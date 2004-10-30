My Own Macaroni and Cheese

4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

I am one of those people who never follows the recipe, so this recipe is great as it lends itself to that very well. It's also a great dish to throw in all the left over meat and veggies that you may have. Generally I add ingredients until it tastes good.

By Jo Bos

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In large pot, cook macaroni pasta in boiling salted water with a pinch of basil and one teaspoon of olive oil until al dente. Rinse with cool water. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, use a blender to mash the whole peeled tomatoes. In a large bowl combine mashed tomatoes, 1 cup of the grated Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and bell green pepper, bacon, and chopped carrots. Mix well. Add the cooked macaroni and toss well to coat evenly.

  • Place in 2 quart baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup grated Cheddar cheese and 2 teaspoons basil on top. Layer the sliced tomatoes over all.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
766 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 94.9g; fat 29g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 864.1mg. Full Nutrition
