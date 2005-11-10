Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Garlic butter, prepared in the microwave, is the secret to this easily and quickly prepared dish. This recipe is really great whether you are having dinner with the family or with friends.
I have not cooked this particular recipe, but I would definitely change a few things based on reading it. First of all use extra vigin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I would sautee the shrip in olive oil, butter and a few cloves of fresh garlic. Garnish with some fresh basil and freshly grated parmesean cheese. You could also add some fresh peeled/seeded plum tomaotes.Read More
A lot of people said there was "something missing" here, and I had a few ideas as to what that might be. For one thing, all the shrimp flavor is getting boiled or soaked out in water! Here's what I did: put the shrimp, tails off, in a shallow pan and season with some lemon juice and black pepper while you do the rest (boil pasta water, mince garlic, etc.). When the pasta goes into the water, add the shrimp to a hot skillet with olive oil and butter. Cook it til pink, turning -- add the minced garlic when you're about two minutes away from done. Then drain the pasta and THEN combine THAT garlic-infused butter and oil and shrimp with the pasta, top with FRESH parsley, black pepper and cheese (and a hint of cayenne, if you want).Read More
Simple but not sure why some of the steps are in there? Like many others I did the following. 1. Pasta and strain 2. Saute the garlic, butter and shrimp in a pan. 3. Season with salt, pepper, dash of cayenne, onion powder, parsley, orageno. 3. Toss in pasta. 4. Serve. No leftovers and everyone loved it.
I think this is a very easy dish, and the flavor suggests otherwise. But I did put my own spin on it. I sauteed the garlic in a pan in butter, then added the shrimp and sauteed, then the pasta.. with a little bit of salt and cheese.. easy :)
I made a lot of modifications and it turned out great. I sauteed the garlic in olive oil and butter. Then I added the shrimp, 2 tomatoes, about 1 tsp of lemon juice, dash of pepper, dash of cayenne pepper, onion powder and about a tsp of tarragon. Served with the parmesan cheese. We loved it!
A delicious quick and easy shrimp and pasta dinner! I made this as a surprise for my boyfriend - a huge shrimp fan - on a night he had to work late. I used half the amounts of pasta and shrimp but the same amount of garlic sauce ingredients. Also, as a response to a couple reviewers who sensed something was missing, I added a spoonful (probably a teaspoon each) of pesto sauce and parsely flakes, which added a wonderful subtle flavor. Delicious!! A wonderful quick recipe!
I read the reviews and adjusted the recipe. I used approximately 2 tbsp of olive oil, and 2 tbs of butter. I sauteed the garlic (fresh) until it started to brown just a bit. Next, I added the shrimp and cooked it until pink. I then added broccoli cuts, parsley, salt, pepper. I finished it off with adding the cooked vermicelli. After placing a serving on a plate I garnished with fresh shredded Parmesan cheese. It was delicious and my husband loved it. It was very light yet filling. I will be making this again especially when time is an issue!
I agree with many other reviewers...something is missing. You do need to add something to spice it up. I also grilled the shrimp instead of boiling for better flavor. It's a good basic recipe, but needs tweaking. Thanks for the post.
This was a recipe I personally posted when I was 16 and stumbled across again last night when I was searching for dinner ideas. After looking at the recipe, I have no idea what I was thinking posting it here, but it is a good jumping off point. I make a variation of this now, but 12yrs later as I've matured, so has my cooking and so have my taste buds. I agree with everyone else - Swap the vegetable oil for EVOO, sautee the shrimp with garlic, EVOO, and a little Italian seasoning, then add some sun dried tomatoes and spinach for a little color and texture.
Not totally unredeemable but this recipe needs some work! After reading the reviews we decided to marinate some shrimp and grill it instead of boiling it. Then we converted the recipe for 12 servings for the pasta and followed the directions. The pasta was D-R-Y and absolutely flavorless! We added a bit more butter and then added almost a whole can of chicken broth to moisten the pasta and started throwing in lemon pepper seasoning and Tony Chachere's seasoning until it started tasting better. The dinner ended up tasting very good but it was more through luck than from this recipe. I already had a recipe for lemon basil pasta and unfortunately this will not be the one to replace it.
odd techniques - instead i sauteed the shrimp in butter and minced garlic. also, missing something - so i seasoned with some salt, pepper, red chili flakes. it's simple enough to make but not that great in taste.
This was a great recipe! It's quick and easy. great for a quick lunch. You could use it with any kind of pasta.
I give it 3 stars for the fact that it is an easy dinner to fix, but it lacked on taste. We ate over 2 hours ago and everything still taste and smells like garlic. Don't get me wrong, we love garlic, we use it ALL the time, but with this it's all you taste. It is a good platform to start from, but don't stick with it alone. Thanks for sharing it, but it's not for us.
I changed the recipe up a bit. I used the same vermicelle noodles and cooked them al dente. I grilled the shrimp (tails off) in spray butter, a teaspoon of water, and cooked them until they were almost light pink. I then added 1 tbsp garlic, and 1 tspn garlic chili sauce to add some heat. Once I drained the noodles, I combined the almost cooked shrimp (with tails off) to my pasta. I then added a 1 tbsp of olive oil, 1/4 to 1/2 cup of warm water, 2 tbsp spray butter, and 1 tspn of garlic chili sauce. I continued cooking on low for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. I then topped with grated parmesan cheese, and basil. It is delicious and low calories.
This dish was okay, but didn't seem to have a lot of flavor. While I was making it, I added a little tomato, some oregano, and a little basil and sauteed the three in some olive oil. I replaced the vegetable oil with olive oil as well. I would suggest not microwaving the butter and garlic, but sauteeing the shrimp in a pan with them instead. Nothing seemed to take any flavor of the other ingredients.
this dish was ok. i had to change a few things or it would have been quite bland
I thought it tasted good...but my husband and I agree there was just something missing. Maybe a little more parmesean cheese...or a touch more garlic.
Well I changed it rather a lot. Added 1 tub of cream cheese, 1 glass of white wine( 1 for me also) roasted some corn then added that and also some broccoli. Also added 1/2 red onion.Oh and yes more butter:) Salt and pepper and italian seasoning.The kids loved it!!!!!!!
For all of these people who said there was something missing, OF COURSE THERE WAS. This is a typical, very standard garlic shrimp recipe for a quick meal, its perfect canvas for all of your different tastes, myself I add a pinch of pepper flakes to add a little heat!
I have made this dish a couple of times and liked it a lot, but the second time I made it I put basil in it and it came out even better.
Once the food was finished it was very bland and not a lot of flavor; i tried to make it better by adding cream of mushroom, dried peppers, and some salt. the sause made it a little better and added some flavor. overall i wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone and i was very disapponted with how the food came out.
I sauteed the shrimp with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and butter then tossed it with cooked pasta and added the parmesan, some garlic powder and a bit of cayenne. It was a quick and easy meal.
What's missing is lemon juice...if you put a little squeeze it makes it pop. I also sauteed the shirmp in the butter, which I used about 5 Tbsps, added green onions, fresh parsley, fresh diced mushrooms and even added a little heavy whipping cream for a little creaminess!
I used butter, olive oil, and white wine. I added some OLD BAY seasoning as well. Very tasty and quick to make a definate keeper!
My family and I thought this was FANTASTIC. Everyone ate their entire plate. Very simple to make. I also sauteed red pepper and vidalia onion to give it colour and melted the garlic on the stove. A three pot meal is GREAT in my books.
i sauteed the shrimp in butter and clove of garlic. after it was done I added flour and then milk to make a sauce. Turned out real good.
Seemed to make more sense to saute the cleaned shrimp (tails off) in the butter and garlic rather than boiling seperately. Also ended up adding atleast 2 or 3 Tablespoons more of butter so that the pasta wouldn't be so dry. Salt, pepper and onion powder to taste. Very good with these minor alterations.
It's a good base for a recipe. I took the advice of others and changed to olive oil and also added old bay seasoning. I also added minced onions. It was pretty good!
I was looking for something quick and easy one night and this recipe was a great "jumping off" point for me! Used the basic recipe, added some spices - red pepper flakes in particular - and whipped it up. Served it over pasta.
Was very good. I added a can of diced tomatoes, broccoli, and already deveined shrimp, and some cheese. Yummo!
Very nice recipe! I made it for my boys and it was a big success!
It was okay... My children loved the shrimp, but they are shrimp lovers. My husband and I both thought it was bland. I might tweak it, and make it again, or maybe not.
This dish was very easy to make my family loved it after a long day at work sometimes is so hard to make a good home meal and this was a good home meal done in 10 minutes with prep time added your family will love it…..dawn
Great Recipe - Tastes great and was quick to make. I added 1 Tabl. parsley. A vegetable, like broccoli, would be a good addition.
I thought this was fast, easy, and great. I added some sun-dried tomatoes and served with garlic bread. My husband thoroughly enjoyed it also.
Excellent! I added diced tomatoes, basil herb seasoning, and a little red pepper for a kick!
My husband loves this dish. I use extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable, and also use more garlic and add some lemon juice. Before serving, I sprinkle with some chopped green onion for color as well as a little extra flavor!
This recipe was a good start, I added broccoli to mine. My husband loved it and I will be making this again.
I really can not rate the actual recipe as is, I have made this 4 times and all 4 times I have made it based on CHEFSINGLEDAD's advice. I would never boil shrimp and do not even own a microwave. Based on his advice I give it 5 stars!
this recipe was ok.if i made it again i would definitely double the amount of butter and oil because i found the pasta dryer then i like.also would sautee shrimp in garlic butter.
I made a variation of this dish the night before grocery day when my cupboards were getting pretty bare. I used a shrimp ring that I just happened to have in the freezer. After thawing, I heated the shrimp with extra virgin olive oil, garlic powder (all of my fresh garlic had gone mouldy!), and some frozen mixed veggies for colour. For the garlic butter I used both unsalted butter and margarine as well as garlic powder. It was a quick and easy meal with the limited ingredients that I had on hand. From now on I'm going to make sure I have a shrimp ring in the freezer!
Very easy to make and very tasty, I also added some salt and lemon-pepper, and mixed all the ingredients together(once pasta was drained, of course!), adding more seasoned parmesan cheese once served on the plates. Will definitely make again!!
We tried this recipe, after reading the reviews, and threw it our own special touches. Throw in a couple tomatoes, diced. Half an onion, and some spinach. Added alot of color and texture as well as adding some good ol fashioned vitamins. Loved it this way :)
Good for and because of its simplicity. Not necessarily something you would be excited to serve company, but definitely yummy enough for a quick family meal.
This is a great and extremely easy recipe! I added two chicken breasts (cubed) to the mixture which was really good. If I were to use just shrimp, I would increase the amount to 2 pounds.
Good stuff, but I made some cooking modifications so I didn't rate it higher. I sauted the garlic with some lemon juice and diced green onions and added the peeled butterflied raw shrimp to the pan to allow the shrimp to seer. I also added a dash of cajun seasoning. Served on top of hot pasta and sprinkled Parmesan cheese on top.
Quick easy recipe, and great as leftovers!
With a few personal touches, this recipe could be 5 stars. I used whole wheat pasta to give it some interest and a health boost, plus I added 1 tomatoe, lemon pepper, extra butter, and ittalian seasonings.
Used 5 tablespoon of butter.Dillweed and some dill seed..A little bit of crushed pepper. 4 cloves of Garlic...Used alot of grated parmesan cheese. Which saved the day!! The more the better! Pepper on top...had a Marinara sauce on the side...So you see I changed it a great deal..but it made it by doing that. :0)
Good, but needed more. I added onion and marinaded it all with the shrimp in a skillet. I also added basil and parsley.
This is a great recipe. It's easy, fast and very delicious. The only problem I've had is trying to think what to add to it to jazz it up for a dinner party. I've tried adding red pepper's, but it wasn't quite it. For everyday, it is perfect the way it is. :)
I found this recipe to be one of my familys favorites. It passes my teens picky taste buds and my husband thinks it's excellent. Very seldom do I find something that pleases the whole family. I am a garlic lover and anything I can prepare that allows me to enjoy garlic is a favorite of mine.
This is a simple, but delicious recipe. I did change things just a bit. I sauteed the butter and garlic with the shrimp, instead of in the microwave. I also added a bag of frozen summer veggies,and sun-dried tomatoes..Simply heaven.
I prepared this for lunch today. Loved it! Quick and easy and filling! Yum!
I thought this recipe was pretty good. The only change I made was that instead of boiling my shrimp in water I boiled them in beer (I do this when I make shrimp cocktail too) It adds just the slightest flavor to the shrimp. I also increased the amount of garlic.
Like many others, I sauteed the shrimp in butter, olive oil & garlic. This was good, though I feel it needs a little something more.
This was soooo easy to make...I added more salt & pepper for taste....My family loved it!
very dry, had to add alot of things to make it with flavor.
I love to cook, so I gave this recipe a try. My friends LOVED it. The garlic shrimp was ever so tasty. Now we just have to make it with a little LESS sodium & cholesterol.
Also, for those who would like to know, i myself on top of adding more garlic and butter added spaghetti sauce. That helped it a lot.
I read some of the reviews before attempting this dish so I can't objectively rate this recipe because I deviated from the instructions. First, I boiled water, adding vegetable oil and salt, and added the shrimp. I did the same in a separate pot for the pasta, but I also added 4 tablespoons of tomato paste to give it some color and flavor. Then I drained the shrimp and took the tails off. Then I put butter on a hot skillet and threw the shrimp in. I sprinkled powdered garlic all over it. I then poured the butter & shrimp into the pasta and mixed it up. I served it with toasted garlic bread and the kids (both toddlers) gobbled it up and the wife couldn't stop raving about it. I would suggest also adding warm tomato sauce on the side.
This recipe was a good base for a meal. Following the ideas from other posts, I added more seasonings to help add flavor and it was very good! I added crushed red pepper, garlic powder, parsley and oregano.
Roast the garlic first, and add some fresh basil or fresh dill. Some white wine would add some pop as well.
A quick and easy dinner that is not so heavy on the wallet. I did do a few things differently though. First, heating the oil until almost smoking, then adding the garlic until fragrant. Then added the butter and shrimp, cooked until shrimp were pink. Finished the entire dish with a mixture of 1/4 tsp of rosemary and thyme and 1 tbsp of grated Parmesan cheese to give it more flavor.
following this recipe exactly yielded a rather flavorless dish. i spiced it up with fresh herbs & paprika and it came out much better.
The pasta was dry.
It was ok, the sauce was very plain. It made the pasta taste plain. My team had to add sauce to it to give it flavor so it wouldn't be so plain. But the shrimp save it because I love shrimp.
Very quick and easy to make and it was great!
A nice light tasting dish.
I really liked this after a few minor changes. I added some garlic salt along with salt and pepper. I have a three cheese blend of parmesan, asiago and romano cheeses, I used that. It definitely needs some color, so I'll probably add diced tomatoes next time. Oh, does anyone know what is the purpose of putting the shrimp in warm water? Mine was only in water for about 2 mins or so.
this was just 'ok'. A little too garlicy. Kind of a strange flavor. Not awful, but I probably won't make it again.
I did take the advice of other reviewers and cooked the shrimp in olive oil and minced garlic. But this was the easiest recipe to follow!!
Super easy and something different to serve my family on a warm summer evening. I added some sautéed green beans and used olive oil instead of vegetable. Would definitely make again maybe with different veggies.
I added a few extra ingridents basil/pesto sauce mushrooms and crushed tomatoes!!
Very good! Can't wait to make it again.
when i found this recipe, i was really skeptical that it would be good, especially considering it only takes about 5 min from prep to eating. but, when i tasted it, i was in love!!! i love this recipe and have used it many times when i pressed to find something to feed everyone for dinner! great recipe!!
Very light, filling and easy!
It was missing something I needed a touch more flavor I used a stick of butter and pinch of salt and the cheese still missing something but other than that not bad. Will follow some of the other suggestions next time like tomatoes and lime.
Tried this recipie and what a wonderful dish to set before my family. The raved about the taste and devored it
This was a real simple and easy dish to eat. I've used jumbo shrimp and let it boil from 6-9 minutes for pinkness. I wouldn't change a thing and would make it again.
this is the second time I have made this recipie, so easy, so delicious, and all just for me.
This dish is pretty bland. It needs some kind of veggie, .like broccoli maybe.
Like everyone else, I used the recipe as a jumping off point. I sauteed peeled shrimp in butter and 4 cloves of minced garlic. I added a little frozen spinach to the pasta (I used thin spaghetti) and seasoned everything with parmesan-garlic italian pasta seasoning. I did like my version, and so did my husband, who usually thinks all pasta needs to be served smothered in sauce. I'm certain I'll will make it again, maybe even try something a little different with the seasonings next time.
Added Chopped tomato for flavor.
This lives up to its reputation as easy and foolproof, and it can easily be scaled up or down in servings. I sauteed the shrimp and added chopped basil and coarsely ground black pepper.
Thanks for the recipe! Could use a bit more sauce for the amount of shrimp and pasta in the recipe. I agree with a few other reviewers that sauteeing the shrimp beforehand is a good improvisation.
Not a bad start. However, instead of nuking the butter and garlic and boiling the shrimp, I sauteed the garlic with some chopped onion and added the cleaned shrimp once the onions were translucent. Seasoned the mixture with lemon pepper, then drained the pasta and mixed it into the shrimp once the shrimp were cooked. I never boil shrimp. Either sauteed or grilled.
Even when I added flavor by including tomatoes, spinach, basil, oregano, and pepper, this was still only somewhat tasty. Not too sure what else you could add without making this into another recipe.
Easy and quick. We really enjoyed it and will definitely make it again!
I WAS NOT IMPRESSED WITH THIS PASTA. I THOUGHT IT WAS REALLY BLAND. I AM NOT QUITE SURE WHAT IT WAS MISSING. I TRIED EXTRA PARMESAN CHEESE BUT THAT DID NOT WORK. IF I KNEW WHAT WOULD GIVE IT SOME MORE FLAVOR I MIGHT TRY IT AGAIN.
Easy to make and very delicious.
I used crushed red instead of black pepper. I also add a little butter to the evoo toward the end of sauteeing the garlic... And sometimes a pinch of dried herbs like herbs de provance. Occasionally, I will add some small cuts off cooked cauliflower to the dish.
Instead of boiling shrimp sauteed it in garlic butter instead on another reviewers post.
I make this quite often. We are garlic lovers so I triple the garlic. fast, easy and delicious,
I loved this recipe, but I added some stuff. Not only did I melt the butter on the stovetop as suggested, I added 1 tablespoon of lemon pepper and 1 pound of jalapeno sausage to give this dish a taste with a kick!
I am giving this a five....because I loved it....but tweaked it a little....I made 5 servings pasta, about 3 tbs butter...two very large garlic cloves, and 5 servings shrimp....it was fantastic....sprinkle on your own parmesan....yum...
Great! I add red pepper flakes and parsley! I also use olive oil instead of vegtable! We have this a couple times a month!
My family loved this pasta but like the others I changed a couple of things. I seared the shrimp on a skillet with minced garlic and butter and olive oil. I also added sun dried tomatoes and parsley when mixing the pasta together. It was delicious.
