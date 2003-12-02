Marica's Spaghetti Meat Sauce

5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Try topping your next bowl of pasta with this hearty spaghetti sauce. For added flavor, try stirring in diced smoked ham just before serving. Serve with your favorite pasta.

By Marica van Wynen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat saute the finely chopped onions, carrot, and celery with the 2 tablespoons of butter or margarine. Add the beef and pork and cook until brown. Add chopped tomatoes, dried oregano, tarragon, sage, rosemary, and bay leaves. Add salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for an hour.

    Advertisement

  • Near completion of cooking time add in mushrooms and simmer until softened, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 1390.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022