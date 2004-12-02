Easy Alfredo Sauce I

1 of 836

Rating: 5 stars To all those who have criticized this recipe, here are a few notes: 1. Use fresh parmesan, grated (many reviewers say they HAVE, but...) 2. Add it SLOWLY -- don't dump the whole amount of cheese in at one time. Add it a half cup at a time, and keep stirring, and wait 3 or so minutes, and.... 3. Put the heat on medium, not medium low, and.... 4. Stir constantly, and... 5. Recognize it can be a BASE. For those of you who like more flavor, add garlic or onions or oregano or hot sauce or whatever you want. It's fine as it is, when made properly. If you want more flavors, or want it thicker, or want it thinner, correct as you go. Helpful (1759)

Rating: 5 stars I love this sauce! I melt the butter, then add the cream and get that all mixed in and then wisk constantly while I add the cheese one handful at the time. Once everything is mixed in I just go through my spice rack and add whatever I want. Usually I use garlic powder, italian seasonings, basil, and parsly. I could eat this all by itself! Better than Olive Garden! Helpful (561)

Rating: 5 stars My husband requested I make Chicken Fettuccine for his birthday. I used this sauce and he said it was better than the restaurant sauce. The trick is to heat the cream slowly until it is almost simmering, then whisk the butter into the cream in small pieces until melted. Then whisk the cheese in until melted and use freshly grated cheese if available. The sauce comes out creamy, thick and delightful. A great recipe.... Helpful (430)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful!!! I always add a clove of crushed garlic and a teaspoon of Italian seasoning to the butter. Be sure to add your parm. slowly, no more than half a cup at a time, as others have suggested. This will make all the difference! Toss with 12oz of fettuccine pasta and add a couple of grilled chicken breasts! Helpful (188)

Rating: 5 stars I am extremely picky with Alfredo sauces. I don't buy anything off the shelves, and I've tried the mixes, but nothing compares to this recipe. It's as good as The Olive Garden's (if not better) Alfredo sauce. Until this recipe came along, I didn't eat any Fettuccini Alfredo if it wasn't The Olive Garden's. I'll be saving money. Helpful (186)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! What can I say! This sauce is out of this world! And SO easy!! My kids and husband LOVED it too!!! I liked the texture of parm. cheese! Some of the best italian restaurants around here have the same texture in their alfredo sauce...the only change I made was I added about a 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder...really put it over the top! Thanks SO much!!! Helpful (109)

Rating: 5 stars I first made this over a year ago and I still make quite regularly. It is so easy to make. I get the best results by adding the butter and letting it melt, then add the cream let it heat up. Last add the cheese. I also add frozen spinach or chicken. I love the taste of this recipe. Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars This was very very good. I did add 2 cloves garlic and a tiny amount of fresh ground pepper and basil. Next time I will add 3 cloves garlic and salt and much more pepper and basil. I think adding nutmeg would make it more authentic tasting but I personally do not like the taste of nutmeg. The consistency was very creamy and good - and I only had about 7 oz of heavy cream on hand so used 1/2 & 1/2 to bring it up to one pint. Tossed in diced leftover chicken and spinach for a one dish meal that everyone loved. Thank you for sharing this easy and delicious recipe! Helpful (65)