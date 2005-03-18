Easy Spinach Lasagna with White Sauce

I have NEVER had jarred pasta sauce of any kind in my entire life, but I decided to test this recipe out with the suggested jarred sauce because the ingredients for home made alfredo sauce can get expensive. To my surprise, this lasagna turned out very very good, and I only added a few changes. I was nervous about not cooking the noodles, so I used the no-bake lasagna (another first for me). This cut down the cooking time to 40 minutes (30 covered and 10 uncovered). I also sauted the mushroons and carrots with onions and garlic and 3 tbps of vegetable stock (I freeze my vegie stock in ice cubes, which is about 3 tbsp each). I only put the vegies on the bottom layer so it wouldn't overwhelm the dish. I never measure anything, so I used my eye for the amount of ricotta, parmesean cheese, and spinach and I added 2 eggs to the ricotta mixture. I only wound up using about 1 and 1/4 jars of alfredo sauce and have some ricotta mixture left over, so maybe I'll make some stuffed chicken later in the week. I plan on making this for the holidays and surprising my jar-sauce prejudice Italian family ...or maybe I just won't tell them it was prepared sauce at all