Turkey Lasagna

38 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 17
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This recipe for a white-sauce based lasagna is a great way to use up leftover turkey. For a little added spice dry a half teaspoon of dried mustard in the white sauce. Oven ready lasagna noodles make this recipe quick to prepare.

By Bonnie G

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet saute the chopped onions, celery and garlic in oil until soft and tender. Add chopped turkey and broccoli. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • To make white sauce: In a small saucepan over low heat melt butter or margarine. Remove from heat and add flour, salt, and pepper; and blend well. Return to low heat, whisk in milk and cook until thick.

  • To assemble, in the bottom of a casserole dish place a thin layer of white sauce, then a layer of noodles. Next, place a layer of the turkey mixture, followed by sauce, and then 1/2 cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese. Repeat layering process with turkey mixture and sauce. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree (175 degree C) oven for 45-60 minutes until bubbly and heated through. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 39.8g; carbohydrates 62.2g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 107.1mg; sodium 341mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022