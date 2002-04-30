Garlic Butter Sauce I
A rich, buttery sauce for pasta with herbs and garlic. Great with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese. Try serving it over your favorite pasta. Easy to double or triple.
I modified this recipe a bit... a little less seasoning, couple more garlic cloves, tiny bit of olive oil, and added small chunks of mozarella cheese to the pasta... and it turned out to be a GREAT recipe. Oh, and a pinch of salt and pepper.Read More
Saw this in the recent reviews so I whipped me up some for lunch. I cut the butter back to 1/4 cup, the spices to 1 tsp, used 2 big cloves of roasted garlic & I browned my butter because I love the flavor...served it over egg noodles. Even though I cut back on the butter, I still had some left, that I didn't need. This would probably coat at least two servings of pasta unless you like it swimming in butter. Thansk for a tasty lunch Christine!
This recipe was right on for flavor and ease of preparation. I increased the spices a bit and added 1-1/2 cups of milk and 1 tbl. of flour as suggested by one review. It was restaurant awesome. Perfect amount over angel hair pasta with scallops. Thanks for a GREAT recipe! Darlene
IT was great. Just what I was looking for. used it on my seafood pasta dish. One thing I can't figure out is how you can change the recipe then give it lower marks because you did not like it!?? Seems to me your changes . . . never mind.
I made this for my girlfriend to put on grilled chicken breast instead of pasta. I cooked the chicken breast, then coated it in the sauce on the frying pan, letting the flavour cook through for a couple minutes on medium-low heat. Tasted amazing.
I made this recipe but I changed it up quite a bit. I stuck with the 1/3 cup of butter. Then I added a Tbsp of minced garlic. After it sauteed for a few minutes to get the flavor into the butter I added about a Tbsp of flour to thicken things up. Once it was thickened I added milk a Tbsp at a time until the sauce smoothed out a bit and because the consistency I wanted...something that would be a little thinner but still all hold onto my gnocchi's without puddling at the bottom of the bowl. As soon as I got the right consistency I added a pinch of sea salt for flavor and a shake or two of italian seasoning which really made the sauce. It was AMAZING!! Thanks for the basics for what because a staple in my house! I think I may make this an can it for my family!
I loved how simple this sauce was. It tasted great. I also reduced the amount of herbs and added more garlic and some pepper. My husband said it tasted like the dipping sauce we just had at an italian restaraunt!
I used this sauce as a base for my pasta, only I added milk and cornstarch to make it thicker. I thought it was really good in flavor but I had to add quite a bit of salt. It was still good, and I will continue to use it when i don't want to have a marinara or tomatoe sauce pasta. I even liked it better than store bought alfredo! It was good.
Delicious!!! I did what the others suggested and added more garlic and less of the herbs and my picky eater loved it! I added frozen veggies to make it a meal in one dish.
very good/quick base (instead of 2 dollar pkg from store). Saute onion, garlic, mushroom?, spices + grnd pepper, butter, evoo, chicken stock/wh wine, milk3/4c & corn starch to thicken, plus whatever cheese laying around. Bingo on pasta or+veggie or+chk breast...oops went wild again ;)
I used this recipe tonight and it was tasty. Probably a bit too much oregano for my taste also, but it's a good starting point for me to improvise my own calculations for it. I also added a bit of olive oil and served it with bowtie pasta/brocolli. Reguardless of what ratings anyone else gave this, I'm glad it's up here so I can learn it :)
yummy. I added milk and served as a pasta sauce. Pretty amazing stuff.
I just tried this recipe to put over the top of my raviolis... definitely a great start! I minced up 6 small garlic cloves, used a stick of butter, probably a tsp and a half of italian seasonings, 1/3 tsp of onion powder, 1 tsp garlic salt and some pepper... I also added 3/4 cup of milk and some flour to thicken it up. It was good!
I used this as a base for sauce, I used what I had on hand and added 2 table spoons of flour and 1 cup of milk to make a sauce, turned out very good.
Tasted really good but the oregano was a little overpowering for me.
I should've known that this was too easy to be true! WAAAAY too salty! Neither my husband nor I liked this at all.
I left out the oregano because I didn't have it, but otherwise stayed true to the recipe. Added this to some whole wheat spaghetti and prawns - NOMNOMNOMNOM!
This is a good recipe. Full of flavor. I used Italien Seasoning. I wanted a cream sauce so I added a little flour and about 1 cup of half/half.
this sauce is ok...maybe the reason why it didn't work for that other person who used 1/4 cup of basil is because it doesn't SAY 1/4 cup...it said 1/4 tablespoon...hahah
I added a about a cup of heavy cream, a tablespoon of flour, salt and pepper as others suggested and served it over whole wheat angel hair pasta topped with baked scallops and it was awesome! Will make again!
I roasted a whole head of garlic, placed it in the food processor, then added melted butter, the seasonings a bit of chicken broth and lemon juice and gave it a whirl. It went very nicely over stuffed shirmp. Thanks!
Excellent sauce. I made this for my husband to go on my Uncle Sammy's gnocchi tonight. It was quick and easy. Did not have basil, so used McCrormick's Italian Perfect Pinch. Worked out very well. Burned first batch beyond repair. Had to ditch it and make fresh. Was more attentive to second batch, but still nearly burned. Must improve my Vigilance!!!! Hard when I am trying to cook & remove gnocchi while preparing the butter sauce so that both will be hot when all of gnocchi are ready.
Reduced the amount of the spices. Used salted butter.
This was PERFECT over a lobster ravioli, just enough flavor!!
Quite good, but I made several changes. I cut oregano down to 1/4 tsp as recommended. Good choice. 2 cloves of garlic, and I added mozzarella cheese. I added steamed broccoli at the end and poured over pasta. Excellent!
This was delicious and simple!
Very good and easy to make. My family loved it.
Ridiculous amount of seasoning- if you know what you're doing you'll catch that before you put it all together
delicious ! i added milk to make it a bit creamy and i added a can of strained roteo (spell check?) tomatoes and peppers . spicy and delicious . a bit too herby .
I loved this recipie! But, I don't like oregano so I left it out and added a touch of parsley and a bit more garlic and it was amazing. I served it over spinach and ricotta filled raveoli and it was wonderful!
This was great! Like others suggested, I made this into a garlic cream sauce. I added a Tablespoon of flour when the garlic was done cooking, and stirred in 1 1/2 cups heavy cream. After the sauce was thick, I removed from heat and added 1/2 a pound lump crab left over from making cold Crab Cocktail Dip (recipe found on Allrecipes). The crab got hot without overcooking. Delicious!
Way to buttery and not enough flavor.
I was pleasantly surprised. Starving after I put my baby to bed and realized that my quick and easy pasta was not going to be so easy since I was out of red sauce (and out of tomatoes, etc.) I whipped this up in a jiffy w/o the oregano and it came out great!!
To much garlic for me! Wont try again!
Oh my goodness. This was SOOO delicious and decadent. I did two cloves of garlic, and used Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle (California basil, Turkish oregano, minced garlic and thyme) in place of the recipe-listed herbs. This will be having repeat performances in my house!
This is EXCELLENT and SO EASY! I was caught in a pinch for dinner, so I whipped up this sauce and tossed in some pasta and shrimp--AWESOME!
Yummy! I added more garlic and cut down the spices to about 1/4 teaspoon each. Simple and tasty.
I used more garlic and serve over sundried tomato pasta. Very good.
Even my picky 8 year old liked this one. Adjusted a bit for our taste...we like garlic. Added parmesan and some shredded cheddar to the hot pasta as well cuz we like cheese. Thanks!
Just an ordinary butter sauce. I could have made the same thing in the microwave. I poured it over homemade gnocchi and it was just decent. I used 2 garlic cloves. The recipe didn't specify if you diced the garlic and added it or just crushed the clove and removed it later.
Very good, easy and quick.
Fantastic leaping-off point for a huge range of possibilities. For a single (large) serving of pasta, I halved the butter, about tripled the garlic, left out the oregano, kept the basil, and added a little black pepper. I'm sure I'll make it again, too.
The basil and oregano was too overpowering. I didn't care for the taste at all. I will think twice before I make this dish again.
I made this for dinner one night. Everyone loved it! I added a little bit of salt and it was perfect!
I give it 4 stars because I changed it some. I didn't have fresh garlic so I used ready-to-use minced garlic-probably about 1/2 T. I used 1/4 C butter, 1/2 tsp Parsley, 2 tsp Oregano, 1 tsp Basil. I had a cooked chicken from Costco and wanted to use some of it up, so I took some slices, chopped them up, and added them into the sauce. letting them sizzle and soak it all up. Then, I put that over the noodles. Yum! Thanks for the start up on it! (:
This was really good. I poured it over chicken wings to make butter garlic wings and it worked pretty good.
Super easy and fast!
Very good! I added a little bit of olive oil...will leave that out next time...:)!!
I loved how simple this recipe is. It is delicious and great for a quick snack or meal!!
quick and easy. Next time I make it I will use a little cornstarch or flour to thicken it up.
Just the recipe I needed. A great basic garlic butter sauce. I used it on broccoli and it turned out marvelous!
My family & I really liked this. It is very flavorful, easy to make and contained ingredients that I had on hand. It's a really nice change from heavy sauces. It's great for the summer. Thanks for sharing.
This was great! I added milk to make it a bit creamier and a touch of cornstarch to thicken it. I also added mushrooms to mine and it was so good over bowtie pasta and grilled chicken! Tasted like restaurant quality! I will make this often!
I pour plenty of this sauce this over round rolls of garlic bread in a bowl. The fam LOVES it.
I used this recipe over spaghetti squash that was lightly brushed with olive oil before cooking. It was absolutely delicious! Definitely compliments the flavor of the squash
quick and simple, easy sauce great for skinless chicken breast of shrimp and scallops.
delish!!
Quick and easy recipe. I had everything already in my kitchen! Suggestions by other reviewers to add milk and flour were good. Without them, the sauce would just be reeeally buttery. I eye-balled the basil and oregano and went by taste. Reduce the butter to 1/4 at least or else it's just waaay too much.
Simple, easy, delicious. Anything with this much butter is going to be high in calories though so just be aware when spooning it onto your pasta, seafood, or chicken.
This is really good, and easy when your in a pinch! Thanx!
I thought it was really delicious and easy to make. I only changed it a little by using pre-crushed garlic from a jar instead of crushing a clove myself and I used little of a lemon & pepper spice. I poured it over spaghetti and everyone enjoyed it.
Perfect. Exactly what butter noodles should be. I lessened the amount of oregano a bit and added a pinch of black pepper, but I'm sure it's just as good as written.
This tastes great on fettucine noodles as a side dish. Thanks for the recipe!
I, too, added some flour in the form of tapioca starch and almond rice flour. I decreased the herbs, added garlic salt and pepper, and 1 1/2 c of milk. Great sauce for my egg noodles. One kid hates parmesan cheese, so it's like alfredo minus the strong cheese.
Great sauce! I used a whole stick of butter, because I made a whole lb. of spaghetti. I cut back on the oregano- too strong, the basil as well. I also used extra garlic. The sauce was great and VERY easy to make. I added some Bertolli five cheese spaghetti sauce and that brought out the flavors even more. Thanks for a quick and easy recipe!
Very Basic recipe, I think fresh basil and some Red Chili Pepper flake with added production cream would bring it together for an overall nappe texture.
It was very simple and good.
This butter sauce is heavenly!!!!
Maybe a little too much oregano for my taste but overall pretty good. Plus it was easy. I added a little garlic salt and put it over some grilled fish and rice.
A little bland, but still good. Next time I'll use salted butter and less oregano and basil.
I was less than impressed. Nothing special about it. The dried herbs kind of took over and were very overwhelming. Won't make again.
way to much oregano and basil. That is all I could really taste. I listened to others and add salt. I tired to fix it but it was just way overpowering. I add tomatos and cheese. Will try my own version next time.
I added half the herbs and still was too much herbs. Added twice the garlic, which worked well. Not much of a sauce, mainly just melted butter. Will not make again
This recipe is great! I followed what reviewers said to make it a creamy sauce. Added milk and a tsp. or so of flour to thicken it a bit. Poured it over angel hair pasta and then poured the remaining over sautéed chicken-taste wonderful!! Even better the next day.
I was looking for a simple garlic sauce recipe for dinner tonite and came across this one. First I read many of the reviews of others and decided then to give this recipe a try. OMG it turned out better then what I expected. I did however make some changes, based on reviews/suggestions from others and made this a cream sauce. I used half & half and cornstarch to thicken. As I always do when I am cooking , I tasted as I was making this and had to add more salt, pepper and garlic, for my taste. My husband, who is a picky eater said this was very good with a thumbs up. I gave this recipe a 4 star only because of the changes I made. The next time I make this I will use fresh herbs instead. The dried herbs took some time to soften up in the sauce, but this is a recipe I will use again and again. Thanks for posting this delicious recipe.
I use this recipe as a foundation for my own creative mind. I love this recipe! I used oregano, basil,parsley flakes, butter, a dash of garlic salt, garlic pepper, salt,olive oil, pepper, italian seasoning, and roasted herb seasoning! It came out amazing! Im paring the sauce with fettucine, shrimp, and broccoli cuts! Yayyy!
Simple perfection! I made this using clarified butter (ghee) and it was the perfect touch to our dinner! I served this over brown rice and quinoa pasta and parm. cheese.
The seasonings and garlic were a little too strong for my kids. I substituted 2 Tbs. Italian Seasoning for the individual seasonings and added steamed broccoli and bits of chicken to my pasta!!! I also added quite a bit of salt. In the end--Very Tasty KH
this was simple and tasty. I added a few shakes of red pepper flakes.
This recipe was great, although you may want to cut down on the oregano, that is s very strong herb, and add a little more garlic. And maybe even suggest a tint of salt.
The recipe had way too much oregano and basil. It also needed more garlic. I added BBQed chicken sauteed with italian dressing. That tasted very good. I also only added about half of the suggested herbs and put in some italian seasoning. Parmesian cheese tasted good too.
I used a bit of garlic salt instead of the crushed garlic and skipped the basil. Added a little pepper and it came out really good and full of flavor!
It was alright but seemed like too much garlic. Next time I would just use garlic powder and just sprinkle a little bit to give it flavor without overwhelming it. I followed a users suggestion and added milk and flour until it was a little creamy. This also helped to stretch the recipe to make about 4 servings.
Meh. Too many dried spices - gave the pasta a gritty texture. Bad. Overwhelmed the butter and garlic. The only things I did differently were to add a splash of olive oil, and I minced, rather than crushed my garlic. I have no way to crush garlic right now! I'll try it again, with fresh herbs (or none?) and perhaps some milk and flour as suggested by other reviewers.
I made a roux first, just 1 tbsp. flour and 1 tbsp. unsalted butter, then added 1 cup heavy cream, then added some white cooking wine, red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, & dried parsley, and fresh grated garlic( 3 big cloves of it). Then I drained a can of small clams, poured a little bit of the clam juice in the mixture, added the clams and cooked some shrimp in it too. I then made homemade noodles, and poured the clam/shrimp sauce over them.
I just made this as is in the directions and it was awful. Somehow it managed to have no taste and too much oregano at the same time.
Great! I added onion powder, oregano, and a garlic clove.
Way too much oregano. I don't think I will use this recipe or these portions again.
Made this to put over some ricotta cavatelli, used jarred minced garlic and used salted butter. Tasted great with some parmesan cheese, suspect it would be best with fresh-grated asiago or romano.
Delicious!! I had leftovers the next day and after re-heating, the little voice in my head told me to add some sour cream (sounds strange, I know) so I did and wow!! There were only enough leftovers for me, but my husband grabbed a fork and couldn't stop eating it!
There was just too much oregano and basil. It overpowered the garlic and butter. But it was a refreshing change from tomato sauce.
Fantastic sauce! My husband and daughter loved this sauce. It just needed some salt and pepper to make it wonderful.
GREAT TASTE! We "doctored"it up with some heavy whipping cream and fresh basil and parsley. Also melted some garlic/herb cheese into it. Use your imagination and it only gets better.Thanks for the foundation.
Made this with Gnocci I from this site. Very good and I will probably use it when in a pinch. Thanks.
This was very easy...I did use less seasoning added more garlic and parmesan cheese, also a pinch of salt, a pinch cajun seasoning and some lemon juice...delish!
EXCELLENT! I made this tonight will spaghetti and it was great. I dipped hot french bread in it and it tastes like carrabas dip except mre garlicy. It was a hit with the whole family!
Very good...at least this has butter in it, as opposed to the other garlic butter sauce on this site.....used over fresh picked sugar snap peas....yummy!!
A very nice side dish sauce. I put it on pasta with veggies and diced chicken breast to make it as a main dish but it just didn't quite give that 'main course' feel. I can't help but think that this would be spectacular on grilled corn on the cob. Mmmmmmmmm....... corn.......
Definitely better with cheese.