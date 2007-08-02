1 of 353

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I are both Italian, so everything I make has to be authentic! This recipe is wonderful. I followed the ingredients as written, (except for using olive oil, of course!!) I know the amount of oil and butter may scare some, but it does make the dish. There are other recipes using only clam juice and wine as the base, but I find them not as decadent with lack of substance (much lower in fat and calories though:). I did sautee the garlic first(tons of garlic!), added crushed red pepper, and thickened it with some fresh parmesan at the end. I know some reviewers used cornstarch and flour, and that may have been good, but I was scared to do it! Anyway, thanks for the recipe! Helpful (470)

Rating: 3 stars I used OLIVE oil (1/4 cup), 2 tbs. butter, and 4 garlic cloves. I gave it 3 stars with the vegetable oil-try it with olive oil for a 5 star recipe. Helpful (212)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I searched all over the site to find the best linguine with clams recipe, and this one did not disappoint. I used half the amount of olive oil that is recommended, simply because the amount of total fat scared the pants off of me. I subbed half of the pasta cooking water for 1/4 cup of oil. I also used fresh basil, and about four cloves of garlic. Rave reviews from dinner party guests. They practically licked their plates. Enjoy! Helpful (161)

Rating: 4 stars Great basic sauce! I tried it once with no changes and it was very good. Last night, for the second try, I used Pepperolio (spiced olive oil) with the butter. I sauteed lots of garlic and a few sprinkles of red pepper flakes in the butter/oil before proceeding. Instead of thickening the sauce with cornstarch I used some finely grated parmesan cheese. Delicious! Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best linguine with clam sauce I've ever had. Even better than from a restaurant. And the sauce is so easy - I started the sauce when I started the water for the pasta and they were both ready at the same time. Helpful (63)

Rating: 4 stars Real easy and tasty. When I want to be ''fancy" I use real little necks and a ''fancier'' recipe (more herbs, wine, etc). But for quick and simple to the table in 15 minutes this is a WINNER of a basic and easy recipe. I only did things a little differently - used olive oil instead of veg. oil and used garlic puree instead of minced garlic - I was out of fresh. And last five minutes added 1/3 cup grated parma cheese to make sauce a little thicker along with a 1/4 pasta water (starchy water helps thicken instead of corn starch). Then I only added the clams the last two minutes or so of cooking so they would not get too chewy. In the time it took to cook the pasta the sauce was ready! Recipe ''adaptions'' aside, this is a great recipe and I already printed a copy to keep it handy for next time. Clams are already on my grocery list again for when I make this again! Thanks Miss Dorothy for helping me find a new twist on one of my old favorites. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!! Very rich, even with using light butter. Love the deep flavor, surely better than adding white wine. This is our new favorite dinner and so fast to put together- this deserves 10 stars!!! Always take advice of Italians and added the extra garlic, red pepper flakes and parmesan cheese. Even added extra parsley :-) Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars I grew up on Spaghetti & Clams My grandma used to make it all the time. But This is the best sauce I ever had. Helpful (32)