Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce
For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.
I loved the sauce. I add turkey sausage with casings removed, 1 jar of roasted red peppers, and some scoops of ricotta cheese. Delicious.
Boring. Easy. But pretty much boil ziti, put sauce on from jar and add Parmesan cheese... no special zing or flavor.
It never occured to me to add pesto sauce to plain old spaghetti sauce - the results are wonderful. Though you can't really taste the pesto, it really adds another layer flavor. I did change a few things. First, I browned and crumbled some sweet Italian sausage, then added some fresh mushrooms. Once that was all cooked, I add two cans of plain spaghetti sauce and almost a whole container of pesto. Once the pasta was cooked, I threw it all in a casserole, topped with cheese and baked for 20 minutes or so. My husband doesn't usually comment on pasta dishes - this one he did, repeatedly!
Fantastic sauce idea! It's perfect when I don't feel like making a sauce from scratch. I add fresh, chopped portobello mushrooms to the sauce and let it simmer for a few hours before serving.
This recipe is incredibly easy and healthy. I used Prego sauce and pesto with basil. Yum-o! All my kids (ages 17, 14, and 5) ate seconds. We served it with frozen cheesy garlic bread and had dinner on the table in 30 minutes!
Not much of a recipe as far as recipes go! But definitely a step up from opening a jar of spaghetti sauce. Tasty with the addition of the pesto, quick and easy. Add a salad and garlic toast and voila dinner.
So easy and tasty! Even my 1-year old devoured it!
Simple, easy, fast meal for a quick dinner. Nothing amazing, but good and basic. The pesto added a nice flavor, but wasn't overpowering. I used whole wheat penne in place of regular ziti (couldn't find whole wheat ziti) as well as a mushroom & pepper tomato sauce to add a few more nutrients. Adding sliced veggies to the sauce would also make this dish more hearty.
This was ok. Not my favorite recipe from here, but also not the worst. I added meatballs and some sausage to the sauce to give it some protein.
Added some sliced zucchini, mushrooms and Italian sausage. Really good.
Simple and delicious
Deliciously perfect exactly how it is!!!
This is a great quick low calorie pasta dish. I normally like to make my own sauce but an easy dinner is nice once in a while. Also I bought Victoria basil-tomato sauce and pesto sauce. And they were both very good. The pesto was perfect. It was not overwhelming but you could taste the flavor. I melted mozzarella on my husband's dinner and with mine, I rounded out the dinner with a nice salad.
Excellent sauce! I added Italian sausage for a quick easy meal.
Sauteed onions and garlic in olive oil. Poured in Trader Joe's organic tomato and mushroom sauce and pesto. Added handful shavings of Parmigianno Reggianno into the sauce. Then added pasta when cooked. Yummy!
The pesto made the tomato sauce seem greasy. Plus, the pesto flavor was drowned out by the tomato sauce. I won't be making this again.
quick and easy but not fantastic. I guess you have to start out with a really good canned/jarred sauce.
I liked this recipe a lot. It was very fast. My only tweak was to add some of the pasta water to the tomato-pesto sauce as I mixed the pasta with it. It allows for the sauce to stick better to the pasta. I cooked a little portion of sweet Italian sausage to add a bit of protein. I also added a few sliced grape tomatoes and warmed them up with the sausage. The Parmesan also helps thickening the sauce while adding salt so be careful with the amount of salt. I will definitely make this again.
Basically just add pesto to spaghetti sauce.
Hmm this recipe was okay, simple and quick. I never made ziti before so I decided to try this. For me it was just pasta and red sauce, really couldn't taste the pesto. I gave it a three because I wanted a Wow moment. However, I will make this dish again
As written, only 2*s at best, BUT this is an E-Z recipe which can be elevated & adjusted to your likes & needs. I used my homemade sauce, & also sautéed some onions, garlic, bell peppers & mushrooms to add in. I stirred in a few shifanoted fresh basil leaves before serving, & grated Parmesano-Regiano cheese over all. It was exceptional, and my family enjoyed it very much. BTW, for us I used whole grain pasta.
I will make this again but not much of a recipe. Made this natural and vegan. Made own sauce from tomatoes that were canned last year and pesto I froze in cubes the same year. Added garlic( of course), onion powder ( no onions), carrots ( frozen from same harvest) and dried tomatoes( same harvest). Toasted Bread smeared with? garlic and dinner served.
