Marica's Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Try topping your next bowl of pasta with this hearty spaghetti sauce. For added flavor, try stirring in diced smoked ham just before serving. Serve with your favorite pasta.
Not bad! A bit of work, but what good sauce isn't?
Not the best taste.
Hmm, not quite what I think of as a 'sauce'. Tasted much more like chili. I doubled the ingredients, used over 3lbs of fresh tomatos, and ended up having to add a 28oz. can of crushed AND another can of diced tomatos just to get some actual sauce. Did add some garlic, because what is spaghetti sauce without garlic? All said and done, let it simmer for several hours and it still ended up tasting more like chili than anything else. Used it in making stuffed peppers and it went well with the peppers. I'm looking for something more traditional and sauce-y, so probably won't make this one again. The carrots and celery give it a bit of a strange flavor and not one that makes me thing 'italian' or 'spaghetti'.
To start with, I did make this differently in that I did not have sage or mushrooms or pork in mine. I used 2 lbs of beef and increased everything else accordingly. I also used canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh ones. I would definitely drain some tomato juice from the cans next time because this ended up being more like a soup/stew. It was really good but didn't seem like a spaghetti topping because of this. I would make it again and maybe once drained, the sauce would be more like a sauce than a soup.
