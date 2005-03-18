Easy Spinach Lasagna with White Sauce

251 Ratings
  • 5 142
  • 4 74
  • 3 27
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

Lasagna for the family who does not tolerate cooked tomatoes. The uncooked lasagna noodles make this recipe easy and fast. For non-vegetarians try adding a pound of sauteed hot Italian sausage. Simply delicious!

By Juanita

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 10x15 inch lasagna pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Place the spinach in a medium bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 4 minutes. Mix in ricotta. Beat the egg with a wire whisk, and add it to the spinach and ricotta. Stir well to blend.

  • Combine pasta sauce with milk in a medium bowl. Mix well.

  • Spread about 1/2 cup pasta sauce mixture evenly in the bottom of the dish. Place 3 uncooked noodles over the sauce. Spread half of the spinach mixture over the noodles. Sprinkle with half of the carrots and half of the mushrooms. Place 3 more noodles over the vegetable mixture. Pour 1 1/2 cups sauce over the noodles. Spread the remaining spinach mixture over the sauce, followed by layers of the remaining carrots and mushrooms. Place 3 more noodles over the vegetables. Pour remaining sauce evenly on top. Sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese. Spray a sheet of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil, spray side down.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven, uncover, and spoon some sauce over the exposed top noodles. Turn the oven off, and place the uncovered dish back into the warm oven for 15 more minutes. Serve at once, or let rest until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 80.9mg; sodium 1047.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022