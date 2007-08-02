Linguine with Clam Sauce

Rating: 4.48 stars
359 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 236
  • 4 star values: 89
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 13

This is an easy, inexpensive, white clam sauce. Try it over any kind of pasta; lemon pepper linguine is especially tasty. Extend the sauce for larger portions by adding in one half cup of chicken broth.

By Dorothy Rinaldi

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta according to package directions.

  • Combine clams with juice, butter, oil, minced garlic, parsley, basil, and pepper in a large saucepan. Place over medium heat until boiling. Serve warm over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
878 calories; protein 37.2g; carbohydrates 84.6g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 189.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (353)

Most helpful positive review

chef tara
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2007
My husband and I are both Italian, so everything I make has to be authentic! This recipe is wonderful. I followed the ingredients as written, (except for using olive oil, of course!!) I know the amount of oil and butter may scare some, but it does make the dish. There are other recipes using only clam juice and wine as the base, but I find them not as decadent with lack of substance (much lower in fat and calories though:). I did sautee the garlic first(tons of garlic!), added crushed red pepper, and thickened it with some fresh parmesan at the end. I know some reviewers used cornstarch and flour, and that may have been good, but I was scared to do it! Anyway, thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(470)

Most helpful critical review

CINDYTM12
Rating: 3 stars
05/21/2006
I used OLIVE oil (1/4 cup), 2 tbs. butter, and 4 garlic cloves. I gave it 3 stars with the vegetable oil-try it with olive oil for a 5 star recipe. Read More
Helpful
(212)
Reviews:
SUEG3
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2005
Excellent. I searched all over the site to find the best linguine with clams recipe, and this one did not disappoint. I used half the amount of olive oil that is recommended, simply because the amount of total fat scared the pants off of me. I subbed half of the pasta cooking water for 1/4 cup of oil. I also used fresh basil, and about four cloves of garlic. Rave reviews from dinner party guests. They practically licked their plates. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(161)
BAJATHECAT
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2004
Great basic sauce! I tried it once with no changes and it was very good. Last night, for the second try, I used Pepperolio (spiced olive oil) with the butter. I sauteed lots of garlic and a few sprinkles of red pepper flakes in the butter/oil before proceeding. Instead of thickening the sauce with cornstarch I used some finely grated parmesan cheese. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(81)
JULES5
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2003
This is the best linguine with clam sauce I've ever had. Even better than from a restaurant. And the sauce is so easy - I started the sauce when I started the water for the pasta and they were both ready at the same time. Read More
Helpful
(63)
Erica Thompson
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2009
Real easy and tasty. When I want to be ''fancy" I use real little necks and a ''fancier'' recipe (more herbs, wine, etc). But for quick and simple to the table in 15 minutes this is a WINNER of a basic and easy recipe. I only did things a little differently - used olive oil instead of veg. oil and used garlic puree instead of minced garlic - I was out of fresh. And last five minutes added 1/3 cup grated parma cheese to make sauce a little thicker along with a 1/4 pasta water (starchy water helps thicken instead of corn starch). Then I only added the clams the last two minutes or so of cooking so they would not get too chewy. In the time it took to cook the pasta the sauce was ready! Recipe ''adaptions'' aside, this is a great recipe and I already printed a copy to keep it handy for next time. Clams are already on my grocery list again for when I make this again! Thanks Miss Dorothy for helping me find a new twist on one of my old favorites. Read More
Helpful
(53)
MLWiese
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2008
WOW!! Very rich, even with using light butter. Love the deep flavor, surely better than adding white wine. This is our new favorite dinner and so fast to put together- this deserves 10 stars!!! Always take advice of Italians and added the extra garlic, red pepper flakes and parmesan cheese. Even added extra parsley :-) Read More
Helpful
(34)
HENRY3
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2006
I grew up on Spaghetti & Clams My grandma used to make it all the time. But This is the best sauce I ever had. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Joys from CA
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2010
Great basic recipe - I added several of the "suggested" items from reviews - lemon juice, parmesan cheese and white wine - did more basil cause we like that flavor ! I've read how some people get upset that the EXACT recipe isn't followed when reviewed, but I rarely follow a recipe exactly ! What I like is a good start, then I go from there - that's what cooking is all about - "making it your own" ! This is a 5 star starter and w/o any additions, it would still be good ! Read More
Helpful
(27)
