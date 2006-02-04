Cold Szechuan Noodles and Shredded Vegetables

1 of 45

Rating: 5 stars I think its SooOoO important that everyone follows the recipe. If you substitute the main ingredient in this recipe which is the SOBA noodles with reg. Spaghetti noodles, you are making a totally diff. dish. I think people should follow the recipe the 1st time around and tweak if they wish the second time around. Its not fair to the person submitting the recipe to get low ranks if you dont follow their recipe.Specially like using a completly different noodles. Soba is a gray buckwheat noodle that has a very different taste then rice noodles or reg spagehtti noodles. Helpful (141)

Rating: 5 stars In a word: yum! This is an excellent recipe. I love soba noodles and here their wonderful flavor and texture is enhanced by the delicious marinade. Carrots and red bell peppers add crunch and the green onions are the perfect finishing touch. I made a batch of this salad last Sunday and took it to school with me for lunch four days in a row and as the week went on the flavors melded further and became even richer and tastier. Not only is this delicious it's quite healthy too. An all-around winner... I will definitely make this again. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I went to Trader Joe's and purchased Soba noodles and did not know what to do with them. So I went to this web site and typed in soba noodles and this showed up. Well I made it for my lunch the next day and really enjoyed it. I will make this again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars The soba noodles definitely make the recipe. I followed the recipe almost exactly with a few tweakings of my own. Omitted the tamari added in a couple tablespoons of Vietnamese fish sauce and a bag of frozen Asian vegetables -subbed for the red pepper- with some chunks of chicken - it was delicious! Will definitely be making this again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was fabulous Juanita! Didn't have any soba noodles so I subbed with Ramen. Due to allergies I had to omit the carrots but used matchstick size cucs instead along with some savoy cabbage. To make it a complete meal I surrounded the platter with thinly sliced leftover london broil and grilled chicken. I made extra sauce to marinade my chicken in and it came out wonderfully. Absolutely delicious recipe and my family thanks you! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious!!!! I made the sauce exactly as presented here. The only changes I made to the recipe are that I marinated some finely diced chicken in a little of the sauce and then sauted it and added to the salad and I couldn't find soba noodles so I used fresh shanghai noodles. Great flavours worth finding all the ingredients for. Thank you. Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars Did not care for this and will probably throw most of it away. I made it for my husband and I last night followed the recipe exactly with all of the correct ingredients. I was also looking for a tasty cold Chinese noodle salad this wasn't it for us. Didn't care for the sauce. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for a potluck at work and they asked for it again. I prefer to use less green onions. Helpful (5)