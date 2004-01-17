Alfredo Light
A lighter version of a creamy classic! I sometimes substitute peas for the broccoli.
A lighter version of a creamy classic! I sometimes substitute peas for the broccoli.
i was looking for a way to enjoy one of my favorites, alfredo, without the guilt trip that usually follows. this is the answer!!! this alfredo is creamy and YUMMY!! i used a can of evaporated skim milk, (plus about 1/2 c. skim milk- to equal 2 c.) to give it a little more creaminess. i think it also helps with the thickening, because i didn't have problems like other reviewers. fixing the broccoli with the pasta works great! i've served this with both shrimp and chicken; both get gobbled up quickly! this is a KEEPER!Read More
I know what the recipe is supposed to accomplish, but it just doesn't do it. When prepared as written, it'll take you forever to get the sauce to thicken and you'll end up losing so much of the sauce that you'll wonder why you bothered. And the sauce is just too bland. I spent as long trying to fix the recipe as I did making it. My basic suggestions are to replace the oil you saute the garlic and onions with "I can't believe it isn't butter". It makes a difference. Secondly, when making the sauce, first add 3 TBL of the butter substitute with the 3 TBL of flour, and heat and whisk it until the butter melts and the flour breaks up. THEN add the milk and the stock, s&p, whisking constantly as you bring the liquid to a boil. By the time it boils, the sauce will have thickened quite well (actually you might need to thin it a bit with more milk and stock) and you'll have made a basic white sauce. Then, add a dash of powdered mustard, red pepper, and garlic (the garlic flavor needs to steep into the mixture a bit better and more "Alfredo" like). I added basic Italian seasonings for fun. And I think I doubled the amount of Parm. cheese. I think most people will be far more pleased with the resulting sauce and it sure is a lot faster to make. Plus, since the sauce you make is a basic white sauce, you can add what you want without messing it up.Read More
I know what the recipe is supposed to accomplish, but it just doesn't do it. When prepared as written, it'll take you forever to get the sauce to thicken and you'll end up losing so much of the sauce that you'll wonder why you bothered. And the sauce is just too bland. I spent as long trying to fix the recipe as I did making it. My basic suggestions are to replace the oil you saute the garlic and onions with "I can't believe it isn't butter". It makes a difference. Secondly, when making the sauce, first add 3 TBL of the butter substitute with the 3 TBL of flour, and heat and whisk it until the butter melts and the flour breaks up. THEN add the milk and the stock, s&p, whisking constantly as you bring the liquid to a boil. By the time it boils, the sauce will have thickened quite well (actually you might need to thin it a bit with more milk and stock) and you'll have made a basic white sauce. Then, add a dash of powdered mustard, red pepper, and garlic (the garlic flavor needs to steep into the mixture a bit better and more "Alfredo" like). I added basic Italian seasonings for fun. And I think I doubled the amount of Parm. cheese. I think most people will be far more pleased with the resulting sauce and it sure is a lot faster to make. Plus, since the sauce you make is a basic white sauce, you can add what you want without messing it up.
i was looking for a way to enjoy one of my favorites, alfredo, without the guilt trip that usually follows. this is the answer!!! this alfredo is creamy and YUMMY!! i used a can of evaporated skim milk, (plus about 1/2 c. skim milk- to equal 2 c.) to give it a little more creaminess. i think it also helps with the thickening, because i didn't have problems like other reviewers. fixing the broccoli with the pasta works great! i've served this with both shrimp and chicken; both get gobbled up quickly! this is a KEEPER!
Fantastic and so easy! I omitted the onion but added 4 more cloves of garlic and some red pepper flakes. Sauted 2 chicken breasts cut into strips with the garlic. Removed the chicken when browned and added flour and a little salt and pepper to taste. Cooked this roux for about 2 min. Then added the broth and 2% milk, brought to slow boil to thicken, added freshly grated parmesan and stirred to melt. Added chicken strips and allowed to heat through. Delicious - I can't imagine making a traditional Alfredo sauce - too heavy! Thank you Dorothy!
This was ok. I had to use 2% milk it was all I had. The sauce took forever to thicken. I would just assume make the original.
This recipe had incredible flavor. I used whole wheat pasta, and also added 2 cups of fresh chopped spinach when I made this and the dish was wonderful. Thanks for the great recipe!
Being from the south I made a rue adding the flour to the onion and garlic - then added the liquid. Since I made it with shrimp instead of chicken I left out the broth and added a bit more milk, salt and pepper. My husband loved it!
YUM YUM YUM!!! This is a fantastic light recipe, you can't even tell that it's "light". I sauteed mushrooms with the onion & garlic, & added grilled chicken breast & it was wonderful! Thanks for a great recipe!
What a fabulous recipe! I wasn't even looking for low-fat, but after reading the ingredients realized that they're sooo much cheaper than a traditional Alfredo, and are all things that I usually have on hand. Very flavorful - my husband and I both loved it (we added a grilled chicken breast to top it off). A skimpy half recipe was a good size for both of us, with a bit leftover.
I've been looking for an easy, yet tasty Alfredo sauce I could use with broccoli, chicken, shrimp, etc., and this is perfect. I used Carb Counter milk (my guilty conscience)and cornstarch. It was delicious. Will add this to my recipe file for safekeeping!!
I followed some suggestions from other readers and omitted the onion and used 3 large cloves of garlic. This was so delicious and you didn't feel "cheated" as with some light recipes. This will be a regular at our house!
I halved the recipe, added cooked chicken and made the whole thing gluten free by using Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Flour and Ancient Harvest Gluten Free Quinoa Spaghetti. Like others suggested doing, first I made a roux by melting 2 tablespoons of butter (use 4 tablespoons for the full recipe) and then stirring in the flour and allowing that to cook for several minutes before I added in the milk and broth, both in several separate amounts to allow the roux to thicken up and absorb the liquids. Stir constantly over medium heat and it thickens up very quickly each time after adding in the liquids. Then I added the cooked garlic/onion mixture and cheese to the roux and also then added in about a cup of cooked shredded chicken (I bought a fully cooked rotisserie chicken breast from the grocery store). Only after adding in the chicken to the sauce did I throw the pasta in the boiling water, so as to allow the chicken to absorb the flavors of the sauce for the full nine minutes of boiling the spaghetti. After draining the cooked pasta and broccoli, I put them back in the still warm pot and poured the chicken alfredo sauce over it all and tossed it all together. I also increased the salt and pepper from the recipe. Next time I will add some red pepper flakes to cook with the garlic to add a bit more flavor. Excellent dish that my family adored!!!
This is the best low fat alfredo sauce I have yet to make. I should've read the reviews first though - mine did come out a little thin - i tried adding a bit more flour, but didn't want to ruin the great taste. Next time I will read the reviews first to learn how to thicken it - but wow - yum yum
I was looking for a healthier way to make one of my favorite dishes but this is just not good. I knew I would have to add seasonings to it but the sauce never thickened to my liking. Even though I did as others suggested. I did like the broccoli and pasta.
Well I liked my version - lol! I added chicken which I browned first with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Made the sauce with fat free half and half, made a roux with som eoil and the flour in with my onion/garlic mixture before adding the liquids. I added the broccoli in with my pasts (penne) and also some sliced dry packed sun dried tomatoes. Nice meal.
Love this recipe. Makes a yummy Alfredo sauce that doesn't make you cringe thinking of the calories. To get the sauce to thicken, I saute my onions in butter and add the flour to first before adding the milk. Never had a problem getting the sauce to thicken when making it this way.
Yummy - what a way to make "alfredo" and save yourself the calories! I cut up two chicken breasts, coated them in flour and italian seasonings, and sauteed them with the garlic and onion. I added a little bit of the broth and cooked the flour in at this point to make a roux, then added the milk and rest of the broth slowly - sauce thickens up very quickly this way. Could use a bit more salt and pepper but I like my food salty (no high blood pressure worries here :)). At the end mixed in some steamed carrots and frozen peas along with the pasta and sauce, topped with chicken, voila! Served with salad and bread - a dish worthy of company :)
Excellent! Took other reviewers suggestion and used cornstarch instead of flour. Next time (for a change) I am going to use less onion and more garlic. Thanks for a great light recipe
I thought this was pretty good. In general I think alfredo sauce doesn't taste like much more than butter and cream. This wasn't too different. I did make a few changes. I didn't want to use so many pots so first I started the pasta. While that was going I sauted the onion, garlic and oil. When that was limp to golden brown I added the flour. I stirred that until it was all blended then added the liquid. For liquid I used a can of evaporated skim milk, a can of water and a teaspoon of chicken broth base which would be like chicken boullion. I added the pepper and a dash of cayenne pepper too. When that came to a boil I added the cheese. My kids liked it and I thought it was good. I'm not a fussy eater just happy when my kids eat without complaining.
Minor changes: heated butter and sauteed onion and garlic. Whisked 3 tbsp melted butter with 3 tbsp flour in a saucepan. Once I had a roux, I added the milk, chicken broth, and salt/pepper. Along with the parmasan, I added a dash of powdered mustard, garlic powder and Italian spice.
This was awesome! I did omit the onions, used 1% milk and added more garlic, chicken, parsley, a little more cheese and a extra TBSP of flour. Nice to see a recipe without TONS of butter. Did not feel guilty after I was done eating. Great recipe!
I used 3 tbsp cornstarch as others suggested and cooked the sauce over medium heat. It didn't take long to thicken. Yes, strong on the onion, but we like that. I will definitely cook this again. Better than buying the store pre-made packages, and I will always have the ingredients on hand as you don't need heavy cream.
I made this recipe last night and followed many of the suggestions listed and it came out fabulous. The changes I made were: more garlic, more parmesan cheese, more black pepper and I added a little crushed red pepper flakes. I was also able to make this a two pan meal. One pot for the pasta, and a large skillet for everything else. I completed step one, but added sausage, mushrooms, grape tomatoes and peas. In a small bowl, I mixed well the items in step 2 with a whisk and then slowly added it to the large skillet (on Medium heat). It did thicken up without problem after about 3-5 minutes of cooking. I then added the pasta, more black pepper and more parm. With warm bread and a salad...Delicious!
JEUSHAGIRL's review from 2005 is spot on. I made the sauce as stated and it was pretty bland. I could actually taste the flour, and that on top of the pasta was a bit too much. I used asparagus for the vegetable - and a lot of it! - and added a pinch of red pepper flakes. This certainly wasn't horrible - for what it is (a healthy substitute for alfredo sauce) it's ok. But it needs something else, whether it's butter/butter substitute, more parmesan, more garlic, herbs or maybe even replacing a little of the broth with white wine. It strays a little from the classic alfredo sauce, but I think it would taste better.
Yum. You really need ALOT of patience for this. I kinda changed things a tad bit. I completely omitted the first step with the onion,garlic,oil mix. Decided to make a roux with equal parts butter and flour, then the milk and broth. Seasoned with garlic,pepper,very little salt, and a pinch of nutmeg.After stirring for awhile, I ended up adding some cornstarch to help it thicken. Used a mixture of romano and parmesean. We ate this with shrimp and roasted red peppers. Needless to say,it came pretty close too the real thing without all the guilt.
This recipe is enjoyable and easy to prepare with ingredients you normally have in the house. Using cornstarch makes it very quick to thicken. I sauteed bacon pieces with the onion and garlic and it added a great flavor.This is a basic recipe with which you can add a little imagination and go a long way!
I found that combining the first two steps in this recipe, so as to make a "rue-like" sauce, it cut down a lot on the thickening time, and well as lessened the chance for lumps in the sauce!
My family loved this! I wasn't actually looking for an Alfredo recipe when I found this one--I was trying to find a recipe that would use up the broccoli I had. I liked this though because it uses ingredients that I tend to have on hand. I wasn't necessarily going for low fat so I used butter in place of oil and 2% milk for added flavor. I blended the flour into the cooked onion/garlic to create a roux as others had suggested and it thickened up just fine. I also used fresh broccoli. My kids said they actually liked this Alfredo better than the one I make with heavy cream! The texture is much better.
A very good, lighter alternative to the calorie-laden familiar dish.
I found this recipe to be very good. The sauce did take a while to thicken, but was worth it in the end. I added chicken to it for some extra flavor. I consider myself a pretty picky eater especially when it comes to textures, and this recipe was just fine.
Yummy! I made this for dinner last night and we both enjoyed it. You must go into making this recipe understanding it won't taste just like alfredo made from cream and butter, but it's delicious nonetheless. I scaled the recipe to 4 (which is enough for 2 dinner sized portions), left out the onion and garlic since alfredo sauce is supposed to be very smooth but added 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder as well as some dried parsley, and found it needed twice as much salt. I also used whole milk, since that's what we had. Unlike some other reviewers, I had absolutely no problem with it thickening. In fact, I only used 1 tablespoon of flour and it thickened up right away! Since I wasn't cooking any onion or garlic, I left out the oil (added 2 tablespoons of low fat margarine, but this was unnecessary) and instead of making a roux, I simply brought the broth and all the milk but half a cup to a boil, stirred the remaining milk and flour together in a cup, and stirred the mixture into the boiling liquid. This is a delicious sauce that I'll surely make often as it's cheap (provided you regularly keep parmesan on hand anyway), pretty healthy and can be made in the time it takes the water for the pasta to boil.
We loved this recipe. I added a little extra garlic and some frozen spinach. I found it very easy to make. I highly reccommend it!
i was hesitant to try this after reading some reviews, but i made lots of changes, and it came out AMAZING- followed previous reviews and made a roux, still took a while to thicken (i ended up adding some extra flour to speed it up)- i added chunked chicken breast and it was delicious! could barely tell the difference from the full fat alfredo sauce! i will definitely make it again!
I liked this and am glad to have a light alfredo recipe. I added some chicken and summer squash to the leftovers.
This was AMAZING! I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and used one can of skim evaporated milk and a half cup of skim milk. The sauce was perfectly thick. I also added 3 cloves of garlic instead of one...perfection! Will definitely make this again.
awesome, half the calories and still taste good. I added mushrooms and shrimp
We loved this pasta dish! It is one of my favorites! I will add chicken next time (my husband doesn't think something is a meal unless there is a meat in it!)
I have never attempted alfredo sauce except with a seasoning packet before, and I was very happy with the results from this recipe! I enjoyed the fact that I could use milk and didn't have to use cream. I took other reviewers' advice and added more garlic. I didn't use any onion because I was out. And I did make a change in that I used a mixture of butter and oil in making the rheu(sp?), before adding the flour and then the turkey broth and milk. Cooking the broccoli with the Penne pasta was a great shortcut and worked out well. I added some cooked chicken to make it a meal and served it with a salad. Very satisfying! My children, from my 19 month old to my teenager loved it (as well as my hubby)! I will be making this again.
Very plain.
Enjoyed this very much. Made a few changes. Since I need Gluten Free I used brown rice flour. I used fresh broccoli, and quinoia fettuccine. I also added chicken leftovers. It was awesome, will definately make again! Thanks for the recipe!
I love this recipe and have used it often. Thanks!
This turned out really bland I think I'll keep looking thanks anyways.:}
This recipe was amazing - my boyfriend couldn't believe it was light! Instead of the parmesan, I used 4 wedges of Laughing Cow garlic and herb cheese, and it turned out wonderfully. Also, when the initial white sauce is cooking, it's best to bring the sauce to a simmer before you add it to the onion mixture - it thickens up much better that way.
I have been making alfredo like this for a couple years since I saw Rachel Ray do it. Its not quite as rich as traditional but its tasty and a great way to have something I like without all the fat and calories. Ive even started replacing some of the milk in my mac and cheese with broth and its so much better.
This light recipe does not scimp on flavor. I added extra garlic. : )
This was fantastic. I will never use butter and cream again! I actually liked it better becuase it was not as heavy and didn't leave me with a stomach ache after. Will use for a chicken spinach alfredo lasagne. Thanks so much.
I have found my Alfredo sauce!!!!! I have been looking for a light and good tasting sauce. I left out the onions because that is an absolute no no at my house. I added some garlic straight to the sauce. BBQ some chicken and steamed the broccli-we like it crunchy! It was great and everyone said it was a keeper!
This was easy to prepare and "performed" well for company. Comforting and delicious. I will definitely be making this again!
This was a very good recipe , just what i was looking for. I added about a cup and a half of mushrooms to the sauce, it was delicious. I also grilled some chicken with a bit of rosemary and out it on top of the pasta , it was a great addition.
This recipe made a good sauce, but it wasn't really alfredo-y. Way too much onion flavor to be called alfredo, and I only used half an onion. It also took much longer than expected to thicken. I kept waiting, and eventually added cornstarch. The cornstarch helped it thicken, but dulled the flavor of the sauce. If I make it again, I'll leave out the onion, use a lot more garlic and cheese, and start earlier to allow time to thicken.
This is a GREAT recipie for alfredo. It is as good as it is in any restraunt!!!!! I left out the broccoli and added grilled chicken and cyanne pepper and served over fettucine.
This is a good base but is better using extra virgin olive oil, fat free condensed milk, and organic orfree-range chicken broth. I use at least three times as much garlic and a little more cheese over the top. You really don't need more thickener if you use more cheese. If you simmer it, it thickens nicely.
I think this is a great alternative if you are looking to lighten up Alfredo and not have so much guilt after eating it. I made this tonight without onions because my 5 year old daughter was eating it. Other than that I was able to get my comfort food fix and not feel bad about it. Thanks for the great alternative!
Good but a little bland. I added some red pepper flakes at the end, 2 tablespoons of half and half and more garlic. might try adding some lemon juice next time. also added shrimp and it was delicious. Thank you!
I brought this to a pasta-bar-pot-luck and it was the first sauce gone. Really good especially with chicken.
Delicious! I didn't follow the recipe to a T-- Just tasted as I went and made adjustments as needed. Didn't have vegetable broth but didn't need it, as the milk was enough liquid and added basil + more garlic for flavor. After it started to thicken I turned off the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes, which helped thicken more. The man LOVED IT--gobbled it up! Perfect with spinach, broccoli and asparagus. Will add white beans next time to round out the meal.
Hard to believe this is low-fat! Wonderful! Instead of cooking garlic & onion separately, I simply mixed two to three teaspoons of garlic-infused olive oil into the chicken broth. Didn't want to use up all the milk in the fridge, so used low-fat evaporated milk (1 cup low-fat evaporated milk plus 1 cup water). Will definitely make this again & again!
Normally I would say it's not worth the effort but since I can't really eat the creamy stuff in regular alfredo, I would make this again. I did put in lemon pepper as well as add extra parmesan cheese. It did take awhile to thicken up and I did put in an extra tablespoon of flour because I was worried it wouldn't thicken up. The sauce was pretty good but not awesome.
ADD EGG!!! I suppose I am spoiled by my mother's recipe that is made with half & half & 3 eggs in the sauce. I added 2 eggs to the sauce and still felt the sauce was lacking flavor. Too much onion, tasted powdery, & ultimately not good. Some things were just not meant to be made light. I will never make this again.
Very good, considering it is light.
The taste is FABULOUS, which (for us) made up for a lack of thickness in the sauce. Even so, the sauce was decently thick. I did make a few adjustments to the recipe based on other reviews that seemed to help... Added 1 TBS of cornstarch Mixed in grilled chicken Only added a tablespoon or so of onion Added salt to noodles, sauce Also, in the last few minutes before serving, I brought the sauce to a boil before adding the parmesan. Definitely worth making and enjoying!!
I also had to add 1 extra TBS flour and added imitation lobster and it was delicious! Though it doesn't matter if it's light when you have 3 servings!
I've never been a fan of alfredo sauce, and so this light (flavour and calorie) version was perfect. i did add some extra seasoning, paprika/nutmeg/cayenne as others suggested, which really helped the flavour. And it did use a lot of pots and dishes..not my favourite, but I would make it again.
Best light Alfredo I've tried yet! We added some cooked spinach and made it a one dish dinner!
I used fat free half-and-half instead of water, and it had plenty of flavor with the chicken broth. I didn't use any flour and used cornstarch instead. Great recipe and thickened up in no time!
Wow. I was looking for a quick recipe and feel like I hit the jackpot. Like others, I used 2% milk as I didn't have skim. I squeezed some more garlic into the milk/broth mixture and probably used twice the parm. Browned chicken with garlic, onion, parsley, rosemary and thyme. Added in some sun dried tomatoes. Removed the chicken from the skillet. Added the broth to the skillet to thicken, which it did quite nicely. Added the chicken back and used penne. Reminded us of a local restaurant favorite Penne Al Pollo. Try this one.
Excellent low fat version! I used 1 1/2 cups skim milk and 1/2 cup fat-free half and half for extra richness. Fresh parmesan cheese makes all the difference!
I made this, and it turned out great! I only used 1/2 of an onion and chicken broth powder instead of broth. I also made a roux to start my sauce like some of the other reviewers suggested.
This was a decent sauce but it took forever to thicken. I substituted the broccoli for chopped fresh mushrooms and used 2% milk in place of the skim. I also served it over spaghetti instead of fettuccine.
I LIKED THIS RECIPE. TO MAKE IT A FULL MEAL I ADDED SOME SHREDDED CHICKEN. THIS IS A KEEPER.
Three words: KEEPER,KEEPER,KEEPER!!!!!!!!!!!!Bet it would be good with spinach instead of broccoli. Thanks for a great recipee!!!
This turned out really good - I added peas and carrots, used 2% milk instead of skim, and added broiled chopped chicken breast - will be making again!
This was SO good! I mainly made this for the sauce. I used rotini pasta and did zucchini for the broccoli. My sauce came out nice and thick, although I did use 1% milk. Delicious and great flavor!
I didn't like this recipe at all. After all the money spent.. the time spent... it turned out to be really bad.
Thought this was pretty good for a light recipe. I added peas and chicken instead of the broccoli. Kids liked it too. Will make again, but next time I'll figure out how to use less pots!
Good basic sauce. I followed the suggestions of other readers and used butter to sautee the garlic (used a couple more cloves); created a roux; and nearly doubled the parmesan cheese.
Turned out pretty well! I skipped the onions, and cooked 3 garlic cloves with 5 large mushrooms in a bit of water and OXO. Took them out of the pan, then added the milk and flour to remaining liquid. I also added about a teaspoon of corn starch. Didn't take very long at all to thicken up - added the parm, mixed and added the mushrooms. My husband was thrilled, he didn't even know it was a light alfredo.
This was really good. I served it over spinach fettucine and added some boneless chicken breasts on top that I oven fried. Very good and I didnt have any issues with my sauce thickening.
I added corn starch to thicken. Also added chicken. This made a lot of pasta, but that's ok, it made for good left-overs. Very yummy, will make again.
I also added a total of 3 garlic cloves and substituted cornstarch for the flour. I still think it was missing something flavorwise, but I am not sure what. I added an extra 1/2 cup of cheese and used fresh broccoli and tri-colored rotini. Since I added extra cheese, I cut the oil in order to maintain a lower fat content. I sauteed the onion and garlic in some chicken broth instead. I will try this again, but will use more garlic and some cayenne or red pepper flakes.
delicious!!! I just went to olive garden and ordered fettuccine alfredo, and oh my God this recipe closely resembles the taste of the alfredo sauce i had at that restaurant! I did what one of the previous reviewers suggested, and mixed a can of evaporated milk and half a cup of skim milk to make up for the two cups of milk in the recipe, and it turned out great!! :D
Very good recipe!! I added chicken, asparagus, and mushrooms, and to give it an added punch I added some goat cheese...yummy!!!!
Good stuff....my favorite part was that I had everything on hand. Added Chicken and served with a green salad. Yummy. Did have to end up adding more flour though.
I felt the same way as far as the sauce taking too long to thicken, I added chicken to my recipe. And, my family needed to add a bit of salt to it also, just a bit to bland for them. I did like the lightness and included a bit of parsley and Italian seasoning also! I'll probably make it again, but thicken it differently and season it just a little bit more.
Very good. Tasty and light recipe. Not creamy. But very good. Loved the taste. :) Turned out great !
This was a good light alternative to creamy, fatty alfredo sauces. I modified using canola oil instead of vegetable oil, mushroom/vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, fresh broccolli florets instead of frozen, corn starch instead of flour, sea salt instead of regular salt, and soymilk instead of skim milk. I used freshly grated parmesan cheese and and vegetable mix fettucine (normal, spinach, & beet). Turned out delicious!
Quick & easy recipe. I would double the salt and add additional spices/herbs to give it more taste. Overall it was good. Next time I will add more seasonings and possibly some mushrooms and I would be able to give it 5 stars! Will be using again and again. Thanks.
Excellent!!! I'm watching my weight for our upcoming wedding and am having a hard time finding meals to cook that are both low calorie and make my fiance happy. I made this last night with a few modifications and he had no idea that it was a healthier version of what I normally make. Based on some of the recommendations I used a can of 2% evaporated milk and 1/2 cup 1% milk. I also used Ronzoni Garden Delight rotini and a mixture of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. To spice it up...I added crushed red peppers. I was happy because it was light on the calories and my guy was happy because he couldn't tell that it was a low cal meal!!!
I'm sorry, but I guess I'm in the minority on the reviews for this recipe! Our family thought it was pretty tasteless (the sauce). I found it difficult to thicken and had to add more flour than called for. We wanted more of a substantial meal so I added some pre-cooked (Perdue) chicken. No matter...nothing seemed to help this recipe! I know it's supposed to be light, but there has to be something more to this sauce! I will continue to look for a light(er) version of alfredo!
This was good but I had to do things a bit differently. I attempted to make the sauce twice. The first time the sauce never thickened. It was seriously taking way toooooooo long. The second time I just added the flour and some of the broth to the onion mixture to make it thicken. Then I added the rest of the broth and slowly added in the milk allowing it to thicken even more, then adding the rest of the milk. The only thing I did not like about this recipe was the texture. While my husband loved the parmasean cheese texture, I found it to be a bit overwhelming and almost unappetizing. I think next time I will not put as much cheese in the sauce. I needed to add a lot of pepper and salt, a lot more than the recipe called for to give this dish some flavor.
Exactly what I was looking for! I'm trying to lose weight, but I was really craving some alfredo and this just hit the spot.
This was awesome and so simple to make. Everyone raved at dinner. No heavy feeling after eating, it really is light.
Easy to make and my family really enjoyed it.
i was hoping for a good lower fat version of alfredo, but this was pretty bland. I omitted the onion and used 3 cloves of garlic instead, maybe the onion is the key?
I only used the sauce from this recipe but it was pretty good. I have made it a couple of times and always have a problem getting it as thick as I wanted but other than that it is great.
Great! I love alfredo but not that it's fattening. I found this sauce to be a little different from alfredo.
This recipe was good, although a tiny bit bland. I think turning it into a pesto, with basil and pine nuts, might spice it up a bit. After reading a couple reviews of people saying it took to long to get thick. I found that bringing the sauce up to a boil and then reducing the heat helped a lot. I made it with the Garlic Chicken Recipes submitted by Carol and the two recipes taste really good together. I just put the chicken over the pasta and then poured a little sauce on it. Since this recipe is lower in fat and doesn't leave you with that heavy feeling makes this recipe is a keeper! It's also easy to play with. Some suggestions would be to add some pureed red peppers to make a creamy red pepper sauce or less cheese for a garlic cream sauce, or canned tomatoes for a tomato cream sauce.
This cream sauce was delicious. Even my picky husband declared it a winner.
This is a good starting point for a quick sauce that doesn't use cream. I heat garlic and crushed red pepper in a pan, then add either chicken or shrimp. Set aside chicken/shrmip once cooked then follow the recipe as it is so it picks up the spice from garlic and red pepper. Also add some nutmeg and fresh baby spinach at the end - yummy!
This was so yummy!!! I made it exactly how the recipe was here with no changes and my husband loved it! The only thing I'll do differently next time is double the garlic. We both love garlic and you didn't really get any kind of hint of the flavor here. Thanks for this recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections