Marica's Spaghetti Meat Sauce

Hmm, not quite what I think of as a 'sauce'. Tasted much more like chili. I doubled the ingredients, used over 3lbs of fresh tomatos, and ended up having to add a 28oz. can of crushed AND another can of diced tomatos just to get some actual sauce. Did add some garlic, because what is spaghetti sauce without garlic? All said and done, let it simmer for several hours and it still ended up tasting more like chili than anything else. Used it in making stuffed peppers and it went well with the peppers. I'm looking for something more traditional and sauce-y, so probably won't make this one again. The carrots and celery give it a bit of a strange flavor and not one that makes me thing 'italian' or 'spaghetti'.