2 hours, then 1.5 hours on low and it turned out perfect. Really a great recipe! Thanks Kim!
I was a bit skeptical before making this but so glad that I did! Really easy! Used the no boil lasagne and it came out perfect!
I have used this recipe a lot over the past couple years, and it's really good. Instead of cottage cheese, I use ricotta, and sometimes I substitute ground turkey for ground beef. I also use jarred sauce instead of tomato paste and sauce. This is a really great recipe to throw together before I go to work, and especially during the summer when I don't feel like slaving over a hot stove!
I thought this dish tasted REALLY good, and I liked that I had much less dishes to do than the old way. My husband LOVED it!! I hardly got any leftovers. I did however use some bottled sauce instead of making it. The main thing was that my top layer of noodles (they had cheese mixture over them but no sauce) were not soft. So I suggest when assembling your last layer, put the sauce LAST over the noodles, even if it's out of order to make sure all the noodles are soft!
After reading other reviews I decided to really doctor this recipe up and I got pretty good results. I use a Robusto Ragu sauce instead of making my own, but I did add some extra italian seasoning and garlic to it. Also, when ever I use cottage cheese in a lasagna I add a 1/3 cup sour cream, an egg, and some pepper. This makes it creamier. I used the no-boil noodles. I cooked it one hour on high and one and one half hours on low and added cheese on top the last one half hour. Pretty good recipe. Oven lasagna has a more complex flavor and stays in layers, and in the crock pot it tends to be more goopy but still good. Will use this recipe as a basis again.
I'm giving this recipe 5 Stars because I have always been intimidated to make lasagna for some reason. This is really a fool proof recipe. It's very forgiving and delicious. I followed the instructions of a previous reviewer who suggested adding equal parts of water to your sauce. If you don't do this it will burn for sure. I put the lasagna together the day before and put it in the crockpot the following day. My lasagna only took about 4 hours on high. You can really custom make this to your own preference. Adding various vegetables or different types of meats such as ground turkey, sausage, etc. This recipe made a ton for me. My crockpot is very big and I have enough leftovers for 6-8 people ! Thanks for sharing
I LOVED THIS RECIPE, HOWEVER, IT DIDN'T TAKE AS LONG FOR MINE TO BE DONE. IT WAS DONE WITHIN 3 1/2 TO 4 HOURS (ON LOW SETTING). IF I HAD LET IT SLOW COOK ALL DAY, IT WOULD HAVE BEEN WAY TOO OVERCOOKED.
Loved it. We added the egg like someone else said, and it worked nicely with cottage cheese.
My husband and I love this recipe. I am a terrible cook so I like recipes that are easy. My husband is Italian and he loves this recipe so I am confident that it is a good recipe at least it is for my house. I made some changes but it was a personal preference. I add ricotta cheese as well as the cottage cheese. And I add a little more spices for flavor (powdered garlic and onion, oregano, sea salt and basil. I also add diced tomatoes and a half cup of red wine to the sauce (my husband's recommendation) in addition to the tomato sauce and it gives it a nice flavor and turns out wonderful. I cook it for 6 hours and when the timer is up the lasagna is done and it tastes yummy. I do not have a problem with the lack of water; however, I add the diced tomatoes and wine so they provide extra liquid. I am sad to see others do not care for this recipe- I love it. I like cooking it in the slow cooker because it doesn't heat up the entire house like the oven does. Thank you very much for sharing this treasure with us!
My family loved this, but I did add a few things. When I brown the meat I ad added a TBSP of Basil and a tsp of oregano. I then added double that to the sauce, plus salt. I let it simmer while I mixed the cheeses. My crockpot cooked it in about 2 to 3 hours on low.
I wanted a home cooked hearty meal, but was going to be out all afternoon. I have heard of doing lasagna this way so I searched for this recipe. This recipe is very good and classic in that you make this almost the same as an oven lasagna. There is a lot of prep work, as with an oven lasagna, luckily I had all morning to get this going in the crock pot. If you have the time to get this started then you won't be disappointed. If you are looking for "toss-in-crock-pot-and-go" simplicity then this is not the recipe for you. Personally, I prefer oven lasagna because of the melted mozza on top, and the baked-goodness of it all. I will make this recipe again if I find myself with a lot of time to prepare, but no time to hang around and cook later.
This was a great recipe. As all slow cookers are different, it's important to keep an eye on this the first time you make it. Make sure that your meat sauce is runnier (almost twice as runny) than you would normally make for a conventional lasagne and you won't go wrong.
My husband didn't even like this, neither of us could finish it. The flavor was not good (too salty maybe?). I will just stick to my tried and true oven recipe.
I did a lot of substituting on this recipe. I added italian sausage along with the ground beef. I omitted the onion, garlic, sauce, paste, salt and oregano and used bottled sauce (would have made my own sauce, but ran out of time). I also used ricotta cheese instead of the cottage cheese. In the ricotta cheese I added two eggs, salt, pepper and parsley and mixed it well. I also used penne pasta instead of the lasagna noodles. I cooked it on high for one hour and low for 2 hours. It turned out fabulously! I would rather make this lasanga than the traditional oven method!
I don't like cottage cheese or even Ricotta so I replaced it with more cheese. The other advice a person left about spraying the slow cooker with Pam is a good idea.No need to add water to the recipe I just added a small can of diced tomatoes with all the juices. I added the Italian spices to the recipe as others suggested plus some chili peppers as I like a bit of hot spiciness. Oh ! plus I used the oven-ready lasagna noodle someone else recommended also. I have a 6qt slow cooker and it took 4.5 hours with the top layer being sauce, then put the final layer of pepperoni, then more cheese and cooked for another 1/2 hr. No crusty or soggy noodles here and was delicious ! Update ! I found out that it is 100% ok to broil your slow cooker "shell" in the oven, so I do it all the time now and add pepperoni and cheese and brown to perfection. It really finishes it off nice ! P.S. I wouldn't use a slow cooker liner in this case just use ample oil spray on the bottom and sides or it could get quite cumbersome and hard to divide pieces...
I read all the reviews before I first made this recipe almost 3 years ago. I now make two crockpots at same time. Spray well inside crockpot with non-stick spray, follow the layering exactly, ending with cheese mixture on top. For variety,I add 15oz sliced mushrooms drained, to meat mixture sometimes. Four hours on low, and I've always had perfect lasagna, with everone wanting the recipe. This is good cold for mid-night snackers, or warmed up in microwave. Also freezes well.
We LOVED this recipe!! I rarely make lasagne, but this was so easy to prepare. Even my picky daughter liked it. And easy? Well, let me just say, my husband made it for dinner last night! Definitely a keeper!
This was a quick, easy and delicious recipe. I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef, ricotta for the cottage cheese and added more sauce. I cooked it for 5 hours on low, and the noodles were perfect. My brother who really doesn't even like pasta went back for seconds and thirds. Perfect!
My family really enjoyed it....It was great not having to cook the noodles first, but as far as quick, you still had to brown the meat, onions, garlic, etc. and add the sauce but the PLUS was you could put it in the slow cooker and forget about it until you got home from work...to save time I prepared it the night before and stored it in the crockpot in the refrigerator until morning then plugged it in before I left for work......
Awesome! We were able to eat this for a couple of nights. I made it with turkey instead of beef. I also added basil.
I'm glad I had a backup jar of sauce & 1lb of meat because there was no way this was going to fill the crockpot without it! I had a whole cup of cheese to go when I ran out of sauce! I subbed ricotta for cottage cheese. I also made sure to add a little water per the suggestions. I wanted it ready in 4 hours so cooked it on high for an hour, then low for 3hrs and it came out perfect - no mushy, no burn. Definitely could use some more garlic & spices so I'll try that next time. ps- leave out the salt!!!
It's already been said, but this is a wonderful time-saver with plenty of room for adapting/changing for taste or time. I also used (nonfat)ricotta, my own sauce, and chopped spinach, carrots, and zucchini in the cheese mixture. Great for a hot night when you don't want to turn on the oven. Mmmm!
We love this recipe. I am so glad we found it and decided to try it. It's easy to make and taste delicious! I love pastas, especially lasagna and this is my favorite. I recommend this to everyone!
The meat has to be prepared in advance, just like in any lasagna recipe, so this may slow down someone in a huge hurry. However, not having to cook the noodles makes for a major speedup!! I made about 6 batches of the meat portion in advance, so now when I make it, I just pull a baggie out of the freezer at night, and in the morning layer everything in the pot, and by the time I get home it is ready and waiting. My daughter LOVES this recipe, as does my husband and I. I am so glad I found this recipe, and have given it to family and friends to try.
This was the first recipe I tried in my slow cooker and I followed the recipe exactly, and it was burnt on the bottom. However, the rest of it was SO GOOD that I just had to make it again and I found that 5 hours to cook is just fine. It did seem a tad dry so I added 1/3 cup water and it was perfect!
The pasta is really mushy. Much better to cook lasagna the old fashioned way. It also needs some seasonings. A shake of Italian season (about a tsp. and a half or more to your taste) or some oregano, basil, rosemary. Something to perk it up. Pasta should be cooked "to the teeth or bite." Not raw, of course, but definitely not mushy.
My sister was coming over for dinner one night and she's a vegetarian. I had printed this recipe and was going to use ground turkey, but decided to make my lasagna with veggies instead. I didn't have time to do the tomato sauce and garlic thing, so I opened a jar of spaghetti sauce and layered frozen vegetables. I improvised, let it cook for 6 hours and it smelled and tasted great!! I would recommend this dish for anyone who loves lasagna!!! Diane
I have made this more then once! Just make sure that you have a bit more sauce then it states. I also only put the crock pot on WARM. Don't be afraid of uncooked pasta, it all comes our wonderful!!!
This was pretty good but I wish I would have read the reviews first. I also agree that 6-8 hours is too long. The noodles came out mushy by cooking that long. I will make this again but will only cook 4 hours as others have suggested. I also think I will add some sliced mushrooms next time. Make sure the meat mixture is the the top layer (this will keep the top layer of noodles from drying out).
I made this for a pot luck and it was great. Everyone wanted the recipie. The only thing I changed was I added layers of thinley sliced zuccini and mushrooms. also I did not add any salt and I followed the advice of others and added a slightly beaten egg to the cheese mixture.
this was better than any oven-baked lasagna i have tasted. everything stayed so moist. a few adjustments (hey, everyone's doing it) No Salt! Extra Sauce! Whip 1 or 2 eggs into the cheese blend to make it easier to spread. And make sure every noodle is covered with sauce, or it will dry out. Will definitely make again! Maybe sausage?
This was a great recipe that was easy to make. I just made a couple of modifications by adding seasoning to the meat such as garlic powder, salt, pepper and italian seasoning. I also used the Basil and Cheese Ragu Spaghetti sauce instead of just plain tomato sauce. It was great and my family loved it!
I was a bit skeptical about this one, but I thought what the heck. I have one of those 1970's olive green crockpots and it was still great. Can't wait to get one of the more current models and try again, it will probably layer better.