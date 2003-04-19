All Day Versatile Sauce

56 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

I have found that cooking your sauce all day like my father taught me is the best way. In addition to that, I make my sauce this way whether I am making linguine, stuffed shells or lasagna. I like to utilize convenience whenever possible so I use pre minced and jarred herbs. You can use what ever your preference is for meat, whether it be ground turkey meatballs or chicken Italian sausage. It will always be a hit with your family and friends! Try serving with your favorite pasta.

By Nancy Friskey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot saute onion, garlic, oregano and basil in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the neck bones and let simmer with the lid on until the onions are transparent. Note: if using ground beef cook with onion mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Once onions are clear, add the tomato sauce, tomatoes, tomato paste and water. If using meat in your recipe add at this time. Cover and simmer for several hours.

  • Before serving, remove neck bones and discard.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 1359.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022