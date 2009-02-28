Rotini Pasta Bake

I guess it's about time that I rated this recipe since I've been using it for over a year!! I really love this pasta dish. It's easy to put together and it really stretches a pound of pasta when I have a bunch of hungry kids to feed (who are very happy when they find out we are having this). I did change just a couple of things. I omitted the onion because I'm too lazy to cut up an onion for just the few teaspoons called for in the recipe. I also omitted the salt and pepper because I didn't feel it needed it...I guess it depends on the flavor of which ever sauce you use. I lowered the temp of the oven to 350 degrees because it was sort of dry the first time I made it at 425 degrees. After I drain and rinse the pasta I put it back in the pan that I boiled it in, add the sauce and browned hamburg, then mix the whole thing together. I layer the pasta and cheese in an oblong casserole dish in the following way: 1/3 of the pasta mixture, 1/3 of the shredded mozzarella, another 1/3 of the pasta, followed by 1/3 of the cheese, then the last 1/3 of the pasta. I bake it for 20 min and then add the remaining cheese and return it to the oven for 5 minutes. It comes out almost like a "lazy man's" lasagne....YUMMY!!

