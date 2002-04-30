Garlic Butter Sauce I

A rich, buttery sauce for pasta with herbs and garlic. Great with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese. Try serving it over your favorite pasta. Easy to double or triple.

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan melt butter, add garlic and saute until cooked. Add dried oregano and dried basil and stir until heated through.

  • Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 61.7g; cholesterol 162.7mg; sodium 437.2mg. Full Nutrition
