Spaghetti Salad III

98 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!

By Sherie H

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook spaghetti in boiling salted water until al dente. Rinse in cool water, drain.

  • In a large bowl place chopped tomatoes, green bell pepper, onion and cucumber. Add Cheddar cheese, and salad seasoning.

  • Add cooled pasta to large bowl with vegetables and pour salad dressing over top. Toss well to coat. Chill for several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 29.8mg; sodium 1096.9mg. Full Nutrition
