Turkey Lasagna
This recipe for a white-sauce based lasagna is a great way to use up leftover turkey. For a little added spice dry a half teaspoon of dried mustard in the white sauce. Oven ready lasagna noodles make this recipe quick to prepare.
This recipe for a white-sauce based lasagna is a great way to use up leftover turkey. For a little added spice dry a half teaspoon of dried mustard in the white sauce. Oven ready lasagna noodles make this recipe quick to prepare.
This was excellent! I also added some peas , carrots and a little spinich. I also tripled the white sauce for the recipe and even made extra after it was finished to pour over top. That may have been because I used more vegetables & turkey than the recipe called for. Thanks for a great new way to use up all of that leftover turkey!Read More
I thought this was a decent recipe, but I would add more sauce next time, it seemed as if it didn't make quite enough to cover the whole thing. I took the advice of an earlier reviewer and added parmesan cheese to the sauce, maybe it got too thick and that's why it didn't cover everything.Read More
This was excellent! I also added some peas , carrots and a little spinich. I also tripled the white sauce for the recipe and even made extra after it was finished to pour over top. That may have been because I used more vegetables & turkey than the recipe called for. Thanks for a great new way to use up all of that leftover turkey!
This turned out pretty well. I thought the sauce was rather bland by itself so I added parmesan cheese to it and it was much better.
This turned out great. I ended up adding extra turkey and broccoli and I doubled the white sauce to compensate. I also used regular whole wheat lasagna noodles and boiled them beforehand. Other reviews complained about the white sauce being too bland but if you taste it as you're making it, it shouldn't be a problem. I just kept adding salt and pepper and some garlic powder until I got it just right!
I thought this was a decent recipe, but I would add more sauce next time, it seemed as if it didn't make quite enough to cover the whole thing. I took the advice of an earlier reviewer and added parmesan cheese to the sauce, maybe it got too thick and that's why it didn't cover everything.
It's the best turkey leftover recipe I have found!
Triple the sauce and use cooked lasagna noodles rather than oven ready ones and this recipe would be great!
Everyone liked it. I thought it would be dry but truly the white sauce is enough. I even used my Thanksgiving turkey that I had frozen two months prior!
I loved this recipe, my husband and kids could not get enough, I will definitly recommend this to any one who is bored with leftover turkey sandwiches.
use the mustard in the sauce. very bland taste. too dry too. otherwise not bad.
I took the advice from some others and made more sauce, adding some parmesan cheese and a chicken bouillon. I thought it was wonderful and not too much work. Will cook about 5 less noodles next time.
The recipe was very good. I did double the sauce. I will make again.
awesome!!! my family loved it.. will definately make again!!!!!
Tasty recipe. Quite easy to make, and very yummy when done. It also smells delish when cooking. I used chicken instead of turkey, just cuz that's all I had on hand, and it still turned out great :)
This was delicious! My family couldn't get enough of it!!! YUM
Would be 5 stars but it does need a little extra sauce. Besides that it's a wonderful dinner. I followed the recipe exactly except I used cooked whole wheat noodles. WONDERFUL
I thought the flavor was good for this recipe, but the proportion sizes were off. Since the servings were only for 4, I made it in an 11x7x1" pan. In my opinion, you would only need 8 oz. of noodles, and as I like a saucier lasagna, I would double the white sauce. Everything else seemed to be accurate. It's the type of recipe you can play around with and adjust to your preferences.
Wow this is good recipe. Following others advice I did the following; I tripled the sauce next time may do 4x's as it is needed and also added some fresh grated parmesan cheese and black pepper. To the onion and celery added diced red pepper and 1 tsp. of Italian seasoning then added turkey so they would all have a chance to meld. Will be making again. Thank you Bonnie G for sharing this recipe.
Delicious recipe to use up leftover turkey. After reading the reviews, I decided to double the white sauce, and I'm glad with my decision. I also added some red bell pepper, as I had one large one that needed to be used. My family enjoyed this with a simple green salad and garlic bread. You do need to let it "rest" the 10-15 minutes before serving. I actually liked the leftovers the next day better than the night I served it. I would make this again when I have leftover turkey or chicken.
This was fantastic! I followed the recipe, but I added a lot of extras... spinach, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, more turkey, and more cheese. I also quadrupled the sauce and used fat free milk. However, I only needed an 8 ounce box of the no boil noodles. This made a HUGE lasagna, and my family loved it.
This recipe is only worth 4 1/2 stars if you make all of the changes suggested by reviewers, such as doubling the sauce, I added the mustard powder and cayenne pepper in my sauce. I also added spinach and pea. As it stands it needs help! Thank you so much to all those who submit reviews and for sharing recipes :)
This was lovely though you would need to make more sauce. I used fresh turkey fillets and chopped and fried them with some smoked bacon. and i added some peas with the brocolli. I used a jar of lasgna sauce as i had it there but you would need to either use a couple of jars or use it supplement the fresh sauce. over all lovely recipe and the whole loved .Will definately make again but with more sauce.
Tripled the Sauce and added Parmesan to it as recommended. Added, mushrooms, more turkey, bell pepper and spinach however not much. Used the noodles you boil not instant. Turned out very good.
Very tasty & easy. I took others' advice and tripled the sauce recipe.
The only complaint I have is the one that others have mentioned.. not enough sauce. But besides that this is creative delicious way to do away with all that left over turkey. I added basil and Italian seasoning. Took away the broccoli and added mushrooms and carrots. Its a fun recipe to play with. Family approved.
It is a very simple recipe...i added some seasonings, such as oregano, garlic, and onion powder. Also, based upon comments from others...I tripled the sauce....it was still dry. Next time I am using four or 5 times the amount for the sauce.
Great idea for turkey leftovers. The white sauce defenitely needs to be more than called for. I added chicken stock and cream, just what I had left in the fridge, as well as Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, Thyme and Savory to add flavor. If you use the noodles that have to cooked first in water you might not need to increase the white sauce. I also liked the idea of adding other vegetables according to taste.
I made a package Bearnaise sauce which is only 1 cup and doubled the white sauce, added the two together for a rich creamy sauce. Instead of broccoli I substituted with 2 cans of asparagus, would have preferred longer rather then pieces but it worked out well with smaller pieces of turkey. I also loaded on the cheese....going to walk this one off for days. This is similar to chicken asparagus lasagna recipe a friend sent me years ago......delicious
Easy and yummy! I added spinach to the turkey mix and garlic powder and basil to the sauce. I should have doubled or tripled the sauce recipe like some other reviews suggested. My 1 1/2 year old loved it!
Not enough sauce. I would do what another reviewer did next time and triple it or quadruple the sauce. Ended up with too many noodles. Cut that down a bit also.
I made two dishes of this. One for my daughter and her family and one for us. It was just ok. I guess being Italian I prefer it with beef and tomato base. My husband liked it but everyone else was not that crazy about it! I probably won't make this again!
VERY GOOD!!!
Sauce and broccoli was good, but didn't care for turkey. Used cooked lasagna so there was enough sauce.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections