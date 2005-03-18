Easy Spinach Lasagna with White Sauce

Lasagna for the family who does not tolerate cooked tomatoes. The uncooked lasagna noodles make this recipe easy and fast. For non-vegetarians try adding a pound of sauteed hot Italian sausage. Simply delicious!
This recipe was a good base, but some variations make it excellent. First, I used mushrooms and onions and carotts. I sauteed with garlic before adding to lasagna. I also put a layer of mozzarella in the middle as well as on top. Finally, I sprinkled some garlic bread crumbs and parmesan cheese on top. This made the lasagna crispy and cheesey on top. I made this for a wedding shower and it was a big hit - even with non-vegetarians. Also, this can be made a day in advance and then baked right before serving.
I wish I could rate it higher than I did. I'm not sure if it was the alfredo sauce I chose, but this was really bland. Between the effort involved and calories, I was hoping for something really fantastic.
I have been making this lasagna recipe for about 4 years. Every person I make it for asks me for the recipe or asks me to make it again and again. Over the years I have played around with the ingredients, which is another reason I love the recipe. You can add your favorite veggies or change the sauce and it always comes out great. One time I even added chicken for a chicken lover. I found a couple short-cuts to make it quicker to prepare: Leaving the water in the spinach works fine. Slicing the mushrooms with an egg slicer is very quick! The only permanent change I have made to the recipe is the sauce. I use one 16-oz jar of Classico Sun-Dried Tomato Alfredo and it's delicious in the recipe!
Simple and delicious! My husband doesn't like tomato sauce, so this was the perfect lasagna for us. I had read the reviews and made a couple of alterations. I used Buitoni refrigerated alfredo sauce because there was some criticism of jarred sauce. And I substituted sundried tomatoes for the carrots- would highly recommend this as they really added to the flavor of the dish. I used 2 cups of mozzarella- on top of each veggie layer and again on top. I squeezed the spinach dry after microwaving (which I think is implied in the recipe, but not explictly stated), used no-boil lasagna noodles (no problem with them turning out too crunchy) and didn't use the added milk. It was a little too runny when I checked it after 60 minutes, so I continued to cook it uncovered for the final 15 minutes. Highly recommend- it's going in my permanent file!
This was a hit with our big group, kids and adults alike. I loved the addition of BROCCOLI to this (10 oz. box of finely chopped, or use half broccoli and half spinach). TIP: Use pre-shredded carrots from the bagged salad section to save time! I think this recipe benefited from the use of better quality alfredo sauce, which I was elated to find in the freezer section of my local "food service supplier" (Gordon Foods), because I do not like the taste or price of jarred alfredo either! I also chopped the mushrooms rather well, supposing that the mushroom slices would interrupt the texture (and scare the kids?). It was perfect. Easy as promised =) TIP #2: Top with panko crumbs and bake a few more minutes (with foil removed) to brown slightly; adds great texture and appearance.
03/13/2004
This was SO good! I cut the recipe in half and used a 9x9 inch pan. I used a 16oz. jar of Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo and Barilla Oven-Ready lasagna noodles. I also added more mozzarella (an extra layer of it in the middle). I baked it covered for the first 30 minutes and then uncovered for the next 20 minutes to get a nice crusty top. Definately a keeper!
03/06/2004
So glad you have enjoyed this recipe. For those who made their own alfredo sauce and for those who did not care for the brand they bought, the original recipe stated that I use 5 Brothers' Alfredo. 5 Brothers' does make a difference.
06/10/2002
I love anything with spinach. I would rather have an Alfredo sauce with this. I used Ragu Alfredo with cheese, added parmensen and morzella to layers also!!!
This recipe was a HUGE hit with the family! I had my mother-in-law doubting it once she learned that I don't preheat the sauce or cook the noodles. But she was exclaiming how PERFECTLY everything was cooked and even went back for seconds! I varied it slightly by doubling up on the ricotta mixture using double spinach and a second egg. I sauteed the mushrooms in garlic and oil before layering them in the dish and I also threw in some mozzarella in layers that didn't call for it. Minor tweaks, added some love and it was a huge smash! Thanks for this!
Excellent recipe! I loved this recipe and adapted it a little. I added some seafood and that was excellent for Thanksgiving. It would be great without it too. I will make it again before next Thanksgiving!
I really enjoyed this, although I made a few changes because my fiance forgot to purchase some of the ingredients. Instead of carrots and mushrooms, I used about 1 small bag frozen corn mixed with broccoli florets and diced red peppers. I omitted the milk and used all light ricotta and light mozzarella. Also, I used fresh spinach. I rinse one bag of spinach and microwaved it until it wilted, then I drained it, chopped it, and squeezed out the excess moisture. I think the fresh spinach was a really nice touch. I made this for a family get together, along with traditional tomato lasagna, and this was a HUGE hit! It was gone long before the traditional lasagna and everyone was asking for the recipe. Honestly, I was surprised at how good this was, because it really was quite simple. I plan on making this again next weekend. Thanks for the excellent and easy recipe!
Hands down my favorite lasagna! This recipe can be made with whatever veggies are in season. I have stuffed it with fresh spinach, herbs from my garden, zucchini, and yellow squash. When I don't have ricotta cheese on hand, I substitute with cottage cheese.
I have NEVER had jarred pasta sauce of any kind in my entire life, but I decided to test this recipe out with the suggested jarred sauce because the ingredients for home made alfredo sauce can get expensive. To my surprise, this lasagna turned out very very good, and I only added a few changes. I was nervous about not cooking the noodles, so I used the no-bake lasagna (another first for me). This cut down the cooking time to 40 minutes (30 covered and 10 uncovered). I also sauted the mushroons and carrots with onions and garlic and 3 tbps of vegetable stock (I freeze my vegie stock in ice cubes, which is about 3 tbsp each). I only put the vegies on the bottom layer so it wouldn't overwhelm the dish. I never measure anything, so I used my eye for the amount of ricotta, parmesean cheese, and spinach and I added 2 eggs to the ricotta mixture. I only wound up using about 1 and 1/4 jars of alfredo sauce and have some ricotta mixture left over, so maybe I'll make some stuffed chicken later in the week. I plan on making this for the holidays and surprising my jar-sauce prejudice Italian family ...or maybe I just won't tell them it was prepared sauce at all
When out of town friends come to visit they always request this only I call it Seafood Lasagna. I adjust to our taste from other suggestions but haven't seen anyone add cooked cut up shrimp and crab meat. It is awesome. Use fresh spinach (cooked down) roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese between layers, omit carrots, saute garlic and onion add to ricotta mixture.
I thought this was a good base recipe but made a couple of changes because I had some ingredients to use up and my personal preference. I used a cup of shredded mozzarella cheese between each layer and I cooked up 1 pound of mild italian sausage drained majority of the grease then I sauted medium chopped onion and the carrots and mushrooms together and added about 1 1/2 Tbsp of minced garlic. My husband thought it was great! But, I think next time I will follow another review and try an use the refridgerated butoni alfredo sauce just used what I had in my pantry and it was okay but not great.
Awesome recipe. Family favorite. I leave out the mushrooms and subsitute cottage cheese for the ricotta. I changed the recipe a bit. I put the alfredo sauce in the spinach/carrot/egg/cottage cheese mixture. I leave about an inch of alfredo sauce in the bottom of the jar and fill the jar 3/4 full of milk. Put the cap back on and shake. I pour half of that into the bottom of the pan, then do my noodle and mixture layers and top it with the remaining sauce/milk. I top it with a bunch of mozzarella cheese and then cover with aluminum foil and bake for the 50-60 minutes. I take the foil off and let it bake for another 10-15 minutes until the cheese is golden brown.
Wow, this was absolutely fabulous and so easy and quick (compared to other lasagne recipes). I served it to a bunch of anti-veggie carnivorous males, and my vegetarian sister, and it got raves all around. Meat eaters even went for seconds and the entire pan was devoured. I did make a couple changes though. Didn't put in the carrots, and instead I added sauteed zucchini and garlic which I sauteed with the mushrooms. I was kind of wary of putting in raw mushrooms because A) I wasn't sure they would cook and B) if they did cook, I was afraid they would give off too much liquid and make the dish soggy. In addition, per the advice of another cook, I used the roasted red pepper alfredo which was great. Oh, and I added tons more mozzarella. Probably about 2 cups total! It would not have been as good with just a half cup. I will definitely make this again as a great dish to bring to an event where there are vegetarians and meat eaters but you only want to make one thing and please everyone. The way I made it, I would give it 5 stars but as-is, only 4.
It is Easy and Absolutely Amazing. I have not made too many Lasagnas, and I wasn't sure about the carrots, but it's great! We use Fresh spinach and cook it with the garlic and onions as instructed. We make our own Alfredo, but it comes out a little greesy from the butter I use. I bake it twice. Bake it, let it cool and bake it again. YUM! We've made this several times! Great for Vegatarians, too. Enjoy!
Not a big spinach fan so I used fresh broccoli instead. Cottage cheese is what I had in the fridge so I used that instead of ricotta. Delicious!! My sons loved it. This is a keeper for sure. Next time I'll throw in some chicken. Now that the Fall/Winter seasons are around the corner, this will be a great comfort food.
Made this as written and it was pretty good. Made it a 2nd time time and sauteed the mushrooms and spinach with some garlic, salt, pepper and it made such a big difference! Think it just needed that to give it a little extra "umph." Also 2nd time added veggie crumbles on top on the spinach mixture for a little extra protein and substance. Loved the ease of this recipe and thought it was a great starting point. Thanks!
I gave this 4 stars because while I felt it was a great base, I made changes that made it a huge hit with my family. I didn't use carrots, and instead added one pkg frozen chopped broccoli, adding it along w/ the spinach. I also used about 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese, adding it in with each layer of veggies. As someone else recommended I used the Classico Sun Dried Tomato Alfredo sauce. I will definitely be making this again.
I steam the shredded carrots for two minutes in the microwave before adding to lasagna. I just thaw the frozen spinach then make ricotta mixture. Last, I double and the Alfredo Sauce recipe on this site by Rebecca Swift and use that instead of pre-made sauce. Received raved reviews and there were no leftovers at a Thanksgiving potluck I took this too.
I make a similar Lasagne but wanted to try something new, and i won't rate a recipe if i make alot of changes. I did use fresh spinach,hate frozen , sauteed the mushrooms first and didn't use carrots. I also added extra cheese in the layers. I usually like to make my own alfredo but wanted something quick so i used Paul Newmans and it was fine. This was quick,no boiling noodles and was yummy
Excellent! My family LOVED it! I did add a few additional ingredients as suggested such as garlic and broccoli. I also added italian hot sausage to make it a bit heartier for my boys and I think that was the key to them devouring it. Will make this again and again!!
Excellent lasagna! I made two packets of the knorr alfredo sauce mix (the kind that you add your own milk) and that was plenty of sauce for this lasagna. I do not like jarred alfredo sauce at all and the packets worked great. I also added a couple cloves of sauteed garlic to the mushrooms, used a small pack of already shredded carrots, and I also added a 4oz jar of roasted red peppers which I diced. For the spinach and cheese mixture I added some ground nutmeg and little black pepper.
This was really delicious. I really liked the crunch provided by the carrots and would not omit them. It was a huge hit at our party and really easy to make. I used Bertolli Alfreado, which tasted fresh.
This was a great recipe but I modified it quite a bit: -I sauteed a package of frozen chopped spinach, 1 entire shredded zucchini, 1/2 chopped white onion, and about 1 Tab. chopped garlic. I mixed all the vegetables with the ricotta. I should've drained the veggies better and used more ricotta to make it a little more proportional. -I used Bertolli's Sundried Tomato Alfredo. I only used 1 jar because I had read the reviews say this turned out soupy. I should've used 2 jars! I don't know if this brand is thicker or what. By the second layer I had to add some water to what was left in the jar and shake to add a little more sauce. -I cooked 1 pkg. of scallopini style skinless chicken and chopped it fine. -layered noodles, chicken, ricotta/veggies, sauce, and also added fresh mozzarella to the top of each layer It turned out great!! In my non-vegetable eating family the entire pan was gone before the traditional "red" lasagna. I got so many compliments and will definitely make it again this way.edited to add: I've made this 3 times now and I really prefer roasted red pepper alfredo to the sundried tomato kind. Other than that, it is soooo good. I buy a 2-pack of those disposable foil 9x9 and it makes almost exactly 2. Freezes well!!
The flavor was good,but I would make this more like my "regular" lasagna recipe: Instead of adding milk to the sauce, pour 1/4 cup water around the edges of the dish or use oven ready noodles. This was way too watery for me. And yes, I did squeeze the water out of the spinach. Using half broccoli and half spinach was definitely a good choice. More brown on top would have been nice as well, so removing foil at about 40 minutes would probably help. Great core recipe, just needs a bit of tweaking.
Awesome. I changed it a bit though. I left out the carrots. I also only used one jar of alfredo sauce and made up for the other jar using half a cup of heavy cream, 1/4 cup of melted butter & 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese. I carmelized some chopped onion, added garlic & the mushrooms & sauteed. Then added that mixture to the ricotta mixture. Using real Mozzarella makes a big difference!
Very good and a nice variation on traditional tomato-based lasagna. Mine came out a little soupy. I used Classico Alfredo, which seemed to be rather thin, so I think now the 1/2 cup of milk was unnecessary. The author recommends the Five Brothers brand, so I'll make an effort to use that next time. I added cubes of cooked chicken to the spinach mixture. Next time, I'll add sun-dried tomatoes, maybe instead of the shredded carrots, as another reviewer suggested. And a layer of shredded Parmesan cheese would probably be really good, too.
10/20/2010
Loved it! I used fresh spinach instead of frozen, chopped it. Didn't use milk either. No carrots. Added sliced roma tomatos to the top and crushed croutons on the top during the last 5 min of baking. Used 2 cups of cheese too, added to the middle layer. Husband even had seconds! It's a win here. I would probably add minced garlic to add a little more flavor but fab!
Excellent recipe. Made it as directed except I didn't put in mushrooms and I stirred the carrots into the cheese mixture with the spinach. Also used panko bread crumbs, mixed with a little melted butter and put on top. Came out excellent. My 12 year old son, who loves Stouffer's Vegetable Lasagna, said this was even better! Only thing I will do different next time is make it in a 13x9 pan and have more layers.
06/27/2002
MARVELOUS!!! this was my first lasagne ever, and it was a total success. I left out the carrots and instead threw in some sauted some chicken and onions. Rebbeca Swift's afredo sauce from allrecipes.com with a pinch of hot red peppers was perfect! I wasn't sure about all the creaminess, so i used lowfat ricotta and milk in the sauce instead of cream, it was great! Definitely a repeat recipe:)
I made this exactly to the recipe and it came out quite bland. After throwing some salt, some grated parmesan, some roasted red pepper flakes, and then finally some Franks buffalo sauce (buffalo makes everything taste better!) it started to have some decent flavor. It is also a very heavy meal. I feel like I need a good workout after eating it. Seems like this should be called a "lasagna base" instead of a full recipe. I doubt I'll make it again.
Good vegetarian recipe that isn't hard to make. I enjoyed it and have made it two or three times. It didn't have outstanding flavor but it tasted pretty good to me! Additional tweaking or additions as mentioned by other reviewers would make it great!
01/26/2001
Delicious and easy to make. For a heartier flavor I added more vegetables.
Fantastic!! I added chopped onion and garlic as another reader suggested...and I didn't skimp by buying a cheap-o alfredo sauce. I bought the more expensive brand. Also next time I will probably add more mushrooms - I'm a mushroom lover!! Will do this one again!
Great recipe! I omited the carrots and added sundried tomatoes and bread crumbs on top as suggested by others. Also added some sauted onions and peppers to the spinach and cheese mixture. It was a hit! Thanks!
I'm only giving this three stars because, made as written, it was rather blah. The carrots stayed crunchy after being baked and made me think I was eating carrot lasagna. But I think the recipe has great potential. While sampling it, my husband, daughter and I brainstormed about improving it. I think sun-dried tomatoes in place of the carrots would help. My husband suggested cooked cubed chicken breast. But my daughter had the best suggestion in adding shrimp or scallops. I think this could definitely be reworked into a fabulous spinach, seafood, sun-dried tomato lasagna.
This was an easy recipe, but it needs something. The dominant taste is the jar- alfredo sauce. Making Alfredo sauce is not that difficult, so I will try that. I also agree with some other posters that adding garlic and onions would give more flavor.
Wow, thanks Juanita for such a great recipe! A friend passed this along to me and I have made it many times, and every time I make it I end up handing out the recipe too. This is so easy and tastes fantastic, and is very impressive to serve guests. Sometimes when I make it I add precooked, cubed chicken and I always add LOTS more mushrooms. SOOOO good!!
This was SOOO GOOD!!! I made it for my son's birthday party along with a regular lasagna. I sauted the mushrooms, carrots, and some additional garlic for a few minutes to soften them up. I used refrigerated alfredo sauce instead of the jar kind due to the taste. I added extra mozzarella because we LOVE cheese. For the noodles I soaked them in hot water for 15-20 minutes to soften them up. Once the Lasagna was made I covered it with foil and put it in the freezer. The day of the party I removed the lasagna from the freezer 2 hours before cooking and let it sit at room temp to start defrosting. I then cooked it at 350 degrees for 2 1/2 hours (this was due to cooking two frozen lasagnas at the same time, one will take less time). I recieved many complements and my 2 and 5 year old loved all the cheese.
It's a good recipe. It's what my sister's been wanting and simple to make. I wish step 4 was broken down into more steps, I got a little lost at first when I looked back a line down from where I was. Other than a couple layers put on differently, it was still delicious and would recommend this recipe to a lot of people.
I only rated four stars because I changed it up a bit. My variation: one jar alfredo sauce not 2, mixed about 1/2 cup cottage cheese with the ricotta/egg mixture. I did not use carrots, but used fresh spinich, sauted with a diced yellow pepper, fresh mushrooms, onions and 3 cloves of fresh garlic (put thru the press). I used more mozzarella than the recipe (about 3 cups), I sliced a large tomato very thin and covered the top with the slices, then I sprinkled the tomatoes with parmesean cheese and seasoned italian bread crumbs. It is so yummy. One jar of sauce was plenty with some milk (1/2 cup or so) mixed in (I made a 9x13 pan) cooked about an hour at 350. Enjoy this is a really great recipe. thanks!
Used 4 Alfredo packages, added 1 tsp garlic powder to the cheese, and ground beef. I had the meat thawed out already. My family has never eaten so much lasagna. Excellent!
01/16/2004
This was easy to make, and it was pretty good, but it tasted bland to me, and that's saying something. Next time I'll add a bit of black pepper or red pepper flakes, to give it the depth that it seemed to lack. I was a little nervous about not cooking the noodles ahead of time, but I decided that if it worked, I'd have learned something useful for future meals. I used Bertolli lasagna noodles, uncooked as directed, and it came out great, so that's going to be my method from now on. Since cooking the noodles was the step in making lasagna that I absolutely hated, I'll be making this dish a lot more often.
mmm so good. i added extra mozerella between all layers adn on top as well as added some parmesan to the sauce to creamy it up and i added some turkey italian sausage. it came out very creamy and rich. a great variation on the classic. and i did not have any problems with the noodles drying up, i think this was probably because i thickened the sauce with the parmesan.
This was the best lasagna that I have ever had. We omitted the carrots and added chicken. We made it in a bigger pan with three extra noodles and a little more of everything else so then there was even more to go around. Believe me this will go so fast you will wish that you had more.
10/23/2011
Lived up to its description: easy and delicious! Aside from using less carrot, I did not make any changes. Would definitely make again as an alternative to "traditional" red sauce lasagna.
Pretty good! My [minor] changes: added a small amount of tiny broccoli florets along with the carrots and mushrooms; sauted the mushrooms before adding; did not pre-cook the spinach; used more than one-half cup of mozz on the top. I did not pre-cook the carrots and they were thoroughly cooked at the end of the cooking time. I did thaw and drain the spinach but didn't spend a lot of time trying to squeeze it absolutely dry (based on Sarah's review). I really didn't see the point of cooking it! If a carrot will be cooked within the recommended baking time then that's enough to cook frozen spinach. (Save dishes!!) I'll make this again but likely add more broccoli and cut back a bit on the mushrooms. I would also like to find an alternative to the sauce as the jarred sauce always seems salty to me.
This recipe was great, except I made it nothing like it said. I tried the suggestion of seafood and made my own seafood lasagna. I did use the spinich and ricotta mix the same way, just added shrimp and crab for the meat portion. Then I baked it uncovered for 45 min. and added cheese on top and baked until it started to brown. It was delicious. The only thing it could have had better was tomatoes, but the whole point of the white sauce was to not use tomatoes. All in all a great recipe, thanks for the seafood suggestion.
I made a variation of this recipe last night. I used this recipe as a base, but changed up the ingredients. The cheese layers i used were mozzarella and provolone. Because the alfredo sauce and the cheeses are so rich, i used cottage cheese instead of ricotta to lighten it up. I used 2 jars of Ragu alfredo sauce. And because my kids aren't spinach eaters, i sauted 1 each yellow squash and zuchini with 3 cups of diced grilled chicken that i had leftover from the night before. It came out great! Thanks Juanita for the idea!
10/10/2005
Absolutely delicious! I doubled the recipe for a party, and added a layer of mozzarella cheese after every mushroom layer. Meat eaters loved it as much as the vegetarians.
A really awesome recipe, but like others said you have to find a really good alfredo sauce b/c that makes the recipe. I used Classico Roasted Red Pepper Alfredo Sauce, plus I added broccoli (chopped up), and some spices to the egg mixture (nutmeg, basil).
I premade this lasagna for an easy weekend meal away from home and actually, it got some pretty good reviews. I did not use no cook noodles like the recipe called for because I like my pasta very cooked (not al dente) and have had bad luck with those before. I used packets of alfredo sauce mix as others suggested because I also do not care for the jared kind. It was good, although pretty salty. The only thing I with I would have done differently is cook the carrots because they did not cook enough in the lasagna.
03/02/2002
This is awesome. My husband had seconds, as did I! I did make a few small changes, though. I used two large, thinly sliced carrots instead of the amt. of shredded that the recipe called for, and added basil and oregano to the spinach mixture. Also, being from Wisconsin, I could not believe that a recipe called for such a small amount of mozzarella, so I added a lot more. Used fat-free ricotta and lowfat Alfredo. The result was wonderful and not too rich! I will make this again! And again!...
This is a fantastically easy starter recipe. I did take the advice of another viewer and skipped the milk. It would have definitely made the sauce too thin. I doubled the spinach and ricotta mixture because it didn't seem like what was called for would have been enough. I did not add the carrots either. I could tell right away that the spinach was from frozen and will take the time to wilt from fresh next time. Loved the mushrooms and will add much more also. Thanks for the recipe!
04/26/2000
Using uncooked noodles seemed too good to be true, but the recipe is wonderful! Easy to make, delicious, and even better the second day! - I made it a day early then re-heated it and everyone raved.
This is an excellent recipe!!! I admit to being a bit of a lasagna snob, but this delectable dish received rave reviews from the toughest food critic, my boyfriend! I made a couple of of additions and omitted the mushrooms. I added sauteed italian sausage and mozzarella to the middle layer, then added a dollop of hot simmered marinara sauce for a little zest and presentation purposes. Sprinkled with a little fresh grated parmesano, this was a hit! A very mild yet tasty lasagna indeed.
09/18/2001
I made this with Classico brand alfredo sauce and it wasn't very good. It tasted canned rather than homemade. Maybe with a higher-quality sauce it would be better.
I used the Easy Alfedo sauce I found on this site (with fresh garlic) and doubled this lasagna recipe. I par-cooked the lasagna noodles and the veggies (I added squash & zucchin & used baby portabellas) and this came out awesome. Will make over and over!
Wonderful Recipe! Added mozzarella to each layer, and parmesan on top. Also lightly sauted the mushrooms with 3-4 cloves of minced garlic. I plan on leaving out the milk next time, the sauce I used was Classico afredo with roasted red peppers. Used whole wheat noodles and soaked them in warm water about 15 minutes before layering. Everybody raved!
This recipe was great! We used 2 jars of Alfredo sauce from the store and it was perfect! We like a saucy lasagna. My kids loved this and this was a great way to get them to have their vegetables :) We served it with hot crusty french bread by peppridge farms. It is great! Thank You!
This recipe is AWESOME! I made this with homemade alfredo sauce using the Quick & Easy Alfredo Sauce recipe from this site. My Husband and 5 of my children liked this(even my very picky 6 year-old daughter liked it.My 2 year-old wouldn't even try it (if it doesn't have peanut butter, she won't eat it). I also used canned mushrooms instead of fresh. AND I pre-cooked my lasagna noodles. You HAVE to try this recipe!
I liked the recipe, it was very easy and tasty, however, I think a 10x15 pan is too large, as I easily fit 4 noodles instead of 3 across. I will make this again using a 9 x 13 instead. I changed the following: Omitted the carrots (personal perference), added some garlic and various Italian spices to the filling. I also used jarred alfredo along with homemade alfredo sauce, I got the homemade alfredo sauce recipe from this site.
Very good! Hubby enjoyed it. I followed the recipe except for the addition of garlic. Next time I make it I would not add the carrots. Didn't care for the flavor with the rest of the veggies. Maybe zucchinni next time.
I used homemade alfredo sauce and made an extremely high-fat lasagne that I was somewhat worried about eating. Still, the taste was not that great. Regular vegetable lasagna with tomato sauce is healthier and tastes way better to me.
I used 2 envelopes of KNOORS Alfredo sauce mix. I cooked 1 medium onion chopped, 2 cloves of minced garlic, with about 8 oz. of sliced mushrooms and a cup of chopped carrots in evoo until tender. I then added +/- 8 cups of fresh spinach and cooked it until wilted. I drained the liquid off before adding to the lasagna. I also used 1 1/2cups cheese. It was a nice change from reg. red lasagna.
My daughter and I loved it! I added extra cheese; I cooked my noodles first then turned the oven to 400 and cooked it for 40-45 minutes, and it turned out great. I also added Italian seasoning to the ricotta cheese and on top of the dish, as well.
I followed this recipe as prescribed, using the Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce recipe and fresh spinach. It was good, but it lacked in flavor & seasoning. It was also undercooked as prescribed. I did a 2nd tray this time I sauteed the spinach, carrots, mushrooms, separately and with minced garlic, salt n pepper. Did not dilute the Alfredo by adding that much milk. Used whole grain lasagna noodles. Kicked the oven temp up to 375 Side by side taste test,, tray 2 wins w 100 % of the vote.
