Easy Lasagna I
A super easy and fast beef lasagna recipe. It is made with a prepared sauce, and requires no boiling of the noodles.
I have always made my lasagne without cooking the noodles first. **I do not buy the no-cook noodles, I use the regular ones and it always turns out great!*** The important thing is to make sure all the noodles are covered with sauce. You can actually add quite a bit of water to the sauce to make sure everything is covered & it still turns out great. I have sometimes just added water to the baking pan after layering to ensure everything is covered - have never been disappointed with the results. - ALSO - this is not something you can make ahead & bake later as the noodles will turn to mush if they sit in the liquid too long before cooking.Read More
This recipe did not turn out very well for me. The portions were very off: not enough sauce and way too much of the cheese mixture. I will have to adjust next time. Plus, the noodles were a bit tough. I suggest using the no-boil noodles instead of regular lasagna noodles.Read More
I found this recipe to be simple and delicious. I made a few modifications though: I used italian seasoned lean ground turkey instead of the beef, lowfat ricotta instead of part-skim, and fat-free cottage cheese instead of regular. I accidentally forgot the eggs and omitted the mushrooms (still haven't learned to like them), but I did add a layer of spinach after the cheese mix layer, which really added a nice flavor. I did run out of meat sauce before getting to cover the top layer of noodles, so I just put the cheese mix on and a layer of plain pasta sauce. I will definitely make this easy and yummy recipe again!
Wonderful and easy! Just make sure you end with meat sauce and not pasta otherwise the top pasta will not cook fully.
This recipe was really good. I did make a few changes though- I used half hamburger and half italian sausage. I used fresh mushrooms and 3 cloves of garlic when I was sauteeing the onion. And I added 1 tsp of italian seasoning and 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes to the cheese mixture. I also used an extra cup of spaghetti sauce. It turned out really well.
I made this but changed it a little. I made it with 1 pound of gr beef and 1/2 pound of Italian sausage and added 2 T of garlic along with the onion. I also used two jars of sauce and simmered it all with some crushed red pepper flakes. I added a square of frozen chopped spinach to the cheese mixture, and I used a bag (2 cups) of mozz cheese. Oh, and I also used the oven ready lasagna noodles. I have to say, it was pretty awesome. I have never followed directions of any kind in my life...why start now, LOL.
good recipe...however....i wouldn't use sooo much of the cottage cheese and ricotta cheese....seems like a lot of cheese. Also..i omitted the mozzarella layer in the middle. Cheezy cheezy!! good stuff though!
Served this at a family get-together. Made two of them. Went fast and got a lot of compliments.
This is an update to my initial review below. The second time around, instead of spaghetti sauce, I used tomato sauce and added the following: 2 or 3 cloves of garlic (crushed), 1 tsp Italian seasoning, 1 1/2 tsp basil, 1/2 tsp black pepper and salt to taste. Also used chopped fresh mushrooms instead of canned. A tip for first timers - always end with the meat sauce as the last layer on top. If you finish with lasagna noodles, they do not cook well. ---------------------------------------------------------- Such an easy recipe! And absolutely delicious! Great for first time lasagna makers!!
This a great,easy lasagna-- which is what I was looking for and what it was advertised as. If you fiddle with it too much it gets better, but it loses the "easy" quality because you add more steps. As a basic, quick and dirty lasagna recipe, this is the real deal. Simple and quick, cheesy and tasty. Nothing flashy or surprising -- just a good, solid recipe for when you want a good pasta dinner, and are willing to cut a few corners with canned stuff to get the job done. I missed garlic and onions (the cornerstone of a good lasagna) which is why it didn't get five stars from me. I followed exactly, but next time I will brown the garlic and sweat the onions in the pan before I add the ground beef. It adds a step but still keeps it simple.
Very good. My husband loves it! However, I think I will try it with 1/2 the meat next time.
I have been making this recipe for at least a year now. We also use 2 jars of spaghetti sauce because my husband likes it really saucy. I also omit the mushrooms due to personal preferences. We season the meat with garlic and italian seasoning. ALWAYS a hit. Makes a large pan so we only make it when we have company. Great taste though!!
Skipped the mushrooms, made this a three layer lasagna, it was AMAZING, everyone loved it! Not hard at all and I love that I didn't have to precook the noodles! Also worked well using different pastas than lasagna noodles, we tried this with elbow macaroni, layered as instructed and it was delicious!
This lasagne is amazing! I made it for family and a friend and the compliments didn't stop, even until now!
Like promised, this was easy, fast, and yummy! I ended up needing more sauce than called for (luckily I had some meat sauce left over from a previous meal) and more mozzarella, but those were easy modifications. Definitely hit the spot and I got compliments for days!
I made a couple of changes that brought this recipe up a couple of notches: -used a little more ground beef -added 2 cloves minced fresh garlic and 2 tbsp. fresh chopped oregano to browning meat mixture -doubled the amount of sauce -added fresh chopped spinach into layers -didn't shred mozzerella, instead I sliced it into thin slices
I just took this dish out of the oven. Believe the chef meant to say 1 hr. 45 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees. I tested at 45 minutes, the noodles were uncooked. Tested every 15 minutes until cooked @ 1 hr. 45 minutes. Makes sense as the no cook noodles take a full 55 minutes, with 5 minutes for browning. Needed 3 full jars of sauce for this dish, not 28 ounces as stated. I also had to add 1/4 C of water to the pan to keep the noodles moist. Looks great, though, can't wait to try it.
My very first attempt at lasagna! It was okay - regular noodles were done just fine without cooking them ahead of time. It was actually better as leftovers because it held together better. I used a full second jar of sauce (I used Ragu with vegetables) and added some garlic powder.
This was a great recipe that was quick and simple to make. The whole family loved it, but next time I will use 1/2 the onion as it gave an overpowering flavor to the mix. I will definately make this one again!!!! I did use almost 2 pounds of beef for this too and added an extra can of tomato sauce to make up for the extra meat.
The noodles really needed to be cooked before hand. The noodles came out uncooked and crunchy. Besides that it was good.
1 lb. of Lasagna noodles will not fit in the 9X13 pan- Needs much more meat sauce to compete with the amount of cheese added. Top level of noodles were quite stiff.
I love this easy recipe. I haven't bothered to look for a different recipe for lasagna. I do, however just mix the shredded cheese with the eggs and ricotta cheese mixture and will occasionally tweak the sauce that I buy. I also swear by Barilla's no boil lasagna noodles. As long as the pasta is covered with sauce, it will turn out great.
The Food Was OKAY . Buht It Could Have Been Better . Quick Question , If I Would Have Mixed Eggs And Cottage Cheese Nn Baked It Would It Have Still Tasted The Same Or Would That Require More Cooking ?
After baking for 45 minutes, I pulled the foil off and the noodles were not done at all. I ended up having to cover it back up and bake another 30 minutes. The noodles were done then, but by that time it was very dry. The next time I am going to cook the noodles beforehand and then bake for about 20 minutes.
This was my first attempt at making lasagna. I'm single and just never tried it before. The recipe is detailed enough to make it taste homemade but easy enough for a newbie. Really good. My only mistake was adding a little salt. It was already in the Newman Pasta sauce. Oh, I do recommend using good ingredients. :) Also, I just used regular lasagna noodles. Didn't cook them ahead of time, just layered them like the recipe says and they were perfect.
AWESOME. I improvised this a bit to give it a fuller, homemade flavor. I added a clove of garlic to the meat and after adding the sauce, simmered it covered for 45min-1hr to thicken. I also added 1tbsp parsley, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp oregano and 1/2 tsp paprika. No mushrooms, no cottage cheese, no parmesan cheese, 16 oz extra ricotta and only 1 egg. I also used a pre-shredded blend of 4 cheeses (asiago, parmesan, provolone, fontina) and added a 3/4 cup throughout the layers. Layered and baked as per recipe and it came out DELICIOUS!!! My fiance and I cannot get enough. Will make again but with more sauce and noodles (I only made 2 layers but 3 would be perfect)
I made this for the first time when we had quite a few friends over. I had to triple the recipe to make enough - I went with all ricotta, left out the onions, and halved the eggs that the tripled recipe called for (it just seemed like too much). I seasoned the canned sauce to taste (extra garlic and onion powders, oregano, tinsy bit of sugar and ground pepper) - we always doctor canned sauce - and I made a point to intentionally overseason the sauce to make sure the cheeses absorbed some of the flavor to avoid a bland cheesey taste. It was absolutely spectacular and was a huge hit! The noodles were perfect, the flavors all blended beautifully, and it tasted like the lasagna that my father makes from our family recipe...and he spends an entire day making the sauce! I made it a second time for my mother- and father-in-law. They begged me to make it again for our nephew's birthday coming up. I wish I could give this more than 5 stars!!
Easy and GREAT tasting...I added a layer of fresh spinach to it and it was WONDERFUL
We really liked this recipe, although I will admit to cooking the noodles briefy beforehand. It could've used a bit more sauce and some garlic spice maybe but otherwise, excellent. It DID make dry leftovers though due to the lack of sauce. It makes a full pan the first time though and it's filling, so bring over the whole family for a great meal!
I really loved this recipe! Yes, it tasted great, but what I loved most was how easy it was and quick - for a lasagna! (Probably took me an 45 min prep - 75 min cooking) As everyone else does, I made a few additions to the recipe. I added 1/2 lb. of pork with the ground beef. Then I sliced fresh mushrooms (instead of canned) and also a can of diced tomatoes. Also added garlic salt, parsley, basil and a little bit of crushed red peppers. Instead of using just mozz. cheese in the layering, I used a mixture of Parmesan, Mozz. and Provolone. Lastly, on top of the layer of shredded cheese, I added a layer of fresh spinach. This recipe was easy to make and crowd pleasing! :) This recipe made AT LEAST 10 servings. Thanks!
I always make this ahead without boiling the noodles. Both my husband and I work full time so almost all of our dinners have to be ready for the kiddos to put into the oven(15 and 12, third one is 7 but no oven for her!)as as soon as they come home from school so that we can have a HEALTHY dinner before they head out for evening activities. The trick is to wait until just before you are ready to put it in the oven and then pour about 1/2 cup of hot water around the edges of the pan and then recover it. The noodles always turn out perfect, never mushy. This recipe, with several variations that include omitting the meat entirely and using frozen spinach(thawed and thoroughly drained) and carrots, is part of our regular meal rotation.
My cooking skills are NOT good, but this recipe was super easy and it tasted wonderful!! I was very impressed!!
My family loves this recipe and have fixed it several times. The only thing I modified was using fresh mushrooms instead of canned and used mild sausage instead of ground turkey. I do add whatever I have in the fridge like green or red peppers and spinach. Like the other reviews, you really do have to watch your sauce. Take it easy on the 2nd layer since whatever you spread on the top seeps down. Make sure you cover all of the pasta with sauce since it dries up in the oven. I freeze a batch of these in serving sizes individually wrapped in cling wrap and placed in a freezer bag which lasts a month. Great for bottomless teens and for your pocket!
OK,i was so impressed to see that I don't have to boil or buy special noodles.(I did bake 60/15 instead of 45/15) I finaly made a great lasagna. this recipe is good and I would like to share some tips.alternate layers one direction then the other as this helps with holding together.Dont waste your time putting a lot of sauce in middle layers..but put enough on the top so all noodles are very well submersed..this solves the hard edge noodles.very important to let it cool with foil on top for 1.5 hours. and you can cut it in perfect cake pieces no falling apart into a soupy mess and its still warm. simmer another jar of sauce and ladle it on each piece after plated..it makes a great presentation and the warm lasagna with the hot sauce is perfect.
I was going to make rollatini's, but seemed too much work, and I had everything for lasagna, so found this recipe. Its great basics, and easy to tweak it however you want. I used 1.5 lb grnd beef, onions,minced garlic, small can mushrooms, all added to 2-24oz jars spaghetti sauce, one regular, one Grandessa Italian sausage & peppers.had plenty thick meaty sauce. I skipped the cottage cheese, I had large ricotta, and put in processor with frozen chopped spinach(thawed and squeezed dry), put it in fridge while sauce simmered for 20 mins. I used regular noodles- let them set in very hot tap water first. I was short on Mozzerella, so just used it on top w/ fresh chopped parsley. so not too much different than recipe, but did double the meat sauce. wonderful and looked great too. I do think better to use ricotta or cottage cheese, but not both. :)
My husband & I made this for dinner tonight. We made a few modifications to the recipe though. Instead of canned mushrooms we used fresh and we also added fresh garlic chopped up, fresh parsley as well as green peppers to the sauce & meat. We also used two 24oz jars of Bertolli spaghetti sauce. I don't think that only 28oz of sauce would have been enough, I was almost short and I used two whole jars. I am not sure if my glass baking pan was a little larger or what. But anyway it turned out great! We LOVED this dish and will definitely make it again. I also wanted to add that I have never made lasagna and was a little weary about not cooking the noodles first but they were cooked all the way when it was done, they weren't tuff at all.
Easiest lasgna I ever made and it was very tasty. Did not change a thing.
it didnt taste god and it smelled like vomit. I would not recommend this recipe. none of my family liked it.
I loved it! I put almost an extra jar of sauce and I presoaked my noodles in hot water for ten minutes. Put half amount of cottage cheese in. And too much mozzarella in middle should have saved more for the top instead. Great recipes for me never having made a lasagna.
My husband and kids just loved it. I didn't use mushroom, instead I put spinach and it was absolutely yummy!
Fantastic lasagna and very easy to make. I've made it a couple times now, and the other reviews are very helpful for modifying the recipe. Definitely use more sauce than is called for. This prevents your lasagna from becoming dry after the first night. I added more meat too. Mozerella in the middle layers isn't really necessary. I added fresh jalepeno, red+green peppers, and garlic. The recipe is a great basis for a lasagna, but if you like really flavorful food like me, extra fresh ingredients and spices is a must. Crushed red pepper, garlic salt, oregano are good additions to the meat sauce. Coursley ground black pepper and some crumbled feta are great additions to the cheese mix.
Great recipe as lasagna! I also used the recipe to make cannelloni . Only use half of the tomato sauce for meat. You will need the rest later. I mixed together the meat and chesse mix. Then stuffed the cannelloni shells (uncooked). Covered the shells with the left over meat and cheese mix in a 9x9 glass dish. Be sure to add 2 tbsp. water on each side of the dish. Covered that with the remaining tomato sauce. Then covered that with cheese. Cover with foil, same bake time. Turned out great.
Easy and tastes great. I felt like it needed more sauce though.
Family favorite! I took out the mushrooms because it just didnt make sense to me but it turned out excellent. Made plenty and needless to say, there werent any left overs. Ill be making this again soon.
This is a great and easy recipe. I ended up using 2 bottles of spaghetti sauce because I personally like it more saucy than dry. I also added a little garlic powder to the cheese mixture. This was delicious. It tastes great as leftovers and even taste great cold.
This was just okay for me. It was more frustrating than it was good. First there was WAY too much cheese mixture and not even close to enough meat sauce mixture, and I did not have another jar of pasta sauce on hand to fix this error which ruind the recipe for me. Also the cheese mixture is the more expensive part of the recipe, and to see all that extra get thrown away was really upsetting as a mom on a tight budget. I suggest you could half the cheese mixture, and double the pasta sauce.
I made this last night for my Dad and boyfriend. I have never cooked for my Dad because I'm just starting to learn how to cook. And this was my first ever lasagna. It came out AWESOME! My Dad even said it was the best lasagna he'd ever had. The only changes I made were that I added green peppers and 3 cloves of minced garlic in with the mushrooms (fresh bella) and onions (half of an onion rather than a whole one). I used no-boil noodles. I also used a jar and half of sauce, rather than just one jar. Thank you for the great recipe. I'll definately make this again!
I don't really know how to cook, an this was so easy for me and really yummy. My husband loved it too.
the recipe was amazin..i did a few modifications though..and added cream cheeze with herbs instead of ricotta cheese..and boiled the lasagna before baking it..which cut down the cooking time to 40 minutes..everyone loved it..will definately be makin this one again!!
Easy and delicious! I left out the egg (was distracted) and was just fine! My kids enjoyed and love having leftovers to freeze for another time! I used no-boil noodles and saved time - it was absolutely homemade-delicious!
GREAT recipe. We have LOTS of deer meat from hunting season so I used that in place of ground beef. The only thing I left out was cottage cheese since my husband doesn't care for it. My Mother In Law raved about it to the family too.. :) Two thumbs up!
This is the recipe I used for the very first time making lasagna, and it was a total hit! Very easy!! This lasagna is now my boyfriend's favorite meal!
My father, who is 81 years old and Italian, said it was the BEST lasagna he has ever had! I did modify as follows: --used 1 1/4 lb. ground beef --used 1 lb. sweet italian sausage --used 2x as much sauce. --added red pepper flakes and garlic powder to sauce/meat mix. --used only ricotta (32 oz), 2 eggs and some parsley flakes. --par-boiled my noodles. ***NOTE!! Even with these modifications, I was STILL short on sauce/meat mix for 3 layers of pasta. Had to top half with meatless sauce. Cooked for 1 1/2 hours. DELICIOUS!!!!
Gooey yummy. Easy! who knew I would ever make lasanga?
Excellent, simple recipe. I used Barilla's "no boil" lasagna noodles with no dryness problems. The pan was very full, and there was some overflow while baking! Instead of mozzarella, I used Trader Joe's Quatro Formaggio (asiago, parmesan, fontina, and provolone) mix for a sharper cheese flavor.
This was a great recipe and easy. I pre-made this and my husband cooked it for dinner, now my kids think that he's the beat cook ever. but i did use an extra bottle of sauce. thanks for the recipe
Loved it!!! So easy to make!!!
I made this for my family and everyone LOVED it. I added 6 oz. more of the sauce and omitted the mushrooms. I added alot of garlic, since we love garlic. Next time I will add more garlic since it seemed it had baked off. I used the no-bake lasagna noodles and they didn't end up dried and crisp around the edges like most lasagna noodles turn out. They were nice and soft. It was so tasty and held nicely together. I will never try another lasagna recipe again, and this even beat my Grandma's recipe.
This was a great recipe. I added a lb of spicy Italian sausage to the ground beef and used extra cheese and a bit of extra spag sauce. I was plesantly suprised and will be making it as a stand by from now on. TRY IT!!!!!
This was very easy to make. I did boil my noodles first, just wanted to make sure they weren't hard, as I read this happened in the reviews many times. I added garlic and onions to the ground beef when cooking, along with Italian, pepper, garlic poweder, and basil seasonings. I also used 2 jars of pasta sauce, as 1 wouldn't of been enough. I let the lasagna cool about 30 mins before serving, we actually enjoyed it more the second day. If making in the future, I'll cook and let sit over night.
This is a great recipe. I like to add a 1 lb. of sausage to my beef to have a real meaty sauce. I also add mozzarella cheese to the cheese mixture. My family loved it. Thanks.
This was a good recipe, I just used more Mozzarela instead of what it called for.
Hi and Thank You for posting your recipe! I made it 2 days ago and within an hour there were only 3 out of 12 BIG pieces left!..LOL! Everyone loved it!
This turned out great! As a vegetarian, I opted out of the ground beef, and to speed things up, I bought a jar of chopped garlic to replace the onions. Then I just layered sauce (used about a jar & a half, to compensate for the lack of meat), noodles, the cheese mixture, mushrooms, and chopped garlic. No pre-cooking or onion-chopping needed! :) Be sure to finish with the layer of sauce, so that the cheese can melt into it when it's put back, uncovered, into the oven. Yum - totally delicious. I made my boyfriend the same one, but using sauce that had meat in it, and he loved it, too!
I loved the recipe, but I must say that you really have to cook the noodles before baking. I didn't use the mushrooms or the onions since my husband is not into veggies. But I did season the meat with garlic powder, adobo, and mojo. I would also add more mozzarella, but that's because I like it cheesy. Other than that, lasagna came out great!!
Thanks for making me a hero. I had lost my lasagna reciepe and this was very close, I use 1 pound ground pork sausage and add rbbed sage,fennel seed and oregeno between the layers(on top of the cheese mix
I been making this for years...except I don't use ricotta cheese sub it with the cottage cheese (To save money) and omit the mushrooms since most family members hate them. Also, I add a little more sauce about 1 1/2 cans of the four cheese flavored spaghetti sauce and add a little more on the cheeses. I also add extra seasoning to the sauce, And Before mixing the sauce with the cooked meat I pour a little of the on the bottom of my cooking dish....before adding my first layer of uncooked noodles.
This was my first time making this Lasagna and it won't be the last.The recipe was GREAT,and ver informative. I'm making it for my boyfriend tonight which I know he'll love.The only thing I didn't like where the mushrooms just cuz I don't like them!!!Any and everyone should try this reciepe!
I did not cook the noodles prior to baking and unfortunetely I did not add any water or enough sause to cover the noodles. Other than the hard noodle parts it was delish!
great was easy my first time making lasagna. i add more cheese it was perfect
Great, easy lasagna. I do prefer mine a little saucier and will use 2 jars of spaghetti sauce next time. The flavor is good; cheese definitely dominates, though. I will add some Italian seasonings next time.
Great base recipe! I exchanged turkey burger for the ground beef, as well as adding various peppers and other veggies I have on hand as healthy additions. I also pre-mix the cheeses with the eggs the day before for a more cohesive mix. Love this recipe!
This recipe was amazing! I had to doctor it up a bit using rosemary, sofrito, and extra cheese. Yummy
This lasagna was super easy to make and very delicious! I do agree that it needed a little more sauce. And the no-bake noodles turned out great - not hard at all. It was very cheesy and everyone loved it! It was also great as leftovers - maybe even better. I did use all turkey instead of beef, and added onion and extra mozarella cheese. Will definitely be making again!
Easy and delicious
Great flavor and not really that difficult to make, just a bit time-consuming. I would definitely recommend taking the time to boil the lasagna noodles first. You can do it while you're browning the ground beef. The first time I cooked this, I followed the recipe instructions not to cook the noodles and they just didn't taste right. They were crunchy all the way through. Cooking them first made a huge difference.
This was my first time cooking lasagna & I found the recipe fairly simple. The lasagna very was good, but a little too dry for us(I used 2 jars). Next time I will use 3 jars of sauce. Will definately make again! Thanks alot.
What did I do wrong??? After 45minutes covered at 350 my lasagna was still cold in the middle and the noodles hard. Just put it back in for another 30min, at 400 covered of course. Will check then. Have my fingers crossed.
My first try at lasagna, turned out well. I wish that there was a little more tomato sauce and that it was a bit sweeter. I used ground turkey, and think that next time I will season the meat a little bit. Overall a good lasagna.
This recipe definately needs more than 1 lb of ground beef,I used 1 1/2 and could have used more. It made lots of cheese and I added some italian seasoning for color. Make sure and use a deep dish. Good flavor first night but made dry leftovers.
Great recipe and so much faster than the recipes where you have to cook the noodles first.
Easy, easy, easy. No additional spices make for fewer ingredients. Love the no cook noodles and car sauce... shortcuts ~ hurray!
This recipe was wonderful...except....it took longer to cook the noodles. I ended up cooking it for 2 hours. It could have used more sauce, but was ok with what it called for. I added it to my "Box", so I will make it again. Overall....good recipe!
Great flavor, very easy and a real crowd pleaser. rave reviews.
This recipe was good, but I found it too cheesey and also the noodles were a little harder than I liked, so I put it back in for another 15-20 minutes.
Lasagna is always a bit of work, no matter how easy you make the recipe. But the resulting dish is still delicious.
this is delicious....i did change a few things tho. instead of using cottage cheese, i just used 32 oz of ricotta. i also added about a teaspoon of dried parsley (could have used a little more). I found there wasn't enough meat sauce, but then again my family are big meat-eaters. i will definitely make this again - my husband likes it more than my mother's (who makes homemade noodles and everything, lol_.
This tasted AMAZING and it was SO EASY! This was my first time making it and one response I got was "this is the best lasagne I've ever had!" Definitely a "safe" one to make for the first time when having company. I added silverbeet (it's like spinach) with the cheese mixture and it was awesome. I also used LASAGNA PASTA.... (they weren't sheets).. and it came out perfectly. Definitely a keeper! [:
easy recipe, that is real good. I added ground beef and italian sausage, definitely need 2 jars of sauce and maybe a little more mozarella cheese for the top layer!
very easy and good ... nice recipe to make for new cooks to amaze their friends with a hearty and filling lasagna they will truly be impressed with the taste and your cooking skills!
This was awesome! I used half ground beef and half italian sausage. I also used gluten-free noodles since I can't have wheat. I boiled the gluten-free noodles until they were almost soft only because they take much longer to cook than regular noodles and I wanted to be sure they were done. It turned out wonderful!
I needed an easy lasagna recipe for feeding my sons football team (47 teenage boys) I found this recipe and thought it couldnt get any easier. WOW did this go over well with the team. I made 6 pans with 12 servings each. They LOVED it. Thank you. P.S. it tastes better the second day.
Wonderful and easy! My whole Family Loved it! Thank you:)
Excellent basic recipe. Added hot Italian sausage and sharp cheddar cheese, more meat and 2 jars of sauce. I also boiled the noodles, used regular ground beef and seasoned meat with Italian Seasoning, parsley, garlic, oregano, Lawry's and Accent. Very delicious!
I made this lasagna tonight, and it was a hit! I did need a bit more sauce, but that wasn't a problem. This will definitely be served again!
I made this type of lasagna before and loved it. I guess this isn't the same recipe. It was ok, it seemed like it was missing something, just not sure what. I think I'll try to find the other recipe I saw in the past.
This was easy to make and turned out delicious. I didn't boil the noodles first- it doesn't specify on the recipe. I also covered it and cooked it for the entire time with all the cheese on it instead of taking it out and then applying last topping. It still was beautiful and tasted great, just skipped a step! I'm making it again tonight!
5 star!! - Absolutely the best lasagna I've ever made. I love Italian, and have tried many recipies. This one is clearly a winner. My boyfriend prefers 'meat & potatoes' but he liked it so much that he ate half the pan! The noodles were much easier to work with dry, and turned out perfect. I added a little bit more sauce and omitted the mushrooms, as a personal preference. I also added fresh ground pepper to the cheese mixture. Be sure to use a sauce that you like, as this is where most of the flavor comes from! Good job Susan, Thank-you
Not enough meat or sauce, too much cheese; needs garlic, and don't need mozz. ch. in the middle. I will try another.
