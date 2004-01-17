Alfredo Light

337 Ratings
  • 5 135
  • 4 127
  • 3 37
  • 2 24
  • 1 14

A lighter version of a creamy classic! I sometimes substitute peas for the broccoli.

By Dorothy

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and saute until golden brown.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, stir together milk, chicken broth, flour, salt and pepper over low heat until smooth and thick. Stir into onion mixture. Continue to cook over medium low heat, stirring frequently, until the sauce is thick. Stir in Parmesan cheese.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in boiling water. Add broccoli to the pasta for the last several minutes of cooking. Continue cooking until the pasta is al dente.

  • Drain the pasta and vegetables, and transfer to a large bowl. Toss with sauce. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 360mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022