Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce

For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.

By Risa G

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium-low heat, mix together the pesto and basil tomato sauce. Bring to a simmer, and season with salt to taste. (You can also heat the sauce in a covered microwave-safe bowl: cook on high for one minute.)

  • Place pasta in a large serving bowl. Toss with pesto-tomato sauce. Top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 642.4mg. Full Nutrition
