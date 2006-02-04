Cold Szechuan Noodles and Shredded Vegetables

Rating: 4.11 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This is from a healthy cooking class. The beauty of this salad is that it will wait for you. It makes such a pretty dish on the table. The Soba buckwheat noodles are worth a trip to the Asian grocery store. Serve with salad tongs and try adding a horizontally sliced scallion for a eye catching garnish.

By Juanita Peek

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, cook pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Rinse with cool water; drain well.

  • In a small bowl mix together 3 tablespoons tamari sauce, 3 tablespoons sesame oil, vinegar, sugar and Chili oil.

  • Using tongs, toss noodles with sauce to coat well. Marinate in a covered bowl for 2 hours, or up to 24 hours, tossing occasionally.

  • Bring marinated noodles to room temperature. Mix the remaining 1Tablespoon each of tamari and oil and pour over the noodles. Three hours before serving stir in sweet red peppers, two thirds of the green onions, and half of the grated carrots.

  • To serve, mound the noodles on a serving platter and sprinkle with the remaining green onions and carrots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 7.6g; sodium 955.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Reviews:
Angela F.
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2006
I think its SooOoO important that everyone follows the recipe. If you substitute the main ingredient in this recipe which is the SOBA noodles with reg. Spaghetti noodles, you are making a totally diff. dish. I think people should follow the recipe the 1st time around and tweak if they wish the second time around. Its not fair to the person submitting the recipe to get low ranks if you dont follow their recipe.Specially like using a completly different noodles. Soba is a gray buckwheat noodle that has a very different taste then rice noodles or reg spagehtti noodles.
R_ANNE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
In a word: yum! This is an excellent recipe. I love soba noodles and here their wonderful flavor and texture is enhanced by the delicious marinade. Carrots and red bell peppers add crunch and the green onions are the perfect finishing touch. I made a batch of this salad last Sunday and took it to school with me for lunch four days in a row and as the week went on the flavors melded further and became even richer and tastier. Not only is this delicious it's quite healthy too. An all-around winner... I will definitely make this again.
loriann
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2006
I went to Trader Joe's and purchased Soba noodles and did not know what to do with them. So I went to this web site and typed in soba noodles and this showed up. Well I made it for my lunch the next day and really enjoyed it. I will make this again.
CHELS
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2007
The soba noodles definitely make the recipe. I followed the recipe almost exactly with a few tweakings of my own. Omitted the tamari added in a couple tablespoons of Vietnamese fish sauce and a bag of frozen Asian vegetables -subbed for the red pepper- with some chunks of chicken - it was delicious! Will definitely be making this again.
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2005
This was fabulous Juanita! Didn't have any soba noodles so I subbed with Ramen. Due to allergies I had to omit the carrots but used matchstick size cucs instead along with some savoy cabbage. To make it a complete meal I surrounded the platter with thinly sliced leftover london broil and grilled chicken. I made extra sauce to marinade my chicken in and it came out wonderfully. Absolutely delicious recipe and my family thanks you!
PATTYMCNAMARA
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is delicious!!!! I made the sauce exactly as presented here. The only changes I made to the recipe are that I marinated some finely diced chicken in a little of the sauce and then sauted it and added to the salad and I couldn't find soba noodles so I used fresh shanghai noodles. Great flavours worth finding all the ingredients for. Thank you.
KLo
Rating: 1 stars
08/10/2005
Did not care for this and will probably throw most of it away. I made it for my husband and I last night followed the recipe exactly with all of the correct ingredients. I was also looking for a tasty cold Chinese noodle salad this wasn't it for us. Didn't care for the sauce.
LAURELINA
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I made this for a potluck at work and they asked for it again. I prefer to use less green onions.
kuratenko
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2005
This is good as it is but the fresh carrots came out too raw. Next time I will blanch them. I didn't have red bellpepper so instead added a cucumber cut into matchstick size just before serving. Fresh cucumber seems to balance out the saltiness of soy sauce. It makes great color contrast too!
