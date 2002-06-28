Asian Salad

This salad is appreciated by everyone because of its unique blend of flavors.

Recipe by Juanita

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium skillet over low heat brown ramen noodles, almonds, and sesame seeds with melted butter or margarine. Once browned, take off heat and cool.

  • In a small saucepan bring vegetable oil, sugar, and vinegar to boil for 1 minute. Cool. Add soy sauce.

  • In a large bowl, combine shredded napa cabbage and chopped green onions. Add the noodle and soy sauce mixture. Toss to coat. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 320.6mg. Full Nutrition
