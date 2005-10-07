Spaghetti Salad III
This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!
I make almost the same recipe for all our cook outs and holidays. The only thing different is I also add to mine pepperoni, cauliflower, chopped up cucumber, and use shells instead of spaghetti.The shells hold the dressing better.Read More
Prepared as directed. Good points - relatively quick, easy to prepare, filling meal. So-so point - lacked something in the flavor dept. Don't know that I'd try this one again.Read More
I make almost the same recipe for all our cook outs and holidays. The only thing different is I also add to mine pepperoni, cauliflower, chopped up cucumber, and use shells instead of spaghetti.The shells hold the dressing better.
I also make this all the time. I add italian marinated chicken strips and I use the Salad Supreme Seasoning. I think the recipe actually is supposed to say Salad Sumpreme Seasoning, not Italian Seasoning. Try the Salad Seasoning you will love it. I also add grated cheese and no cheddar.
Off and on I have kept this in my fridge for my children to snack on for years. I use parmesan instead of cheddar and vary the veggies. Often I will toss in quartered pepperoni slices or ham cubes. Thank you.
Good summer noodle salad. I went and bought a pepperoni and hard salami stick (the smallest ones I could find) and cut them into cubes and added it. Also, I LOVE Italian dressing but find that a TBLS of white sugar keeps the heartburn away.
Made this for a summer cookout. It was good the day I made it, but FANTASTIC a couple days later. I used the parmesean cheese as others suggested instead of the cheddar cheese and I think that was an excellent choice! It was light, flavorful, and delcious! (I'm having leftovers today for lunch!)
Wow...I loved this recipe. The only changes I made was to use penne pasta instead of spaghetti, and feta cheese instead of cheddar. I will definitely make this again!
Everyone loved this recipe. This makes plenty enough to snack on all week. I didn't change a thing about it.
This makes a ton of Pasta salad! Tastes great the next day! I used Kraft light dressing.
this is a very good pasta salad. i would use less bell pepper, and grate the onions so its less chunky. i also use parmesan instead of cheddar.
I made this to take to my aunt's house for dinner on Friday evening. I made double the recipe and this dish was gone in 30 minutes. I did modify the recipe a little. I added a little distilled vinegar and a little more italian dressing. I also added celery salt, sugar, seasoning salt, onion powder, dried basil, and used finely shredded parmesan cheese instead of cheddar cheese. I also broke the noodles in thirds so it would be easier to stir up and used tongs to serve it. It took me quite a while to mix all the ingredients together because I was making so much. I just wanted to make sure everything was mixed up and every noodle had flavor in it. It sat for about 6 hours and it was so good and seasoned. I will definitely be making this again.
This is a really good recipe for easy summer party fare. I made it to go alongside barbecue and everyone loved it. Several people asked for the recipe.
Our extended family LOVES this cold pasta salad. However, like others, I use McCormick's Salad Supreme - to taste, and I omit the cheese. We just had this at our July 4th celebration. We've used fat-free Zesty Italian, Reduced Fat Zesty Italian, and the real deal Zesty Italian dressing. While the fat-free it OK, the real deal is all that.
Omit cheddar & use FETA cheese, delicious. I also omit the green pepper & add kalmante olives...mmm,mmm,mmm! Super for summer!(i usually dont change recipe ingredients but this was screaming for change ;)
Best spaghetti salad recipe ever. Seriously the best.
Made it this weekend (04/14/2013) and it was Awesome! I added Shrimp and used Shaved Parmesan Cheese (didn't mix it in salad would get too salty - we used to garnish salad). Next time, I am going to add some black olives. Used 2 packages of Good Seasons Italian Dressing (Prepared). My husband loved it so its a keeper. Gets better every day it sits but it didn't sit too long.
This salad is a great way to use up leftover cold spaghetti. I use Tuscan House Italian salad dressing by Kraft and Salad Supreme Salad Seasoning, we always make extra spaghetti so we can have this salad the next day. Wonderful cool summer supper with crusty italian bread.
This spaghetti Salad was very yummy! The only thing I changed was I used parmesan cheese because that's what I had on hand! It was a big hit at our home! Thanks for the recipe!
This was a great and easy-to-make recipe. I omitted the onion and tomato, and added red and orange peppers and black olives. This made a very colorful and tasty salad.
I make pasta salads all the time, and I basically use the same ingredients and sometime I include broccoli, but I always use Salad Supreme. It gives the salad extra favor. I didn’t have any shredded Cheddar cheese so I used Feta cheese which I always use too. Great Salad!!!!!
This was a nice addition to our 4th of July potluck. I used red and yellow tomato and added black olives and parmesean cheese per previous reviewers suggestion. Skipped the raw onion, just personal preference, but added a little onion powder for taste. Thanks for your nice submission.
I make this several times a year, using Salad Supreme seasoning.
I have had a similar recipe for years. It's: 1 (1 lb 6 oz) pkg spaghetti 1 small bottle Italian dressing 1/2-2/3 of a jar of Johnny's Dock Salad Elegance 1/4 cup wine vinegar 1 green pepper, chopped fine 1 cucumber, chopped 2 tomatoes, chopped Boil and cook spaghetti. Mix all ingredients together and marinate for 24 hours in refrigerator.
This salad is always a hit! I substitute Salad Supreme for the italian seasoning, and add sliced olives. Cherry tomatoes are always a nice touch too.
Pretty tasty! I used farfalle noodles (bowtie) since I think they hold sauces better. I also threw in some deli salami slices, and used shredded asiago cheese instead of cheddar. Tastes awesome if you let it sit for a while before serving. Will make again!
Whenever I'm asked to bring a salad to a potluck, I always take this. The bowl is always empty when it's time to go home!
My family and I really liked this salad. It was so simple to prepare - my 12 year old made it! Thanks for the recipe and we will definitely have this again.
My little one is not a big vegetable eater, so she didn't really like that part but she did love the eating the spaghetti. Me and my husband on the other hand really loved this dish.
I had 1 Cup leftover spaghetti so I simply cut it up, popped it in microwave with a little added water to plump it up. Then added the ingredients adjusted for 1 Cup of spaghette and also added a sprinkle of onion power/garlic powder, some chopped fresh parsley, and used 2-3TBSP grated parmesan (instead of shredded cheddar). This is a keeper for any leftover pasta!
Did not change a thing except for the servings size. I just added salad dressing a little at a time as to not over dress salad.
I use angel hair spaghetti and the salad supreme seasoning instead of the italian seasoning. I do break the spaghetti in half before cooking. I cube my cheese not shred as it doesn't get stuck together. I prefer provolone and do add some parmesan cheese. I also use cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half.
Love this recipe its very good for pot lucks. I don't care for onions too much so I added a little onion powder. I also added cut black olives. Staple!
I tried it with both normal spaghetti and angel hair noodles, and my husband and I liked the spaghetti noodles the best. Also, the more vegetables the better! I added some broccoli to it
Very good! I added some turkey pepperoni slices, and used red onion. Husband especially loved it. Thanks for your recipe!
This was really, really yummy! I agree with other reviews and used McCormick Salad Supreme instead of italian seasoning, and I doubled the amount. I cut the recipe in half and it still made a TON of pasta that me and my boyfriend both munched on for a whole week. I also lightened things up a bit by using light zesty italian dressing and Ronzini Smart Taste Rotini pasta (180 calories per serving!) Good stuff though, nice and light!
I used green onions and a low fat dressing and it turned out great!
Oh man was this ever good! I used grape tomatoes and the Salad Supreme seasoning. I made it the night before but added the shredded cheddar cheese just before serving so it wouldn't get too soft or mushy. Definitely a keeper but the next time I make it, I might try a different pasta.
Love spaghetti salad!!! Instead of Italian seasoning, I use salad supreme. It adds a special kick to it
I didn't use spaghetti becuase I thought it would be hard to eat & serve on a buffet. But the flavor was very good
The chef in me is always adding & changing recipes. Instead of the Italian dressing. I added Zesty Italian dressing (any brand). I added 1/2 cup of dry Italian dressing. What I enjoyed most of all was that the veggies came from my garden. Awesome taste.
This is a great recipe. For the bottle of Italian Seasoning I use McCormick Salad Supreme. It is so good when you use this! I don't do the cheese in it but use extra veggies. I'm a big fan of using cherry tomatoes (the whole crate!), and red onion! I'm hungry now!
This is good to take along to a picnic. Doesn't need to be refrigerated. I always use McCormick Salad Supreme and Zesty Italian salad dressing. Do not use another product. It will not be the same.
This salad is a winner! It's one of those recipes you can easily tweak for your tastes - like some others, I used parmesan cheese and red peppers in place of the tomatoes., an extra cuc (next time I think I'll add some brocolli), low fat dressing, whole wheat pasta and viola! Oh, and it's definitely better the next day.......good stuff thank you!
This is a basic salad that you can add whatever vegetables you want. I didn't have quite enough Italian salad dressing so added some ranch dressing and a little sugar. It was very good.
YUM! My husband and I are both on a major pasta salad kick and we liked this one a lot. Nothing exciting, just a basic Italian dressing pasta salad, but good nonetheless. I've never added shredded cheddar cheese to one before and that was a nice addition. I added chopped yellow bell pepper and used fresh basil and parsely instead of the Italian seasoning. Light and refreshing. Thanks!!! :)
This is a great base recipe to use whatever you want as far as veggies and kinds of cheese. I do find that it gets dry if left in the fridge for more than one day, so you may need to add more dressing later.
It's a winner, I just didn't add the cheese to it....
I used zesty italian dressing and omitted the cheese. Awesome!
My husband doesn't normally like spaghetti salad but he loved this one! Excellent recipe
This was easy to make and was gone on the first day. Thought I had the Italian dressing did not made my own was great.
I love this pasta salad! I made with diced ham and pepperoni. It's always a crowd pleaser!
6-24-2016 I made this a couple of days ago and ate the leftovers tonight with grilled chicken on top. A perfect one-dish meal! 6-22-2016 I made this to go with grilled burgers. Perfect side dish! I added some diced yellow squash just because I had it. A great summertime side.
Very Good!
I made this salad for our Labor Day cookout using fresh veggies from our garden. To spice it up a little more I added cut up salami and some sliced black olives and even some poppy seeds. Very delicious! Would make a great meal too!
Took to a group and everyone loved it! I added black olives and it was wonderful!
I was looking for a different summery side dish using veggies from our garden and this fit the bill. It was delicious. My 4 year old couldn't get enough.
I added chopped cucumbers, Parmesan cheese instead of cheddar, chopped ham, & shrimp.. It was a hit at my baby's birthday party.
I make a similar version of this recipe that I call Linguini Salad. I use 1 box of Linguini, broken in half, and Ken's Steak House Northern Italian Romano dressing. Instead of Italian seasoning, I use a couple of tablespoons of McCormick's Salad Supreme (to taste). I also do not add in the cheddar cheese, but I do usually add some fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. I constantly get asked to make this for picnics and BBQ's...it's a wonderful twist over the traditional pasta salads.
So yummy and fresh, couldn't stop eating it! Used shredded parmesan and finely shredded cheddar, can't wait to try it with some chopped pepperoni as a main dish in the summer.
I add black olives. That was the only change. Was very good, no leftover . Will make it again.
A wonderful summertime salad! I had grape tomatoes and cucumbers available. I will make again!
Used Italian packet. Tasted much better than with bottled dressing.
Easy recipe, not too many ingredients, gets better after a day or two.
Really tastes great with fresh summer veggies! I cut back on the cheese and salad dressing, as I don't like my pasta salad "drowning".
This is a great recipe and I got a lot of compliments on it! Thanks for sharing!
This turned out delicious I added some steamed shrimp.
Wonderful! I went a little easy on the bell pepper. Also sliced the bell pepper and purple onion really thin. I used Kraft Zesty Italian and also the Salad Supreme Seasoning. Tastes great!
Love it..will make many times
So easy! And just perfect for the summer! Makes enough to share!
The Italian seasoning and the cheese, and mixing them with the vegetables before adding the spaghetti, are what made this different from other spaghetti salads I've made. We really liked this!
I made this for a potluck at work. I followed it exactly and turned out great. I am already getting request for the recipe. Will be making this again.
I have made it twice now. Only change was using Feta cheese and threw in some chunk pepperoni. Love the stuff, tasty, colorful (presents beautifully) and has a nice fresh taste. Will be great for summer potluck.
My family love pasta salad and I was looking for something different. So I made this and it was a huge hit. It is now their number one request. I did change a few things. I added Suddenly Salad Seasoning and used parmesan cheese instead of cheddar. The best part of this recipe is that the combinations of veggies and meat are endless. I just use whatever we have on hand.
Did not like this. Was sweet in a way & bland. Will not be making this again, sorry.
We added pepperoni
I doubled the recipe using the same ingredient s and adding turkey pepperoni, feta cheese, olives and of course salad supreme. Looking forward to trying it tomorrow at our "Father's day" annual BBQ potluck at church. Thanks for the recipe!
