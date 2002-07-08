Baked Macaroni and Cheese I

Very good! One of the best mac & cheese recipes I've used. My additions: 1/2 tsp. dry mustard, 1/4 tsp. pepper, and 1/2 tsp. salt. The mustard adds a bit more flavor. As for a floury taste if you cook the sauce until it is "just boiling" it will alleviate the problem (don't reduce the flour or it will never get thick). Remove from heat and let set for a couple minutes before adding the cheese, this prevents the cheese from melting too hot and getting "grainy". I'll make this over and over. An update of my review: Many reviewers are saying the sauce never ‘gets thick’. It’s *not supposed* to “get thick”. It will be a creamy-textured sauce when mixed with the macaroni. It thickens and absorbs as it bakes in the oven. When making the sauce, use the standard above: Bring it to “just boiling”, period. That is the consistency it is supposed to be! When you take the dish out of the oven it will be perfect! ****Another update**** This recipe just keeps getting “favorite-er and favorite-er”! I’ve had a lot of company this summer and so as to stay out of the kitchen and visit I’m now using the crock-pot. (I triple the recipe and use several kinds of cheese. Omit the bacon for vegetarian guest and it’s still great.) Make the sauce the night before, let cool some, add the cheese, stir & refrigerate. In the morning, cook the noodles, al dente, and mix with the sauce in the crock-pot. Cover and cook on low, about 5 hours, just in time for a late lunch. Stir well before ser

