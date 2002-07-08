Baked Macaroni and Cheese I

This is a delicious variation on macaroni cheese. While it may be slightly more difficult than other recipes it tastes even better!

Recipe by Abbey Robb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • In a medium skillet saute the chopped onion, and minced garlic. Take off heat and add chopped cooked bacon and set aside.

  • To make the sauce, in a medium saucepan melt the butter or margarine over low heat. Once melted, add the flour and stir constantly for 2 minutes. Gradually add milk and continue stirring until thickened. Stir in 2 cups of the grated Cheddar cheese and stir until melted.

  • Combine cooked pasta, sauteed vegetables and sauce. Pour into a 2 quart casserole dish. Add the last cup of grated Cheddar cheese to top of mixture.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven until cheese on top is melted and brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 95.2mg; sodium 580.3mg. Full Nutrition
