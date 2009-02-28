Rotini Pasta Bake
My mother combined these ingredients to make a wonderful and convenient meal. To complete the meal serve with breadsticks and steamed asparagus.
My mother combined these ingredients to make a wonderful and convenient meal. To complete the meal serve with breadsticks and steamed asparagus.
I guess it's about time that I rated this recipe since I've been using it for over a year!! I really love this pasta dish. It's easy to put together and it really stretches a pound of pasta when I have a bunch of hungry kids to feed (who are very happy when they find out we are having this). I did change just a couple of things. I omitted the onion because I'm too lazy to cut up an onion for just the few teaspoons called for in the recipe. I also omitted the salt and pepper because I didn't feel it needed it...I guess it depends on the flavor of which ever sauce you use. I lowered the temp of the oven to 350 degrees because it was sort of dry the first time I made it at 425 degrees. After I drain and rinse the pasta I put it back in the pan that I boiled it in, add the sauce and browned hamburg, then mix the whole thing together. I layer the pasta and cheese in an oblong casserole dish in the following way: 1/3 of the pasta mixture, 1/3 of the shredded mozzarella, another 1/3 of the pasta, followed by 1/3 of the cheese, then the last 1/3 of the pasta. I bake it for 20 min and then add the remaining cheese and return it to the oven for 5 minutes. It comes out almost like a "lazy man's" lasagne....YUMMY!!Read More
This recipe was good but I felt used more cheese than needed, so I tried to keep it healthier by using less. Also added minced garlic to the beef and some italian seasonings as well....Read More
I guess it's about time that I rated this recipe since I've been using it for over a year!! I really love this pasta dish. It's easy to put together and it really stretches a pound of pasta when I have a bunch of hungry kids to feed (who are very happy when they find out we are having this). I did change just a couple of things. I omitted the onion because I'm too lazy to cut up an onion for just the few teaspoons called for in the recipe. I also omitted the salt and pepper because I didn't feel it needed it...I guess it depends on the flavor of which ever sauce you use. I lowered the temp of the oven to 350 degrees because it was sort of dry the first time I made it at 425 degrees. After I drain and rinse the pasta I put it back in the pan that I boiled it in, add the sauce and browned hamburg, then mix the whole thing together. I layer the pasta and cheese in an oblong casserole dish in the following way: 1/3 of the pasta mixture, 1/3 of the shredded mozzarella, another 1/3 of the pasta, followed by 1/3 of the cheese, then the last 1/3 of the pasta. I bake it for 20 min and then add the remaining cheese and return it to the oven for 5 minutes. It comes out almost like a "lazy man's" lasagne....YUMMY!!
It was very easy to make and everyone loved it. The only thing to note is that if an oblong pan is not used to bake it in, then 2 cups of moz. cheese is plenty instead of the 3 cups called for in the recipe. I passed the recipe on to a friend and they used a round casserole dish which was just too small of a diameter for that much cheese. But they still loved it!
This was very good. I did however add italian seasoning, minced garlic and a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies. I then placed a layer of the pasta in the dish, cheese, pasta and finally another layer of cheese.
This is a great easy no fuss meal when you are short on time or the pantry is almost bare. I used home made mushroom sauce and kept it the same otherwise. Thanks!
Very good recipe as is, and would also be good with some additions. I made it as is and everyone enjoyed it. I especially like it because it's made with things you have on hand even when it's the day before grocery shopping day! Thanks for a family-pleasing recipe!
Great recipe - I messed up and put too much onion, though. Still ate it all! Will definitely make again - thanks!
So yummy! We added extras like: mushrooms, fresh garlic, italian seasoning, lemon pepper seasoning, extra onion, mozz cheese and medium cheddar, etc. This hit the spot and the kids devoured it! Dad was satisfied enough too, and we used up everything we needed to before going grocery shopping again!
Family loved it. I did add italian seasoning and used more sauce as someone suggested.
This recipe is so easy and delicious, although I changed a bit of it. Instead of ground beef or turkey I used cut up chicken breast, and substituted the spaghetti sauce for Alfredo sauce. As a healthier alternative, I used whole wheat pasta and it was fabulous. Thank you for this recipe!
This recipe was good but I felt used more cheese than needed, so I tried to keep it healthier by using less. Also added minced garlic to the beef and some italian seasonings as well....
The recipe was very good. I added some oregano and parsley and used 32 ounces of spagetti sauce. I also sauteed my onions and some bell pepper with the hamburger meat. Then I layered a layer of pasta and meat/cheese/pasta meat/cheese. My whole family loved it!! I also used angel hair pasta. So it was more like baked spagetti.
I would give it about a 3 1/2 as written (I rounded up)... BUT with a lot of seasoning, and about double the sauce, it is AMAZING!! :] Highly recommended... kids loved it! Great with garlic bread!
Awesome. My family and I loved it. I used ground turkey breast to cut out some of the fat.I sauteed green peppers and onion with the turkey and added garlic, black pepper and Italian Seasoning. Definately a keeper.
Very tasty, but lacks visual charm. If I were to serve this for guests I would, at the very minimum, put a sprig of something green and fresh for visual appeal.
I just made this and wow it is good. I have tired many different Recipes for Pasta Bakes and so far this is the best. I did change a few things. My husband dosen't like onions so I fried them with the hamburger added chopped garlic, some oreagon and parsil, another jar of sauce and mixed a handful of cheese into the mixture before baking. I also only used 2cups cheese.
This was awesome. Everyone had seconds. I used ziti pasta that I had on hand and added more sauce like others suggested and used a pound of ground beef. I also mixed some of the cheese in with the pasta, sauce and meat before putting it in the baking dish. Yum!!
This recipe is easy and delicious. My 5 year old and I made it together, we added fresh garlic, onions, and sweet Italian sausage to the hamburger meat. We also mixed in 1/2 the cheese with the pasta before baking and then added the other 1/2 with 10 minutes to go. I put 1/2 of the recipe in a 9" cake pan (which slides perfectly into a gallon sized freezer bag) and froze it for another evening. A fresh salad and some bread and we had a great family meal!
This has turned into a family favorite. I season my meat well (salt, pepper, garlic, italian season) I also had some italian sausage for extra flavor (I use ground turkey and turkey sausage) I really like sauce so I use two jars of pasta sauce. And to make it super yummy I add parm cheese to the mixture before putting it in the pan.
This was a very easy recipe to make. I did change it a little. I used Whole Wheat Rotini. I used 1 lb of ground beef and I fried onions and green pepper with it. I used 1 1/2 jars of sauce and 2 cups of cheese. It turned out wonderful.
This was SUPER delicious with a few modifications. Instead of ground beef, I used shredded chicken thighs instead, which made a HUGE difference. The texture of the chicken was very unique and great for chicken-lovers who like baked pasta. I sauteed the chicken thighs with both onion & minced garlic cloves, which made a noticeable difference in the end. Instead of mozzarella, I used grated swiss cheese. I layered pasta, cheese, pasta, cheese over a casserole dish and baked at 350 degrees instead. It tasted halfway like a melted cheese chicken sandwich and pasta. Having good spaghetti sauce to begin with is also important. I used Bertrolli Tomato & Basil. Great stuff, this recipe is definitely a keeper (with these changes).
I used 1 lb ground beef and 8 oz of pasta. I also added garlic salt and italian seasoning. As another person noted, I used a round casserole dish and did not need to use as much cheese. Quick and easy.
This was a great family meal... easy and good! I adjusted the measurements slightly to 1 pound of beef and 1/4 chopped onion. Also seasoned with garlic powder and a few dashes of tabasco before sending to the oven as it seemed slightly bland. I layered half of the cheese in the middle and sprinkled Italian seasoning on the very top.
It's good, but a little bland. Could you some extra ingredients like mushrooms, sausage, and/or pepperoni to give it more flavor
I like this recipe. My wife loves it. I used a little more onion in it, but i love onions
Maybe I did it wrong, but honestly it didn't taste any different from just pasta and meat sauce mixed together. There was no "bake" quality to it. I also added some oregano and basil because I thought it would be a little bland without it. I added extra sauce so perhaps thats why it wasn't as 'crunchy' as a bake would be. I also used small shells instead of rotini, just had them and didn't want to buy more. It was good, but I wouldn't call it a casserole.
This was so good, definitely comfort food for me! I served with steamed asparagus and slices of french bread brushed with olive oil and herbs done under the broiler. Was a really nice meal!
Great recipe! I added garlic, italian seasoning, julienne carrots spinach and mushrooms to the meat while it was cooking to make it more nutritious and used Mezzi Rigitoni noodles instead of rotini because my 2 1/2 year old son likes to pick out what kind of noodles we use when I make pasta.
Quick and easy, my family really enjoyed it! I actually used the Spaghetti Sauce III recipe (didn't have canned sauce) that I tweaked a bit and just mixed it all together with the pasta. Baked it for 20 minutes then mixed in cheese to 1/2 of it (one of my daughters is allergic) and back in the oven for 5 more minutes. Absolutely delicious! The kids loved it! Next time I will make some garlic bread with it.
It is a quick and easy recipe. My grandchildren loved it and so did we.
As written I rate it a 3.5, BUT... I added to it and it turned into a 5! I diced up veggies (eggplant, green pepper, and zucchini) and added it to the mix along with basil. Then I divided the pasta mix in half and put cottage cheese between the layers. My 6 year old son ate his veggies :) Very good recipe with a little customizing.
My family absolutely loved thsi dish. It is easy to prepare and is great with Garlic Bread and a big salad.
I tried this for dinner tonight. I omitted the onions for my two year old, so it tastes a bit plain using ground turkey. And I used a pound of ground turkey, and one jar of sauce, and it didnt seem like enough to go with the noodles, and i used a cup and a half of cheese, it was more than enough.
I love easy veggie dishes. I left out the meat and added mushrooms and onions. So easy and very tasty and filling! Thanks!
I made the recipe.. then I added sweet Italian sausage mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes shredded parmesan, shredded asiago...guess I went nuts
A family favorite but I mix in half of the cheese before I bake it.
I used this recipe about a month ago. I omitted the meat and used a 1/2 C onion and 1/2 of chopped bell pepper. I added minced garlic. Three cups of cheese is a bit much. Thanks!
I needed an easy rotini pasta recipe quickly. I found this recipe and tried it. It was delicious! It was a big hit with my dinner guests. I served it with garlic bread. :-)
It was great in a quick fix. My triplets 7 year old boys loved it. I should have made more....maybe next time.
Thanks for sharing this recipe ..I did add mushrooms and used Italian stewed tomatoes...yum yum
My husband loves this. I only gave it four stars because I had to add a lot more seasoning. I also added green peppers.
Great dish for a large family or funeral. Kids and adults loved it. Wonderful dish for a new or inexperienced cook. Like lasagna but easier to serve. I used mild Italian sausage and it really added a lot to the flavor - even though I used inexpensive canned sauce. I was unsure if the kids would eat the onions so I left them out and forgot to salt and pepper - all was good anyway. I had no provolone and used what I had - muenster. I cooked it at 350
I used egg noodles and it was amazing
Very good. Quick and easy. I used gluten free pasta, mixed in some cheddar and garlic and put less mozzarella on top because I didn't have three cups. But it was very good; my daughter took home a dish of the left overs for supper another night.
I cut in half for two. Used Italian sausage and deer saugage, one jar of our favorite pasta sauce. I used real cheese for first time lol! I put in a 2.5 qt. casserole dish. Cooked 30 mins at 350 with lid then more cheese for 10 mins more no lid. We love this recipe!
I used super veggie rotini (our fave) and added a little fresh Parmesan on top! We love it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections