Easy Lasagna I

I made this for the first time when we had quite a few friends over. I had to triple the recipe to make enough - I went with all ricotta, left out the onions, and halved the eggs that the tripled recipe called for (it just seemed like too much). I seasoned the canned sauce to taste (extra garlic and onion powders, oregano, tinsy bit of sugar and ground pepper) - we always doctor canned sauce - and I made a point to intentionally overseason the sauce to make sure the cheeses absorbed some of the flavor to avoid a bland cheesey taste. It was absolutely spectacular and was a huge hit! The noodles were perfect, the flavors all blended beautifully, and it tasted like the lasagna that my father makes from our family recipe...and he spends an entire day making the sauce! I made it a second time for my mother- and father-in-law. They begged me to make it again for our nephew's birthday coming up. I wish I could give this more than 5 stars!!