Asian Salad
This salad is appreciated by everyone because of its unique blend of flavors.
I ADORE this recipe! I actually have this same recipe from a co-worker, but what I use is the packaged slaw cabbage from the produce section, and I also add some of the flavor package from the ramen noodles to the dressing. Just taste it until it's to your liking. I also just toast the noodles, almonds, sesame seeds (and sometimes sunflower seeds) in the oven, rather than in butter. Just spread on a cookie sheet and toast at about 300 degrees and watch until brown.Read More
I have mixed feelings for this recipe - my boyfriend adores it but only after I altered it quite a bit. Original recipe has too much oil and not enough vinegar. I also doctored it up with pepper and salt. My kids thought it was so-so.Read More
Am I the only one who gets annoyed when people completely change the recipe so it bears no resemblance to the original and then give it a low star rating? Like someone substituting spinach for the napa cabbage...seriously, that is not even an Asian salad any more. sheesh. Change it all you want, but don't then come along and rate the original recipe poorly just because your changes don't work out. Thanks for letting me get that off my chest!
Way too fat for our tastes...changed to 1/4 cup oil, 3 tbsp vinegar, 3 tbsp sugar. Didn't use butter at all, but toasted sesame seeds and almonds in oven at 350 for 7 minutes. Every one raves over this recipe, and it's a lot healthier, with less juice in bottom of bowl. I also added the flavour pack from the ramen noodles to the dressing and it was to die for. Thanks for the great start though.
This was really great! My husband is a chef and soooo picky and he said he REALLY liked it and would eat the leftovers. I read through the other reviews and took the advice of a few others. I cut the sugar to 1/3 cup, used rice vinegar, put 3/4 t of sesame oil in and put the 2 seasoning packets from the ramen after the dressing cooled. I also mixed everything in 3 separate containers and mixed just as much as we ate for dinner - good idea! I also added about 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro, 1 large can of mandarin oranges and 1 can of chopped water chestnuts to the napa cabbage for a little more flavor. It turned out great! We are having this again very soon. THANKS!
this is a great and easy to make salad... with some modifications: - i used a spinach mixture instead of the napa - added some mandarin oranges and water chestnuts - substituted olive oil (much healthier than vegetable oil) and only needed 1/4 cup, not 3/4! - eliminated butter entirely and just toasted all the crunchy stuff YUM!
Loved this recipe!! My only complaint (but will modify for future uses) is that it says "cool" the sauce mix, when really, I think that it would taste better chilled (apprx 1 hour?) before pouring over the salad. I also used the pre-packed/pre-shredded cole-slaw mix, which saved on time. Next time, I will either buy a bigger package of the slaw or use one and 1/2 bags so that the oil mix doesn't create "soup" at the bottom. Finally, I think I'll also add half chopped green bell pepper. Overall, we loved and will make again.
Next time I will omit the butter and toast the almonds and sesame seeds just as others had suggested. I also cut down the oil to 1/4 cup and may try cutting it down even more the next time I make this. Tasty salad, all around, although I am still searching for ways to make this a bit healthier, maybe add more cole-slaw mix to give it more bulk. I used one bag of pre-prepped cole slaw mix and thought it was a lot of slaw. But once you add the ingredients and start mixing everything, the volume shrinks down quite a bit. So again, maybe adding an extra bag of slaw, cutting down on the oil, upping the amount of vinegar and soy sauce, and omitting the butter may make this somewhat more healthy. Oh, and I did add the seasoning packet that comes with the ramen, that added extra flavor. UPDATE: I still had tons of leftovers from when I made this a few days ago, so I added another entire bag of pre-mixed slaw, and again, it seemed like a lot, but when you mix it, the volume shrinks down. Definitely just as tasty. I will always use 2 bags the next time I make this, or, just use one bag of slaw, and just one package of ramen and cut out the butter and cut down on the oil as I had mentioned earlier.
This was great.. I also did not use the butter for browning the noodles/almonds/sesame seeds. I just put spray PAM into the pan w/about 1 tsp of sesame seed oil and browned over low heat. Once browned, I put one packet of the Ramen seasoning into the noodle/almond/sesame seed mixture. I also eliminated the 3/4 cup vegetable oil and reduced to 1/4 c olive oil with about a TBS of sesame oil. It turned out really great. I ended up using one full bag of slaw mixture and a half head of Napa cabbage..
Excellent, easy recipe and delicious. My only issue, and the only reason I gave it 4 stars rather than 5, was the amount of oil. I am going to try it with slightly less oil.
Really good salad. I measured most of my ingredients free hand. I didn't add the green onions (too lazy to chop...I'm feeling a bit under the weather today), but I don't think it made much difference. I didn't add the sesame seeds because I didn't have any and added an extra spoonful of soy sauce and brown sugar. Tossing some mandarin oj's in there gives it a nice touch. I served this along with the Asiago Toasted Cheese Puffs from this site. Thanks for this submission Juanita.
I halved this recipe to make 5 servings and 1/4C butter plus 1/4C oil for the dressing still seemed a bit excessive, so I made some (healthier) changes. To toast the 'crunchies', I first misted the noodles/nuts/seeds with 'I Can't Believe It's Not Butter' buttery spray, then browned in a Pam-sprayed pan. For the dressing, I probably used a Tbs or less which was perfect as the dressing didn't pool at the bottom of the bowl. Added some mandarin oranges to the original salad ingredients for a refreshing start to the night's dinner. Thanks!
Great ‘Asian Salad’! I followed others advice - I think I collected all the positive changes: - rice vinegar instead of white vinegar - brown sugar instead of white - pre-made coleslaw mix - toasted all crunches without butter in oven at 300 - used ‘Asain’ Ramen and added a teaspoon of the packaged seasoning mix - added a chopped green pepper - used slightly less than 2/3 cup olive oil (olive instead of vegetable and less oil than called for) - Refrigerated salad dressing for about an hour, shake to remix before tossing - kept crunchies separate until just before serving - toss and serve immediately Delicious! Will probably become my staple salad to bring for get togethers.
I make this A LOT. I do add some blanched sugar snap peas and blanched sliced carrots. I also thicken the dressing with a teaspoon of cornstarch whisked in, and add a little more soy sauce. It's a great salad, and seems to keep a little longer than a normal lettuce salad. (If there's any left.)
Very good! I cut back on the oil and butter as others have done. I read the leftovers were not great and I only have my son and I to feed. So problem solved: I just keep the dressing and cooked crunchies (seperate) in the fridge and make up a small amount when we want some. If you have only tried the pre-packaged cabbage -you MUST try the real thing Napa cabbage is so much better.
Great flavor but too many noodles. The very simple dressing was a great, balanced flavor, but there were way too many Ramen noodles and almonds; it overpowered the cabbage especially when eaten later after sitting in the fridge for a bit. 1 package of Ramen noodles and 1/2 cup of almonds is enough. I'd use the dressing on other salads; it was great tasting and refreshing. The only thing I changed was I added sliced cherry tomatoes to the salad. Make sure to wait to add the sesame seeds to the pan. Since they're small they fall to the bottom of the pan and can burn before the noodles get browned.
Phenomenal!!!!! I use chicken flavored ramen noodles and add the seasoning packets to the dressing. I bring this dish to a church dinner every month and am constantly asked for the recipe. Recipe is very flexible - can use pre-packaged slaw mix, shredded broccoli, red or green cabbage, or any combination thereof. Other nuts, such as walnuts or cashews can be used, and I sometimes toast the noodles and nuts in a 350 oven for about 10 minutes. Using splenda will keep the cabbage from releasing it's water.
Thank You, Juanita ! I served this at our Labor Day BBQ and everyone RAVED about how GREAT it was. I took some advice from the reviews and used 1/3 cup oil, 1/4 cup rice vinegar and 1/4 cup white sugar. I also added one tablespoon of sesame oil which seemed to give it an extra layer of taste. I will definitely make this again in the future.
This was a hit at our Labor Day party. I have only two suggestions: 1. Use 1/2 the amount of butter called for. 2. Add shredded carrots. The carrots made the salad more appealing to the eye and gave it a more complex flavor. This is a great picnic dish.
This was a great hit. Do all the chopping and shredding the day before, but don't put the salad dressing on until just before serving. It was a great make ahead salad. Thanks!
This dish is excellent! I used 1 1/2 bags of coleslaw instead of cabbage. I also made the entire batch of dressing and used it all. However, I did cut back on the veg oil by 1/8 cup and substituted this with sesame oil. The sesame oil adds so much flavor! This dish was a hit and I'll definitely make it again. A tip when you're toasting the noodles, nuts and seeds: you can dry toast them in a large skillet over medium heat. Toast the sesame seeds separately though because they sink to the bottom and toast quickly and may burn before the others are done. Just stir everything around until it looks golden brown.
Very Tasty addition to the Easter buffet! To save time I used 1 1/2 bags cole slaw mix. 1/4 cup olive oil was plenty, and I added one packet of ramen seasoning to the dressing. I had several request for the recipe. This is definitely a keeper! :o)
I've made this salad twice now. The first time I found it had too much dressing. The second time I made the dressing and only added to my taste rather than just dumping it all in. It was fantastic! Thank you for sharing! I'll definitely make it again.
Too oily!
Easy and delious, I left the butter out and it was sooo good!
4 stars for the dressing, which is what I was looking for.
I love this salad!.. added some canned chicken to make this a meal. I didn't have the slivered almonds this time but usually put them in along with some mandarin oranges and flat leaf parsley or cilantro... :)
This was awesome! The crunch of the noodles, almonds and cabbage made this salad both unique and absolutely delicious. My kids aren't normally big on cabbage but they loved every last bite!!
Excellent! I didn't have cabbage so I just used a bagged garden salad mix instead and that worked out perfectly. I microwaved the oil/sugar mixture for 1 1/2 minutes and allowed it to cool fully before adding the soy sauce and it thickened and emulsified perfectly using only a spoon to stir. For the noodle/almond/sesame seed topping, I did cut back on the butter, used about half, and it was outstanding. I didn't think that I would care for the sesame seeds much but decided to add them anyway as stated and found that they impart a wonderful rich nuttiness to the overall flavor. This topping would be great on other salads as well. Also, I added frozen grilled chicken strips (cooked in the microwave of course) to the salad to make it a meal. The whole family loved it. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Yummy! I used a prepackaged asian dressing instead of making my own dressing. I used "Soyvay Chinese Chicken Salad Dressing". It was wonderful. Everyone loved it. I made it for over 200 people--just "up'd" the recipe to 50 servings and everyone got what they needed.
Great recipe- my husband's favorite! I always use a bag of slaw mix instead of the napa cabbage, which makes it so quick and easy!
I work in a large convent and this salad is a crowd favorite. This dressing is unique in flavor and easy to make for large or small quanities. I also top the salad with orange sections.
One of my go-to recipes when I carry a dish. I use seasoned rice vinegar instead of the white and also add about a teaspoon of sesame oil to the dressing. Soooo good! So the noodles do not get mushy I add them before serving. It is a keeper!
Very easy and very yummy!
This is so light and dang delicious. We do cut back on the sugar a bit, but just to save calories. Easy recipe to make, but packed full of flavor. Great for a meal by itself or side for a main dish. Highly recommend!
Great flavor and presentation. A bit rich. I would cut back on some of the butter/oil.
This was basically a good idea, but too sweet for our taste. Total time should be increased, as you have to wait for the dressing and the noodle mixture to cool off before you can combine them. Thanks!
This recipe is a great start. I am doing weight watchers and tried to use minimal oil and butter. I think the flavor was great with just a few tablespoons of olive oil. Also added mandarin oranges in their juice to cut back on the sugar. I used chicken ramen noodles and the seasoning packets. It was better using nappa cabbage, added snap peas and slivered carrots to get even more veggies. YUM!!
I make this salad for every barbecue we attend, and I'm always asked for the recipe. If I don't have almonds available I sometimes substitute peanuts or pumpkin seeds; either one works very well.
Yum! I have tried other versions of asian salads and this one is the best. I think toasting the noodles, sesame seeds and almonds is the difference. I used two bags of coleslaw mix and added the packet of seasoning to the dressing.. Perfect !!
This is a good start to an asian salad recipe. You can play with it to make it to your liking. I definitely agree with those that say serve the dressing on the side. I used chili/sesame oil instead of vegetable oil, gave the dressing a nice kick.
Thank you Juanita! Not only I, but everyone else LOVED this recipe! Other than substituting 2 lbs. prepared coleslaw mix for the napa cabbage and adding the ramen flavoring packets to mix, I followed the recipe exactly. I couldn't believe it when my party of 6 devoured every last bite. This was a BIG hit!
I like this version of the recipe a lot better than some of the other ones on this site. I didn't have any sesame seeds on hand but it didn't matter it still tasted wonderful. I urge anyone who is looking for a quick easy recipe to bring to a pot luck or holiday gathering, to try this one.
Excellent blend of flavors and textures! In my opinion, this recipe serves many more than ten people as a side dish- if you make a full recipe, I would say serves 15 generously. Might serve ten as a main dish salad. I used 1/2 napa cabbage, and 1/2 broccoli slaw mix- turned out to be a great combo. Nice crunch from the broco slaw, great peppery flavor from the Napa. For our tastes, we used only half of the butter called for and fewer onions. I also like my salad to have a bit more "tang" so I added more vinegar than what called for, and for added sesame flavor, I used a touch of sesame oil in place of pure veg oil. Adjust the dressing to your liking after mixing it up!
Extremely fattening with the high amount of butter- but wonderful!
Salad is great- the dressing is sweet and it goes great with dumplings. I cut down on the oil for the dressing but changed nothing else. YUM!
Love this recipe! Added grilled chicken...it was delish.
I scaled back this recipe a lot. The only head of napa cabbage I could find at the grocery store was HUUUUGE, so I got "celery cabbage" instead. I wasn't sure how it would turn out... I'd never even heard of it before, but it was really good and I think it worked well as a substitute. I used rice vinegar instead of white for a more asian flavor, and I cut *way* back on the oil. I don't care for oil in dressings at all, and I think with all the sugar in the dressing, it should stick to the salad without a problem without the oil. Next time I will simply omit the oil, or at the most put just a splash of sesame oil for flavor. Besides the heavy oil, I thought the taste was fantastic and will definitely make this often because i thought it was pretty quick and easy and a nice change from standard iceberg salad with ranch.
yum! made exactly as written.
This was yummy! I will definitely be making it again. We went the healthier route (it is a, afterall) and used the measurements MICKE suggested and skipped the butter and used the oven for the dry mix. It turned out great!
It was alright. I cut down the soy sauce as reccomended but still found it to be a little overpowering in the dressing, good with the first few bites, but afterwards it was too salty. I replaced the veggie oil with olive oil, and cut out the butter and sugar. That's probably why the salt was overpowering. I used spinach instead of napa cabbage, if you plan on eating this for leftovers, add the spinach when you serve the salad, otherwise it gets soggy. I also added mandarin oranges, which turned out to be my favorite part of the recipe. The idea to put the seasoning into the dressing was gold! But too many ramen noodles for the amount of salad. Meh. maybe i'll try the original recipe sometime in the future.
OMGosh! This is fabulous! I did make a few alterations as suggested by other reviews. 1) I toasted the sesame seeds ( black sesame seeds was all my store had on hand), ramen noodles & almonds at 300 until browned. About 10 minutes. Made the sauce ahead of time & made sure it was completely chilled before tossing with cabbage. Then I added the noodles, seeds & nuts on top. Will do this again with seared tuna next time. YUMMO!!
I didn't care much for this salad. It was more work than I cared for. It made a lot of salad, but unfortunatly it didn't keep well for the next day. The cabbage and noodles turned out soogy the next day. The clincher was that it used a lot of oil for a salad. i won't be making again.
I made this last Saturday for an asian theme party and it turned out great. The only thing I changed was the vinegar and sesame seeds with rice vinegar and sunflower seeds. Would definitely make this again!
I have made this recipe twice, and the first time I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made a couple of huge mistakes that actually turned out to be okay. Therefore, I would claim this is a pretty foolproof recipe that you can't go wrong with! The second time I made it, I mistakenly melted the 1/2 c. butter in with the the rest of the dressing ingredients instead of using it to toast all the crunchy stuff. Side note: all of the crunchy ingredients really only need to be browned in about a Tbsp of butter...1/2 c. is not necessary. I also added too much sugar into the dressing...I put about 3/4 of a c. instead of a 1/2 cup. Everything was still very good and delicious though. This time around I was too lazy to chop green onions up for it, and everything was still fine. We didn't miss the green onions whatsoever. I would highly recommend using the prepackaged coleslaw mix for this, I used that the first time I made it. This time around my grocery store was out of it, so instead I just finely chopped up a head of cabbage. I also only buy one package of the blanched silvered almonds (I try to cut corners on grocery bills where I can), which equaled about a 1/2 c. and I felt that was enough. I highly recommend this recipe because it's a nice, light, crunchy, different salad that complements most Asian dishes.
This was absolutely delicious, I cut the recipe in half and we have lots for leftovers, which is a good thing. It is really important to keep everything in three separate containers in order to keep everything fresh. Great recipe, thanks for sharing.
E V E R Y O N E LOVESSSS this recipe. I've given it to many friends and am always asked to make it. For a short cut - omit all the crunchy stuff and buy Asian crunchies in the salad isle at the store. I also use just the dressing for spinach salad and have added chick peas - yummy!
This salad was a huge hit at my childrens birthday party. I did modify it quite a bit but this was a great jumping off point since I didnt have a recipe for the dressing. I doubled the dressing and added more veggies. I added 3 ribs of celery thinly sliced, 1 can of water chestnuts chopped, and about 1 cup of chopped carrots. I also switched out the almonds for peanuts. And topped with chow mein noodles for garnish and crunch. It was absolutely wonderful. I had 4 people ask me for the recipe. I will definately be making this again. Espeically since I didnt get to have much of it, the bowl was empty quick! Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
This is a great place to start. I'm sure it's great as-is, but I tried to make it a little healthier by following the advice of others and it turned out really well. My husband loved it. Changes: used EVOO for oil and reduced to 1/4 c; used rice vinegar; used Splenda and reduced to 3 tbs. Was still too sweet so I added a little fresh ginger and some chili garlic sauce for kick; used low-sodium soy sauce. Added shredded carrots, sliced snow peas and a handful of chopped cilantro to the slaw mix; tossed the crunchies with a little sesame & chili oils and baked for a few minutes. Also only tossed enough for dinner and stored the 3 components separately to avoid sogginess.
This is a wonderful salad - however I halved the dressing and topping ingredients and it came out great. I can't imagine using twice the amount that was on my salad. I also drained my topping mix on paper towels after browning - this removed a lot of grease and collected a lot of over-browned crumbs onto the towel. I added two broccoli tops, chopped in a small dice, and that added a lot too.
Thanks for submitting this-it's THE recipe that makes it to all the potlucks these days. I found that it is important to wait until just before serving to add the noodles so they remain crunchy. Either I had a very small head of Napa cabbage or I like veggies, because I needed to add a second head to get the balance of noodles/almonds to cabbage correct for my taste. I'm going to try oven-toasting my noodles, seeds, and almonds next time for a healthier approach. (Although the butter did make the noodles very yummy!)
I absolutely love this recipe! My family are not cabbage fans, so I substitute the cabbage for green leafy lettuce, very finely chopped and it receives rave reviews. As others mentioned, save the dressing until right before ready to serve and toss, toss, toss.
A good twist on a salad. I don't care for cabbage but this is a good way to "disguise" it for me. Warning- NOT a good leftover!
EASY TO MAKE AND A DIFFERENT TASTE......VERY ENJOYABLE
I brought this salad to a bar-b-que and everyone raved about it. Like a previous reviewer I used a bag of cole slaw mix instead of the head of cabbage. Thank you Juanita!
It was just ok. I've had better versions of this type of salad.
I just recently brought this to our neighborhood block party and it was a huge hit! The key is to put this salad together right before serving so the noodles don't get soggy. I used cider vinegar for the dressing which workd really well.
My picky teenager and husband said this was too die for and the best salad they ever had. Easy to make, will probably omit the butter next time though. Definately a keeper.
Good idea, but as someone who is opting for healthier options i tweaked it a lot, therefore I can only give it 3 stars. I also would recommend not using butter at all..it doesn't make any sense what with all the fat in sesame seeds and almonds. i used the following - dressing: 1/4 C oil, 3 T vin, 3 T sugar (boil) & add 2 T soy sauce Salad: 1/2 box wheat spaghetti (pre-boiled), 1/2 C roasted almonds & 2 tsp roasted sesame seeds (mix). 3-4 C spring mix and 1 bunch chopped green onions, shredded carrots, and/or other shredded vegetables on hand to mix. Toss to Coat.
We love this!
This was an excellent salad (almost addictive) but I did make changes. I used the oriental flavor of ramen noodles, two packages of coleslaw mix instead of the napa cabbage, and some rice wine vinegar in addition to the distilled white vinegar. This recipe is a definite 'keeper'. Thanks Juanita!
This is wonderful! I substituted the sesame seeds with about 1/4 cup of sunflower seeds, but otherwise, the recipe is great as is! Will make again.
LOVE this recipe! I make it over and over again!!
Oh my gosh, this salad is fantastic! It is basically like a cole sole with a sweent and sour dressing with a LOT of added crunch! It's easiest to crush the ramen noodles without opening the package first. Just pound the pakage with your fist on a counter until the ramen are in little pieces. (And yes, they actually are cooked without boiling!)
Very well received at a recent family party--got several requests for the recipe. I made a couple of alterations to the recipe to reduce the fat content, though: used 1/2 cup oil in the dressing, and also used about half the butter in browning the noodles and nuts. Very tasty!
This was surprisingly good. I didn't have high hopes for anything with Ramen noodles in it but it got a good rating so I gave it a try. Glad I did. My boyfriend and I both thoroughly enjoyed it.
My favorite salad ever. I didn't even know I liked cabbage. I followed the directions this time and loved it. Next time I will use half of the butter (you can ommit it, but I just love the butter flavor). I will also use a little less oil in the dressing. If your nappa cabbage isn't very large this recipe will make too much dressing. I will also seperate the 3 sections for left overs. It was seriously so good and so easy. ALSO- if you have a food processor use that because I really like the small shreads of the cabbage. If you are just using a knife- chop cabbage into small shreads. This is a must try!
I also used olive oil but less amount and I used rice vinegar. It was very good.
This is SOOO good. Both my kids will eat it.
I loved this recipe! I topped it with mandarin oranges (at my boyfriend's suggestion) and it was delicious! Altered the original slightly because I did not have the other ingredients on hand- used balsamic vinaigrette instead of white vinegar; sugar in the raw instead of white sugar; pumpkin seeds instead of almonds; peanut oil instead of veggie oil. I toasted the pumpkin seeds, ramen and sesame seeds in the oven without butter. Added a bit of sesame seed oil to the sauce. Pan fried chicken chunks with sesame seed oil and seeds and tossed it all together. Super yummy!!
I actually received this recipe from my daughter and I LOVE it! I have also used the ramien noodles and dressing with a bagged chopped salad or a pasta salad with diced cucumbers and onions - yummy!
I made this for a potluck at work...everyone loved it. I used pre shredded coleslaw, left out the seeds & nuts (a coworker is allergic), & toasted the noodles without butter. I also added a chopped yellow bell pepper, baby broccoli, & a can of mandarin oranges. I also didn't cook the dressing....just mixed it all together & poured. I had just enough left for my hubby to eat for dinner...he liked it very much, & told me to make more next time!
Made this last night it was great! But I thought the dressing was weak so I dumped it out and used 1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. I also cooked up some chicken chunks waited till they cooled off and added it in. I will make this again both my husband and teenage boys ate every bit.
Pretty good but would prefer more flavor...
Great Salad. For a healthier version I did the following: 1) omit butter, brown seeds/ noodles in oven @ 350'F for about 10 minutes 2) Reduce Vegetable Oil to 1/4 c. 3)Used Bragg's Amino Acid, instead of Soy Sauce 4) Added 3 T. Fresh Chopped Cilantro. This is a delicious light salad and a hopefully better for you than the original.
Delicious with modification. I use 1/4 c oil, 2T vinegar, 3T sugar, and 1T soy sauce. Works with chopped broccoli and shredded carrots or bagged broccoli slaw. Im saving this recipe for sure.
did not like this recipe AT ALL.
This is the best salad recipe ever! So easy to make and wonderful flavor! I added shredded carrots for color and added another veggie too. Also used olive oil, used 3 packages of Ramen Noodles and about 3-4 tablespoons of sesame seeds. What flavor it gave to toast the noodles, seeds and almonds. I will make this recipe over and over. Will rty to add some breaded chicken to it next time.
This recipe is addictive! My family couldn't stop eating it! I substituted sunflower seeds for the sesame seeds. Great recipe! THANKS!
I used red cabbage to give it some color and added salt to taste. I think the next time I make it though I will add chicken to it.
This is delicious! I used shelled sunflower seeds and added dried cranberries - unbelievable! It's even quicker to make if you don't brown the noodles - just as good!
I love this salad. I sometimes make the dressing and refrigerate, then just take the dressing and salad separately for my lunch so it does not get soggy. I love it just as it is!
This was a yummy salad. I used the canned noodles and added pineapple. I used the dressing as a marinade for grilled chicken which went on top. Delicious!
I loved this recipe, but I have to give it 4 starts because my picky husband did not. I used the prepackaged cole slaw mix to save time.
This was really yummy, but it looks ugly. It does not hold up well so don't make it for company unless you are going to serve it within 20 minutes. The only reason I gave it 4 not 5 stars was the appearance factor.
Don't you just hate it when aa recipe calls for "a quarter of a bunch of green onions". What's a quarter of a bunch? Paracord2
This salad is good, minus so much butter.
Didn't have sesame seeds so I doubled the almonds and I toasted them first. I had 3 packs of ramen so I used them all and I added the seasoning pack when I was toasting the noodles in the butter. Used regular cabbage. Made it night ahead for a potluck next day. Delicious! I've also made this substituting red onion for green and stirring seasoning packet into boiling mixture. One time I ran out of canola oil so i did part olive oil.
