Garlic Shrimp Pasta

3.9
159 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 62
  • 3 34
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

Garlic butter, prepared in the microwave, is the secret to this easily and quickly prepared dish. This recipe is really great whether you are having dinner with the family or with friends.

Recipe by Lisa

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water with vegetable oil until al dente.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place the shrimp in boiling salted water for 3 to 5 minutes, just until they turn pink. Cooking time will depend on the size of the shrimp. Remove the tails, and place in a bowl of warm water.

  • In a microwave safe bowl, mix butter or margarine and minced garlic. Microwave on high for 45 seconds, or until melted. Stir.

  • Drain pasta, and transfer to a serving dish. Toss with garlic butter and shrimp. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 127mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022