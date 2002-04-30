Garlic Butter Sauce I

I was looking for a simple garlic sauce recipe for dinner tonite and came across this one. First I read many of the reviews of others and decided then to give this recipe a try. OMG it turned out better then what I expected. I did however make some changes, based on reviews/suggestions from others and made this a cream sauce. I used half & half and cornstarch to thicken. As I always do when I am cooking , I tasted as I was making this and had to add more salt, pepper and garlic, for my taste. My husband, who is a picky eater said this was very good with a thumbs up. I gave this recipe a 4 star only because of the changes I made. The next time I make this I will use fresh herbs instead. The dried herbs took some time to soften up in the sauce, but this is a recipe I will use again and again. Thanks for posting this delicious recipe.