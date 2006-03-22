The Foglie D Autunno, or Autumn Leaves pasta, is from the heel region of Italy. One brand is Castellana and should be available at specialty food stores. The flavorings in this colorful pasta leaves are from turmeric, carrot juice, squid ink, spinach leaves, and tomatoes. This rendering of the pasta dish has a remarkable clean taste that really makes it special. It is sure to impress your family and guests.
This was divine and really so easy. The only hard part was finding D'Autunno pasta. I eventually just substituted garlic and spinach pasta for it and it worked extremely well. I put the chicken in right after the garlic so it would have a better chance to brown and cook through.
Very elegant, tasty chicken dish!! Three cheers for Chef Doogie :) MMMMMM. Great with a good crisp loaf of bread!
03/04/2005
The sauce was amazing, a refreshing taste to the regular spagetti sauce. The noodles i didn't do right, so they were a bit 'unusual' i'll have to give them another try. They were beautiful however, just a little more difficult to work with. It was delicious!
Green peppers turned out to be overcooked while the chicken stayed raw. But it was easy to prepare, at least. Seems like a waste of energy and not so good for the environment to heat an oven just to warm some plates, so I didn't do that.
Quite delicious. I found leaf pasta, but not the flavored stuff so I settled on non leaf flavored pasta. Also,, no Burgundy, so I used all Chardonnay . I really liked the richness of this.. leftovers for dinner tonight!
Foglie Chef Doogie's D'Autunno with Chicken and Portobella Mushrooms
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 415.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.4g 35 %
carbohydrates: 61.4g 20 %
dietary fiber: 6g 24 %
sugars: 13.6g
fat: 9.9g 15 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 9 %
cholesterol: 19.3mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 587.4IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 14mg 108 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 34 %
vitamin c: 12.3mg 21 %
folate: 139.1mcg 35 %
calcium: 60.9mg 6 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 68.8mg 25 %
potassium: 753.3mg 21 %
sodium: 605.8mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 88.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.