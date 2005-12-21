Easy Lasagna I

A super easy and fast beef lasagna recipe. It is made with a prepared sauce, and requires no boiling of the noodles.

Recipe by Susan T

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, cook and stir ground beef until brown. Add mushrooms and onions; saute until onions are transparent. Stir in pasta sauce, and heat through.

  • In a medium size bowl, combine cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, and eggs.

  • Spread a thin layer of the meat sauce in the bottom of a 13x9 inch pan. Layer with uncooked lasagna noodles, cheese mixture, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce. Continue layering until all ingredients are used, reserving 1/2 cup mozzarella. Cover pan with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Uncover, and top with remaining half cup of mozzarella cheese. Bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 44.2g; carbohydrates 62.5g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 141.8mg; sodium 1058.2mg. Full Nutrition
