Rotini Pasta Bake

My mother combined these ingredients to make a wonderful and convenient meal. To complete the meal serve with breadsticks and steamed asparagus.

Recipe by Samantha Czajka

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot cook rotini pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain.

  • Cook ground turkey or beef in medium skillet until brown. Add the diced onion, salt and pepper. Mix in half of the jar of spaghetti sauce.

  • In a large bowl add the browned beef mixture to the drained pasta and stir in the second half of the of spaghetti sauce. Pour mixture into a 2 quart baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • In a preheated 425 degree F (230 degree C) oven bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese and return to oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 55.2g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 978.3mg. Full Nutrition
