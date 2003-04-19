All Day Versatile Sauce

My husband claims to have stumbled one day upon a little "hole-in-the-wall" restaurant, run by an old Italian gentleman who had pots of tomato sauce slowly simmering in his tiny kitchen; this gentleman claimed that a good sauce could only be made by slowly simmering the sauce for a few DAYS. My husband speaks lovingly of that sauce every time we try a new recipe. Until now. This is the closest we have ever come to that fabled sauce; in fact, this probably equals that paradigm of flavor since memory has probably elevated its hallowed qualities beyond truth. This recipe is rich, flavorful and oh so useful. Lasagna, meatballs, plain on spaghetti, even as a sauce for pizza, you can not go wrong. I made the recipe exactly as described but cooked it in a slow cooker with the lid askew for 10 hours.