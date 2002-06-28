Asian Salad

I have made this recipe twice, and the first time I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made a couple of huge mistakes that actually turned out to be okay. Therefore, I would claim this is a pretty foolproof recipe that you can't go wrong with! The second time I made it, I mistakenly melted the 1/2 c. butter in with the the rest of the dressing ingredients instead of using it to toast all the crunchy stuff. Side note: all of the crunchy ingredients really only need to be browned in about a Tbsp of butter...1/2 c. is not necessary. I also added too much sugar into the dressing...I put about 3/4 of a c. instead of a 1/2 cup. Everything was still very good and delicious though. This time around I was too lazy to chop green onions up for it, and everything was still fine. We didn't miss the green onions whatsoever. I would highly recommend using the prepackaged coleslaw mix for this, I used that the first time I made it. This time around my grocery store was out of it, so instead I just finely chopped up a head of cabbage. I also only buy one package of the blanched silvered almonds (I try to cut corners on grocery bills where I can), which equaled about a 1/2 c. and I felt that was enough. I highly recommend this recipe because it's a nice, light, crunchy, different salad that complements most Asian dishes.