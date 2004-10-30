My Own Macaroni and Cheese

I am one of those people who never follows the recipe, so this recipe is great as it lends itself to that very well. It's also a great dish to throw in all the left over meat and veggies that you may have. Generally I add ingredients until it tastes good.
Made this recipe and didn't really like it. I found the sauce didn't stick to the pasta which is what I generally like to see happen. I did add more bacon and more cheese. Don't think I'll be making this one again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.